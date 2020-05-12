Reserve Bank of India : Result of Price/Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
May 12, 2020
Result of Price/Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State
Governments
|
Sr.
|
|
Notified
|
Amount
|
Cut off
|
|
State
|
amount
|
accepted
|
Price/
|
Tenor (Years)
|
No
|
(` Cr)
|
|
(` Cr)
|
yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.72
|
8
|
2.
|
Goa
|
100
|
100
|
6.72
|
10
|
3.
|
Kerala
|
500
|
500
|
5.65
|
4
|
4.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.73
|
10
|
5.
|
Manipur
|
150
|
150
|
6.80
|
10
|
6.
|
Punjab
|
500
|
500
|
6.72
|
10
|
7.
|
Rajasthan
|
500
|
500
|
6.78
|
10
|
8.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1000
|
1000
|
5.95
|
5
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.73
|
10
|
|
|
9.
|
Telangana
|
1000
|
1000
|
5.82
|
4
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.17
|
5
|
|
|
10
|
West Bengal
|
3000
|
3000
|
6.85
|
10
|
|
Total
|
10750
|
10750
|
|
|
