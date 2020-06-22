Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on June 19, 2020

�से�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

June 22, 2020

Money Market Operations as on June 19, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,653.45 2.97 0.50-4.10 I. Call Money 658.45 3.05 2.15-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 1,265.00 2.49 0.50-3.50 III. Market Repo 0.00 - IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 730.00 3.75 3.75-3.75 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 11,686.53 3.63 1.80-4.10 II. Term Money@@ 869.05 - 3.60-5.00 III. Triparty Repo 205,948.35 3.01 2.90-3.19 IV. Market Repo 95,149.39 2.89 0.99-3.50 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -

RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate/Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 19/06/2020 3 Mon, 22/06/2020 602,207.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Fri, 19/06/2020 3 Mon, 22/06/2020 310.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -601,897.00 II Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 27,220.06 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 267,667.06 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -334,229.94

RESERVE POSITION@

H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on June 19, 2020 451,363.40 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending June 19, 2020 421,121.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ June 19, 2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on June 05, 2020 413,373.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020

# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 croreallotted on April 30, 2020.

Ajit Prasad

Director