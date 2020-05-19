Reserve Bank of India : Nine NBFCs surrender their Certificate of Registration to RBI

|
The following NBFCs have surrendered the Certificate of Registration granted to them by the Reserve Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their Certificate of Registration.
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Company
|
Office Address
|
CoR No.
|
Date of issue of CoR
|
Date of Cancellation of CoR
|
1
|
Distributors (Bombay) Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly known as Distributors (Bombay) Ltd.)
|
B-34/35, 3rd Floor, Paragon Condominium, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013
|
B-13.00821
|
January 28, 2002
|
November 20, 2019
|
2
|
Nishi Securities Private Limited
|
D-232, Basement, Kamdhenu Complex, Opp. Sahajanand College, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380015
|
01.00389
|
September 13, 2001
|
January 03, 2020
|
3
|
Penrose Mercantiles Limited
|
16B, Shakespeare Sarani, 2nd Floor, Kolkata- 700071
|
B.05.05636
|
May 26, 2003
|
February 07, 2020
|
4
|
Reliance Net Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Net Private Limited)
|
Manek Mahal, 6th Floor, 90, Veer Nariman Road, Mumbai- 400020
|
13.01328
|
December 31, 1999
|
February 07, 2020
|
5
|
RNG Finlease Private Limited
|
Plot no. 2621/22, Road D-2, Gate No. 1, GIDC Lodhika, Metoda, Rajkot - 360021, Gujarat
|
B.01.00594
|
August 23, 2018
|
March 03, 2020
|
6
|
Manohar Finance India Limited
|
2531-A-Hudson Line, G-T-B Nagar, Delhi - 110009
|
B-14-02338
|
January 04, 2005
|
March 09, 2020
|
7
|
Nischaya Finvest Private Limited
|
F 9, Shalimar Apartments, South Extension - II, New Delhi, Delhi - 110049
|
B-14.02481
|
October 04, 2001
|
March 09, 2020
|
8
|
Chandelier Tracon Private Limited
|
54/3, 1st Cross, Ejipura Main Road, Viveknagar, Bengaluru- 560047
|
B.02.00309
|
November 29, 2018
|
March 16, 2020
|
9
|
Sanghi Hire Purchase Limited
|
MG House,12 KM Store, Delhi Road, Hissar, Haryana- 125044
|
14.00355
|
July 27, 2000
|
April 15, 2020
As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934.
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
Press Release: 2019-2020/2376