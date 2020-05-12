MarketScreener Homepage > News > Economy & Forex > All News News : Economy & Forex Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Economy Currencies / Forex Cryptocurrencies Economic Events Press releases Reserve Bank of Malawi : Financial Institutions Supervision Annual Report 2019 0 05/12/2020 | 01:50am EDT Send by mail :

THE BANKING SECTOR 14 4.12 Pension Complaints 30 7.2.2 Capital Adequacy 45 8.4.1 Highlights of Financial Literacy 2.1 Sector Overview 14 4.13 Pension and Insurance Awareness 7.2.3 Asset Quality 46 Activities implemented 55 2.2 Structure of the Banking Sector 14 Week 31 7.2.4 Earnings and Profitability 47 8.4.2 National Financial Literacy 2.3 Changes in Assets and Liabilities 15 4.14 Centralised National Pension 7.2.5 Liquidity 47 Strategy (2020-2024) 56 2.4 Capital Adequacy 17 Database Project 31 7.3 Non-deposit taking Microfinance 47 2.5 Asset Quality 17 7.3.1 Assets and Liabilities 47 9. ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING 57 2.6 Earnings 18 5. GENERAL INSURANCE 32 7.3.2 Capital Adequacy 48 9.1 AML/CFT Offsite Surveillance 57 2.7 Liquidity 18 5.1 Sector Overview 32 7.3.3 Asset Quality 49 9.2 On-Site Examinations 57 2.8 On-Site Examinations 19 5.2 Premium Income 32 7.3.4 Profitability 49 9.3 Mutual Evaluation Assessment 57 5.3 Claims Experience 33 7.3.5 On-site Examination 49 3. CAPITAL MARKETS 20 5.4 Underwriting and Operating 7.4 Financial Cooperatives 49 10. LEGAL AND REGULATORY 3.1 Sector Overview 20 Performance 34 7.4.1 Overview 49 DEVELOPMENTS 58 3.2 The Stock Market 20 5.5 Assets and Liabilities 35 7.4.2 Assets and Liabilities 50 10.1 Overview 58 3.3 Stock Brokerage 21 5.6 Liquidity 37 7.4.3 Financial Structure 50 10.2 Laws and Regulations 58 3.4 Funds Management 22 5.7 Capital and Solvency 37 7.4.4 Capital Adequacy 51 10.3 Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions 58 3.5 Unit Trust Operations 24 5.8 Reinsurance 38 7.4.5 Asset Quality 51 3.6 On-Site Examinations 24 5.9 On-Site Examinations 38 7.4.6 Earnings 51 11. SUPERVISORY FUNDS 59 7.4.7 Liquidity 52 4. PENSION SECTOR 25 6. LIFE INSURANCE 39 7.4.8 Membership 53 12. APPENDICES 60 4.1 Sector Overview 25 6.1 Sector Overview 39 7.4.9 On-site Examination 53 4.2 Pension Sector Assets 25 6.2 Composition of the life insurance 13. LIST OF LICENSED MARKET PLAYERS 4.3 Investment Performance of Pension sector 39 AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2019 74 Fund Assets 26 6.3 Capital and Solvency 39 4.4 Asset Portfolio Mix 26 6.4 Assets and Liabilities 39 4.5 Pension Contributions 27 6.5 Earnings 40 4.6 Coverage - Pension Sector 6.6 Premiums 40 Membership 28 6.7 Reinsurance 41 4.7 Administration and Investment Fees 29 6.8 Underwriting Experience 41 4.8 Payment of Pension Benefits 29 6.9 On-Site Examinations 42 4 5 ANNUAL REPORT 2018 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 list of tables list of FIGURES Table 2.1: Ownership Structure of Commercial Banks 14 Figure 2.1: Banking Sector Capital Adequacy Ratios 17 Table 2.2: Assets and Liabilities of Banks 15 Figure 2.2: Ratio of Non-Performing Loans to Gross Loans and Leases for Banks 18 Table 2.3: Distribution of Loans by Sector 16 Figure 2.3: Liquidity Ratio for Banks 19 Table 3.1: Stock Indices Trends 22 Figure 3.1 Stock Indices Trends 21 Table 3.2: Source of Funds under Management 23 Figure 3.2: Funds under Management 23 Table 3.3: Income and Expenses for Fund Managers 24 Figure 3.3: Unit Trusts Funds Growth 24 Table 4.1: Expenses for Pension Funds 29 Figure 4.1: Asset of Pension Funds 25 Table 4.2: Pension Benefits Paid 29 Figure 4.2 Asset Composition for Pension Funds 26 Table 5.1: Insurance Premium for General Insurers by Class of Business 33 Figure 4.3 Annual Pension Contributions 27 Table 5.2: Underwriting and Operating Results for General Insurers 35 Figure 4.4: Membership under the National Pension Scheme 28 Table 5.3: Assets for General Insurers 36 Figure 5.1: Net Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business 34 Table 5.4: Liabilities for General Insurers 36 Figure 5.2: Capital and Solvency for General Insurers 37 Table 6.1 Asset and Liabilities of Life Insurance 40 Figure 5.3: Gross Premium Written vs. Reinsurance Premium Ceded (General Insurers) 38 Table 6.2: Number of Individual Life and Group Life Policies 42 Figure 6.1: Gross Premium for Life Insurers 41 Table 7.1: Assets and liabilities for Deposit Taking Microfinance 45 Figure 6.2: New Life Insurance Policies Underwritten by Life Insurers 42 Table 7.2: Earnings and Expenses for Deposit Taking Microfinance 47 Figure 7.1: Capital Adequacy for Deposit Taking Microfinance 46 Table 7.3: Assets for Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance 48 Figure 7.2: Ratio of Non-performing Loans to Gross Loans and Leases 46 Table 7.4: Asset and Liabilities for the Financial Cooperatives Sector 50 Figure 7.3: Selected Assets and Liabilities for Financial Cooperatives 50 Table 7.5: Financial Soundness Indicators for Financial Cooperatives 51 Figure 7.4: Income, Expenses and Surplus/Deficit Trends for Financial Cooperatives 52 Figure 7.5: Financial Cooperatives Membership 53 Figure 8.1: Number of Complaints Received Per Sector 54 Figure 8.2 Composition in Number of Complaints Resolved 55 The Registrar of Financial Institutions 6 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 REGISTRAR'S FOREWORD In a bid to ensure that the interests of the general public are safeguarded at all times through maintenance of the stability of the financial sector in Malawi, my office, as mandated by the Financial Services Act 2010, conducted prudential as well as market conduct supervision of the financial sector during the year. This report presents a summary of the key activities conducted by my office in 2019. In addition, the report reviews the performance of the financial sector and risks to financial system stability that prevailed in 2019. The report also outlines the legal and regulatory framework reforms undertaken during the year. These reforms were aimed at enhancing the supervisory mandate of the Registrar as well as the potential of the sector in contributing to the overall economic development of the country. The year 2019 was favourable to the financial sector as it operated in a stable and resilient domestic macro-economic environment. Gross Domestic Product registered an estimated growth of 5.0 percent in 2019 from 4.0 percent recorded in 2018. The improved economic outturn in 2019 was largely attributed to favorable weather conditions experienced in the 2018/19 agricultural season, which led to increased agricultural crop production yield. Reserve Bank of Malawi continued to manage inflationary pressures in the year through tight monetary policy stance as well as a stable exchange rate. Headline inflation remained largely in single digit averaging 9.4 percent in the year, which was slightly above 9.2 percent recorded in 2018. The stability in inflation allowed the monetary authorities to reduce the monetary policy rate to 13.5 percent in 2019 from 16.0 percent in 2018. In light of the reduction in policy rate and introduction of reference rate in September, 2019, commercial bank's base lending rates declined to 12.5 percent from an average of 24.8 percent in 2018. The financial sector was also supported by the stability of the exchange rate of the Malawi kwacha which closed the year at MK738.87 per US dollar. Riding on the stability of the macroeconomic environment, the sector's performance was satisfactory as all institutions were generally sound and stable during the year. The banking sector was well capitalised and profitable. Assets and membership of the pension sector grew by 22.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. Similarly, both general and life insurance sectors gross premiums grew by 13.4 percent to MK54.6 billion and by 20.1 percent to MK35.8 billion, respectively. The performance of the microfinance sector was also satisfactory as it registered growth in assets and profitability. Meanwhile, my Office continued to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework for the financial sector through issuance of new and revised directives in 2019. A total of seven directives were issued in the year. DALITSO KABAMBE (PhD) REGISTRAR OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 8 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 E X EC U TIVE SUMMARY The Malawi financial sector continued to be resilient during the year 2019 supported by solid economic activity resulting from favourable weather and benign macroeconomic conditions. The sector's performance was satisfactory as all institutions were generally sound and stable during the year. The banking sector was well capitalised with average core and total capital ratios at 17.0 and 21.0 percent, which were above the regulatory requirement of 10 and 15 percent, respectively. Similarly, the sector was adequately liquid at 58.9 percent against the prudential benchmark of 25 percent. In addition, the sector continued to be profitable registering a significant growth in aggregate after tax profit of MK59.2 billion from MK43.7 billion in 2018. Total net assets increased by 13 percent to MK1,890.2 billion during the year due to increase in loans as well as growth in investments. This notwithstanding, credit risk was slightly elevated as non- performing loans (NPLs) ratio remained above the regulatory requirement coupled with inherent economic sector concentration. Malawi's capital market continued to be bullish during the year 2019 as reflected in the positive return of the Malawi All Share Index (MASI), albeit moderately when compared to the prior year return. On the primary markets, one company listed on the equity market while four Treasury Notes and two Corporate Notes were listed on the debt market in 2019. However, one Treasury Note matured during the year. The equity market remained the only active secondary market on the exchange as no single secondary trade was registered on the debt market in 2019. All brokerage firms registered profitability in 2019 on account of good turnover performance of the stock market. Similarly, the investment management sector registered an increase in profitability and continued to flourish on the backbone of steady inflow of funds from life assurance companies and pension funds. Pension sector assets grew by 22.5 percent to MK878.1 billion on account of contributions and investment income. This growth was, however, the lowest since the introduction of the Pension Act in 2011. In terms of membership, the sector registered growth rate of 6.4 percent to 431,897 members during the year. The general insurance sector grew in terms of total assets, premium written and profitability. Total assets grew by 12.1 percent to MK55.8 billion while premium written grew by 13.4 percent to MK54.6 billion. Nonetheless, the sector continued experiencing solvency and liquidity vulnerabilities owing to inadequate capital in a few insurers and high insurance receivables across the sector. The life insurance sector assets continued to grow on account of increases in gross premiums and investment income. Gross premium grew by 20.1 percent to MK35.8 billion. In addition, the sector registered an after tax profit of MK8.5 billion, albeit lower than MK9.1 billion registered in December 2018. In terms of solvency, all but one life insurer met the minimum requirements at company level while two life insurers failed to meet the solvency requirements at life fund level. The performance of the microfinance sector was satisfactory in 2019. The sector recorded aggregate profitability of MK3.2 billion. In addition, asset quality and liquidity were within the industry benchmark. Aggregate assets for the sector increased to MK43.8 billion in December 2019 from MK38.1 billion in December 2018. During the year, the Registrar carried out other supervisory activities on financial institutions to assess their business conduct and practices including matters relating to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Financing of Terrorism, market conduct examination and mystery surveillances of financial institutions. In addition, the Registrar continued to undertake various financial literacy initiatives aimed at bolstering financial consumer awareness. 1 0 1 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 1. IN TRODUCTION Pursuant to section 18 of the Financial Services Act, 2010, the Registrar hereby presents the 2019 Financial Institutions Supervision Annual Report. The report provides an assessment of the performance of the financial sector and key regulatory and supervisory activities carried out by the Registrar during the year. In addition, the report outlines financial literacy activities undertaken in the year. The rest of the report is organized as follows: Sections 2 to 9 analyse developments in the following sectors: Banking, Capital Markets, Pension, General Insurance, Life Insurance, Microfinance, Consumer Protection and Anti Money Laundering, whilst sections 10 and 11 outline developments in the legal and regulatory framework and supervisory levies, fees and charges, respectively. 1 2 1 3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 2. THE BANKING SECTOR 2.1. Sector Overview The banking sector was generally sound and stable as the sector was well capitalised, liquid and profitable in 2019. This notwithstanding, credit risk was slightly elevated as non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio remained above the regulatory requirement coupled with inherent economic sector concentration. Total assets increased during the year due to increase in loans as well as growth in investments. Meanwhile, the total number of banks operating in the country remained at nine. 2.2. Structure of the Banking Sector There were no new entrants or exits in the banking sector in 2019, as such number of banks operating remained unchanged at nine (Table 2.1). However, the Registrar granted approval for one bank to be acquired by another existing bank in the market. Five banks were domestic privately-owned and comprised 57.4 percent of total net assets in 2019 (similar to the 2017 position) from 56.4 percent in 2018. The remaining four banks were foreign owned and comprised 42.6 percent of total net assets in 2019 from 43.6 percent reported in 2018. Two banks continued to dominate the sector with a combined market share of 46.1 percent for both total assets and deposits as at December, 2019. Further, these two banks also accounted for 56.2 percent of total loans and 58.3 percent of total equity capital; a reduction in concentration from 58.1 percent and 60.0 percent respectively, as recorded in 2018. With regard to the branch network, the banking system had 110 branches in 2019 from 106 in 2018. Similarly, the number of agencies, kiosks and vans across the country increased to 120 from 118 in 2018 (Appendix table 12.1) and Auto Teller Machines increased by two to 496 in 2019. Table 2.1: Ownership Structure of Commercial Banks as at December 2019 Bank Ownership % of Total Assets Number of Banks 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Domestic Private owned 56.5 59.7 57.4 56.4 57.4 5 5 5 5 5 Domestic public owned 6.