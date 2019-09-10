Log in
Research Solutions Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET

09/10/2019 | 09:08am EDT

ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern timeto discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Deryczand CFO Alan Urbanwill host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time(2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10007580

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeon the same day through October 3, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10007580

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or 'Gadgets' that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Gateway Investor Relations, Cody Slach, Tel 1-949-574-3860, RSSS@gatewayir.com; Media Contact, Mitja Alexander Linss, Tel 1-617-763-2312, mlinss@reprintsdesk.com

Disclaimer

Research Solutions Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 13:06:07 UTC
