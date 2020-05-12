Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of Malawi : Financial Institutions Supervision Annual Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 01:50am EDT

The Registrar

of Financial Institutions

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

The Registrar of Financial Institutions

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

The Registrar of Financial Institutions

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

2

3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

TABLE OF CON TEN TS

REGISTRAR'S FOREWORD

8

4.9

On-Site Prudential Examinations

30

7.

MICROFINANCE SECTOR

44

8

CONSUMER PROTECTION

54

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

10

4.10

Employer Pension Compliance

7.1

Sector Overview

44

8.1

Overview

54

Inspections

30

8.2

Complaints Handling

54

1.

INTRODUCTION

12

4.11

Remittance of Pension Contributions

7.2

Deposit taking Microfinance

44

8.3

Market Conduct Supervision

55

Enforcement

30

7.2.1

Assets and Liabilities

44

8.4

Financial Literacy

55

2.

THE BANKING SECTOR

14

4.12

Pension Complaints

30

7.2.2

Capital Adequacy

45

8.4.1 Highlights of Financial Literacy

2.1

Sector Overview

14

4.13

Pension and Insurance Awareness

7.2.3

Asset Quality

46

Activities implemented

55

2.2

Structure of the Banking Sector

14

Week

31

7.2.4

Earnings and Profitability

47

8.4.2 National Financial Literacy

2.3

Changes in Assets and Liabilities

15

4.14

Centralised National Pension

7.2.5

Liquidity

47

Strategy (2020-2024)

56

2.4

Capital Adequacy

17

Database Project

31

7.3

Non-deposit taking Microfinance

47

2.5

Asset Quality

17

7.3.1

Assets and Liabilities

47

9.

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING

57

2.6

Earnings

18

5.

GENERAL INSURANCE

32

7.3.2

Capital Adequacy

48

9.1

AML/CFT Offsite Surveillance

57

2.7

Liquidity

18

5.1

Sector Overview

32

7.3.3

Asset Quality

49

9.2

On-Site Examinations

57

2.8

On-Site Examinations

19

5.2

Premium Income

32

7.3.4

Profitability

49

9.3

Mutual Evaluation Assessment

57

5.3

Claims Experience

33

7.3.5

On-site Examination

49

3.

CAPITAL MARKETS

20

5.4

Underwriting and Operating

7.4

Financial Cooperatives

49

10.

LEGAL AND REGULATORY

3.1

Sector Overview

20

Performance

34

7.4.1

Overview

49

DEVELOPMENTS

58

3.2

The Stock Market

20

5.5

Assets and Liabilities

35

7.4.2

Assets and Liabilities

50

10.1

Overview

58

3.3

Stock Brokerage

21

5.6

Liquidity

37

7.4.3

Financial Structure

50

10.2

Laws and Regulations

58

3.4

Funds Management

22

5.7

Capital and Solvency

37

7.4.4

Capital Adequacy

51

10.3

Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions 58

3.5

Unit Trust Operations

24

5.8

Reinsurance

38

7.4.5

Asset Quality

51

3.6

On-Site Examinations

24

5.9

On-Site Examinations

38

7.4.6

Earnings

51

11.

SUPERVISORY FUNDS

59

7.4.7

Liquidity

52

4.

PENSION SECTOR

25

6.

LIFE INSURANCE

39

7.4.8

Membership

53

12.

APPENDICES

60

4.1

Sector Overview

25

6.1

Sector Overview

39

7.4.9

On-site Examination

53

4.2

Pension Sector Assets

25

6.2

Composition of the life insurance

13.

LIST OF LICENSED MARKET PLAYERS

4.3

Investment Performance of Pension

sector

39

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2019

74

Fund Assets

26

6.3

Capital and Solvency

39

4.4

Asset Portfolio Mix

26

6.4

Assets and Liabilities

39

4.5

Pension Contributions

27

6.5

Earnings

40

4.6

Coverage - Pension Sector

6.6

Premiums

40

Membership

28

6.7

Reinsurance

41

4.7

Administration and Investment Fees 29

6.8

Underwriting Experience

41

4.8

Payment of Pension Benefits

29

6.9

On-Site Examinations

42

4

5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2018The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

