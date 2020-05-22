Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry 2020-2024 | Rising Transition from Air to Liquid Cooling to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry and it is poised to grow by USD 13.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., AMETEK Inc., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., European Thermodynamics Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. The rising transition from air to liquid cooling will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising transition from air to liquid cooling has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry is segmented as below:
Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive Electronics
Aerospace and Defense Electronics
Medical Electronics
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry report covers the following areas:
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Size
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Trends
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising R&D in thermal management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry during the next few years.
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., AMETEK Inc., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., European Thermodynamics Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry during the next five years
Estimation of the size of thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry
