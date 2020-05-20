Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 03:44am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 20, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

317,798.21

3.26

0.94-4.55

I. Call Money

11,335.00

3.92

2.30-4.55

II. Triparty Repo

221,314.50

3.26

1.50-3.37

III. Market Repo

84,598.71

3.15

0.94-3.55

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

550.00

4.50

4.50-4.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

144.80

3.92

2.60-4.40

II. Term Money@@

880.00

-

4.10-5.00

III. Triparty Repo

20.00

3.30

3.30-3.30

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

730.00

4.50

4.50-4.50

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

Tue, 19/05/2020

1

Wed, 20/05/2020

759,380.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Tue, 19/05/2020

1

Wed, 20/05/2020

0.00

4.65

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-759,380.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

2

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

25,021.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

25,035.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

25,028.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

25,021.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

25,012.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

20,372.46

Availed from RBI$

E.

Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$

2430.00#

F.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

260,819.46

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

G.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-498,560.54

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

H.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 19, 2020

421,097.78

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 22, 2020

418,233.00

I.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 19,

2020

0.00

J.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 24,

2020

373,872.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction
  • Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI

& As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020¥ As per thePress Release No.2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015

  • Net liquidity is calculated asRepo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo

$$ As per thePress Release No.2019-2020/2276dated April 27, 2020

  • The amount outstanding underSLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

Press Release : 2019-2020/2380

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aUK inflation slumps to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits
RE
04:08aOne in three UK firms can reopen fully following COVID rules - BCC
RE
04:06aChina's post-pandemic economic stimulus puts 2020 climate pledges at risk
RE
04:04aWTO goods barometer flashes red as COVID-19 disrupts world trade
PU
04:04aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : El Barómetro sobre el Comercio de Mercancías de la OMC pasa al rojo como consecuencia de la perturbación del comercio mundial causada por la COVID-19
PU
03:58aConsumer Confidence Index
PU
03:52aThai central bank cuts key rate to record low as outbreak hits economy
RE
03:44aMonetary Policy Data March 2020
PU
03:44aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020
PU
03:44aEuro gains on EU common fund proposal; dollar slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
5GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group