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 0 0 Foreign owned 36.7 40.3 42.6 43.6 42.6 5 5 4 4 4 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 12 10 9 9 9 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 2.3 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Total net assets of the banking system increased to MK1,890.2 billion as at December, 2019 from MK1,670.5 billion in December, 2018 (Table 2.2). The development was largely anchored by growth in loans and leases of 24.2 percent to MK609.9 billion and investments by 16.4 percent to MK791.7 billion in December, 2019. Growth in total loans and leases was mainly on account of an increase in lending to private corporations by MK69.0 billion, individuals and households by MK33.3 billion, and parastatals by MK25.6 billion as at December, 2019. On the other hand, increase in investments was attributed to growth in Treasury Bills of MK40.5 billion to MK388.6 billion and a significant growth in Treasury Notes of MK36.0 billion to MK58.5 billion in December, 2019. Investments constituted the highest proportion of net total assets at 41.9 percent from 40.7 percent, in 2018 while total loans and leases constituted 32.3 percent from 29.4 percent in 2018 (Table 2.2). Table 2.2: Assets and Liabilities of Banks (MK'bn) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Type of Assets Cash and due from other Banks 210.6 276.3 315.2 234.4 177.8 Securities and Investments 295.6 386.1 615.8 680.3 791.7 of which Treasury Bills 142.3 190.9 260.6 348.1 388.6 RBM Day Bills 6.4 - - - - Money Market Deposits 8.7 2.7 25.6 32.1 35.2 Interbank Loans 28.2 34.3 50.5 23.7 30.5 Repurchase Agreements 43.6 100.9 180.5 143.0 108.7 All other Short-Term Investments 7.6 18.3 28.8 18.2 17.6 Local Registered Stocks 3.4 3.9 5.6 22.5 58.5 Government Bonds 23.0 2.2 21.7 61.1 62.9 Local Government Bonds - 6.6 13.0 7.5 10.2 Equity Investments (Malawi Stock Exchange) 4.6 3.2 5.2 - - Other Securities 27.8 23.1 24.3 24.1 79.5 Total Loans and Leases (net of provisions) 397.2 417.7 422.1 491.2 609.9 Other Assets 129.9 159.6 219.2 264.6 310.8 Total Assets (Net) 1,033.3 1,239.7 1,572.3 1,670.5 1,890.2 Type of Liabilities Deposits 705.0 809.1 995.5 1,088.1 1,175.2 Liabilities to other Banks 31.1 20.1 67.0 67.2 43.0 Other Liabilities 120.4 200.1 253.8 248.2 356.8 Total Equity Capital 176.8 210.4 256.0 267.1 315.1 Total Liabilities 1,033.3 1,239.7 1,572.3 1,670.6 1,890.1 1 4 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 1 5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 In terms of sectoral distribution of loans and leases, three sectors, namely; Mining and Quarrying; Community, Social and Personal Services; and Financial Services had the largest growth of 92.9 percent, 53.6 percent and 50.4 percent to MK2.7 billion, MK72.8 billion and MK19.4 billion as at December 2019, respectively. However, in terms of share of total loans and leases; Wholesale and Retail Trade, Agriculture and Manufacturing sectors constituted the largest share amounting to MK358.0 billion in total and represented 56.2 percent of total loans (Table 2.3). Table 2.3: Distribution of loans by sector (MK'bn) Sector 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Wholesale and retail trade 88.2 101.9 101.3 112.7 146.8 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 93.7 81.9 97.9 94.3 122.8 Manufacturing 83.8 75.2 69.6 87.8 88.4 Community, social and personal services 41.7 58.5 44.3 47.4 72.8 Other sectors 26.6 23.8 32.5 43.4 53.7 Transport, storage and communications 20.7 28.8 16.9 24.5 34.8 Financial services 8.7 14.2 16.9 12.9 19.4 Electricity, gas, water and energy 4.4 4.6 15.2 33.4 44.8 Construction 11.9 13.4 14.8 15.9 19.7 Restaurants and hotels 10.7 11.7 13.5 18.5 20.0 Credit/debit cards 2.4 1.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 Real estate 3.6 1.3 1.7 7.8 11.2 Mining and quarrying 1.2 0.8 1.3 1.4 2.7 TOTAL 397.2 417.7 422.1 499.9 637.3 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi On the funding side, total liabilities increased by 12.2 percent to MK1,575.0 billion in December 2019. The increase was principally attributed to a growth in total deposits by 8.0 percent to MK1,175.2 billion in December 2019. Total deposits remained the highest source of funding accounting for 62.2 percentage share of total liabilities and equity, albeit a decrease from 65.1 percentage share registered in 2018. With respect to capital account, total equity capital increased by 18.0 percent to MK315.1 billion in December 2019. The growth in equity capital was largely attributed to growth from retained earnings and current year net income by 15.7 percent and 35.5 percent to MK132.3 billion and MK59.2 billion, respectively. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 2.4 Capital Adequacy The banking sector was well capitalised as all banks met the regulatory minimum core and total capital requirements of 10.0 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively as at December 2019. Average core and total capital ratios for the banking industry were at 17.0 percent and 21.0 percent. This was an increase from the previous year's positions of 15.4 percent and 18.8 percent, respectively (Figure 2.1). Figure 2.1: Banking Sector Capital Adequacy Ratios 25 (%) 20 Percentage 15 10 5 0 Mar-15 Jun-15 Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Tier 1 ■ Total Capital ■ Required Tier 1 Capital Ratio ■ Required Total Capital Ratio Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 2.5 Asset Quality Asset quality as measured by NPL ratio remained subdued as depicted by a slight increase in the ratio to 6.3 percent in December 2019 from 6.1 percent in December 2018 (Figure 2.2), against a regulatory ceiling of 5.0 percent. This was as a result of an increase of 28.0 percent in NPL to MK40.3 billion in 2019, against a 24.2 percent increase in gross loans to MK637.3 billion. In addition, economic sector concentration of loans remained inherent. 1 6 1 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 2.2: Ratio of NPLs to Gross Loans and Leases for Banks 20.0 18.0 16.0 14.0 (%) 12.0 Percentage 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0 Mar-15 Jun-15 Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 2.6. Earnings The banking industry continued to be profitable, registering a significant growth in aggregate profit after tax of 35.5 percent to MK59.2 billion as at December 2019. Consequently, Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) were at 2.7 percent and 20.5 percent, from 2.3 percent and 17.3 percent in 2018, respectively. Similarly, net interest margin increased to 10.9 percent in December 2019 from 10.5 percent in December 2018. Dividends paid out amounted to MK15.8 billion compared to MK1.7 billion in the previous year. 2.7 Liquidity Liquidity in the banking sector was adequate during 2019, despite a decline in the liquidity ratio1 from 61.8 percent as at December, 2018 to 58.9 percent in December, 2019 which was well above the prudential benchmark of 25.0 percent (Figure 2.3). The decrease in the ratio was largely on account of growth in deposits and short-term liabilities by 4.9 percent to MK1295.7 billion whilst liquid assets remained relatively constant at MK763.5 billion. Conceptually, there was also growth in lending activities in the year, hence portfolio shift from liquid money market positions. 1 Liquidity ratio is computed as liquid assets to total deposits and short-term liabilities 1 8 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 2.3: Liquidity Ratio for Banks 100 90 80 70 (%) 60 Percentage 50 40 30 20 10 0 Mar-15 Jun-15 Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 ■ Liquid Assets to Total Deposits ■ Liquid Assets to Total Deposits and Short Term Liabilities Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 2.8 On-Site Examinations During the year under review, the Registrar conducted prudential on-site examinations of all nine banks. In general, the banking industry complied with most of the regulatory requirements. This notwithstanding, no bank was put on enhanced monitoring. However, the Registrar continued recommending remedial measures to address weaknesses identified during on-site examinations. The Registrar also conducted pilot on-site examinations of the credit reference bureaus. 1 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 3. CAPITAL MARKETS 3.1 Sector Overview Malawi's capital market continued to be bullish during the year 2019 as reflected in the positive return of the Malawi All Share Index (MASI), albeit moderately when compared to the prior year return. On the primary markets, one company listed on the equity market while four Treasury Notes and two Corporate Notes were listed on the debt market in 2019. However, one Treasury Note matured during the year. The equity market remained the only active secondary market on the exchange as no single secondary trade was registered on the debt market in 2019. In the brokerage sector, all brokerage firms registered profitability in 2019 on account of good turnover performance of the stock market. Similarly, the investment management sector registered an increase in profitability and continued to flourish on the backbone of steady inflow of funds from life assurance companies and pension funds. In 2019, the capital market comprised one stock exchange, four brokerage firms, two collective investment schemes, eight investment advisors, four transfer secretaries and five portfolio managers. 3.2 The Stock Market Activity on the stock market picked up markedly during the year under review, as the number of transactions increased to 3,064 deals in 2019 from 2,153 deals in 2018. The increase in activity was partly due to attractiveness of the stock market as an investment avenue, following preceding two years' positive returns as compared to declining money market interest rates. Further, the automation of the trading system at the Malawi Stock Exchange, continued to positively impact trading activity. In particular, it enhanced the efficiency of the market, lowered the minimum lot that could be traded from 100 shares to one share and moved the market towards disaggregated orders. The number of shares traded on the stock exchange increased to 1,393.8 million in 2019 from 958.2 million in 2018 (Table 3.1). However, value of shares traded slightly declined to MK46.4 billion in 2019 from MK48.7 billion in 2018. The decline in value, despite an increase in number of shares traded, was due to low value shares accounting for a larger proportion of shares traded when compared to the previous year. Number of companies listed on the exchange's equity market increased to fourteen, comprising twelve domestic counters and two foreign counters. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 3.1: Stock Market Statistics Stock Market Statistic 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Volume of shares traded (MK'mn) 2,400.0 410.0 699.0 958.2 1,393.8 Value of shares traded (MK' bn) 48.6 6.2 13.5 48.7 46.4 Market Capitalization (MK'bn) 7,522.1 8,516.5 10,609.5 1,284.7 1,428.8 Malawi All Share Index 14,562.5 13,320.5 21,598.1 28,983.5 30,252.2 Domestic Share Index 11,462.9 10,456.9 16,272.6 21,318.1 23,599.8 Foreign Share Index 1,762.1 2,026.1 3,519.4 5,265.1 4,024.9 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi The MASI registered a positive return on index of 4.4 percent in 2019, albeit lower than 34.2 percent in 2018. Consequently, the Index gained 1,268.7 points to close off at 30,252.2 points in 2019 (Figure 3.1). The increase in MASI was due to an upward movement in the Domestic Share Index (DSI) despite a downward movement in the Foreign Share Index (FSI). A rise in share prices for eight domestic listed companies resulted in the DSI moving upwards by 2,281.7 points to 23,599.8 points in 2019. This was regardless of share price losses registered on four domestic counters. On the contrary, the FSI declined by 1,240.3 points to 4,024.9 points in 2019, due to a drop in share prices of the only two foreign listed companies. Total market capitalization increased and closed at MK1,428.8 billion in December 2019 from MK1,284.7 billion in December 2018. The increase in total market capitalization was due to the increase in share prices on the eight domestic counters as well as listing of one additional company. 3.3 Stock Brokerage Total income for stockbrokers marginally increased from MK1,408.2 million in 2018 to MK1,474.5 million in 2019, on the back of good turnover performance of the equity market as well as income from advisory services. Total expenditure increased significantly by 22.4 percent to MK867.5 million in 2019. Consequently, total profit after tax decreased by 16.0 percent to MK439.3 million in 2019. 2 0 2 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 3.1: Stock Indices Trends 40 000,0 9,000.00 30 000,0 6,750.00 MASI, DSI 20 000,0 4,500.00 FSI 10 000,0 2,250.00 0 18 Dec-15 26 Feb-16 6 May-16 15 Jul-16 23 Sep-16 2 Dec-16 10 Feb-17 21 Apr-17 30 Jun-17 8 Sep-17 17 Nov-17 26 Jan-18 6 Apr-18 15 Jun-18 24 Aug-18 2 Nov-18 11 Jan-19 22 Mar-19 31 May-19 9 Aug-19 18 Oct-19 27 Dec-19 ■ MASI ■ DSI ■ FSI (Rhs) Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 3.4 Funds Management Total funds under management grew by 18.2 percent to MK1.3 trillion in 2019 (Figure 3.2). Of these, holdings of listed equity instruments increased to 41.0 percent in 2019 from 35.1 percent in 2018; while holdings of money market instruments decreased to 39.4 percent in 2019 from 43.6 percent in 2018. The shift in portfolio holdings between these two classes of assets reflected the pursuit of better returns from the equity market as money market interest rates declined during the year under review. The rest of the funds comprised unlisted debt at 9.3 percent, unlisted property investments at 6.2 percent, unlisted equity at 3.3 percent, and listed debt at 0.6 percent. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 3.2: Funds under Management 1 400.00 1 200.00 1 000.00 Billion 800.00 MK 600.00 400.00 200.00 0 Mar-15 Jun-15 Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Major sources of funds under management remained life insurance companies and pension funds, which contributed 54.4 percent and 24.4 percent of total funds, respectively (Table 3.2). Other sources included companies, natural persons and general insurance companies. Table 3.2: Source of Funds under Management (MK'mn) Source of Funds 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Pension Funds 106,097.0 130,212.0 167,222.0 246,960.0 316,300.0 General Insurance 9,330.0 10,982.0 13,024.0 14,588.0 13,429.0 Life Insurance 261,566.0 314,410.0 455,480.0 599,726.0 706,259.0 Medical Aid Funds 395.0 556.0 415.0 342.0 686.0 Unit Trusts 7,623.0 10,884.0 22,887.0 20,605.0 22,381.0 Companies 83,444.0 96,345.0 140,292.0 163,489.0 199,281.0 Natural Persons 5,383.0 8,820.0 12,617.0 19,744.0 21,507.0 Other 8,034.0 11,117.0 15,318.0 21,884.0 19,003.0 Total 481,872.0 583,325.0 827,256.0 1,087,338.0 1,298,847.0 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Total income for fund managers grew by 43.2 percent to MK10.6 billion during 2019 (Table 3.3). The growth was attributed to an increase in management and corporate advisory fees. Operating expenses grew by 54.2 percent to MK6.2 billion in 2019 and this resulted in an increase in total profit after tax of 30.6 percent to MK3.1 billion in 2019. 2 2 2 3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 3.3: Income and Expenses for Fund Managers (MK'mn) Item 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue 3,739.9 4,702.7 6,162.5 7,379.6 10,582.0 Operating expenses -1,982.6 -2,534.3 -3,066.6 -3,993.9 -6,159.7 Profit before tax 1,757.3 2,168.4 3,095.9 3,385.6 4,422.3 Income tax -540.0 -658.3 -777.8 -1,039.8 -1,358.8 Profit after tax 1,217.3 1,510.1 2,318.0 2,345.8 3,063.4 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 3.5 Unit Trust Operations Total funds for the only open-ended collective investment scheme increased markedly to MK22.0 billion in 2019 from MK20.3 billion in 2018 (Figure 3.3). The growth emanated from positive net client cash flows. Figure 3.3: Unit Trusts Funds Growth 24,00 22,50 Billion 21,00 MK' 19,50 18,00 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Dec-17 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 3.6 On-Site Examinations During the year, six on-site examinations were conducted, which included two portfolio managers, one investment advisor, one stock exchange, two stock brokers and one transfer secretary. The findings of the on-site examinations showed continued improvement in regulatory compliance amongst all examined institutions. However, a few non-compliance issues observed were brought to the attention of the board of directors and management of the examined institutions with recommended actions put forward for resolution. