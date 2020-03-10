Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Researchers build the go-to dataset for smallholder farms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Top-down projects for improving the lives of poor farmers were often unsuccessful because they didn't systematically consider the diverse rural households survive and thrive. To tap this local knowledge, scientists and development agencies began surveying households to assure that research and development schemes were on target. But the surveys were not designed to be compared with one another, lacking what scientists call 'rabilinteropeity' - meaning one organization's household surveys could not be compared with another's. For big-picture analysis, much of the data was of little use.

A team of CGIAR researchers began tackling the household survey interoperability problem in 2015. More than 13,000 standardized surveys and 21 countries later, they published their findings, methods and analysis of their massive dataset in February in Scientific Data, a Nature publication.

Moreover, they invited the global research-for-development community to contribute to the open-access dataset, which today includes more than 30,000 interviews conducted in 33 countries (the publication only analyzed interviews through mid-2018). Data is collected on tablets or smartphones, which can be solar powered for use in remote regions.

Broad adoption of this standardized survey tool may help guide international efforts to address smallholder challenges related to climate change, food security, nutrition, farm productivity and social inclusion.

'The lack of standardization of agricultural household surveys, especially in international 'agriculture for development' research, has resulted in a proliferation of survey tools and indicators leading to datasets which are often badly documented, incoherent, and with limited interoperability,' the authors wrote. 'The current state of affairs limits our ability to compare outcomes across studies and to draw general conclusions on the effectiveness of interventions and the trade-offs between outcomes.'

Researchers at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) developed the tool, which they dubbed the Rural Household Multi-Indicator Survey, or RHoMIS. Other CGIAR co-authors included researchers at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center and World Agroforestry.

'With this tool, we gain a consistent level of detail over a wide range of topics,' said Mark van Wijk, the lead author. 'This allows us to look for system interactions that are observable in a wide diversity of locations, projects, cultures or climate zones.'

Disclaimer

Bioversity International published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pBOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION : Enters its Third Line of Business with the Acquisition of AireBeam Communications, a Rural Fiber-to-the-Home and Fixed Wireless Broadband Internet Provider
BU
06:55pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - February/2020
PU
06:55pGETSWIFT : Secures Funding up to US$45 Million from U.S. Alternative Investment Group
BU
06:53pPAMPA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50pMINERVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
06:47pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Allakos Inc. – ALLK
BU
06:46pSENEX ENERGY : delivers transformational growth through its Surat Basin investments
PU
06:46pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, February 2020
PU
06:46pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee
PU
06:46pGLOBANT : to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 3, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4COATS GROUP PLC : MAIN CHANGES UK 350
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group