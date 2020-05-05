|
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2020
05/05/2020
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
|
Volume
|
|
Weighted
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(One Leg)
|
|
Average Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.
|
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
|
273,699.78
|
|
|
3.39
|
|
1.00-4.50
|
|
|
|
I. Call Money
|
|
15,487.93
|
|
|
4.06
|
|
2.40-4.50
|
|
|
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
|
176,730.35
|
|
|
3.32
|
|
2.00-3.50
|
|
|
|
III. Market Repo
|
|
79,926.50
|
|
|
3.39
|
|
1.00-3.80
|
|
|
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
1,555.00
|
|
|
4.50
|
|
4.50-4.50
|
|
B.
|
|
Term Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Notice Money**
|
|
|
581.31
|
|
|
3.62
|
|
2.85-4.75
|
|
|
|
II. Term Money@@
|
|
1,407.13
|
|
|
-
|
|
4.10-6.10
|
|
|
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
390.00
|
|
|
3.31
|
|
3.31-3.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Market Repo
|
|
1,080.00
|
|
|
4.40
|
|
4.40-4.40
|
|
|
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
Auction Date
|
Tenor
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Amount
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Days)
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Rate/Cut
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off Rate
|
|
C.
|
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
|
Today's Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Reverse Repo
|
Mon, 04/05/2020
|
1
|
|
Tue, 05/05/2020
|
|
841,906.00
|
3.75
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
Mon, 04/05/2020
|
1
|
|
Tue, 05/05/2020
|
|
5.00
|
|
4.65
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-841,901.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
|
Outstanding Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 24/02/2020
|
365
|
Tue, 23/02/2021
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
25,035.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
25,028.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
25,021.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
25,012.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
25,016.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
25,009.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
12,850.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D.
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,869.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
Availed from RBI$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.
|
Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$
|
|
|
|
|
2430.00#
|
|
|
|
F.
|
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations
|
|
|
|
|
245,316.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
|
|
|
|
|
-596,584.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE POSITION@
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
|
|
|
|
May 04, 2020
|
|
409,251.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
|
|
May 08, 2020
|
|
418,679.00
|
|
I.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥
|
|
May 04, 2020
|
|
0.00
|
|
J.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
|
|
|
April 10, 2020
|
|
368,801.00
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
-
Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
-
Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo
$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020
-
The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.
|
Press Release : 2019-2020/2316
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:13:01 UTC
|
|