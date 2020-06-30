Reserve Bank of India : Applicable Average Base Rate to be charged by NBFC-MFIs for the Quarter Beginning July 1, 2020

�से�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

Applicable Average Base Rate to be charged by NBFC-MFIs for the Quarter Beginning July 1, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today communicated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning July 1, 2020 will be 8.61 per cent.

It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank had, in itscircular dated February 7, 2014,issued to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit, stated that it will, on the last working day of every quarter, advise the average of the base rates of the five largest commercial banks for the purpose of arriving at the interest rates to be charged by NBFC-MFIs to their borrowers in the ensuing quarter.

