Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on July 12, 2020

PRESS RELEASE
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
Department of Communication, Central Office, Mumbai
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001फोन/Phone:022- 22660502
0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Website :www.rbi.org.inई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in
July 13, 2020
Money Market Operations as on July 12, 2020
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
Volume (One Leg)
|
Weighted Average
Rate
|
Range
|
A.
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
I. Call Money
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
III. Market Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
B.
|
Term Segment
|
I. Notice Money**
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
II. Term Money@@
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
IV. Market Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
Current Rate/Cut off Rate
RBI OPERATIONS@
C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo2. Variable Rate&
-
3. MSF
-
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
-
5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
-
6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
Today's Operations
Sun, 12/07/2020
1
Mon, 13/07/2020
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
Outstanding Operations
Sat, 11/07/2020
Fri, 10/07/2020
2 3
Mon, 13/07/2020
Mon, 13/07/2020
0.00
3.35
-4.25
-- -
600.00 659,893.00
3.35 3.35
2
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
(I) Main Operation
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
(a) Repo
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
3. MSF
|
Sat, 11/07/2020
|
2
|
Mon, 13/07/2020
|
0.00
|
4.25
|
Fri, 10/07/2020
|
3
|
Mon, 13/07/2020
|
20.00
|
4.25
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
Mon, 24/02/2020
|
365
|
Tue, 23/02/2021
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
25,035.00
|
5.15
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
25,028.00
|
5.15
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
25,012.00
|
5.15
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
Operations
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
Operations 2.0
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
12,850.00
|
4.40
|
D.
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$
|
31,863.09
|
E.
|
Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$
|
2430.00#
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
-388,162.91
|
G.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
-388,162.91
RESERVE POSITION@
|
H.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
July 12, 2020
|
423,501.74
|
July 11, 2020
|
423,519.76
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
July 17, 2020
|
421,982.00
|
I.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥
|
July 10, 2020
|
0.00
|
J.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
June 19, 2020
|
420,723.00
@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020
# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 croreallotted on April 30, 2020.
Ajit Prasad
Press Release: 2020-2021/46
Director