Reserve Bank of India : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹ 30,000 cr on May 15, 2020

05/14/2020 | 05:30am EDT

प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचारिवभाग,क�रीय्द काया�लय,एस.बी.एस.माग�,मुंबई-400001

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

-मेलemail:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone:022-22660502

May 14, 2020

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹30,000 cr

on May 15, 2020

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on May 15, 2020.

As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore)

Minimum

Minimum

Notified

Underwriting

bidding

Security

Commitment

commitment

Amount

(MUC) amount

per PD under

per PD

ACU auction

6.18% GS 2024

12,000

286

286

7.57% GS 2033

11,000

262

262

7.16% GS 2050

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on May 15, 2020 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09.00 A.M. and 09.30

A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release : 2019-2020/2357

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:29:01 UTC
