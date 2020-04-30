Reserve Bank of Fiji : Economic Review April 2020

The rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the necessary containment measures have caused significant human and economic losses globally. As such, the International Monetary Fund's April 2020 forecast is for a baseline 3.0 percent contraction in global economic activity this year, a downturn deeper than the 2007-8 global financial crisis and the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. There are substantial risks to the outlook given heightened uncertainty surrounding the depth and duration of the crisis. Nonetheless, should the pandemic abate in the second half of this year, the IMF expects the world economy to recover and grow by 5.8 percent in 2021.

Commodity prices have been largely influenced by pandemic fears. On 28 April, Brent crude oil prices dropped to US$20.43 from US$22.74 per barrel in March, an 18-year low, given subdued global demand. Sugar prices fell to US9.61 cents on 28 April from US10.42 cents per pound on 31 March due to increased production and weak demand. Meanwhile, the rush for safe-haven assets saw gold prices pick up further during the month from US$1,596.69 on 31 March to US$1,722.20 per fine ounce on 28 April.

Domestically, for this year, the economy is expected to contract more sharply than the -4.3 percent earlier estimated in 2020, reflective of the significant fall in tourism activity and its knock-on effects to the rest of the economy.1 The actual magnitude of the contraction will depend on the duration of the pandemic, how quickly global trade and tourism will resume, and the effectiveness of policy responses. Domestic economic activity is anticipated to return to some normalcy from the last quarter of 2020 with an economic recovery expected in 2021.

The latest key activity indicators confirm the anticipated slump. Lackluster output in the primary

1 The next release of Macroeconomic Committee official forecasts is scheduled for June 2020.

