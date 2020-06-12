Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Nilanga, Distt. Latur, Maharashtra – Extension of Period

06/12/2020 | 08:28am EDT

Reserve Bank of India, in the public interest, had issued Directions to Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Nilanga, Distt. Latur, Maharashtra in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 from the close of business on February 16, 2019. The validity of the above Directions was extended from time to time, upto June 14, 2020. Reserve Bank of India has now further extended the Directions for a period of two months up to August 14, 2020, subject to review. The Directions stipulate certain restrictions and / or ceiling on withdrawal / acceptance of deposits. The detailed Directions are displayed on the bank's premises for interested members of public to peruse. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of the Directions depending upon the circumstances. The issue of Directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager

Press Release: 2019-2020/2490

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 12:27:02 UTC
