Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption Of Smart Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 244.21 mn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005273/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl, Desktronic LLC, Fonesalesman Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Milano Smart Living, Modoola Ltd., Ori Inc., Steelcase Inc., and StoreBound LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of smart products will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of demand in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of smart products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of demand in developing countries might hamper market growth.

Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Smart Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40463

Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart furniture market report covers the following areas:

Smart Furniture Market Size

Smart Furniture Market Trends

Smart Furniture Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the smart furniture market growth during the next few years.

Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart furniture market, including some of the vendors such as CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl, Desktronic LLC, Fonesalesman Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Milano Smart Living, Modoola Ltd., Ori Inc., Steelcase Inc., and StoreBound LLC Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart furniture market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart furniture market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer Landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl

Desktronic LLC

Fonesalesman Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Milano Smart Living

Modoola Ltd.

Ori Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

StoreBound LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005273/en/