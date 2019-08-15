Reserve Bank of Malawi : A Guide to Investing in Malawi Capital Markets

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI
CREATING WEALTH
A Guide to Investing in Malawi Capital Markets
SAVE, INVEST & BUILD WEALTH
Capital Markets and Microfinance Supervision Department
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
CAPITAL MARKETS......................................................................
|
03
|
What are capital markets?..........................................................................
|
03
|
Who are participants in capital markets?.............................................
|
03
|
Who can invest in capital markets?........................................................
|
03
|
Why invest in capital markets?................................................................
|
03
|
SAVING..........................................................................................
|
04
|
What is saving?..............................................................................................
|
04
|
Why save?......................................................................................................
|
04
|
How to save....................................................................................................
|
04
|
Saving tips......................................................................................................
|
04
|
INVESTING....................................................................................
|
05
|
What is investing?........................................................................................
|
05
|
Why invest?....................................................................................................
|
05
|
Where to invest.............................................................................................
|
05
|
How to invest..................................................................................................
|
06
|
Investment advice........................................................................................
|
06
|
Tips...................................................................................................................
|
06
|
INVESTING IN SHARES.................................................................
|
07
|
What is a share?............................................................................................
|
07
|
Who issues shares and why?...................................................................
|
07
|
Who can buy shares?.................................................................................
|
07
|
Proof of ownership of shares....................................................................
|
07
|
How to invest in shares...............................................................................
|
07
|
Benefits of investing in shares....................................................................
|
11
|
Risks of investing in shares........................................................................
|
12
|
Tips.....................................................................................................................
|
12
|
INVESTING IN NOTES AND BONDS...............................................
|
13
|
What are notes and bonds?........................................................................
|
13
|
What are the differences between notes and bonds?.......................
|
13
|
How to invest in notes and bonds.............................................................
|
13
|
Benefits of investing in notes and bonds...............................................
|
14
|
Risks of investing in notes and bonds....................................................
|
14
|
Tip.......................................................................................................................
|
14
|
INVESTING FROM ABROAD...........................................................
|
14
|
HOW CAPITAL MARKETS WORK..................................................
|
15
|
Primary capital markets...............................................................................
|
15
|
Secondary capital markets..........................................................................
|
16
|
SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS....................................
|
17
|
The money market.........................................................................................
|
17
|
IMPORTANT INFORMATION..........................................................
|
18
|
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS................................................
|
19
|
IMPORTANT CONTACTS...............................................................
|
22
CAPITAL MARKETS
What are capital markets?
Capital markets are a sub-sector of financial markets. They are markets for long-term (more than one year) investments. In capital markets, individuals and institutions buy and sell investment products known as financial securities. The financial securities available in capital markets include:
shares
notes bonds
Who are participants in capital markets? Participants in capital markets include:
Suppliers of funds: - These are known as investors and include individuals and institutions who have savings, which they would like to invest in financial securities.
Users of funds: - These are known as issuers and include institutions such as Government, Local Governments, companies and state owned corporations looking for money to finance investment projects.
Market intermediaries: - These are financial institutions, which channel savings from individuals and institutions (investors) to finance investment projects carried out by institutions (issuers).
Who can invest in capital markets?
Anyone, including institutions and individuals of all ages and financial status can invest in capital markets.
Why invest in capital markets?
Investing in capital markets allows your money to create more money. This gives you financial security and enables you to build wealth. A good starting point to invest in capital markets is to develop a saving habit.
03
SAVING
What is saving?
Saving is putting money aside, on a regular basis, for a specific purpose. It is the first step towards wealth creation.
Why save?
Afford financing of assets, e.g. a house or a motor vehicle. Build capital for starting a business. Pay for education.
Prepare for any emergency.
Pay for wedding or holiday expenses. Avoid unnecessary debt.
Retire comfortably.
How to save
Set aside a specific amount in the same way you set aside money for rent and utility bills. At least 10 % of any income you receive should be saved.
Keep savings in any of the following: bank account, pension fund, insurance policy, mobile money wallet, or group/village savings and loans associations.
Save regularly and let the savings grow. Do not withdraw money to spend for a purpose that is not in line with your saving goal.
Saving tips
Have a specific saving goal.
Save within your budget and wealth building plan.
Save first and spend what remains.
Start saving early in life although it's never too late.
04
