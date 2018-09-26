Research and Analysis Conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health Spotlights Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Performance

This week, as part of the National Rural Health Association’s 2018 Critical Access Hospital Conference, The Chartis Center for Rural Health will share research findings and benchmarks on the performance of the 2018 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals.

This year’s Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals are derived from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and based on the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX, which is now in its eighth year, encompasses 50 rural-relevant indicators and is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance.

Based on the analysis conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the 2018 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals outperform the U.S. Critical Access Hospital median across all eight of the INDEX’s performance pillars. In areas such as Inpatient Market Share and Outpatient Market Share, for example, this year’s Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals perform above the 90th percentile in each category. These facilities also outperform other Critical Access Hospitals by more than 20 percentage points in the Outcomes pillar, a key indicator in assessing a hospital’s overall ability to deliver quality care and reduce patient readmissions.

Research Resource: View the analysis and benchmarks shared during the National Rural Health Association’s 2018 Critical Access Hospital Conference at www.ivantageindex.com/research-education2/.

“The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals are a true beacon for rural providers seeking to drive performance improvement across hospital operations and finance, and we are pleased to once again participate in honoring their tremendous achievement,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The level of performance we see from this group of Critical Access Hospitals – across the entire breadth of INDEX – speaks to their status as the provider of choice for their communities.”

A list of the 2018 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals. These facilities will be recognized during a ceremony at the NRHA Critical Access Hospital Conference on Friday, September 28 in Kansas City, MO.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at ChartisRural.com.

About iVantage Health Analytics

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading provider of performance management, cost reduction, benchmarking, and strategic market planning solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to help them to stay ahead of the curve and achieve or maintain their status as high-performing organizations. iVantage Health Analytics was acquired by The Chartis Group in 2015, strengthening iVantage’s position in the market through significant investment and thought leadership.

