Reserve Bank of India : 91 days, 182 days and 364 days Treasury Bills auction

June 19, 2020

91 days, 182 days and 364 days Treasury Bills auction

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills as per the following details:

Sr No Treasury Bill Notified Amount (in₹crore) Auction Date Settlement date 1 91 Days 15,000 June 24, 2020 (Wednesday) June 25, 2020 (Thursday) 2 182 Days 16,000 3 364 Days 14,000 Total 45,000

The sale will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in theGeneral NotificationF.No.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018along with theAmendment NotificationNo.F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated April 05, 2018,issued by Government of India, as amended from time to time. State governments, eligible Provident Funds in India, designated Foreign Central Banks and any person or institution specified by the Bank in this regard, can participate on non-competitive basis, the allocation for which will be outside the notified amount. Individuals can also participate on non-competitive basis as retail investors. For retail investors, the allocation will be restricted to a maximum of 5 percent of the notified amount.

The auction will bePrice basedusingmultiple price method. Bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India's Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system onWednesday, June 24, 2020,during the below given timings:

Category Timing Competitive bids 10:30 am - 11:30 am Non-Competitive bids 10:30 am - 11:00 am

Results will be announced on the day of the auction.

Payment by successful bidders to be made onThursday, June 25, 2020.

Only in the event of system failure, physical bids would be accepted. Such physical bids should be submitted to the Public Debt Office(email;Phone no: 022-22632527, 022-22701299) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website(https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewForms.aspx)before the auction timing ends. In case of technical difficulties, Core Banking Operations Team should be contacted(email;Phone no: 022-27595414, 022-27595666). For other auction related difficulties, IDMD auction team can be contacted(email;Phone no: 022-22702431, 022-22705125).

