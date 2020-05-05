Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2020

05/05/2020 | 04:14am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 05, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

273,699.78

3.39

1.00-4.50

I. Call Money

15,487.93

4.06

2.40-4.50

II. Triparty Repo

176,730.35

3.32

2.00-3.50

III. Market Repo

79,926.50

3.39

1.00-3.80

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,555.00

4.50

4.50-4.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

581.31

3.62

2.85-4.75

II. Term Money@@

1,407.13

-

4.10-6.10

III. Triparty Repo

390.00

3.31

3.31-3.31

IV. Market Repo

1,080.00

4.40

4.40-4.40

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Mon, 04/05/2020

1

Tue, 05/05/2020

841,906.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 04/05/2020

1

Tue, 05/05/2020

5.00

4.65

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-841,901.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

4,869.77

Availed from RBI$

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

245,316.77

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-596,584.23

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 04, 2020

409,251.75

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 08, 2020

418,679.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 04, 2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 10, 2020

368,801.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI
  • Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo

$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020

  • The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

Press Release : 2019-2020/2316

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:13:01 UTC
