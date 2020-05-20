Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts-Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 | Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases To Boost Growth | Technavio

05/20/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the intravenous fluid bags market and it is poised to grow by USD 667.51 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005675/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co., and Smiths Medical Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, risks associated with use of IV fluid bags will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risks associated with use of IV fluid bags might hamper market growth.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Home Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40565

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intravenous fluid bags market report covers the following areas:

  • Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Size
  • Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Trends
  • Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies innovations in IV fluid bags as one of the prime reasons driving the intravenous fluid bags market growth during the next few years.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the intravenous fluid bags market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co., and Smiths Medical Group Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intravenous fluid bags market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist intravenous fluid bags market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the intravenous fluid bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the intravenous fluid bags market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intravenous fluid bags market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amcor Ltd.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • ICU Medical Inc.
  • JW Lifescience Corp.
  • Merit Medical Systems Inc.
  • PolyCine GmbH
  • Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.
  • Smiths Medical Group Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
