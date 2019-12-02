Reserve Bank of Fiji : Economic Review November 2019

The world economy this year is expected to grow at its slowest rate since the global financial crisis. A downturn in manufacturing and investment activity, costlier global trade and ongoing policy uncertainty are weighing on global and trading partner growth. In response to weaker growth and muted inflation, most central banks around the world have eased monetary policy further.

Commodity prices generally rose in October, as the third Federal Reserve interest rate cut in 2019 and weather related factors pushed gold and sugar prices upwards. Likewise, the FAO1 food price index increased in October underpinned by higher prices of sugar, cereals, meat and oil. However, Brent crude oil prices declined owing to trade uncertainties and weakening global demand.

The Fijian economy is expected to grow by a lower

1.0 percent in 2019, from the 3.5 percent growth last year. The persistent weak business confidence and reduced fiscal stimulus underpin the downgrade.

Latest domestic sectoral performances reveal mixed outcomes. In the year to October, low ore quality and difficult mining conditions led to a decline in gold production, dwindling construction activity contributed to lower pine (-12.9%) and sawn timber production (-10.8%) and lower foreign demand led to lower woodchip production.

On the upside, as at 25 November, both cane (2.9%) and sugar production (0.7%) increased marginally over the year. Mahogany production has improved significantly following poor performance in the past two years and expanded by 61.7 percent so far into the year. Electricity production (+3.5%) and consumption (+4.1%) both increased up to the third quarter of the year while industrial production index noted a marginal 2.0 percent increase in the first half of the year. In the services sector, visitor arrivals noted an annual growth of 3.2 percent cumulative to

1 Food and Agriculture Organisation.

1