list of tables

list of FIGURES

Table 2.1: Ownership Structure of Commercial Banks

14

Figure 2.1: Banking Sector Capital Adequacy Ratios

17

Table 2.2: Assets and Liabilities of Banks

15

Figure 2.2: Ratio of Non-Performing Loans to Gross Loans and Leases for Banks

18

Table 2.3: Distribution of Loans by Sector

16

Figure 2.3: Liquidity Ratio for Banks

19

Table 3.1: Stock Indices Trends

22

Figure 3.1 Stock Indices Trends

21

Table 3.2: Source of Funds under Management

23

Figure 3.2: Funds under Management

23

Table 3.3: Income and Expenses for Fund Managers

24

Figure 3.3: Unit Trusts Funds Growth

24

Table 4.1: Expenses for Pension Funds

29

Figure 4.1: Asset of Pension Funds

25

Table 4.2: Pension Benefits Paid

29

Figure 4.2 Asset Composition for Pension Funds

26

Table 5.1: Insurance Premium for General Insurers by Class of Business

33

Figure 4.3 Annual Pension Contributions

27

Table 5.2: Underwriting and Operating Results for General Insurers

35

Figure 4.4: Membership under the National Pension Scheme

28

Table 5.3: Assets for General Insurers

36

Figure 5.1: Net Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business

34

Table 5.4: Liabilities for General Insurers

36

Figure 5.2: Capital and Solvency for General Insurers

37

Table 6.1 Asset and Liabilities of Life Insurance

40

Figure 5.3: Gross Premium Written vs. Reinsurance Premium Ceded (General Insurers)

38

Table 6.2: Number of Individual Life and Group Life Policies

42

Figure 6.1: Gross Premium for Life Insurers

41

Table 7.1: Assets and liabilities for Deposit Taking Microfinance

45

Figure 6.2: New Life Insurance Policies Underwritten by Life Insurers

42

Table 7.2: Earnings and Expenses for Deposit Taking Microfinance

47

Figure 7.1: Capital Adequacy for Deposit Taking Microfinance

46

Table 7.3: Assets for Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance

48

Figure 7.2: Ratio of Non-performing Loans to Gross Loans and Leases

46

Table 7.4: Asset and Liabilities for the Financial Cooperatives Sector

50

Figure 7.3: Selected Assets and Liabilities for Financial Cooperatives

50

Table 7.5: Financial Soundness Indicators for Financial Cooperatives

51

Figure 7.4: Income, Expenses and Surplus/Deficit Trends for Financial Cooperatives

52

Figure 7.5: Financial Cooperatives Membership

53

Figure 8.1: Number of Complaints Received Per Sector

54

Figure 8.2 Composition in Number of Complaints Resolved

55

6

7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

REGISTRAR'S FOREWORD

In a bid to ensure that the interests of the general public are safeguarded at all times through maintenance of the stability of the financial sector in Malawi, my office, as mandated by the Financial Services Act 2010, conducted prudential as well as market conduct supervision of the financial sector during the year. This report presents a summary of the key activities conducted by my office in 2019. In addition, the report reviews the performance of the financial sector and risks to financial system stability that prevailed in 2019.

The report also outlines the legal and regulatory framework reforms undertaken during the year. These reforms were aimed at enhancing the supervisory mandate of the Registrar as well as the potential of the sector in contributing to the overall

economic development of the country.

The year 2019 was favourable to the financial sector as it operated in a stable and resilient domestic macro-economic environment. Gross Domestic Product registered an estimated growth of 5.0 percent in 2019 from 4.0 percent recorded in 2018. The improved economic outturn in 2019 was largely attributed to favorable weather conditions experienced in the 2018/19 agricultural season, which led

to increased agricultural crop production yield. Reserve Bank of Malawi continued to manage inflationary pressures in

the year through tight monetary policy stance as well as a stable exchange rate. Headline inflation remained largely in single digit averaging 9.4 percent in the year, which was slightly above 9.2 percent recorded in 2018. The stability in inflation allowed the monetary authorities to reduce the monetary policy rate to

13.5 percent in 2019 from 16.0 percent in 2018. In light of the reduction in policy rate and introduction of reference rate in September, 2019, commercial bank's base lending rates declined to 12.5 percent from an average of 24.8 percent in 2018. The financial sector was also supported by the stability of the exchange rate of the Malawi kwacha which closed the year at MK738.87 per US dollar.

Riding on the stability of the macroeconomic environment, the sector's performance was satisfactory as all

institutions were generally sound and stable during the year. The banking sector was well capitalised and profitable. Assets and membership of the pension sector grew by 22.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. Similarly, both general and life insurance sectors gross premiums grew by 13.4 percent to MK54.6 billion and by 20.1 percent to MK35.8 billion, respectively. The performance of the microfinance sector was also satisfactory as it registered growth in assets and profitability.