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4. PENSION SECTOR 4.1. Sector Overview Pension sector assets continued to register growth on account of contributions and investment income. The sector also registered steady growth in membership during the year. Nonetheless, pension assets growth was the lowest since the introduction of the Pension Act in 2011. 4.2 Pension Sector Assets Pension assets grew by 22.5 percent in 2019 to MK878.1 billion due to growth in contributions and investment income. Growth in investment income was however lower than in previous years as pension funds bore the impact of a bearish stock market and low interest rates during the year. Notwithstanding this muted performance, there was substantial growth in contributions following addition of new members in the Public Service Pension Fund. The fund comprised 84,287 members and registered accumulated assets of MK51.3 billion as at the end of 2019. (Figure 4.1). Figure 4.1 Assets of Pension Funds 900 878.1 800 716.5 700 600 532.2 Billion 500 380.8 400 MK' 312.2 300 200 100 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 2 4 2 5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4.3 Investment Performance of Pension Fund Assets Pension funds achieved an investment return of 13.4 percent in the year under review compared to 21.0 percent registered in 2018. The decline in return on investment was mainly attributed to the dismal performance of the Malawi All Share Index (MASI) and a generally low interest environment experienced in the period under review. The stock market return significantly dropped to 4.4 percent in December 2019 from 34.2 percent in December 2018. The drop adversely affected pension funds as 47.4 percent of the pension assets were invested in listed shares. Consequently, unrealised gains on the stock market for the pension fund industry decreased to MK41.4 billion in 2019 from MK68.6 billion in 2018. On the other hand, dividend income registered a growth of 26.4 percent to MK10.0 billion from MK7.9 billion recorded in 2018. Further, income earned on interest bearing assets increased by 3.4 percent to MK46.6 billion. In general, the return on investment dropped to MK106.7 billion in December 2019 from MK130.4 billion in December 2018. 4.4 Asset Portfolio Mix The asset portfolio of the pension sector remained concentrated in listed equities and Government securities. Concentration in listed equities increased to 47.4 percent of total assets, compared to 38.1 percent in December 2018 (Figure 4.2). Following a decline in interest rates, pension funds generally undertook a shift into longer dated government securities from treasury bills in order to lock-in prevailing interest rates. Consequently, concentration in long- term Government securities increased to 14.2 percent from 9.0 percent. Conversely, short-term Government securities went down to 10.6 percent in the period under review, from 23.9 percent in December 2018. Fixed deposits constituted 10.9 percent of total assets from 7.8 percent reported in 2018. Aggregate investments in interest bearing assets remained largely unchanged at 41.9 percent of total pension assets while investments in property slightly increased to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent in 2018. Figure 4.2 Asset Composition for Pension Funds 4.0% 0.1% 6.2% 10.9% 47.4% 24.8% ■ Fixed Deposits ■ Government Securities ■ Malawi Listed Equity ■ Unlisted Equity ■ Property ■ Other Investments Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4.5 Pension Contributions Annual pension contributions increased to MK112.8 billion in 2019 from MK98.3 billion in 2018 (Figure 4.3). The growth in contributions resulted from increase in pensionable wages and membership. However, total pension contributions amounting to MK20.2 billion were outstanding by the end of the year, a significant rise from MK13.1 billion reported in 2018. Consequently, the Registrar instituted corrective measures to ensure that employers comply with the requirement to remit pension contributions timeously. Figure 4.3 Annual Pension Contributions 120 98.3 112.8 100 80 62.5 60 48.5 40 40.7 20 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 2 6 2 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4.6. Coverage -Pension Sector Membership Total number of pension members increased by 6.4 percent to 431,897 as at December 2019 (Figure 4.4). The increase was largely due to new employees joining pension funds following enhanced employer inspections and awareness programs aimed at enforcing compliance of the Pension Act. Figure 4.4: Membership under the National Pension Scheme 435,000.00 431,897.00 429,346.00 430,000.00 425,000.00 422,993.00 420,000.00 421,248.00 415,000.00 410,000.00 406,068.00 400,000.00 395,000.00 390,000.00 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi In December 2019, the total number of employees covered by occupation pension schemes was 526,615, including 94,718 Government employees under the Pay-As-You-Go pension arrangement. According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), a total population of 5.3 million2 were employed in 2018, of which only about 9.7 percent were covered under the National Pension Scheme. 2 2018 Malawi Population and Housing census, NSO 2 8 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4.7 Administration and Investment Fees Total expenses increased to MK10.8 billion in 2019 from MK7.4 billion. This resulted from an increase in investment and administrative expenses. Investment expenses rose significantly to MK6.4billion in 2019 from MK4.2 billion in 2018 whereas administrative expenses increased to MK4.4 billion from MK3.2 billion (Table 4.1). Investment expenses, relative to the level of total pension assets were moderate at 0.73 percent, a marginal increase from 0.58 percent registered in 2018. Table 4.1: Expenses for Pension Funds (MK'mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Administration fees 2,226.0 3,194.0 3,030.0 2,510.0 Investment costs 2,118.0 2,690.0 3,334.0 4,181.0 Other Administration Expenses 377.0 553.0 1,654.0 740.0 Total Expenses 4,721.0 6,436.0 8,017.0 7,431.0 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 4.8 Payment and Transfer of Pension Benefits Total pension benefits paid increased by 22.8 percent to MK47.2 billion in 2019. Retirement benefits constituted 51.8 percent of the benefits paid while death benefits made up 4.6 percent. A significant proportion of the benefits (43.6 percent) were paid as early withdrawals. There was also a notable increase in the amount of benefits transferred from one pension fund to another totalling MK26.2 billion in 2019 from MK5.0 billion made in 2018. The transfers signified increased information and enhanced knowledge among pension members and pension funds enabling them exercise the right to transfer pension fund management to more capable and efficient companies. However, other members transferred their pension benefits following change of jobs. Table 4.2: Pension Benefits Paid 2017 2018 2019 Type of Benefit K' mn Share (%) K' mn Share (%) K' mn Share (%) Retirement 14,790.9 52.0 18,948.5 49.2 24,425.1 51.8 Death 2,107.7 7.4 2,834.9 7.4 2,192.8 4.6 Early Withdrawals 11,531.4 40.6 16,708.7 43.4 20,546.4 43.6 TOTAL 28,430.0 100.0 38,492.0 100.0 47,164.4 100.0 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 2 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4.9 On-Site Prudential Examinations The Registrar conducted three on-site examinations on pension entities in 2019. The examinations revealed, among other things, governance challenges, pension administration system problems, misreporting of financials in the pension return and risk management problems. The Registrar continued recommending remedial measures to address weaknesses identified during the on-site examinations 4.10 Employer Pension Compliance Inspections The Registrar and the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, jointly conducted pension compliance inspections of employers in most parts of the country in 2019. Out of a sample of 120 employers, mainly from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), 46 percent had not placed their employees on pension, consequently risking 4,886 employees retiring without pension. The above notwithstanding, the Registrar continued with employer inspections and awareness programs to ensure full compliance with the Pension Act. 4.11 Remittance of Pension Contributions Enforcement The Registrar stepped up efforts to enforce timely remittance on pension contributions, which included the 'name and shame' strategy. Meanwhile, a total of 1,027 employers from the private sector had outstanding pension contributions as at December 2019. Despite these efforts, pension contribution arrears kept increasing, as such, the Registrar will continue taking more stringent measures to curb the misconduct. 4.12 Pension Complaints The number of pension complaints processed by the Registrar in 2019 increased by 34 percent to 174. The increase was largely attributed to enhanced awareness on the part of members regarding where to channel their pension complaints against employers. The nature of complaints mainly included failure by pension members to access pension benefits due to non-remittance of pension contributions by employers. Meanwhile, there were also a number of requests to the Registrar applying for commutation of annuities. These requests, were however not approved as they were contravening the Pension Act. In view of this development, the Registrar intends to intensify awareness programs on annuities to pension fund members. The objective will be to ensure pension fund members have adequate knowledge regarding pension annuities. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 4.13 Pension and Insurance Awareness Week The Registrar organized a Pension and Insurance Awareness Week from 29th April to 3rd May, 2019 and this was, for the first time, led by the insurance industry, under the theme "Insurance, claims and complaints handling". The core objective was to promote pension awareness among the general public on the procedures for claims and complaints handling. A number of activities were undertaken during the week and these included: launch of awareness week, grand march in Blantyre Central Business District, product exhibitions and presentations from all insurance providers at Chichiri Shopping Malls for the whole week; awareness banners in Blantyre City, press release in the Daily Times and The Nation newspapers; and radio and TV infomercials on various radio and TV stations. 4.14 Centralised National Pension Database Project The development of Centralised National Pension Database (CNPD) System was still in progress. Employers and pension fund members were requested to submit their details to pension administrators. However, the response rate was low and the Registrar continued to encourage pension members to submit the information as the submission was critical to the implementation of the CNPD system. 3 0 3 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 5. GENERAL INSURANCE 5.1. Sector Overview Overall, the general insurance sector grew in terms of total assets, premium written and profitability. Nonetheless, the sector continued experiencing solvency and liquidity vulnerabilities owing to inadequate capital in a few insurers and high insurance receivables across the sector. The sector comprised of eight general insurers, one reinsurer, 26 insurance brokers, one reinsurance broker, six agents for brokers, 41 insurance agents, one insurance claim settling agent and 19 loss adjusters. 5.2 Premium Income Gross premium written increased to MK54.6 billion in 2019, representing year - on - year growth of 13.4 percent compared with that of 14.1 percent in 2018 (Table 5.1). The increase was largely due to growth in premium for both motor and non-motor classes of business. Premium for the motor class of business grew by 11.0 percent to MK31.1 billion, whereas premium for non-motor classes of business grew by 16.6 percent to MK23.5 billion. However, motor class of business remained the biggest class of insurance contributing 56.5 percent of the total gross premium from 58.1 percent in 2018. The sector retained 71.6 percent of the gross premium written in 2019 compared with 74.0 percent in 2018. Consequently, the sector registered a lower growth in net premium written of 9.3 percent to MK39.4 billion in 2019 from 14.0 percent in 2018. The sector's retention level recorded a gradual drop over the preceding two years, reflecting the sector's limited appetite to locally retain larger and complex risks in non-motor classes of business. This highlights the need for insurers to build domestic financial and technical capacity to underwrite and retain more premiums in complex non-motor risks. However, the retention level for the motor class of business increased slightly to 97.0 percent in the year. Premium earned grew by 12.1 percent to MK39.0 billion in 2019. The growth was largely on account of an increase of 14.9 percent in premium earned from motor business to MK29.9 billion during the year under review. This growth was nevertheless lower than 16.9 percent registered in 2018 owing to subdued growth in gross premium written as well as low retention in non- motor classes of business. Fire class of business registered the largest drop in earned premium of 24.2 percent to MK1.8 billion (Table 5.1). The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 5.1: Insurance Premium for General Insurers by Class of Business 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Premium Written Fire 3,946.6 6,158.2 7,264.9 8,057.5 9,364.7 Motor 18,980.2 21,531.3 24,686.5 28,002.0 31,072.8 Personal Accident 2,488.3 4,010.6 3,952.4 4,569.4 4,887.5 Miscellaneous 4,776.9 3,835.1 5,776.3 7,557.0 9,290.9 Total Gross Premium 30,192.0 35,535.2 41,680.2 48,185.9 54,615.9 Premium Ceded to Re-insurers Fire 2,777.8 4,029.4 4,987.3 5,976.9 7,665.6 Motor 1,280.7 1,477.2 804.7 1,064.6 926.9 Personal Accident 762.1 1,262.0 1,079.9 1,402.6 1,627.2 Miscellaneous 1,706.3 2,129.4 3,069.7 4,236.5 5,396.5 Total Premium Ceded 6,526.8 8,898.0 9,941.6 12,680.6 15,616.3 Net Premium Written Fire 1,168.8 2,128.4 2,277.7 2,313.6 1,863.5 Motor 17,699.5 20,054.1 23,881.8 27,068.6 30,181.9 Personal Accident 1,726.2 2,748.6 2,872.5 3,233.1 3,385.2 Miscellaneous 3,070.6 1,705.8 2,706.7 3,406.0 3,940.2 Total 23,665.1 26,637.2 31,738.7 36,021.3 39,370.8 Earned Premium Fire 849.0 2,287.2 2,069.0 2,393.2 1,813.7 Motor 17,255.3 18,837.5 22,591.9 26,021.5 29,892.7 Personal Accident 1,574.9 2,585.1 2,710.6 3,079.5 3,376.7 Miscellaneous 3,106.3 1,686.8 2,546.2 3,315.8 3,938.1 Total Earned Premium 22,785.5 25,396.6 29,917.7 34,809.9 39,021.2 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 5.3 Claims Experience The sector registered a marginal increase in claims as shown by a 1.9 percent rise in the claims ratio to 58.7 percent in 2019 (Appendix Table 12.19). Gross claims incurred grew by 24.9 percent to MK30.7 billion in 2019, largely driven by increases in claims in fire, motor and miscellaneous classes of business (Appendix Table 12.17). Miscellaneous classes of business recorded highest growth in claims of 68.0 percent from 31.3 percent in 2018. 