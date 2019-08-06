Reserve Bank of Australia Keeps Door Open to Cut Further

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia has taken a pause from lowering interest rates in August but leaves the door open to expanding on the cuts made in June and July, citing a weak inflation outlook and flagging a deteriorating global growth outlook.

The RBA on Tuesday left its official cash rate at a record-low 1.0%. Economists expect a further cut before the end of the year, with a possible follow-up in early 2020.

"The increased uncertainty generated by the trade and technology disputes is affecting investment and means that the risks to the global economy remain tilted to the downside," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

The RBA is one of several major central banks that are lowering interest rates--partly in response to slowing global growth as trade relations between China and the U.S. continue to disintegrating. As a major exporter of iron ore to Chinese steel mills, Australia is directly exposed to the trade dispute.

The RBA downgraded its GDP growth forecast for the year, now expecting the economy to grow 2.5% compared with 2.75% previously, Mr. Lowe said. It will take years to put a dent in unemployment and getting inflation back to target, he said.

"The central scenario remains for inflation to increase gradually, but it is likely to take longer than earlier expected for inflation to return to 2%," Mr. Lowe said.

The RBA doesn't project that will happen until 2021 and it restated the guidance given in July that interest rates are likely to remain ultra-low for a considerable period, with any increases set to be put off until inflation returns the midpoint of its target band.

"The board will continue to monitor developments in the labor market closely and ease monetary policy further if needed," Mr. Lowe said.

The moribund interest-rate outlook is behind the biggest rally in Australian government bonds since the 1980s. Australia's yield curve has flattened, with the yield on 10-year government bonds falling below 1% for the first time earlier Tuesday.

The Aussie economy is getting some support from high iron-ore prices, which helped deliver a record trade surplus in June of 8 billion Australian dollars (about US$5.42 billion). Economists expect second-quarter GDP growth will get a boost from the booming trade sector.

