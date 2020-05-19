Reserve Bank of India : Nine NBFCs surrender their Certificate of Registration to RBI

The following NBFCs have surrendered the Certificate of Registration granted to them by the Reserve Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their Certificate of Registration. Sr. No. Name of the Company Office Address CoR No. Date of issue of CoR Date of Cancellation of CoR 1 Distributors (Bombay) Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly known as Distributors (Bombay) Ltd.) B-34/35, 3rd Floor, Paragon Condominium, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013 B-13.00821 January 28, 2002 November 20, 2019 2 Nishi Securities Private Limited D-232, Basement, Kamdhenu Complex, Opp. Sahajanand College, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380015 01.00389 September 13, 2001 January 03, 2020 3 Penrose Mercantiles Limited 16B, Shakespeare Sarani, 2nd Floor, Kolkata- 700071 B.05.05636 May 26, 2003 February 07, 2020 4 Reliance Net Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Net Private Limited) Manek Mahal, 6th Floor, 90, Veer Nariman Road, Mumbai- 400020 13.01328 December 31, 1999 February 07, 2020 5 RNG Finlease Private Limited Plot no. 2621/22, Road D-2, Gate No. 1, GIDC Lodhika, Metoda, Rajkot - 360021, Gujarat B.01.00594 August 23, 2018 March 03, 2020 6 Manohar Finance India Limited 2531-A-Hudson Line, G-T-B Nagar, Delhi - 110009 B-14-02338 January 04, 2005 March 09, 2020 7 Nischaya Finvest Private Limited F 9, Shalimar Apartments, South Extension - II, New Delhi, Delhi - 110049 B-14.02481 October 04, 2001 March 09, 2020 8 Chandelier Tracon Private Limited 54/3, 1st Cross, Ejipura Main Road, Viveknagar, Bengaluru- 560047 B.02.00309 November 29, 2018 March 16, 2020 9 Sanghi Hire Purchase Limited MG House,12 KM Store, Delhi Road, Hissar, Haryana- 125044 14.00355 July 27, 2000 April 15, 2020 As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934. (Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager Press Release: 2019-2020/2376