3 2 3 3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 However, the impact of the increased gross claims was cushioned by reinsurance recoveries mainly in fire and other non-motor classes of business, which grew by 62.6 percent to MK7.8 billion (Appendix Table 12.20). Consequently, net claims incurred grew to MK22.9 billion, translating to 15.8 percent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the sector paid MK28.4 billion of insurance claims against gross claims incurred of MK30.7 billion in the year. Nevertheless, a total of MK14.3 billion net of reinsurance recoveries was still outstanding as at December 2019. Figure 5.1: Net Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business 30 000 25.0% in 25 000 20.0%% Net claims insured MK' Millions 20 000 Aggregate growth 15.0% 15 000 10 000 10.0% 5 000 5.0% 0 2016 2017 2018 0.0% 2015 2019 ■ Fire ■ Motor ■ Personal accident ■ Miscellaneous ■ Aggregate growth % Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 5.4 Underwriting and Operating Performance Overall, the general insurance sector was profitable in 2019 with six out of eight insurers posting profits. Pre-tax profits increased by 7.0 percent to MK3.8 billion in December 2019. This was attributed to a 10.7 percent growth in underwriting profit to MK14.4 billion in the year (Table 5.2). Underwriting profit grew on the backbone of growth in premium earned and moderate growth in claims experience. All classes of insurance business registered underwriting profits (Appendix Table 12.23). However, net investment income, dropped by 13.7 percent to MK3.3 billion in 2019 due to falling yields on money markets. Most general insurers took a conservative approach by largely investing in Government securities and other fixed income securities (Appendix Table 12.25). Consequentially, the low investment returns weighed down on the sector's overall profitability, resulting in a drop in overall return on shareholder funds to 20.5 percent from 23.6 percent in December 2018. In addition, high management and operating expenses contributed to lower profitability. The sector had a high management expenses ratio of 35.5 percent in 2019 which was above the recommended maximum threshold of 30.0 percent. A significant amount of the management expenses were bad debts written off. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 5.2: Underwriting and Operating Results for General Insurers (MK'mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Underwriting Surplus (Deficit) 7,679.7 9,128.8 11,915.20 12,969.4 14,352.1 Net Investment & Other Income 3,096.7 3,781.0 7,582.5 3,809.8 3,287.8 Management Expenses -6,360.1 -9,538.3 -11,757.7 -13,197.9 -13,836.6 Other Expenses -12.3 -88.1 -4,543.0 - - Profit before Tax 4,404.1 3,414.1 3,209.4 3,556.1 3,803.3 Taxation -1,371.0 -1,171.2 -1,495.5 -1,161.8 -1,222.8 Profit for the year 3,033.1 2,242.9 1,713.9 2,394.3 2,580.5 Return on shareholder funds (%) 42.1 24.5 21.8 23.6 20.5 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 5.5 Assets and Liabilities Overall asset composition remained broadly unchanged from 2018. Majority of assets amounting to 37.2 percent were in fixed deposit, followed by insurance receivables at 26.1 percent and equity investment at 11.2 percent. The total assets for the sector grew by 12.1 percent to MK55.8 billion as at December, 2019 (Table 5.3). This was largely due to growth in gross premium income. Fixed deposit investments in banks and other deposit taking financial institutions registered the highest growth of 43.7 percent to MK20.8 billion, followed by receivables on insurance and reinsurance contracts which grew by 16.5 percent to MK14.6 billion in 2019. Despite constituting a low percentage of the insurers' asset portfolio, insurance receivables were 76.9 percent of the insurer's total capital as of December 2019 compared with 70.0 percent in 2018. This position exposed the sector's capital to significant credit and liquidity risks from potential payment defaults from insurance debtors. 3 4 3 5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 5.3: Assets for General Insurers 2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019 Assets Fixed Assets for own use 1,828.6 2,602.1 3,200.7 4,279.7 4,502.2 Real Property Investments 422.7 662.0 718.2 1,386.0 1,512.9 Govt. & Other Securities 4,733.1 5,564.0 6,996.6 5,103.0 2,288.0 Equity Investments 2,947.7 3,211.0 4,090.5 5,746.7 6,271.9 Fixed Deposit Investments 6,968.6 5,670.5 8,501.5 14,456.1 20,776.6 Other Investments - 69.1 69.3 856.6 376.6 Loans & Debentures 646.9 69.3 64.8 11.0 20.6 **Insurance Receivables 8,155.4 10,881.5 11,513.4 12,499.3 14,561.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents 906.7 3,879.3 3,197.3 3,114.5 2,749.2 Other Assets 3,238.4 5,498.0 4,586.6 2,334.3 2,744.4 Total Assets 29,847.9 38,106.9 42,939.0 49,787.3 55,804.0 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Total liabilities stood at MK36.9 billion at December 2019 representing an increase of 15.5 percent from 2018 (Table 5.4). Growth in liabilities was attributed to MK2.6 billion increase in outstanding claims to MK14.3 billion as at December 2019. Total technical reserves constituted 70.3 percent of the general insurers' liabilities compared with 72.0 percent in 2018. Table 5.4: Liabilities for General Insurers 2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019 Liabilities Unearned Premiums Reserve 7,055.2 8,241.0 10,061.6 11,209.2 11,559.2 ***Outstanding Claims Reserve 8,692.9 10,587.6 11,260.0 11,765.0 14,348.9 Amounts Payable on Reinsurance 1,565.6 1,623.2 2,514.0 3,440.4 4,098.0 Long Term Liabilities - 4.7 - 132.8 153.7 Provision for Taxation 598.6 643.4 487.5 345.5 533.2 Amounts Payable to Banks 130.0 271.7 102.9 96.4 32.8 Other Liabilities 1,735.3 2,734.6 3,791.8 4,936.1 6,141.8 Total Liabilities 19,777.6 24,106.3 28,217.8 31,925.4 36,867.5 Equity/Shareholders' Funds 10,070.2 14,000.6 14,721.2 17,861.9 18,936.5 Total Equity and Liabilities 29,847.9 38,106.9 42,939.0 49,787.3 55,804.0 Restated figures

Include receivables from reinsurers and policy holders

Include reserves for IBNR & expenses Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 5.6 Liquidity The sector continued to experience tight liquidity in 2019 as revealed by the sector's liquidity ratio of 78.2 percent which remained constant from 2018 position. The ratio was below the recommended minimum threshold of 100.0 percent. A high level of receivables partly affected the low liquidity ratio. 5.7 Capital and Solvency The sector's overall capital and solvency position continued to be weighed down by capital and solvency shortfall in three insurers that did not meet the capital and solvency requirements. As a result, the sector's aggregate solvency ratio stood at 18.4 percent from 18.6 percent in 2018 and was below regulatory minimum requirement of 20.0 percent (Figure 5.2). However, shareholders' funds grew to MK18.9 billion from MK17.9 billion in 2018. The growth in shareholders' funds was on account of MK495.2 million increase in asset revaluation reserve to MK5.4 billion, MK309.3 million capital injection by one insurance company as well as MK270.1 million growth in retained profits to MK4.5 billion. Figure 5.2: Capital and Solvency for General Insurers 20 000,00 30.0% in 18 000,0 25.0% 16 000,0 25.1% Shareholder Funds 24.3% Solvency Ratio MK' Millions 14 000,0 20.0% 12 000,0 18.6% 18.4% 10 000,0 16.0% 15.0% 8 000,0 10.0% 6 000,0 4 000,0 5.0% 2 000,0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.0% ■ Equity/Shareholders' Funds ■ Solvency Ratio Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi This notwithstanding, general insurers maintained adequate asset coverage of liabilities of 151.4 percent, which was above the minimum recommended limit of 110.0 percent. Furthermore, the Registrar continued to strengthen the capital and solvency regime of the sector in the year through, among other things, issuance of the Insurance (Reserving Requirements for General Insurers and Reinsurers) Directive, 2019 and on-going supervisory surveillance. Additionally, the Registrar revised the Insurance (Minimum Capital and Solvency Requirements for General Insurers) Directive, 2017 with the objective of enhancing the regulatory framework on capital and solvency. 3 6 3 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 5.8 Reinsurance Premiums ceded to reinsurers increased by 23.2 percent to MK15.6 billion in 2019, representing 27.9 percent of total gross premiums written in the year compared to 25.2 percent in 2018 (Figure 5.3). The proportion of overall premiums ceded to reinsurers gradually increased over the preceding two years reflecting reduced premium retention levels in non-motor classes of insurance business. Out of the ceded premiums 49.1 percent were in fire, and 34.6 percent in miscellaneous, 10.4 percent in personal accidents, and 5.9 percent in motor classes of insurance business. The bulk of the premiums ceded were placed with reinsurers outside Malawi. Figure 5.3: Gross Premium Written vs. Reinsurance Premium Ceded (General Insurers) 18 000,0 in 16 000,0 14 000,0 12,680.6 15,616.3 Shareholder Funds MK' Millions 12 000,0 10 000,0 8,898.0 9,949.7 8 000,0 6 000,0 6,526.8 4 000,0 2 000,0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ■ Fire ■ Motor ■ Personal accident ■ Miscellaneous ■ Aggregate growth % Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 5.9 On-Site Examinations The Registrar carried out on-site examinations of four general insurance companies and six insurance brokers in 2019. Findings of the on-site examination included high level of insurance receivables and weaknesses in capital and solvency position. Appropriate enforcement actions were taken by the Registrar to address these shortfalls. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 6. LIFE INSURANCE 6.1 Sector Overview The life insurance sector assets continued to grow on account of increases in gross premiums and investment income. In terms of solvency, all but one life insurer met the minimum requirements at company level while two life insurers failed to meet the solvency requirements at life fund level. 6.2 Composition of the life insurance sector Five licensed entities with 688 licensed tied sales agents operated in the life insurance market in the year 2019. The insurers mainly underwrote four classes of life insurance business namely; individual life, annuities, group risk and deposit administration. Two of the life insurers underwrote one class of life insurance business only while the rest were underwriting all classes of life insurance business. In terms of market share3, two life companies continued to dominate with a combined gross premium market share of 87.0 percent as of December, 2019. The other three life insurers shared 13.0 percent. 6.3 Capital and Solvency All life insurers met the minimum paid up capital requirements as of December, 2019. Aggregate solvency ratio dropped to 161.0 percent in December, 2019 from 169.0 percent recorded in December, 2018. The drop was as a result of a 23.3 percent increase in policy holder liabilities and technical provisions in relation to 17.5 percent growth in solvency capital. Out of the five life insurers, one life insurer failed to meet both minimum solvency requirements at whole company and life fund level as of December 2019. Similarly, one life insurer failed to meet minimum solvency requirements at life fund level. 6.4 Assets and Liabilities Total assets held by life insurers including pension assets invested in deposit administration products increased by 17.7 percent to MK731.9 billion from MK621.6 billion in December, 2018 (Table 6.1). Out of these, total assets directly attributed to life insurance business increased by 14.6 percent to MK193.4 billion in December, 2019. Investment assets increased to 98.0 percent of the insurers' total assets from 96.1 percent recorded in December 2018. Equities, both listed and unlisted, constituted the highest proportion of assets at 51.8 percent from 50.6 percent recorded in 2018, followed by government securities at 29.3 percent from 33.8 percent. Despite the recorded nominal growth concentration risk evidently materialised as the sector was negatively impacted by poor performance of the stock market. Consequently, investment yield on policyholder assets decreased to 15.0 percent in 2019 as compared to 20.6 percent in December 2018. Nonetheless, fixed deposit increased substantially to MK83.2 billion in December 2019 from MK34.2 billion in December 2018. Interest rates for such investments are negotiable hence more attractive. 3 8 3 Market share calculations exclude deposit administration business. 3 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 6.1 Asset of Life Insurance (MK'mn) Asset Allocation Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Change MK'bn MK'bn Percent Cash and Bank 3.2 4.0 -20.0 Loans 42.4 28.9 46.7 Fixed Deposits 83.8 34.2 58.9 Listed Equities 347.2 255.6 35.8 Unlisted Equities 22.2 58.9 -62.3 Government Securities 208.8 209.9 -0.5 Real Estate 11.1 9.8 13.3 Due from Policyholders 2.2 1.9 15.8 Other Assets 11.0 8.1 35.8 Total Assets 731.9 621.6 17.7 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Total liabilities of the sector increased by 18.8 percent to MK680.6 billion in 2019, of which 98.0 percent were life fund liabilities and technical provision. Life fund liabilities continued to grow with increase in the lives covered by the life insurers. 6.5 Earnings The earnings performance of the life insurance industry registered a decline in profit after tax to MK8.5 billion as of December, 2019 from 9.1 billion in December 2018. Consequently, the Return on Equity (ROE) dropped to 18.5 percent in December 2019 from 35.1 percent recorded in December 2018. The decline in profits arose from lower underwriting surplus of MK2.9 billion compared to MK9.8 billion appropriated in December 2018. The underwriting profits dropped as a result of increasing management expenses especially expenses relating to group risk and reduction in investment income earned on policyholder funds. The expense ratio was measured at 12.5 percent, an increase from 10.0 percent in 2018. On a positive note, investment income on shareholder funds increased to MK7.0 billion from MK5.2 billion, primarily on account of interest income. The claims experience during the year was fair albeit an increase in total claims paid to MK8.6 billion from MK6.5 billion in December, 2018, representing a claim ratio of 36.2 percent from 30.7 percent in December 2018. The increase was largely due to claims paid in respect of matured individual life policies. 6.6 Premiums Gross premiums written on life business grew by 20.1 percent to MK35.8 billion. The growth was on account of annuity business which increased by 31.7 percent to MK10.8 billion, followed by group risk premiums business at 18.7 percent to MK13.1 billion and individual life gross premiums at 12.4 percent to MK11.8 billion as at December, 2019 (Figure 6.1). The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 6.1: Gross Premiums for Life Insurers (MK'bn) 80 70 Millions 60 50 40 MK' 30 20 10 0 2017 2018 2019 2016 ■ Annuity ■ Individual Life Business ■ Group Risk ■ Annuity Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 6.7 Reinsurance Retention ratio for life insurers at 96.5 percent remained relatively constant from the December 2018 position. Nevertheless, significant changes were observed in retention ratios for group risk business which increased to 90.9 percent from 94.0 percent in December 2018. Retention ratio on individual life business on the other hand, reduced to 99.4 percent from 99.9 percent in the year 2018. 