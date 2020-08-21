Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on August 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:11am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रजवर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 21, 2020

Money Market Operations as on August 20, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

335,387.08

2.97

1.00-4.10

I. Call Money

12,061.85

3.43

1.80-4.10

II. Triparty Repo

238,472.25

2.95

2.85-3.15

III. Market Repo

84,852.98

2.96

1.00-3.90

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

99.35

3.27

2.20-3.50

II. Term Money@@

478.05

-

2.90-4.10

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

500.00

3.50

3.50-3.50

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Thu, 20/08/2020

1

Fri, 21/08/2020

648,114.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Thu, 20/08/2020

1

Fri, 21/08/2020

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-648,114.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

34,590.09

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

272,607.09

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-375,506.91

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

August 20, 2020

427,821.45

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

August 28, 2020

429,421.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

August 20,

2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

July 31,

2020

496,226.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo

Press Release: 2020-2021/215

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on August 20, 2020
PU
05:00aSun International partner to become sole owner of Sun Dreams
RE
04:15aS.Africa's Nedbank says half year profit will fall by over two-thirds
RE
04:15aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Confidence Index
PU
03:38aSouth African rand extends gains versus weak dollar
RE
03:36aS.Africa's Eskom halts power cuts after recovering three coal units
RE
03:25aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 14 August 2020
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
2BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
3NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : Multiple-Sclerosis Drug Kesimpta Gets FDA Approval
4WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : Sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering ..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Mexico to get at least 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine to test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group