Meanwhile, my Office continued to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework for the financial sector through issuance of new and revised directives in 2019. A total of seven directives were issued in the year.

DALITSO KABAMBE (PhD)

REGISTRAR OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

8

9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

E X EC U TIVE SUMMARY

The Malawi financial sector continued to be resilient during the year 2019 supported by solid economic activity resulting from favourable weather and benign macroeconomic conditions. The sector's performance was satisfactory as all institutions were generally sound and stable during the year.

The banking sector was well capitalised with average core and total capital ratios at

17.0 and 21.0 percent, which were above the regulatory requirement of 10 and 15 percent, respectively. Similarly, the sector was adequately liquid at 58.9 percent against the prudential benchmark of 25 percent. In addition, the sector continued to be profitable registering a significant growth in aggregate after tax profit of MK59.2 billion from MK43.7 billion in 2018. Total net assets increased

by 13 percent to MK1,890.2 billion during the year due to increase in loans as well as growth in investments. This notwithstanding, credit risk was slightly elevated as non- performing loans (NPLs) ratio remained above the regulatory requirement coupled with

inherent economic sector concentration.

Malawi's capital market continued to be bullish during the year 2019 as reflected in the positive return of the Malawi All Share Index (MASI), albeit moderately when compared to the prior year return. On the primary markets, one company listed on the equity market while four Treasury Notes and two Corporate Notes were listed on the debt market in 2019. However, one Treasury Note matured during the year. The equity market remained the only active secondary market on the exchange

as no single secondary trade was registered on the debt market in 2019. All brokerage firms registered profitability in 2019 on account of good turnover performance of the stock market. Similarly, the investment management sector registered an increase in profitability and continued to flourish on the backbone of steady inflow of funds from life assurance companies and pension funds.

Pension sector assets grew by 22.5 percent to MK878.1 billion on account of contributions and investment income. This growth was,

however, the lowest since the introduction of the Pension Act in 2011. In terms of membership, the sector registered growth rate of 6.4 percent to 431,897 members during the year.

The general insurance sector grew in terms of total assets, premium written and profitability. Total assets grew by 12.1 percent to MK55.8 billion while premium written grew by 13.4 percent to MK54.6 billion. Nonetheless, the sector continued experiencing solvency and liquidity vulnerabilities owing to inadequate capital in a few insurers and high insurance receivables across the sector.

The life insurance sector assets continued to grow on account of increases in gross premiums and investment income. Gross premium grew by 20.1 percent to MK35.8 billion. In addition, the sector registered an after tax profit of MK8.5 billion, albeit lower than MK9.1 billion registered in December 2018. In terms of solvency, all but one life insurer met the minimum requirements at

company level while two life insurers failed to meet the solvency requirements at life fund level.

The performance of the microfinance sector was satisfactory in 2019. The sector recorded aggregate profitability of MK3.2 billion. In addition, asset quality and liquidity were within the industry benchmark. Aggregate assets for the sector increased to MK43.8 billion in December 2019 from MK38.1 billion in December 2018.

During the year, the Registrar carried out other supervisory activities on financial institutions to assess their business conduct and practices including matters relating to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating

of Financing of Terrorism, market conduct examination and mystery surveillances of financial institutions. In addition, the Registrar continued to undertake various financial literacy initiatives aimed at bolstering financial consumer awareness.

1 0

1 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

The Registrar of Financial Institutions

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

1. IN TRODUCTION

Pursuant to section 18 of the Financial Services Act, 2010, the Registrar hereby presents the 2019 Financial Institutions Supervision Annual Report. The report provides an assessment of the performance of the financial sector and key regulatory and supervisory activities carried out by the Registrar during the year. In addition, the report outlines financial literacy activities undertaken in the year.

The rest of the report is organized as follows: Sections 2 to 9 analyse developments in the following sectors: Banking, Capital Markets, Pension, General Insurance, Life Insurance, Microfinance, Consumer Protection and Anti Money Laundering, whilst sections 10 and 11 outline developments in the legal and regulatory framework and supervisory levies, fees and charges, respectively.

1 2

1 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

2. THE BANKING SECTOR

2.1. Sector Overview

The banking sector was generally sound and stable as the sector was well capitalised, liquid and profitable in 2019. This notwithstanding, credit risk was slightly elevated as non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio remained above the regulatory requirement coupled with inherent economic sector concentration. Total assets increased during the year due to increase in loans as well as growth in investments. Meanwhile, the total number of banks operating in the country remained at nine.