6.8 Underwriting Experience As at December 2019, total in force policies were 92,513 in individual life business, 2,593 in group risk business and 4,722 in annuities. Out of these policies, new individual life insurance policies underwritten increased to 23,320 in 2019 from 21,326 policies in 2018 (Figure 6.2). Similarly, new group life policies underwritten in 2019 increased to 305 from 175 in 2018 while new annuities increased to 759 in 2019 from 471 in 2018. 4 0 4 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 6.2: New Life Insurance Policies Underwritten by Life Insurers Number of Individual Life Policies 24 000 2 000 Number of Group Life Policies 18 000 1 525 12 000 1 050 6 000 575 0 100 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ■ Individual Life Polices ■ Group Life Polices Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Total lives assured increased by 47.8 percent to 633,993 of which 536,758 were lives covered under group life; 92,513 were individual life; and 4,722 were annuitants (Table 6.2). The increase in total lives assured mainly relate to inclusion of 106,722 lives covered under bancassurance business, which were previously not included in the calculation. Total individual life policies terminated by surrender increased to 2,647 in 2019 from 1,226 in 2018, while a total number of 2,187 policies were terminated by lapse in 2019 compared to 4,236 in 2018 (Table 6.2). Policies terminated by surrender included those with a disinvestment option. However, there was a reduction in group risk policies with 95 schemes discontinued in the year 2019 compared to 215 in 2018. The number of annuities discontinued in 2019 increased to 146 compared to 115 in 2018. This was due to the suspension of payment of annuities by the insurers upon lapse of guarantee period and absence of pensioner's certificate of existence. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 6.2: Number of Individual Life and Group Life Policies 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Individual Life Policies In force Policies 36,244 52,742 64,300 65,304 79,939 92,513 Policies Terminated by Surrender 1,177 820 953 1,226 1,212 2,647 Policies Terminated by Lapse 1,786 2,787 3,336 1,058 4,236 2,187 Group Life Policies Discontinued 8 10 26 28 215 92 Annuities 42 19 92 115 146 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 6.9 On-Site Examinations The Registrar conducted on-site examinations of three life insurance companies and carried out quarterly offsite surveillance for all life insurances companies. Findings of the on-site examination included high level of premium receivables and weaknesses in capital and solvency position. Appropriate enforcement actions were taken by the Registrar to address these shortfalls. 4 2 4 3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 7. MICROFINANCE Sector 7.1 Sector Overview Overall, the performance of the microfinance sector was satisfactory in 2019. The sector recorded profitability, whilst asset quality and liquidity also remained within the industry benchmark. Aggregate assets for the sector increased to MK43.8 billion in December 2019 from MK38.1 billion in December 2018. Total number of registered and licensed microfinance institutions stood at 46; comprising 36 microcredit agencies, eight non-deposit taking institutions and two deposit taking institutions. Deposit taking microfinance institutions served 148,914 clients, of which 62.1 percent were female. The number of clients increased from 39,412 in December 2018. In the non-deposit taking microfinance subsector, total clients served decreased to 240,032 of which 41.6 percent were female. Clients served in this subsector decreased from 359,166 in December, 2018 mainly on account of closure of one institution, merging of another with a banking institution and migration of one institution from non-deposit taking to deposit taking. 7.2 Deposit taking microfinance 7.2.1 Assets and Liabilities Total assets of deposit taking microfinance institutions increased by 62.1 percent to MK20.0 billion in 2019 (Table 7.1). Growth in assets was on account of both increase in number of deposit taking institutions from 1 to 2 and growth in the loan portfolio during the review period. Gross loans for the sub-sector grew by 53.8 percent to MK14.3 billion in 2019. In terms of liabilities, deposits increased to MK4.2 billion in December 2019 from MK2.8 billion in December 2018. Similarly, total borrowed funds increased to MK7.3 billion from MK3.9 billion in 2018. Lending ratio4 increased to 340.5 percent as at December 2019 from 332.0 percent as at December 2018. The high ratio was a result of sub-sector's heavy reliance on borrowed funds to finance loans. 4 Lending ratio is equal to loans divided by deposits 4 4 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 7.1: Assets and liabilities for Deposit Taking Microfinance Dec - 16 Dec - 17 Dec - 18 Dec - 19 Share Share Share Share Type of asset MK'mn (%) MK'mn (%) MK'mn (%) MK'mn (%) Cash 199.0 1.6 841.9 5.7 235.0 1.9 190.1 0.9 Balances with other FI 768.9 6.3 1,855.7 12.6 0.0 0.0 552.8 2.8 Net Loans and leases 7,557.0 62.3 7,592.6 51.7 8,929.9 72.0 13,912.2 69.3 Securities and investments 1,562.2 12.9 1,880.0 12.8 783.4 6.3 657.4 3.3 Other Assets 2,033.2 16.8 2,529.4 17.2 2,461.5 19.8 4,753.6 23.7 Total Assets 12,120.4 100.0 14,699.6 100.0 12,409.8 100.0 20,006.1 100.0 Type of liability Deposits 1,953.2 16.4 6,318.1 43.0 2,813.9 22.7 4,211.4 21.0 Total borrowed funds 6,196.6 50.8 4,426.5 30.1 3,884.9 31.3 7,339.6 36.6 Other liabilities 1,712.1 13.9 1,723.6 11.7 1,889.9 15.2 2,527.2 12.6 Total Capital 2,258.5 18.9 2,231.5 15.2 3,821.1 30.8 5,987.9 29.8 Total Funding 12,120.4 100.0 14,699.6 100.0 12,409.8 100.0 20,006.1 100.0 7.2.2 Capital Adequacy Capital adequacy for deposit taking microfinance institutions was satisfactory with tier 1 and total capital ratios at 24.1 percent and 30.7 percent as at December 2019. These were above the regulatory benchmark of 10.0 percent and 15.0 percent for tier 1 and total capital ratios, respectively (Figure 7.1). 4 5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 7.1: Capital Adequacy for Deposit Taking Microfinance 40,0% 35,0% 30,0% 25,0% 20,0% 15,0% 10,0% 5,0% 0 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Dec-16 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 ■ Tier 1 Capital Ratio ■ Total Capital Ratio ■ Required Capital Ratio ■ Required Total Capital Ratio Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.2.3 Asset Quality The quality of assets for the sector improved during the period as indicated by a decrease in the NPL ratio to 4.3 percent in 2019 from 4.8 percent in 2018 (Figure 7.2). This was within the industry benchmark of 5.0 percent. However, non-performing loans increased by 41.3 percent to MK616.9 million as at December 2019. The rate of growth in non-performing loans was lower than the growth in the loan book which grew by 53.8 percent to MK14.3 billion in 2019. Figure 7.2: Ratio of Non-performing Loans to Gross Loans and Leases 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.0% 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Dec-16 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 ■ NPL/GPL ■ Regulatory Ceiling Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 7.2.4 Earnings and Profitability Total gross income for the subsector increased to MK9.7 billion in 2019 from MK6.3 billion in 2018, mainly on account of an increase in gross loans and improvement in asset quality. Interest income grew to MK9.4 billion in 2019 from MK6.1 billion in 2018. Correspondingly, interest expense increased to MK2.1 billion from MK1.4 billion in 2018; and non-interest expenses increased to MK6.9 billion from MK4.4 billion in 2018 (Table 7.2). As a result, net income decreased to MK0.2 billion in 2019 from MK0.3 billion in 2018. Consequently, Return on Assets (ROA) decreased to 1.2 percent from 2.4 percent in 2018; and Return on Equity (ROE) decreased to 4.1 percent from 7.9 percent in 2018. Table 7.2: Earnings and Expenses for Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions Item (MK' bn) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Income 5.6 6.2 6.3 9.7 Interest Income 5.2 5.8 6.1 9.4 Interest Expense 1.8 1.9 1.4 2.1 Non-Interest expense 3.5 4.1 4.4 6.9 Net income 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2 ROA (%) 1.9 0.8 2.4 1.2 ROE (%) 10 5.1 7.9 4.1 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.2.5 Liquidity The sector recorded a liquidity ratio of 24.1 percent in December 2019 from 40.0 percent in December 2018. The decline was due to a relatively higher increase in short term liabilities than liquid assets. The ratio however, remained above the recommended benchmark of 20.0 percent. 7.3 Non-deposit taking microfinance 7.3.1 Assets and Liabilities Total assets of the non-deposit taking microfinance subsector increased by 6.3 percent to MK23.7 billion in 2019 (Table 7.3). The growth in total assets was mainly due to an increase in net loans to MK16.6 billion as at December 2019 from MK11.5 billion as at December 2018. In terms of Liabilities, the subsector recorded a decrease in shareholder loans to MK1.0 billion from MK3.2 billion in 2018. However, other liabilities increased to MK11.9 billion from MK10.9 billion in 2018 (Table 7.3). 4 6 4 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 7.3: Assets for Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions Dec - 16 Dec - 17 Dec - 18 Dec - 19 Share Share Share Share Type of asset MK'mn (%) MK'mn (%) MK'mn (%) MK'mn (%) Cash and cash equivalent 3.3 14.2 1.8 7.9 1.1 5.0 1.9 7.4 Investments and securities 1.5 6.5 4.9 21.5 2.4 11.0 0.2 0.7 Net loans and leases 12.7 54.7 10.6 46.5 11.5 52.0 16.5 70.0 Non-current assets 1.7 7.4 3.6 15.8 5.0 22.0 3.1 13.3 Other assets 4.0 17.2 1.9 8.3 2.3 10.0 2.0 8.6 Total Assets 23.2 100.0 22.8 100.0 22.3 100.0 23.7 100.0 Type of Liability Shareholder loans 4.0 17.2 3.2 14.0 3.2 14.0 1.0 4.2 Short term borrowings from banks 1.5 6.5 0.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 1.9 Capital and Reserves 9.3 40.1 8.4 37.0 8.2 37.0 10.4 43.4 Other liabilities 8.4 36.2 10.9 48.0 10.9 49.0 11.9 50.5 Total Equity &liabilities 23.2 100.0 22.8 100.0 22.3 100.0 23.7 100.0 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.3.2 Capital Adequacy Total capital for non-deposit taking sub sector increased by 32.9 percent to MK10.9 billion in 2019. A total of 6 out 8 non-deposit taking microfinance institutions met the regulatory capital requirement of MK100.0 million. 4 8 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 7.3.3 Asset Quality Asset quality for non-deposit taking microfinance institutions as measured by NPL ratio remained constant at 8.5 percent. This was mainly due to equivalent increase in both gross loans and non-performing loans during the review period. The ratio remained above the regulatory benchmark of 5.0 percent. 7.3.4 Profitability Total gross income increased by 33.3 percent to MK8.8 billion in 2019, primarily on account of an increase in gross loans. On the other hand, operating expenses increased to MK6.1 billion from MK4.6 billion in 2018. However, net income improved to MK976.3 million in 2019 from MK92.3 million in 2018. 7.3.5 On-site Examination The Registrar conducted 11 on-site examinations of microfinance institutions in 2019. The major findings included non-disclosure of effective interest rates to customers. In addition, incidences of non-remittance of pension contributions and tax deductions to relevant authorities were common. The institutions took corrective action on the observed shortfalls. 7.4 Financial Cooperatives 7.4.1 Overview Overall, the sector's performance was satisfactory. Total assets for the sector grew by 36.6 percent to MK26.1 billion in 2019. Net income grew by 40 percent to MK2.1 billion in 2019. As at end 2019, the sector had 38 licensed financial cooperatives of which 32 were employer based, while six were community based. 7.4.2 Assets and Liabilities Total assets grew by 36.6 percent to MK26.1 billion in 2019 due to growth of loans and investments. The loans were financed by total savings5 which grew by 28.0 percent to MK18.3 billion in 2019 (Figure 7.3). 5 Include redeemable shares plus deposits 4 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 7.3: Selected Assets and Liabilities for Financial Cooperatives 30 25 Billion 20 15 MK' 10 5 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 ■ Total Assets ■ Shares and Savings ■ Loans Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.4.3 Financial Structure Member loans and advances accounted for 63.2 percent of total assets against the sector's recommended best practice of between 70 to 80 percent during the year under review. This negatively affected the sectors' interest income and return on assets. As regards funding, the sector largely relied on member savings which accounted for 70.4 percent of total assets. Table 7.4: Asset and Liabilities for the Financial Cooperatives Sector (MK' mn) Type of Asset 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash and Bank Balances 573.6 702.8 945.0 1055.4 1,916.0 Securities and Investments 940.1 1,158.7 642.1 953.3 3,031.8 Total Loans and Advances 4,898.0 6,420.3 9,003.0 13,023.7 16,420.7 Other Assets 1,212.1 1,716.9 3,529.4 4,107.9 4,699.0 Total Assets 7,623.8 9,998.7 14,119.5 19,140.0 26,057.5 Type of Liability Deposits and Member Shares 5,647.2 7,165.9 10,215.5 14,313.2 18,341.8 Liabilities to Other Banks 526.6 262.2 221.4 366.1 900.5 Other Liabilities 203.4 302.8 532.5 544.4 1,051.4 Total Capital 1,246.6 2,267.8 3,150.1 3,916.3 5,683.8 Total Funding 7,623.8 9,998.7 14,119.5 19,140.0 26,057.5 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 7.4.4 Capital Adequacy Overall, the sector was adequately capitalized. Total capital grew by 50.0 percent to MK5.4 billion in 2019 and accounted for 20.9 percent of risk weighted assets. Capital adequacy ratio at 20.9 percent was above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.0 percent of risk weighted assets (Table 7.4). Table 7.5: Financial Soundness Indicators for Financial Cooperatives Recommended Indicator Ratio 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Institutional Capital Ratio (%) >10.0 11.3 20.1 20.5 19.1 20.9 Non-performing loans/ Gross Loans (%) < 5.0 5.8 3.2 5.6 5.6 5.7 Liquidity (%) > 10.0 15.9 16.1 13.8 12.1 18.7 Net Income/Average Total Assets (%) > 5.0 7.3 9.2 10.5 8.78 9.2 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.4.5 Asset Quality Total loans grew by 26.2 percent to MK16.4 billion in 2019. Non-performing loans amounted to MK930.9 million, representing an NPL ratio of 5.7 percent which was slightly above the recommended ceiling of 5.0 percent. 7.4.6 Earnings Total income increased by 35.4 percent to MK6.5 billion in 2019 of which loan interest income constituted 96.9 percent (Figure 7.4). Total expenditure grew by 41.9 percent to MK4.4 billion in 2019. Notwithstanding the increase in total expenditure, net income increased by 40.0 percent to MK2.1 billion in 2019, representing a ROA of 9.2 percent. 5 0 5 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 7.4: Income, Expenses and Profit/Loss Trends for Financial Cooperatives 7,000.00 6,000.00 5,000.00 4,000.00 3,000.00 2,000.00 1,000.00 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 ■ Total Income ■ Total Expenses ■ Net Profit/Loss Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.4.7 Liquidity On aggregate, the sector reported a liquidity ratio of 18.7 percent in 2019, which was above the regulatory minimum of 10.0 percent6. Nonetheless, the sector's unremitted payroll deductions increased to MK2.4 billion from MK2.0 billion in 2018, largely from the public sector. 