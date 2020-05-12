Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of India : Result of Price/Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 04:50am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022-22660502

-मेलemail:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 12, 2020

Result of Price/Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State

Governments

Sr.

Notified

Amount

Cut off

State

amount

accepted

Price/

Tenor (Years)

No

(` Cr)

(` Cr)

yield

1.

Andhra Pradesh

1000

1000

6.72

8

2.

Goa

100

100

6.72

10

3.

Kerala

500

500

5.65

4

4.

Madhya Pradesh

1000

1000

6.73

10

5.

Manipur

150

150

6.80

10

6.

Punjab

500

500

6.72

10

7.

Rajasthan

500

500

6.78

10

8.

Tamil Nadu

1000

1000

5.95

5

1000

1000

6.73

10

9.

Telangana

1000

1000

5.82

4

1000

1000

6.17

5

10

West Bengal

3000

3000

6.85

10

Total

10750

10750

Press Release : 2019-2020/2349

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aOil prices up after Saudi pledge on cuts eases some glut fears
RE
05:20aRussia car sales plunge 72.4% in April year-on-year - AEB
RE
05:20aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK : Joint Communication 5 of 2020 - For Co-operative Financial Institutions and Co-operative Banks
PU
05:20aTABAKOVIć : Once Again International Investors Show Confidence in Serbian Economy
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aTeamViewer growth powered by pandemic work-from-home trend
RE
05:10aK GROUP RAISES CLIMATE GOALS TO A NEW LEVEL : carbon neutral by 2025, zero emissions by 2030
PU
05:05aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Monetary policy with judgment
PU
04:57aChina announces new tariff waivers for some U.S. imports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : warns of massive Q3 loss as COVID-19 adds to pain
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group