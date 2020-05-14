Reserve Bank of India : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹ 30,000 cr on May 15, 2020

प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
May 14, 2020

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹30,000 cr

on May 15, 2020

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on May 15, 2020.

As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore) Minimum Minimum Notified Underwriting bidding Security Commitment commitment Amount (MUC) amount per PD under per PD ACU auction 6.18% GS 2024 12,000 286 286 7.57% GS 2033 11,000 262 262 7.16% GS 2050 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on May 15, 2020 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09.00 A.M. and 09.30

A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.