6 The liquidity ratio is defined as net liquid assets over the sum of redeemable shares and savings deposits 5 2 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 7.4.8 Membership Total membership grew by 22.4 percent to 151,221 in 2019 and of these, 31 percent were female, a slight decrease from 32 percent recorded in 2018 (Figure 7.5). The increase was mainly due to membership mobilization initiatives championed by the Registrar in collaboration with the Malawi Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (MUSCCO). Figure 7.5: Financial Cooperatives Membership 120,000.00 100,000.00 Billion 80,000.00 60,000.00 MK' 40,000.00 20,000.00 0.00 2792 493 1903 2425 2543 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ■ Men ■ Women ■ Groups Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 7.4.9 On-site Examination The Registrar conducted ten on-site examinations and ten follow up examinations of financial cooperatives in 2019. Examination findings showed continued improvement in all key financial performance indicators. 5 3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 8. CONSUMER PROTECTION 8.1 Overview The number of financial consumer complaints increased in 2019 compared to 2018. The Registrar continued to undertake various financial literacy initiatives aimed at bolstering financial consumer awareness. In addition, market conduct examinations of financial institutions were carried out with the objective of establishing the extent of compliance with market conduct regulations. 8.2 Complaints Handling The number of complaints received by the Registrar increased slightly to 275 in 2019 from 257 in 2018. A total number of 339 complaints were processed in 2019, of which 64 were carried forward from 2018. In terms of composition, microfinance and financial cooperatives sectors registered 107 complaints, the insurance sector had 95 complaints, the banking sector had 70 complaints, and the capital markets sector had three complaints, (Figure 8.1). Figure 8.1: Number of Complaints Received Per Sector 160 of Complaints 140 120 100 80 Number 60 40 20 0 Microfinance Insurance Banks Pensions Payments Capital & Financial Systems Markets Cooperatives ■ 2015 ■ 2016 ■ 2017 ■ 2018 ■ 2019 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi A total of 320 complaints were successfully resolved, compared to 203 complaints in the preceding year. Out of these, 113 cases related to poor customer care, 121 complaints due to financial abuse, 16 bordered on inadequate disclosure while 43 cases were due to lack of financial awareness and capability on the part of consumers. The remaining seven complaints arose out of other causes. (Figure 8.2) The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Figure 8.2: Composition in Nature and Number of Complaints Resolved 160 Complaints 140 120 100 80 of 60 Number 40 20 0 Poor Inadequate Lack of Over-indebt- Financial Other Financial Abuse Customer Disclosure Financial edness fraud Care awareness ■ 2015 ■ 2016 ■ 2017 ■ 2018 ■ 2019 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 8.3 Market Conduct Supervision The Registrar carried out market conduct on-site examinations of two banks, one insurance company and two credit reference bureaux. In addition, six mystery surveillances were conducted for banks, insurance, microfinance and financial cooperatives. Major findings included inadequate transparency and disclosure of information on services and products; and lack of key fact statements on product terms and conditions. Appropriate enforcement actions were taken by the Registrar to address the market conduct breaches. 8.4 Financial Literacy 8.4.1 Highlights of Financial Literacy Activities implemented There were a number of financial literacy activities that were implemented during the year including Global Money Week, Credit Awareness Week, workplace financial education initiative and capacity building workshops for community leaders. The Global Money Week is an international financial education and inclusion initiative that aims at raising the youth and children's awareness of effective money management matters and access to financial services and products. In 2019, the initiative reached out to over 3000 students. 5 4 5 5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar held a credit awareness week to sensitise the public on effective personal credit management practices; benefits of borrowing from licensed and registered financial institutions; and maintaining a good credit history. During the credit awareness week, 4,000 employees of 120 private and public organizations, 500 religious leaders and 1,500 micro, small and medium enterprises were reached through workshops and town hall meetings. In addition, credit awareness messages were aired on the local media to maximize outreach and impact. The Registrar also conducted capacity building workshops for community leaders including women groups, micro, medium and small enterprises and farmers in eight districts. The workshops covered financial planning; saving; investing; personal credit management; and benefits of accessing formal financial services and products. For sustainability, the activities were conducted in collaboration with District Financial Literacy Committees established by the Registrar in 2018. Further, training of trainers workshops in personal finance management were conducted for 200 human resources personnel and practitioners from various organizations. In a bid to standardise financial literacy messages for public use, standard financial literacy core messages, specifically for the rural communities, were designed and developed. This was done in collaboration with the Financial Access for Rural Markets and Small Enterprises (FARMSE), a project under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. 8.4.2 National Financial Literacy Strategy (2020-2024) The Registrar in collaboration with stakeholders, embarked on development of a National Financial Literacy Strategy covering the period 2020 to 2024. The focus of the Strategy is on financial education initiatives for marginalized groups such as women, youth, micro, small and medium enterprises and farmers. In addition, the Strategy will integrate emerging thematic financial literacy topics on maintaining a good credit record, digital financial services and inclusive finance. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 9. AN TI - MONEY L AUNDERING The Registrar conducted several activities pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) to ensure that all financial institutions are in compliance with AML/CFT laws. 9.1 AML/CFT Offsite Surveillance The Registrar conducted Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) offsite risk assessment for all banking institutions in order to determine the overall ML/TF risk profile of the sector. The exercise involved assessment of the ML/TF inherent risk and risk management practices that banks have adopted to mitigate those risks. Further, an analysis of bi-annual offsite returns was also conducted with the aim of timely identification of ML/TF risk in banking institutions. Both assessments indicated that banks have enhanced their risk management practices in mitigating ML/TF risks. In addition, the Registrar intends to commence offsite ML/TF risk assessment for non- bank financial institutions (Insurance, Capital Markets and Microfinance). As such, the institutions submitted annual questionnaires used for assessment of ML/TF risk assessment. Feedback meetings with the institutions were held to discuss gaps noted from the assessment and challenges faced in completing the questionnaires. The institutions committed to provide improved data in the subsequent submissions. 9.2 On-Site Examinations The Registrar conducted full scope AML/CFT on-site examinations on one bank, one life insurer, one microfinance and two capital markets institutions. In addition, a follow up on-site examination was conducted on one microfinance institution. The examinations established that financial institutions had, amongst other things, conducted ML/TF risk assessments; conducted adequate AML/CFT training and awareness programs to members of staff; enhanced their AML/CFT policies; and enhanced record keeping. Notwithstanding these improvements, some shortfalls were noted such as inadequate ongoing monitoring systems and practices, and customer due diligence measures. 9.3 Mutual Evaluation Assessment Malawi underwent AML/CFT Mutual Evaluation assessment by the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) which commenced in June 2018 and was finalized in June 2019. The Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) for Malawi was discussed and adopted during the ESAAMLG's 38th Task Force meeting of Senior Officials held in September 2019. The report included findings on effectiveness of supervision, monitoring and regulation of reporting institutions in respect of compliance with AML/CFT requirements. Further, the MER recommended measures to address the noted gaps. 5 6 5 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 10. LEGAL and REGUL ATORY DEVELOPMENTS 10.1 Overview The Registrar continued to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework for the financial sector through issuance of new and revised directives in 2019. A total of seven directives were issued in the year. In addition, the Registrar issued revised guidelines for licensing of insurance entities, and cyber security risk management guidelines for the banking industry. 10.2 Laws and Regulations The following regulations and directives came into force during 2019: Insurance (Inclusive Insurance) Directive, 2019; Insurance (Reserving Requirements for General Insurers and Reinsurers) Directive, 2019; Financial Services (Transactions of Prudentially Regulated Microfinance Institutions with Related Parties) Directive, 2019; Financial Services (Record Keeping Requirements for Microfinance Services Providers) Directive, 2019; Financial Services (External Audit and Related Matters for Microfinance Institutions) Directive, 2019; Financial Services (Transaction Processing Hub) Directive, 2019; Financial Services (Capital Adequacy Requirements for Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Directive, 2019. 10.3 Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions The Registrar registered and licensed the following financial institutions: One Development Finance Institution Six insurance brokers; Four insurance agents; Two micro-credit agencies; One non deposit taking microfinance institution; One deposit taking microfinance institution; One investment advisor; Three Pension funds. In addition, the Registrar granted the following regulatory approvals: Acquisition of 87 percent shareholding in Axis Pensions Limited by Zamara Actuaries, Administrators and Consultants Limited of Kenya; Sale of majority shareholding in Guardian Insurance Services limited to Readers Investments Limited; Airtel Malawi PLC Initial Public Offer of 1,650,000,000 shares for listing on the Malawi Stock Exchange; and National Bank of Malawi plc to acquire 75.0 percent shareholding in Akiba Commercial Bank of Tanzania. The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 11. Supervisory FUNDS The Registrar collected a total of MK573, 984,282.91 in supervisory levies, charges and fees, broken down as follows: Supervisory levies, fees and penalties: MK365,644,031.02

Registration and licensing of banks and foreign exchange bureaus: MK48,993,346.67

Registration and licensing of insurance and microfinance companies: MK12,810,000.00

Registration and licensing of dealers and brokers: MK97,654,905.22

Registration and licensing of pension entities: MK785,000.00

National Payments Systems fees, penalties and fines: MK48,097,000.00 The money collected was used to partly defray the cost of carrying out regulatory and supervisory activities as follows: Supervision of commercial banks: MK155,041,358.51

Supervision of insurance and pension entities: MK133,694,189.25

Supervision of capital market and microfinance institutions: MK98,097,160.09

Processing of directives, regulations and guidelines for the financial sector:

MK346,377,514.15 These costs are exclusive of staff costs which the Registrar also incurred. 5 8 5 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 12. APPENDICES STATISTICAL ANNEX TABLES Table 12.1: Branch Network and Staff Complement for Banks in 2019 Agencies, Auto Name of Institution Branches satellite kiosks, Teller mobile vans Machines 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 CDH Investment Bank Ltd 3 3 1 1 1 0 Ecobank Malawi Ltd 8 8 0 0 23 23 FDH Bank Ltd 19 21 34 30 92 92 First Merchant Bank Ltd 7 7 24 23 61 52 National Bank of Malawi Ltd 15 16 16 17 126 129 NBS Bank Ltd 12 12 38 33 71 67 Nedbank Malawi Ltd 9 9 2 2 26 26 New Finance Bank 6 7 0 12 11 10 Standard Bank Malawi 27 27 2 2 83 97 Leasing and Finance 0 0 0 0 0 0 Opportunity Bank 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 106 110 118 120 494 496 Table 12.2: Trends in Market Share of two dominant banks (%) Equity Assets Loans Deposits capital 2015 47.7 49.7 50.4 56.9 2016 51.5 53.2 52.7 61.8 2017 50.9 56.2 51.2 58.6 2018 46.0 58.1 46.2 60.0 2019 46.14 56.2 46.1 58.3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.3 Financial Soundness Indicators for Banks 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capital Ratios Regulatory Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 16.1 16.7 19.3 18.8 21.0 Regulatory Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 12.7 13.8 15.0 15.4 17.0 Total Capital to Total Assets 16.9 17.0 16.2 16.0 16.7 Asset Composition and Quality (Percent) Total Loans and Advances to Total Assets 39.8 35.4 28.1 30.7 33.7 Foreign Currency Loans to Total Loans and Advances 28.7 21.8 27.9 25.6 23.5 Non-Performing Loans to Gross Loans and Advances 10.7 17.0 15.7 6.1 6.3 Non-Performing Loans (Net of Provisions) to Capital 16.8 44.5 28.4 14.8 9.2 Earnings And Profitability Ratios Return on Assets (ROA) 3.2 3.0 2.3 2.3 2.7 Return on Equity (ROE) 20.1 20.4 15.7 17.3 20.5 Interest Income to Total Income 50.6 49.5 72.7 67.4 66.4 Non-Interest Income to Total Income 50.4 50.0 27.3 32.6 33.6 Personal Expenses to Non-Interest Expenses 46.2 43.8 44.2 42.6 43.0 Liquid Assets to Total Assets 43.3 51.2 55.9 45.1 40.4 Liquid Assets to Total Deposits and Short Term Liabilities 59 72.3 77.0 61.8 58.9 Total Loans to Total Deposits 58.3 54.2 45.1 47.1 54.2 Foreign Exchange Liabilities to Total Liabilities 26.6 24.3 21.5 18.7 15.6 Liquid Assets to Total Assets 43.3 51.2 55.9 45.7 40.4 6 0 6 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.4: Deposits Held by Banks (MK' mn) Demand Savings Time Total Period Deposits Deposits Deposits FCDA's Deposits Mar-16 244,628.0 115,724.0 137,615.0 194,593.0 692,562.0 Jun-16 251,515.0 121,366.0 152,359.0 231,138.0 756,379.0 Sep-16 267,904.0 146,525.0 194,780.0 238,779.0 847,990.0 Dec-16 265,302.0 134,059.0 161,687.0 247,995.0 809,044.0 Mar-17 277,250.0 138,559.0 152,996.0 238,168.0 806,974.0 Jun-17 318,880.0 150,546.0 158,482.0 261,844.0 889,752.0 Sep-17 333,884.0 152,601.0 177,731.0 237,526.0 901,742.0 Dec-17 353,108.0 158,508.0 200,630.0 283,276.0 995,522.0 Mar-18 334,857.0 163,872.0 216,043.0 244,541.0 959,314.0 Jun-18 366,949.0 169,029.0 229,958.0 247,185.0 1,013,122.0 Sep-18 380,555.0 184,183.0 234,684.0 230,645.0 1,030,069.0 Dec-18 405,859.0 183,243.0 265,376.0 233,376.0 1,008,128.0 Mar -19 410,519.0 178,270.0 279,050.0 225,731.0 1,093,570.0 Jun -19 419,651.0 190,482.0 269,163.0 253,540.0 1,132,836.0 Sep-19 417,170.0 200,539.0 310,296.0 221,297.0 1,149,302.0 Dec-19 460,684.0 216,728.0 273,975.0 223,872.0 1,175,258.0 Table 12.5: Capital Adequacy Trends for Banks Risk Tier 1 Total Tier 1 Total Weighted Ratio Capital Capital Capital Assets Capital Ratio Period MK' mn MK' mn MK' mn (%) (%) Mar-16 119,373.0 147,293.0 814,586.0 14.7 18.1 Jun-16 120,608.0 151,987.0 838,729.0 14.4 18.1 Sep-16 132,502.0 161,218.0 938,393.0 14.1 13.7 Dec-16 123,516.0 151,648.0 900,227.0 17.2 16.8 Mar-17 146,809.0 177,371.0 911,413.0 16.1 19.5 Jun-17 160,248.0 201,467.0 958,135.0 16.7 21.0 Sep-17 152,888.0 194,936.0 