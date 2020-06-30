Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Applicable Average Base Rate to be charged by NBFC-MFIs for the Quarter Beginning July 1, 2020

06/30/2020 | 04:34am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रजव बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मंबु ई-400001

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 30, 2020

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

Applicable Average Base Rate to be charged by NBFC-MFIs for the Quarter Beginning July 1, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today communicated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning July 1, 2020 will be 8.61 per cent.

It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank had, in itscircular dated February 7, 2014,issued to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit, stated that it will, on the last working day of every quarter, advise the average of the base rates of the five largest commercial banks for the purpose of arriving at the interest rates to be charged by NBFC-MFIs to their borrowers in the ensuing quarter.

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2019-2020/2563

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:33:03 UTC
