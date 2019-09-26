Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of Fiji : Press Release No 17 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:48am EDT

RESERVE BANK OF FIJI

PRESS RELEASE

Press Release No.

: 17/2019

Telephone

: (679)

331 3611

Facsimile

:

(679)

330 2094

Date

: 26 September 2019

Email

:

info@rbf.gov.fj

OVERNIGHT POLICY RATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

The Reserve Bank of Fiji Board at its monthly meeting on 26 September maintained the Overnight Policy Rate at 0.5 percent.

The Governor and Chairman of the Board, Mr Ariff Ali stated that "global economic activity remains sluggish, with latest economic indicators suggesting a further slowdown especially in Fiji's major trading partner economies. In addition, the recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's largest oil production facilities disrupted output and temporarily raised crude oil prices, reversing the downward trend noted in the past few months." Nevertheless, oil prices are expected to stabilise in the near term as supplies are restored. Additionally, the on-going trade war between the United States and China, geo-political and technology disputes, along with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit remain key risks to the global outlook moving forward.

Mr Ali noted that the "domestic economic activity remains subdued given weak sugar, gold and timber output to date. Also, aggregate demand conditions have moderated with the slowdown noted in consumption and investment activities. Nevertheless, higher visitor arrivals in the year to August underscore the continuing resilience of the tourism industry." Consequently, higher tourism earnings and strong remittance inflows have further strengthened Fiji's external position, against subdued imports.

Given these developments, the Governor cautioned that while there were no immediate threats to our twin objectives, growth prospects for 2019 and the medium term are relatively lower. Inflation was 1.2 percent in August compared with 4.3 percent recorded in August 2018. Year-end inflation is now expected to be 2.0 percent, a downward revision from the 3.0 percent projected earlier. Foreign reserves are currently around $2,173.7 million as at 26 September 2019, sufficient to cover 5.0 months of retained imports and are anticipated to remain at comfortable levels over the medium term.

Against this backdrop, Governor Ali concluded that "the Reserve Bank will continue with its accommodative monetary policy stance to support domestic growth, while closely monitoring global and domestic developments as well as risks to the macroeconomic outlook and align policy where appropriate."

RESERVE BANK OF FIJI

For further details, please contact:-

Communications Office

Telephone:

(679) 3223 381

Email: info@rbf.gov.fj

Mr Mervin Singh - Manager Corporate Communications

Telephone:

(679) 3223 229

Email: mervin@rbf.gov.fj

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Fiji published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aOil prices steady amid concerns of rising supplies and sluggish demand
RE
02:10aOPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility
RE
02:04aOil prices steady amid concerns of rising supplies and sluggish demand
RE
02:00aItaly's Popolare di Bari close to buying small bank - CEO to press
RE
01:48aNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : FARM Animal Care Program Announces Version 4.0 Changes for 2020
PU
01:48aRESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 17 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged
PU
01:37aUK to repatriate 16,000 people on fourth day of Thomas Cook collapse
RE
01:21aDOLLAR INDEX : steady, though trade deal optimism aids riskier currencies
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
2Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
5Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group