Research and Analysis Conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health Spotlights Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Performance

This week, as part of the National Rural Health Association’s 2018
Critical Access Hospital Conference, The
Chartis Center for Rural Health will share research findings and
benchmarks on the performance of the 2018 Top 20 Critical Access
Hospitals.
This year’s Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals are derived from The
Chartis Center for Rural Health’s list of Top 100 Critical Access
Hospitals and based on the results of iVantage Health Analytics’
Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX, which is now in its eighth year,
encompasses 50 rural-relevant indicators and is the industry’s most
comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance.
Based on the analysis conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health,
the 2018 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals outperform the U.S. Critical
Access Hospital median across all eight of the INDEX’s performance
pillars. In areas such as Inpatient Market Share and Outpatient Market
Share, for example, this year’s Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals perform
above the 90th percentile in each category. These facilities
also outperform other Critical Access Hospitals by more than 20
percentage points in the Outcomes pillar, a key indicator in assessing a
hospital’s overall ability to deliver quality care and reduce patient
readmissions.
Research Resource: View the analysis and benchmarks shared during
the National Rural Health Association’s 2018 Critical Access Hospital
Conference at www.ivantageindex.com/research-education2/.
“The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals are a true beacon for rural
providers seeking to drive performance improvement across hospital
operations and finance, and we are pleased to once again participate in
honoring their tremendous achievement,” said Michael Topchik, National
Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The level of performance
we see from this group of Critical Access Hospitals – across the entire
breadth of INDEX – speaks to their status as the provider of choice for
their communities.”
A list of the 2018 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
These facilities will be recognized during a ceremony at the NRHA
Critical Access Hospital Conference on Friday, September 28 in Kansas
City, MO.
About The Chartis Group
The Chartis Group® (Chartis)
provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare
industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning,
performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health
analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated
delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service
organizations achieve transformative results. The Chartis Center for
Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services,
performance management solutions, research and education to rural
hospitals and facilities. Learn more at ChartisRural.com.
About iVantage Health Analytics
Based in Newton,
Massachusetts, iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading
provider of performance management, cost reduction, benchmarking,
and strategic market planning solutions for hospitals and healthcare
systems. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country
rely on the company’s software and services to help them to stay ahead
of the curve and achieve or maintain their status as high-performing
organizations. iVantage Health Analytics was acquired by The Chartis
Group in 2015, strengthening iVantage’s position in the market through
significant investment and thought leadership.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005810/en/