2.2. Structure of the Banking Sector

There were no new entrants or exits in the banking sector in 2019, as such number of banks operating remained unchanged at nine (Table 2.1). However, the Registrar granted approval for one bank to be acquired by another existing bank in the market. Five banks were domestic privately-owned and comprised 57.4 percent of total net assets in 2019 (similar to the 2017 position) from 56.4 percent in 2018. The remaining four banks were foreign owned and comprised 42.6 percent of total net assets in 2019 from 43.6 percent reported in 2018.

Two banks continued to dominate the sector with a combined market share of 46.1 percent for both total assets and deposits as at December, 2019. Further, these two banks also accounted for

56.2 percent of total loans and 58.3 percent of total equity capital; a reduction in concentration from 58.1 percent and 60.0 percent respectively, as recorded in 2018.

With regard to the branch network, the banking system had 110 branches in 2019 from 106 in 2018. Similarly, the number of agencies, kiosks and vans across the country increased to 120 from 118 in 2018 (Appendix table 12.1) and Auto Teller Machines increased by two to 496 in 2019.

Table 2.1: Ownership Structure of Commercial Banks as at December 2019

Bank Ownership

% of Total Assets

Number of Banks

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Domestic Private owned

56.5

59.7

57.4

56.4

57.4

5

5

5

5

5

Domestic public owned

6.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2

0

0

0

0

Foreign owned

36.7

40.3

42.6

43.6

42.6

5

5

4

4

4

Total

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

12

10

9

9

9

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

2.3 Changes in Assets and Liabilities

Total net assets of the banking system increased to MK1,890.2 billion as at December, 2019 from MK1,670.5 billion in December, 2018 (Table 2.2). The development was largely anchored by growth in loans and leases of 24.2 percent to MK609.9 billion and investments by 16.4 percent to MK791.7 billion in December, 2019. Growth in total loans and leases was mainly on account of an increase in lending to private corporations by MK69.0 billion, individuals and households by MK33.3 billion, and parastatals by MK25.6 billion as at December, 2019. On the other hand, increase in investments was attributed to growth in Treasury Bills of MK40.5 billion to MK388.6 billion and a significant growth in Treasury Notes of MK36.0 billion to MK58.5 billion in December, 2019.

Investments constituted the highest proportion of net total assets at 41.9 percent from 40.7 percent, in 2018 while total loans and leases constituted 32.3 percent from 29.4 percent in 2018 (Table 2.2).

Table 2.2: Assets and Liabilities of Banks (MK'bn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Type of Assets

Cash and due from other Banks

210.6

276.3

315.2

234.4

177.8

Securities and Investments

295.6

386.1

615.8

680.3

791.7

of which

Treasury Bills

142.3

190.9

260.6

348.1

388.6

RBM Day Bills

6.4

-

-

-

-

Money Market Deposits

8.7

2.7

25.6

32.1

35.2

Interbank Loans

28.2

34.3

50.5

23.7

30.5

Repurchase Agreements

43.6

100.9

180.5

143.0

108.7

All other Short-Term Investments

7.6

18.3

28.8

18.2

17.6

Local Registered Stocks

3.4

3.9

5.6

22.5

58.5

Government Bonds

23.0

2.2

21.7

61.1

62.9

Local Government Bonds

-

6.6

13.0

7.5

10.2

Equity Investments

(Malawi Stock Exchange)

4.6

3.2

5.2

-

-

Other Securities

27.8

23.1

24.3

24.1

79.5

Total Loans and Leases (net of provisions)

397.2

417.7

422.1

491.2

609.9

Other Assets

129.9

159.6

219.2

264.6

310.8

Total Assets (Net)

1,033.3

1,239.7

1,572.3

1,670.5

1,890.2

Type of Liabilities

Deposits

705.0

809.1

995.5

1,088.1

1,175.2

Liabilities to other Banks

31.1

20.1

67.0

67.2

43.0

Other Liabilities

120.4

200.1

253.8

248.2

356.8

Total Equity Capital

176.8

210.4

256.0

267.1

315.1

Total Liabilities

1,033.3

1,239.7

1,572.3

1,670.6

1,890.1

1 4

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

1 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

In terms of sectoral distribution of loans and leases, three sectors, namely; Mining and Quarrying; Community, Social and Personal Services; and Financial Services had the largest growth of 92.9 percent, 53.6 percent and 50.4 percent to MK2.7 billion, MK72.8 billion and MK19.4 billion as at December 2019, respectively. However, in terms of share of total loans and leases; Wholesale and Retail Trade, Agriculture and Manufacturing sectors constituted the largest share amounting to MK358.0 billion in total and represented 56.2 percent of total loans (Table 2.3).

