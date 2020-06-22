Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on June 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 22, 2020

Money Market Operations as on June 19, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume (One Leg)

Weighted Average

Rate

Range

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

2,653.45

2.97

0.50-4.10

I. Call Money

658.45

3.05

2.15-4.10

II. Triparty Repo

1,265.00

2.49

0.50-3.50

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

730.00

3.75

3.75-3.75

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

11,686.53

3.63

1.80-4.10

II. Term Money@@

869.05

-

3.60-5.00

III. Triparty Repo

205,948.35

3.01

2.90-3.19

IV. Market Repo

95,149.39

2.89

0.99-3.50

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor (Days)

Maturity

Date

Amount

Current Rate/Cut off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Fri, 19/06/2020

3

Mon, 22/06/2020

602,207.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Fri, 19/06/2020

3

Mon, 22/06/2020

310.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

-

-

-

-

-

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

-

-

-

-

-

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-601,897.00

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

27,220.06

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

267,667.06

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-334,229.94

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

June 19, 2020

451,363.40

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

June 19, 2020

421,121.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

June 19, 2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

June 05, 2020

413,373.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per thePress Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020

# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 croreallotted on April 30, 2020.

Ajit Prasad

Press Release: 2019-2020/2531

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aECB ready to cooperate to resolve German legal dispute, VP says
RE
03:53aEx-BoE governor Carney sees need for greater investment after COVID
RE
03:52aFRA FEDERAL RAILROAD ADMINISTRATION : Performance of Tank Car Pressure Relief Devices Under Fire Conditions
PU
03:38aLayoffs in corporate Australia, New Zealand as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
03:32aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 June 2020
PU
03:32aShri Natarajan Chandrasekaran re-nominated as part-time non-official Director on Central Board of Reserve Bank of India
PU
03:32aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on June 19, 2020
PU
03:27aDeloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to COVID-19
RE
03:24aLondon stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
RE
03:17aThai central bank says lenders' capital positions still strong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Fitch Danske Bank Press release 19.06.2020
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
4FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Launches Its First Shopping..
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group