960,925.0 15.9 20.3 Dec-17 153,813.0 197,469.0 1,025,744.0 15.0 19.3 Mar-18 166,460.0 207,804.0 1,012,843.0 16.4 20.5 Jun-18 165,842.0 205,588.0 1,071,737.0 15.5 19.2 Sep-18 167,958.0 205,990.0 1,091,635.0 15.4 18.9 Dec-18 172,570.0 211,171.0 1,120,641.0 15.4 18.8 Mar-19 197,322.0 238,148.0 1,150,511.0 17.2 20.7 Jun-19 200,518.0 248,597.0 1,219,275.0 16.4 20.4 Sep-19 199,226.0 247,260.0 1,230,966.0 16.2 20.1 Dec-19 215,606.0 267,113.0 1,270,947.0 17.0 21.0 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.6: Selected Income and Expenses for Banks (MK' mn) Total Non- Gross Interest Interest Interest Operating Period Income Income Income Expense Expenses Mar-16 58,167.0 41,647.0 16,520.0 13,661.0 27,650.0 Jun-16 147,906.0 106,633.0 41,273.0 29,658.0 71,612.0 Sep-16 209,286.0 151,353.0 57,933.0 48,691.0 106,127.0 Dec-16 255,629.0 184,101.0 71,527.0 57,474.0 128,887.0 Mar-17 68,154.0 49,908.0 18,247.0 15,596.0 32,406.0 Jun-17 137,645.0 102,034.0 35,612.0 31,739.0 66,776.0 Sep-17 211,165.0 155,917.0 55,248.0 47,153.0 101,994.0 Dec-17 273,255.0 198,759.0 74,497.0 59,958.0 135,699.0 Mar-18 68,877.0 48,372.0 20,505.0 14,481.0 34,481.0 Jun-18 140,429.0 97,062.0 43,367.0 29,236.0 72,547.0 Sep-18 209,810.0 144,724.0 65,085.0 44,005.0 108,543.0 Dec-18 288,112.0 194,250.0 93,862.0 59,844.0 149,102.0 Mar-19 70,950.0 50,341.0 20,609.0 14,105.0 37,612.0 Jun-19 155,646.0 104,921.0 50,725.0 26,841.0 80,871.0 Sep-19 233,865.0 156,841.0 77,024.0 41,148.0 120,920.0 Dec-19 323,886.0 215,127.0 108,760.0 54,483.0 167,624.0 Table12.7: Selected Profitability Indicators for Banks Interest Efficiency Return Return Margin Ratio on Equity on Assets Period (%) (%) (%) (%) Mar-16 13.3 47.5 20.4 3.0 Jun-16 18.0 48.4 31.1 4.6 Sep-16 15.7 50.7 21.7 3.2 Dec-16 14.2 50.4 20.4 3.0 Mar-17 85.8 47.5 21.3 3.2 Jun-17 85.2 48.5 18.5 2.7 Sep-17 88.8 48.3 16.8 2.5 Dec-17 83.7 49.7 15.7 2.3 Mar-18 11.0 50.1 8.3 1.1 Jun-18 10.9 51.7 16.9 2.3 Sep-18 10.7 51.7 15.5 2.1 Dec-18 10.1 51.8 17.3 2.3 Mar-19 10.4 53.0 14.6 1.9 Jun-19 10.9 52.0 21.2 2.8 Sep-19 10.7 51.7 19.4 2.6 Dec-19 10.9 51.8 20.5 2.7 6 2 6 3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table12.8: Liquidity for Banks Liquid Assets to Total Rate Sensitive Deposits and Short Liquid Assets Assets/Rate Term Liabilities to Total Deposits Sensitive Liabilities Period Percent Percent Percent Mar-16 59.7 64.6 96.3 Jun-16 66.1 71.3 96.5 Sep-16 87.3 74.7 98.9 Dec-16 72.3 78.5 100.3 Mar-17 68.8 75.2 99.9 Jun-17 71.4 78.6 98.7 Sep-17 76.0 86.5 101.8 Dec-17 77.0 88.3 99.0 Mar-18 75.8 82.1 91.2 Jun-18 58.1 62.9 93.2 Sep-18 59.3 66.3 89.1 Dec-18 61.8 70.2 87.4 Mar-19 61.4 66.1 76.9 Jun-19 59.6 65.8 82.3 Sep-19 54.5 59.6 78.3 Dec-19 58.9 65.0 81.9 Table 12.9: Shareholding Structure of Banks Banking Institution Name of Shareholder Percentage Held CDH Investment Bank Limited Continental Holdings Limited 81.0 Investment Alliance Limited 10.0 Kesaart Capital Limited 4.8 Unity Investment 1.8 Savannah Investment Limited 2.4 Ecobank Malawi Limited Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Limited 96.0 Loita Capital Partners International 4.0 FDH Bank Malawi Limited FDH Financial Holdings Limited 93.7 Malawi Government 5.0 MSB Employee Share Owning Plan 1.3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Banking Institution Name of Shareholder Percentage Held First Discount House Limited FDH Financial Holdings Limited 100.0 First Capital Bank FMB Capital Holdings Plc 100.0 National Bank of Malawi Press Corporation Ltd 51.5 Old Mutual Malawi Ltd 23.0 Nico Life Pension Fund 5.9 General Public 19.6 NBS Bank Limited NICO Holdings Limited 50.1 Continental Holdings Limited 9.3 Cam Nominees Public Service Pension Trust 2.5 Fund NAML Public Service Pension Trust 1.7 Public Share 36.4 Nedbank Malawi Limited NedGroup Investments Africa 99.7 Nedbank Group Ltd 0.3 MyBucks Banking Corporation MyBucks SA 100.0 Standard Bank of Malawi Ltd Stanbic Africa Holdings 60.2 Limited Nico Holdings Limited 20.0 Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Malawi) 5.4 Ltd Press Trust 2.3 Magetsi Pension Fund 1.4 National Investment Trust Limited 1.2 Sucoma Pension Fund 0.8 Savjani Ramesh Haridas 0.7 Stanbic Bank Limited Pension Fund 0.6 NBM Pension Fund 0.5 6 4 6 5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.10: Selected Stock Market Statistics 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 MASI (points) 14,562.5 13,320.5 21,598.1 28,983.5 30,252.2 DSI (points) 11,462.9 10,456.9 16,272.6 21,318.1 23,599.8 FSI (points) 1,762.1 2,026.1 3,519.4 5,265.1 4,024.9 Market Capitalisation (MK billion) 7,522.1 8,516.5 10,609.5 1,284.7 1,428.8 Market Capitalisation (US$ billion) 11.3 11.7 14.6 1.8 1.9 Number of transactions 1,220 913 1,189 2,153 3,064 Volume traded (million) 2,355.3 410.9 698.9 958.2 1,393.8 Value traded (MK million) 48,592.1 6,196.1 13,516.2 48,695.9 46,371.0 Value traded (US$ million) 101.9 8.6 19.0 67.0 63.6 Table 12.11: Gross Premium Written for General Insurers (MK' mn) Class of Business 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 3,946.6 6,158.2 7,264.9 8,290.5 9,529.1 Motor 18,980.2 21,531.3 24,686.5 28,133.2 31,108.8 Personal Accident 2,488.3 4,010.6 3,952.4 4,635.7 5,012.4 Miscellaneous 4,776.9 3,835.1 5,776.3 7,642.5 9,336.7 Total 30,192.0 35,535.2 41,680.2 48,701.9 54,987.0 Table 12.12: Premiums and Retention Ratio for General Insurers (MK' mn) Item 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Direct Premium 29,899.2 35,176.7 41,285.7 48,185.9 54,615.9 Inward Reinsurance Premium 448.2 292.8 273.0 516.0 371.1 Reinsurance Premium Ceded 6,526.8 8,898.0 9,941.6 12,680.6 15,616.3 Net Premium Written 23,665.1 26,995.7 31,738.7 36,021.3 39,370.8 Retention Ratio 78.4% 75.0% 76.1% 74.0% 71.6% Table 12.13: Reinsurance Premium Ceded by Class of Business (MK' mn) Class of business 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 2,777.8 4,029.4 4,987.3 5,976.9 7,665.6 Motor 1,280.7 1,477.2 804.7 1,064.6 926.9 Personal Accident 762.1 1,262.0 1,079.9 1,402.6 1,627.2 Miscellaneous 1,706.3 2,129.4 3,069.7 4,236.5 5,396.5 Total 6,526.8 8,898.0 9,941.6 12,680.6 15,616.3 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.14: Net Premium Written by Class of Business (MK' mn) Class of insurance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 1,168.8 2,128.4 2,277.7 2,283.4 7,665.6 Motor 17,699.5 20,054.1 23,881.8 26,934.8 926.9 Personal Accident 1,726.2 2,748.6 2,872.5 3,245.4 1,627.2 Miscellaneous 3,070.6 1,705.8 2,706.7 3,367.5 5,396.5 Total 23,665.1 26,637.2 31,738.7 35,831.2 15,616.3 Table 12.16: Earned Premiums of General Insurers Class of insurance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 849.0 2,287.2 2,069.0 2,393.2 1,813.7 Motor 17,255.3 18,837.5 22,591.9 26,021.5 29,892.7 Personal Accident 1,574.9 2,585.1 2,710.6 3,079.5 3,376.7 Miscellaneous 3,106.3 1,686.8 2,546.2 3,315.8 3,938.1 Total 22,785.5 25,396.6 29,917.7 34,809.9 39,021.2 Table 12.17: Gross Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business Class of insurance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 1,724.3 4,200.4 2,631.0 4,424.8 5,464.6 Motor 13,087.3 13,880.1 14,546.3 16,088.0 19,568.7 Personal Accident 1,738.1 2,029.3 1,562.6 1,589.4 1,518.7 Miscellaneous 1,676.2 1,550.5 1,830.4 2,453.5 4,121.1 Total 18,225.8 21,660.2 20,570.2 24,555.7 30,673.1 Table 12.18: Net Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business (MK' mn) Class of insurance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 445.8 531.9 790.4 2,257.5 1,140.4 Motor 11,330.6 12,310.4 13,259.3 14,757.4 18,318.5 Personal Accident 895.5 1,173.6 1,106.0 1,243.0 1,254.4 Miscellaneous 1,100.7 910.6 1,225.7 1,523.3 2,195.3 Total 13,772.6 14,926.6 16,381.4 19,781.1 22,908.5 6 6 6 7 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.19: Claims Ratio for General Insurers by Class of Business Class of insurance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 52.5 23.3 38.2 94.3 62.9 Motor 65.7 65.4 58.7 56.7 61.3 Personal Accident 56.9 45.4 40.8 40.4 37.1 Miscellaneous 35.4 54.0 48.1 45.9 55.7 Overall 60.4 58.8 54.8 56.8 58.7 Table 12.20: Claims Experience for General Insurers (MK' mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Claims Incurred 18,225.8 21,660.2 20,570.2 24,555.7 30,673.1 Net Claims Incurred 13,772.6 14,926.6 16,381.4 19,781.1 22,908.5 Recoveries on Reinsurance 4,453.2 6,733.6 4,188.8 4,588.8 7,764.6 Claims Paid 16,047.6 19,845.5 19,929.7 23,051.3 28,387.8 Outstanding Claims 6,450.5 7,697.7 7,968.7 9,184.1 11,289.2 Claims Ratio (%) 60.4 58.8 54.8 56.8 58.7 Table 12.21: Operating Results for General Insurers (MK' mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Underwriting Results 7,679.7 9,128.8 11,915.2 12,969.4 14,352.1 Net Investment & Other Income 3,096.7 3,781.0 4,365.7 3,809.8 3,287.8 Management Expenses 6,360.1 9,538.3 11,757.7 13,197.9 13,836.6 Other Expenses 12.3 88.1 347.4 - - Pre-tax Profit 4,404.1 3,414.1 4,175.7 3,556.1 3,803.3 Taxation 1,371.0 1,171.2 1,430.6 1,161.8 1,222.8 Profit for the year 3,033.1 2,242.9 2,745.1 2,394.3 2,580.5 Table 12.22: Underwriting and Operating Ratios for General Insurers 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Underwriting Ratio 33.7 35.9 39.8 37.3 36.8 Combined Ratio 100.6 109.1 108.1 100.7 98.7 Management Ratio 27.9 37.6 39.3 37.9 35.5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.23: Underwriting Results for General Insurers by Class of Business Class of insurance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fire 397.6 1,792.7 1,252.9 224.6 1,185.7 Motor 4,732.8 5,306.0 7,745.2 9,419.5 9,352.6 Personal Accident 540.3 1,263.0 1,336.6 1,601.4 1,760.3 Miscellaneous 2,008.9 897.9 1,580.4 1,723.8 2,053.6 Total 7,679.7 9,259.6 11,915.2 12,969.4 14,352.1 Table 12.24: Market Share for General Insurers in 2019 (MK' mn) Gross Premium Total Assets Insurance company MK'million % MK'million % Britam Insurance 7,597.5 13.8 8,284.7 14.8 Co-operatives General Insurance 1,406.5 2.6 2,273.2 4.1 General Alliance Insurance 6,015.2 10.9 9,736.1 17.4 Liberty General Insurance 3,868.2 7.0 1,950.8 3.5 NICO General Insurance 18,351.7 33.4 18,672.1 33.5 Prime Insurance 7,484.7 13.4 3,258.2 5.8 Reunion Insurance 4,056.5 7.4 4,512.5 8.1 United General Insurance 6,206.7 11.3 7,116.4 12.8 Total 54,987.0 100.0 55,804.0 100.0 Table 12.25: Assets and Liabilities of General Insurers (MK' mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019 Assets Fixed Assets for own use 1,828.6 2,602.1 3,200.7 4,279.7 4,502.2 Real Property Investments 422.7 662.0 718.2 1,386.0 1,512.9 Govt. & Other Securities 4,733.1 5,564.0 6,996.6 5,103.0 2,288.0 Equity Investments 2,947.7 3,211.0 4,090.5 5,746.7 6,271.9 Fixed Deposit Investments 6,968.6 5,670.5 8,501.5 14,456.1 20,776.6 Other Investments - 69.1 69.3 856.6 376.6 Loans & Debentures 646.9 69.3 64.8 11.0 20.6 **Insurance Receivables 8,155.4 10,881.5 11,513.4 12,499.3 14,561.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents 906.7 3,879.3 3,197.3 3,114.5 2,749.2 Other Assets 3,238.4 5,498.0 4,586.6 2,334.3 2,744.4 Total Assets 29,847.9 38,106.9 42,939.0 49,787.3 55,804.0 6 8 6 9 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019 Liabilities Unearned Premiums Reserve 7,055.2 8,241.0 10,061.6 11,209.2 11,559.2 ***Outstanding Claims Reserve 8,692.9 10,587.6 11,260.0 11,765.0 14,348.9 Amounts Payable on Reinsurance 1,565.6 1,623.2 2,514.0 3,440.4 4,098.0 Long Term Liabilities - 4.7 - 132.8 153.7 Provision for Taxation 598.6 643.4 487.5 345.5 533.2 Amounts Payable to Banks 130.0 271.7 102.9 96.4 32.8 Other Liabilities 1,735.3 2,734.6 3,791.8 4,936.1 6,141.8 Total Liabilities 19,777.6 24,106.3 28,217.8 31,925.4 36,867.5 Equity/Shareholders' Funds 10,070.2 14,000.6 14,721.2 17,861.9 18,936.5 Total Equity and Liabilities 29,847.9 38,106.9 42,939.0 49,787.3 55,804.0 Restated figures

Include receivables from reinsurers and policy holders

Include reserves for IBNR & expenses Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Table 12.26: Assets for Life Insurers (MK' mn) Asset Item 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fixed Assets 2,285.4 2,815.3 2,384.7 2,505.9 2,577.7 2,431.2 2,634.1 Shares 97,096.3 119,349.6 131,987.6 139,210.1 204,528.0 314,092.4 369,447.3 Fixed deposits 32,805.5 45,427.6 35,444.3 29,752.0 23,081.3 34,236.0 83,185.2 Securities 20,054.3 31,381.2 71,384.7 104,259.6 165,080.9 218,618.8 208,781.9 Real Estate 7,625.4 9,456.1 10,339.4 11,553.1 15,937.1 9,832.3 11,148.4 Cash and Bank Balances 809.1 -47.4 4,083.3 4,425.2 5,075.2 2,930.2 3,153.3 Debtors 2,727.3 4,147.4 3,146.5 8,992.0 7,498.9 5,335.0 2,795.8 Other assets 7,112.6 10,788.2 17,315.9 32,016.8 52,033.3 32,138.3 50,755.0 Total Assets 170,515.9 223,318.0 276,086.1 332,714.7 473,234.7 619,614.2 731,901.0 Table 12.27: Premium Distribution for Life Insurers (MK'mn; %) Item 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Life Insurance Premiums 7,276.5 9,380.0 18,618.8 19,281.5 23,3022 29,651.0 35,538.8 Premium Ceded 698.4 686.0 1,322.7 1,081.0 662.3 903.7 1,269.4 Net Premium 6,578.1 8,694.0 17,296.1 18,200.5 22,639.9 28,747.2 34,538.8 Retention Ratio (%) 90.4 92.7 92.9 94.0 97.2 97.0 96.5 Premium Ceded Ratio (%) 9.6 7.3 7.1 6.0 2.8 3.0 3.5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.28: Gross Premium of Life Insurers (MK'bn) Item 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Premium 19.28 23.36 29.7 35.8 Individual Life 7.33 8.47 10.5 11.9 Group Risk 8.71 7.89 10.9 13.1 Annuity 3.24 7.01 8.3 10.8 Table 12.29 Market Share for Life Insurers in 2019 Gross Premium Total Assets Insurance company MK'million % MK'million % Co-operative Life Insurance 543.9 1.5 1,012 0.14 NICO Life Insurance 13,876.8 38.8 310,519 42.4 Old Mutual Life Insurance 17,291.2 48.3 407,924 55.7 Smile Life Insurance 745.5 3.1 1,464 0.2 Vanguard Life Insurance 3,350.7 9.4 10,980.7 1.5 Total 35,808.1 100 731,901 100 Table 12.30: New Individual Life Insurance Policies Underwritten Item 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 No. of Policies 5,885 9,370 10,044 13,565 13,819 22,949 21,326 23,320 Sum Insured (MK'mn) 5,278.2 8,552.9 14,422.6 20,487.5 22,246.2 31,207.4 26,406.0 29,706 Annual Premium (MK'mn) 635.2 932.6 1,424.90 2,197.8 5,363.5 4,014.9 2,965.2 3,916.7 Table 12.31: New Group Life Insurance Policies Underwritten Item 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 No of Policies 490 242 193 108 155 217 175 305 Sum Insured (MK'mn) 792.60 6775.6 4,147.4 1,458.0 4,546.4 15,613.9 180,373 223,208 Annual Premium (MK'mn) 81.4 292.2 168.7 4,205.00 3,526 4,183.2 1,940.2 1,618.6 7 0 7 1 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.32: Life Insurance Policies Terminated by Surrender 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 No of Policies 610 3,282 1,117 820 953 1226 1212 2,647 Sum Insured (MK' mn) 293.20 790.90 1,065.00 549.2 1.018 0.819 0.182 1,190.8 Annual Premium (MK' mn) 28.8 163.9 100.8 65.6 105.5 0.774 0.918 295.5 Table 12.33: Group Life Insurance Policies Discontinued 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 No of Policies 3 1 8 10 26 28 215 92 Sum Insured (MK' mn) 154.0 3.70 4,520.9 1,465.0 1,136.8 31.8 6,045 8,157 Annual Premium (MK' mn) 2.6 342.4 66.59 15.2 150.1 126.8 141.5 131.2 Table 12.34: Life Insurance Policies Terminated by Lapse 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 No of Policies 1,029 2,273 1,786 2,787 3,336 1,058 4236 2,187 Sum Insured (MK'mn) 725.5 2,351.0 359.4 1,500.3 2,041.4 560.5 6,057 3,204 Annual Premium (MK'mn) 83.6 602.5 134.7 141.7 223.4 48.8 834.0 327.3 Table 12.35: Assets for Financial Cooperatives (MK'mn) Cash Securities Total and Bank and Invest- Loans and Other Total Balances ments Advances Assets Assets Dec-12 268.4 221.3 2,553.9 515.5 3,559.1 Dec-13 293.5 447.4 2,689.1 839.4 4,269.4 Dec-14 469.9 422.5 3,210.2 822.5 4,925.1 Dec-15 573.6 940.1 4,898.0 1,212.1 7,623.8 Dec-16 702.8 1,158.7 6,420.3 1,716.9 9,998.7 Dec-17 945.0 642.1 9,003.0 