Reserve Bank of India : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹30,000 cr on June 12, 2020

06/11/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on June 12, 2020.

As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore)
Security Notified Amount Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) amount per PD Minimum bidding commitment per PD under ACU auction
New GS 2025
(maturing on June 15, 2025) 		12,000 286 286
6.19% GS 2034 11,000 262 262
7.16% GS 2050 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on June 12, 2020 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09.00 A.M. and 09.30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Ajit Prasad
Director

Press Release: 2019-2020/2481

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:27:01 UTC
