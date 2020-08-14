Reserve Bank of India : Data on India's Invisibles for Fourth Quarter (January - March) 2019-20

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Website : www.rbi.org.in
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
August 14, 2020
Data on India's Invisibles for Fourth Quarter
(January - March) 2019-20
The Reserve Bank today released data on India's invisiblesas per the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) format for January-March of 2019-20.
Press Release: 2020-2021/194
Ajit Prasad
Director