3,529.4 14,119.5 Dec-18 1,055.4 953.3 13,023.7 4,107.9 19,140.3 Dec-19 1,916.0 3,031.8 16,420.7 4,699.0 26,057.5 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Table 12.36: Liabilities for Financial Cooperatives (MK'mn) Deposits Liabilities Total and to Capital Member Financial Other Total and Period Shares Institutions Liabilities Capital Liabilities Dec-12 2,455.5 427.9 234.9 440.8 3,559.1 Dec-13 3,683.2 647.5 22.1 (83.4) 4,269.4 Dec-14 4,170.4 395.9 104.2 254.6 4,925.1 Dec-15 5,647.2 526.6 203.4 1,246.6 7,623.8 Dec-16 7,165.9 262.2 302.8 2,267.8 9,998.7 Dec-17 10,215.6 221.4 532.4 3,150.1 14,119.5 Dec-18 14,313.2 366.1 544.4 3,916.3 19,140.0 Dec-19 18,341.8 900.5 1,051.4 5,683.8 26,057.5 Table 12.37: Selected Income and Expenses for Financial Cooperatives (MK'mn) Total Non- Gross Interest Interest Interest Operating Net Period income Income income expense expense income Dec-12 924.0 775.7 148.3 99.7 817.6 6.7 Dec-13 1,145.6 927.7 217.9 78.0 901.3 166.3 Dec-14 1,545.8 1,214.6 331.2 96.5 1,188.2 261.1 Dec-15 2,119.5 2,063.7 55.8 104.1 1,521.0 494.4 Dec-16 2,742.8 2,604.4 138.4 94.9 1,839.9 808.0 Dec-17 3,926.5 3,782.1 144.4 127.6 2,528.9 1,270.0 Dec-18 4,753.6 4,625.7 127.8 194.7 3,114.4 1,471.4 Dec-19 6,478.5 6,417.4 61.1 262.2 4,118.2 2,098.1 7 2 7 3 ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 13. LIST OF LICENSED MARKET PL AYERS AGENTS FOR BROKERS 16. Infinity Insurance Agency 10. Towera Nyirenda AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2019 1. FDH Bank Limited 17. Lingalithu Insurance 11. Sonke Chisomo Sowa 2. National Bank of Malawi Agency 12. Eluby Napolo BANKS 8. United General Insurance Limited 3. Standard Bank Plc 18. Liberty Insurance Agency 13. Davie Nkhoma 1. CDH Investment Bank Ltd Company Limited 8. Guardian Insurance 4. MyBucks Banking 19. Mandate Insurance 14. Wendy Nyasulu 2. Ecobank Malawi Ltd Brokers Limited Corporation Agency 15. Matilda Msekawanthu 3. FDH Bank Ltd LIFE INSURANCE 9. Hubertus Clausius 5. NBS Bank Plc 20. Milanzi Insurance Agency 16. Alex John 4. First Capital Bank Malawi COMPANIES (Malawi) Limited 21. Nata Insurance Agency 17. Dolla Singano Plc 1. Co-operatives Life 10. Kingfisher Insurance INSURANCE CLAIM 22. Orama Insurance Agency 18. Chisomo Msampha 5. National Bank of Malawi Assurance Limited Brokers Limited SETTLING AGENTS 23. Premier Insurance 19. Dorica Mbenje Plc 2. NICO Life Insurance 11. Mahogany Insurance 1. Cliente Insurance Claim Agency 20. Watson Mwalilino 6. NBS Bank Plc Company Limited Brokers Limited Settling Agency 24. Quality Insurance Agency 21. Gabriel Kachigayo 7. Nedbank Malawi Ltd 3. Old Mutual Life 12. Marsh Malawi Limited 25. Reliable Insurance 22. Cecilia Kwinyani 8. MyBucks Banking Assurance Company 13. MicroEnsure Brokers FUNERAL SERVICES Agency 23. Hawa Nancy Harawa Corporation Limited (Malawi) Limited 14. Minet Malawi Insurance INSURANCE PROVIDERS 26. Resilient Insurance 24. Hannah Rachel Zulu 9. Standard Bank Malawi 4. Smile Life Insurance Brokers Limited 1. Zingsure (Pvt) Limited Agency 25. George Mbalati Plc Company Limited 15. RBI Risk Advisors Limited 2. Central Springs Funeral 27. Sun Insurance Agency 26. Chisomo Chitukwi 5. Vanguard Life Assurance 16. Rhino Insurance Brokers Insurance Company 28. Ultimate Insurance 27. Taonga Singini DISCOUNT HOUSES Company Limited Limited Limited Agency 28. Dereck White Sande 1. First Discount House Ltd 17. Star Insurance Brokers 29. Vision Insurance Agency 29. Alinafe Kampaliro REINSURANCE COMPANIES Limited GENERAL INSURANCE 30. Vitu Insurance Agency 30. Ireen Mseka CREDIT REFERENCE 1. Emeritus Reinsurance 18. Trinity Insurance Brokers AGENTS 31. Vivid Insurance Agency 31. Doris Labani BUREAUS Company Limited Limited 1. Anchor Insurance 32. W.T. Thundu Insurance 32. Eveless Banda 1. Trans Union Limited 19. All One Insurance Agency Agency 33. Andrew Chakulangira 2. Credit Data Credit REINSURANCE BROKERS Brokers Limited 2. Central Insurance Agency 33. Noble Insurance Agency 34. Michael Singini Reference Bureau Ltd 1. Equity Reinsurance 20. Makz Insurance Brokers 3. CHC Insurance Agency 34. Legacy Insurance Agency 35. Carleen Maganga Brokers Limited Limited 4. Chisangalalo Insurance 35. Victory Insurance Agency 36. Michael Valantine GENERAL INSURANCE 21. Cover Your Asset Agency Gulaimfa COMPANIES INSURANCE BROKERS Insurance Brokers 5. Coconut Insurance LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS 37. Kondwani Kamwana 1. Britam Insurance 1. Budget Insurance Limited Agency AND REPRESENTATIVES 38. Paul Chriss Sabola Company Malawi Limited Services Limited 22. Senate Insurance Brokers 6. Connerc Insurance 39. Agness Chirwa 2. Co-operatives General 2. Blackrose Insurance Limited Agency NICO Life Insurance 40. Precious Banda Insurance Limited Brokers Company 23. Midas Insurance Brokers 7. Direct Insurance Agency Agents 41. Innocent Maenje 3. General Alliance Limited Limited 8. Donatti Insurance 42. Dan Videde Insurance Limited 3. Canopy Insurance 24. Equatorial Insurance Agency 1. Dyress Magoya 43. Samuel Yohane 4. Liberty General Insurance Brokers Limited Brokers Limited 9. Falcon Insurance Agency 2. Maher Mitchells Kamphako Company Limited 4. City State International 25. Thofu Insurance Brokers 10. Favour Insurance Agency 3. Austin Mumba 44. Aubrey Zalira 5. NICO General Insurance Limited Limited 11. Future Insurance Agency 4. Tionge Kaimfa 45. Victor Chikaphonya Company Limited 5. Eagle Insurance Brokers 26. Southern Africa Health 12. Gateway Insurance 5. Chikondi Nkanda 46. Timothy Makolija 6. Prime Insurance Limited Insurance Brokers and Agency 6. Evertar Chinsolo 47. Paul Kachala Company Limited 6. Express Insurance Advisors Limited 13. HB Insurance Agency 7. Tiwonge Kitta 48. Grace Mwanza 7. Reunion Insurance Brokers Limited 14. Hamax Insurance Agency 8. Josophine Kondowe 49. Catherine Kaluwa Company Limited 7. GG Insurance Brokers 15. Ibex Insurance Agency 9. Ellen Kanondo 50. Sunganani Byson The Registrar of Financial Institutions 7 4 7 5 ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 51. Katunga Louisa 94. Dennis Wesley 137. Getrude Masala 180. Feza Chikondi 223. Ian Kapyanga 13. Brian Mtendewan 52. Faith T. Kadziwe 95. Millie Cornilia 138. Brenda Mselu 181. Manda Nezzaar 224. Cubaless Mbalawira 14. Captain Dulla 53. Mitulo Constance 96. Makoko Chirwa 139. Lottie Maziya 182. Chado Aubrey 225. Chifundo Limani 15. Ceaseria Sokela 54. Gibson Singini 97. Ison Mwandira 140. Whitney Mhango 183. Mbiri Linda 226. Chrissy Mwase 16. Charity Kamwendo 55. Loveness Chiwaya 98. Esther Kadzombe 141. Gift Zidana 184. Mtalika Gasten 227. Jimmy Kaira 17. Chimango Mwandira 56. Ivy Bwanali 99. Florence Kunkhanda 142. Daniel Chinseu 185. Mulima Victoria 228. Rodrick Kalinga 18. Chimwemwe Katsache 57. Kellly Mumbo 100. Fungai Nyaude 143. Sadick Numeri Mdoka 186. Chiunge Grace 229. Andrew Dalo 19. Chimwemwe Moyo 58. Paul Sipolo 101. Dorothy Kodo 144. Chrissy Kumwenda 187. Chafumuka Daniel 230. Petros Ndakoiwa 20. Chimwemwe Natasha 59. Ellen Ntajili 102. Patricia Chinseu 145. Kadammanja Mac 188. Watson Chirambo 231. Mirriam Mumba Mkandawire 60. Precious Nanthuru 103. Maria Mwafulirwa 146. Muwira Rhoda 189. Njobvu Getrude 232. Lydia Chakalamba 21. Chris Chikapa 61. Mwatipasa Kawalewale 104. Robert Dodoma 147. Ghambi Iris 190. Phalula Chimwemwe 233. Chally Shonga 22. Christina Jere 62. Clever Magazine 105. Sosten Mpomba 148. Mhango Dan 191. Waya Walter 234. Amosi Namondwe 23. Clever Makwiti 63. Wendy Malipa 106. Doreen Pondeponde 149. Ngonga Atusaye 192. Chimombo Madalitso 235. Stive Liwera 24. Cliff Chapomba 64. Brenda Chaposa 107. Nizia Lupiya 150. Chinthenga Yamikani 193. Mmanga Arthur 236. Misozi Kafaamveka 25. Daniel Maseko 65. Mike Chichitike 108. Amon Kuyokwa 151. Tamvekenji Olive 194. Hau Ellen 237. Nellie Makumba 26. Dennis Mtalika 66. Mercy Lampiao 109. Beatrice Lungu 152. Ng'oma Anthony 195. Nandolo Olive 238. Sungeni Kishindo 27. Dingani Chisi 67. Mary Chibaira 110. Lonjezo Palikena 153. Tambala Titani 196. Sadyalunda Phillip 239. Mwai Zimpita 28. Edda Semele 68. Virginia Petro 111. Phalyce Kumdana 154. Mwenda Lenton 197. Ndamuwa Chimwemwe 240. Wongani Mkandawire 29. Eddah Manyenje 69. Nitalice Mdoka Phillips 112. Jailos Matola 155. Kapapa Lusungu 198. Sangala Pamela 241. Dingase Phuza 30. Elipher Makwinja 70. Charles Phylis Goliati 113. Chimwemwe Gumbo 156. Manda Brian 199. Mbendera Sara 242. Ireen Kudzowe 31. Elizabeth Gondwe 71. Ireen Masalino 114. Edith Phiri 157. Mphamba Alex 200. Nankwenya Shanny 243. Zelesi Mlaka 32. Ellen Kaunda 72. Blessings Banda 115. Edwin Phiri 158. Chimphonda Charles 201. Nyirenda Menard 244. Sheilla Chimaliro 33. Ephraim Khulukhusya 73. Davie Gama 116. Binna Mwambira 159. Musukwa Moses 202. Sumani Kenneth 245. Yohani Mtambo Nyirenda 74. Zainabu Mandanda 117. James Bilale 160. Nyirenda Constence 203. Mwakiseghile Esco 246. Mwayi Winiko 34. Esther Zam'mimba 75. Martin Mkandawire 118. Aubrey Umali 161. Mhango Keffa 204. Thom Ollen 247. Julius Mfune 35. Ethel Gomani 76. Theona Maveya 119. Phadress Limbani 162. Mseka Chikondano 205. Mwamondwe Kondwani 248. Prudedence Zulu 36. Fanuel Chapempha 77. Bridget Saukira 120. Carolyne Lester Chirwa 163. Tenthani Ulemu 206. Misomali Clara 249. Chikondi Nkanda 37. Faith Gwiramwendo 78. Evelyn Malikwa 121. Mphatso Banda 164. Banda Phylis 207. Kamwenje Beatrice 250. Evertar Chinsolo 38. Fiskani Chiyendawamba 79. Janet Chekani 122. Goodson Chizaka 165. Chisi Martha 208. Mlambala Pilirani 39. Francis Maluwa 80. Blessings Chisoni 123. Charity Mkwala 166. Vyazala Spencer 209. Colless Nkowani Old Mutual Life 40. Geoffrey Gama 81. Lusekelo Mwanyula 124. Esther Khamalatha 167. Sonia Ngosi 210. Solomon Chizaka Assurance Agents 41. Getrude Gondwe 82. Austin Balala 125. John Nkata 168. Enerst Chilenje 211. Joan Gadama 1. Aaron Mzungu 42. Getrude Mvaya 83. Pamela Golowa 126. Daniel Nyasulu 169. Nyirongo Tainess 212. Linda Ng'ambi Chellah 2. Aaron Mkandawire 43. Getrude Mandowa 84. Brenda Bauleni 127. Bezita Mtonga 170. Kasaru Ellen 213. Sophie Bvumbwe 3. Angella Bulla 44. Gift Moyo 85. Belinda Khonyongwa 128. Mansfield Mbonekera 171. Nkolimbo Thoko 214. Stewart Ngwira 4. Annie Galloway Chombo 45. Happy Chilale 86. Patrick Phiri 129. Khumbo Kachere 172. Mtanga Gladys 215. Cyrus Kandodo 5. Beverley Mwangonde 46. Happy Tembo 87. Arkangel Luhanga 130. Emily Gondwe 173. Nsanama Catherine 216. Milliam Chanza 6. Blassings Kamchira 47. Harlod Khulupirire 88. Angella Chimpanzo 131. Joshua Zimba 174. Kadewere Sphiwe 217. Bridget Kalulu 7. Blessings Kamanga 48. Hetherwick Mvura 89. Mac Donald Banda 132. Chimwemwe Mahiyo 175. Nkangala Nellie 218. Josephine Msisi 8. Blessings Msonkho 49. Innocent Banda 90. Chancy Maluwa 133. Caroline Chiwaya 176. Ghambi Paul 219. Ellen Kadzuwa 9. Blessing Msowoya 50. Isaac Mandala 91. Tamika Mezuwa 134. Elizabeth Kalumba 177. Govati Zenasi 220. Chikondi Chikaonda 10. Blessings Nkhambula 51. Jean Minjale 92. Chisomo Banda 135. Martha Benito 178. Chipinda Victor 221. Fortune Chapweteka 11. Bonita Kadzani 52. Jenepher Mseteka 93. Phiri Jane 136. Jane Nkhoma 179. Kundaje Reinhard 222. Beatrice Chinyama 12. Brenda Chioza 53. Jessie Teki The Registrar of Financial Institutions 7 6 7 7 ANNUAL REPORT 2019 The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019 54. Jessy Nyasulu 96. Samuel Kachala 22. Zaithwa Joshua 65. Patricia Chitanda Assessors Company Limited 55. Jooma Milongwe 97. Sellina Chisale 23. Wezi Phiri 66. Patrick Bandawe 12. M & O Insurance 6. Continental Pension 56. Josephine Kachala 98. Sigele Selemani 24. Daniel Mwenje 67. Peter Nyirenda Adjustors Services Company 57. Joyce Mphezu 99. Spencer Maiden 25. Michael Tembo 68. Salomy Chavula 13. MIC Associates Insurance Limited 58. Katrina Chirwa 100. Sphiwe Chipala 26. Cynthia Sabiti 69. Shadreck Banda Adjustors 7. Mahogany Insurance 59. Kennedy Msiska 101. Stain Akimu 27. Doreen Ndeule 70. Sharon Chipeta 14. Miles Insurance Loss Brokers Limited 60. Khomba Mlambala 102. Stella Lichapa Chiuzeni 28. Edward Mughogho 71. Stain Chibisa Adjustor 8. Vanguard Pension 61. Kingsley Tchale 103. Steve Mwafulirwa 29. Elizabeth Magalasi 72. Stella Kachilala 15. MT Insurance Loss Services Company 62. Kondwani Kumwenda 104. Suedi Majawa 30. Elizabeth Mustmoir 73. Susan Maseko Assessor 63. Kondwani Munthali 105. Tadala Chiwaya 31. Ellijah Yollam 74. Tamanda Kankhuni 16. PDCA Consultants PENSION BROKERS 64. Kumbukani Jimusole 106. Takondwa Muphuwa 32. Enock Kamphonje 75. Thandie Nthengwe 17. Precision Aviation and 1. Marsh (Malawi) Limited 65. Light Lita 107. Temwanani Nazombwe 33. Ester Munthali 76. Thoko Hande General Engineering 2. AON (Malawi) Limited 66. Lizzie Chilapondwa 108. Thoko Lumwira 34. Eunice Chatepa 77. Tichitenji Mwango Services 3. Mahogany Insurance 67. Loif Chirwa 109. Tiwonge Chirwa 35. Evelyn Msosa 78. Tiyamike Gadi 18. PTL Insurance Loss Brokers Limited 68. Lonely Banda 110. Upile Matenganya 36. Fatsani Malonje 79. Towera Lallubhai Assessor 4. Kingfisher Insurance 69. Louis Time 111. Uzayani Ntaba 37. Felix Mchenga 80. Trizza Phalani 19. RZ Insurance Loss Brokers Limited 70. Luckness Sambo 112. Vanessa Chiundira 38. Grayson Vyachi Nyirenda 81. Truthruth Kayamba Assessor 71. Madalitso Lopez 113. Verrah Anthony 39. Innocent Nyirenda 82. Vanessa Kalombola STAND-ALONE PENSION 72. Madalitso Sineta 114. Victor Mwaisango 40. Johannes Kawalewale 83. Violet Kantepa PENSION SERVICES FUNDS 73. Manjaaluso Phiri 41. Lauryn Chiumia 84. Wanangwa Tchuwa COMPANIES 1. Christian Health 74. Martha Mkandawire Vanguard Life 42. Letricia Chima 85. Alex Nehuwa 1. Old Mutual Pension Association of Malawi 75. Maria Chapo Assurance agents 43. Limbikani Kaoloka 86. Yobe Jere Services Company Pension Fund 76. Martin Moyowina 1. Alex Nehuwa 44. Linda Manda Limited 2. Limbe Leaf Tobacco Lambulira 2. Alexander Phiri 45. Linda Mvula INSURANCE LOSS 2. NICO Pension Services Company Limited Group 77. Martin Nkhoma 3. Alice Msowoya 46. Mphstso Msowoya ASSESSORS AND Company Pension Fund 78. Mavuto Mbale 4. Andrew Chakwana 47. Maggie Chimombo ADJUSTERS 3. NBM Pensions 3. Standard Bank Pension 79. Mercy Simkhonde 5. Beauty Nyirenda 48. Maggie Kaunda 1. Advanced Line Loss Administration Limited Fund 80. Mike Nyirenda 6. Bessi Banda 49. Malani Banda Adjustors 4. Axis Pensions Limited 4. Aviation Pension Fund 81. Mirriam Kambova 7. Bonface Moyo 50. Martha Chirwa 2. A-N Consulting Insurance 5. Continental Pension 5. Puma Energy Pension 82. Molles Gondwe 8. Bright Msosa 51. Maxwell Kuntaja Loss Assessor Services Company Fund 83. Mphatso Mabutao 9. Brighton Kondowe 52. Memory Baluwa 3. Associated Insurance Limited 6. SUCOMA Group Pension 84. Nadi Mughogho 10. Carol Mdala 53. Memory Moyo Loss Assessor Fund 85. Odala Mhura 11. Carol Sakwiya 54. Mercy C. Phiri 4. Ctec LA Loss Adjustors CORPORATE TRUSTEES 7. Illovo Sugar (Malawi) 86. Patricia Khauya 12. Charles Kavumbula 55. Mercy Kantchowa 5. Dynamic Loss Adjusters FOR PENSION FUND Limited Pension Fun 87. Patrick Lingwalanya Yobe 13. Charley Banda 56. Milliam Phiri 6. Fidelity Loss Assessors 1. Axis Pensions Limited 8. Magetsi Pension Fund 88. Peter Majawa 14. Chifundo Kudzala 57. Mirriam Chilamwa 7. First Insurance Loss 2. Associated Pension Trust 9. Telekom Networks 89. Precious Chikafa 15. Chikumbutso Msuku 58. Moses Chirwa Assessors Limited Malawi Limited Pension 90. Prudence Chirwa 16. Chimwemwe Malonje 59. Mphatso Msowoya 8. GM Insurance Loss 3. NBM Pensions Fund 91. Richard Banda 17. Chimwemwe Malunga 60. Msinjilireni Ingolo Assessors Administration Limited 10. Toyota Malawi Limited 92. Rholita Iphani 18. Chimwemwe Singano 61. Mtisunge Kalimbuka 9. Harolds Group 4. Old Mutual Pensions Pension Fund 93. Ronney Maulidi 19. Clement Kabwila 62. Nashon Banda 10. JBK Multiplan Loss Service Company 11. National Bank of Malawi 94. Rosario Mwandira 20. Emily Duwa 63. Nelson Singano Assessors Limited Pension Fund The Registrar of Financial Institutions