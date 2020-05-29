�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on

Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Ahmednagar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, by order dated May 27, 2020, a monetary penalty of ₹40 lakh on Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Ahmednagar (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms, Management of Advances and Exposure Norms & Statutory/Other Restrictions. The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2018, conducted by RBI, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with RBI directions on IRAC norms, Management of Advances and Exposure Norms & Statutory/ Other Restrictions, and non-adherence with its bye-laws on admission of co-operative society as a member, framed in accordance with section 5 (ccv) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. A Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why monetary penalty should not be imposed for non- compliance with the aforesaid direction. After considering the bank's reply and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charges regarding non-compliance with RBI directions on IRAC norms, Management of Advances and Exposure Norms & Statutory/ Other Restrictions were established and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.