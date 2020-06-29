Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reserve Bank embraces kaitiaki role in outlining its priorities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua's Statement of Intent (SOI) for 2020-2023, released today, highlights the Bank's focus and commitment as the kaitiaki (guardians) of New Zealand's financial system.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the Bank is committed to meeting the challenges and risks that are ever present in the financial system, and making the most of opportunities for the New Zealand economy.

The SOI outlines how the Reserve Bank is evolving and transforming to achieve its vision of being a 'Great Team, Best Central Bank' and delivering on its core mandate while continuing to deepen its understanding of the changing world.

Mr Orr said, "We intend to epitomise a modern Central Bank. The Reserve Bank will operate transparently; be open to learning and adapting as necessary; work collectively and collaboratively; and be an active, relevant, cornerstone of New Zealand's economy and society."

Alongside the SOI, the Reserve Bank released its funding proposal - which explains the risks and opportunities facing the Bank, and why it needs to invest in its technology, capability and capacity to ensure it is cost-effective and fit-for-purpose for years to come.

"It is critical that we are adequately resourced to undertake this full range of activities to support financial stability and the wider financial system. Our new five-year Funding Agreement, tabled in Parliament last week, will provide much of this support," said Mr Orr.

Aside from supporting New Zealand's recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank is also focused on a wide range of initiatives, framed in the SOI around the four elements of the Tāne Mahuta narrative. Some of the Bank's key priorities and activities detailed in the SOI include:

  • Investing in supervision and enforcement expertise which will include a significant presence in Auckland;
  • Collaborating closely with industry, Government, and our co-regulators in the best interest of all New Zealanders;
  • Ensuring a higher degree of cultural awareness and building a more diverse and inclusive team through our Te Ao Māori strategy;
  • Assisting the transition of New Zealand's economy to a low carbon future through our climate change work;
  • Preparing for changes to our governing legislation;
  • Making the most of opportunities associated with FinTech (financial technology); and
  • Working with international stakeholders, especially with Australia and the South Pacific.

"We will hold ourselves accountable to achieving the stated goals, and expect you all to hold us accountable also. We are New Zealand's central bank for the people of New Zealand - current and future," Mr Orr said.

The Reserve Bank has also released results of a survey about how it is delivering on commitments set out in its Relationship Charter, which was created in 2018 to develop the best "regulator-regulated" relationships possible. Results showed banks were generally positive about their relationship with Reserve Bank staff, the Bank's communications and willingness to ask for feedback. The Bank will be working in the year ahead to respond to the lessons from the survey.

More information:

Media Contact:
Oliver Bates
Manager, External Stakeholders
DDI: +64 4 474 8627
Email: Oliver.Bates@rbnz.govt.nz

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aElvira Nabiullina's speech at State Duma's plenary session on Bank of Russia's 2019 Annual Report
PU
05:49aBOBST : expects first half year loss due to Covid-19 lock-down impact and announces change in the Group Executive Committee
PU
05:49aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
05:48aSEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC : General update
AQ
05:47aAMAZON COM : German Union Verdi Calls for Amazon Employees to Strike Over Coronavirus Infections
DJ
05:45aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:45aResult of sek credit operation
GL
05:44aISDN : Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Reminder of last day of the subscription period in t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group