Reserve Bank of Malawi : A Guide to Investing in Malawi Capital Markets

CAPITAL MARKETS

What are capital markets?

Capital markets are a sub-sector of financial markets. They are markets for long-term (more than one year) investments. In capital markets, individuals and institutions buy and sell investment products known as financial securities. The financial securities available in capital markets include:

shares

notes bonds

Who are participants in capital markets? Participants in capital markets include:

Suppliers of funds: - These are known as investors and include individuals and institutions who have savings, which they would like to invest in financial securities.

Users of funds: - These are known as issuers and include institutions such as Government, Local Governments, companies and state owned corporations looking for money to finance investment projects.

Market intermediaries: - These are financial institutions, which channel savings from individuals and institutions (investors) to finance investment projects carried out by institutions (issuers).

Who can invest in capital markets?

Anyone, including institutions and individuals of all ages and financial status can invest in capital markets.

Why invest in capital markets?

Investing in capital markets allows your money to create more money. This gives you financial security and enables you to build wealth. A good starting point to invest in capital markets is to develop a saving habit.

