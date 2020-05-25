Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 | Growing LGBT Population in Developed Countries to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the online sex toys market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005199/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing LGBT population in developed countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing LGBT population in developed countries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Sex Toys Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Adult Vibrators
    • Erection Rings
    • Dildos
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40487

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online sex toys market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Sex Toys Market size
  • Online Sex Toys Market trends
  • Online Sex Toys Market industry analysis

This study identifies increase in innovative marketing of products as one of the prime reasons driving the online sex toys market growth during the next few years.

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online sex toys market, including some of the vendors such as BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online sex toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online sex toys market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online sex toys market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online sex toys market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
  • Market outlook

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by product placement
  • Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dildos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BMS Factory
  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Doc Johnson Enterprises
  • FUN FACTORY GmbH
  • LELOi AB
  • LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
  • Lovehoney Group Ltd.
  • Luvu Brands Inc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • TENGA Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:44pSIEMENS : to initially keep 45% in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
01:38pEQUITA S P A : STAR Conference 2020 (Risultati Q1'20)
PU
01:38pADVICENNE : Gears Up for Accelerated Growth
BU
01:36pTELEPERFORMANCE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020
BU
01:35pSANOFI : to Sell Equity Investment in Regeneron
DJ
01:34pGermany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
RE
01:33pDepartment of Labour & Pensions Release Delayed Annual Reports
PU
01:31pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 | Growing LGBT Population in Developed Countries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:25pLifeGaines Introduces a Different Type of Facial, Called OxyGeno(TM), Not the Usual Microdermabrasion Facial
NE
01:25pCURASAN AG : EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group