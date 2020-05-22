Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption Of Smart Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 244.21 mn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl, Desktronic LLC, Fonesalesman Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Milano Smart Living, Modoola Ltd., Ori Inc., Steelcase Inc., and StoreBound LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of smart products will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of demand in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing adoption of smart products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of demand in developing countries might hamper market growth.
Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Smart Furniture Market is segmented as below:
-
Distribution Channel
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart furniture market report covers the following areas:
-
Smart Furniture Market Size
-
Smart Furniture Market Trends
-
Smart Furniture Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rise in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the smart furniture market growth during the next few years.
Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart furniture market, including some of the vendors such as CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl, Desktronic LLC, Fonesalesman Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Milano Smart Living, Modoola Ltd., Ori Inc., Steelcase Inc., and StoreBound LLC Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart furniture market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the smart furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the smart furniture market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart furniture market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Customer Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl
-
Desktronic LLC
-
Fonesalesman Ltd.
-
Herman Miller Inc.
-
Inter IKEA Systems BV
-
Milano Smart Living
-
Modoola Ltd.
-
Ori Inc.
-
Steelcase Inc.
-
StoreBound LLC
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