Table 2.3: Distribution of loans by sector (MK'bn)

Sector

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Wholesale and retail trade

88.2

101.9

101.3

112.7

146.8

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

93.7

81.9

97.9

94.3

122.8

Manufacturing

83.8

75.2

69.6

87.8

88.4

Community, social and personal services

41.7

58.5

44.3

47.4

72.8

Other sectors

26.6

23.8

32.5

43.4

53.7

Transport, storage and communications

20.7

28.8

16.9

24.5

34.8

Financial services

8.7

14.2

16.9

12.9

19.4

Electricity, gas, water and energy

4.4

4.6

15.2

33.4

44.8

Construction

11.9

13.4

14.8

15.9

19.7

Restaurants and hotels

10.7

11.7

13.5

18.5

20.0

Credit/debit cards

2.4

1.3

1.7

0.0

0.0

Real estate

3.6

1.3

1.7

7.8

11.2

Mining and quarrying

1.2

0.8

1.3

1.4

2.7

TOTAL

397.2

417.7

422.1

499.9

637.3

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

On the funding side, total liabilities increased by 12.2 percent to MK1,575.0 billion in December 2019. The increase was principally attributed to a growth in total deposits by 8.0 percent to MK1,175.2 billion in December 2019. Total deposits remained the highest source of funding accounting for 62.2 percentage share of total liabilities and equity, albeit a decrease from 65.1 percentage share registered in 2018.

With respect to capital account, total equity capital increased by 18.0 percent to MK315.1 billion in December 2019. The growth in equity capital was largely attributed to growth from retained earnings and current year net income by 15.7 percent and 35.5 percent to MK132.3 billion and MK59.2 billion, respectively.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

2.4 Capital Adequacy

The banking sector was well capitalised as all banks met the regulatory minimum core and total capital requirements of 10.0 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively as at December 2019. Average core and total capital ratios for the banking industry were at 17.0 percent and 21.0 percent. This was an increase from the previous year's positions of 15.4 percent and 18.8 percent, respectively (Figure 2.1).

Figure 2.1: Banking Sector Capital Adequacy Ratios

25

(%)

20

Percentage

15

10

5

0

Mar-15

Jun-15

Sep-15

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

  • Tier 1 Total Capital

Required Tier 1 Capital Ratio Required Total Capital Ratio

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

2.5 Asset Quality

Asset quality as measured by NPL ratio remained subdued as depicted by a slight increase in the ratio to 6.3 percent in December 2019 from 6.1 percent in December 2018 (Figure 2.2), against

a regulatory ceiling of 5.0 percent. This was as a result of an increase of 28.0 percent in NPL to MK40.3 billion in 2019, against a 24.2 percent increase in gross loans to MK637.3 billion. In addition, economic sector concentration of loans remained inherent.

1 6

1 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 2.2: Ratio of NPLs to Gross Loans and Leases for Banks

20.0

18.0

16.0

14.0

(%)

12.0

Percentage

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0

Mar-15

Jun-15

Sep-15

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

2.6. Earnings

The banking industry continued to be profitable, registering a significant growth in aggregate profit after tax of 35.5 percent to MK59.2 billion as at December 2019. Consequently, Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) were at 2.7 percent and 20.5 percent, from 2.3 percent and 17.3 percent in 2018, respectively. Similarly, net interest margin increased to 10.9 percent in December 2019 from 10.5 percent in December 2018. Dividends paid out amounted to MK15.8 billion compared to MK1.7 billion in the previous year.

2.7 Liquidity

Liquidity in the banking sector was adequate during 2019, despite a decline in the liquidity ratio1 from 61.8 percent as at December, 2018 to 58.9 percent in December, 2019 which was well above the prudential benchmark of 25.0 percent (Figure 2.3). The decrease in the ratio was largely

on account of growth in deposits and short-term liabilities by 4.9 percent to MK1295.7 billion whilst liquid assets remained relatively constant at MK763.5 billion. Conceptually, there was also growth in lending activities in the year, hence portfolio shift from liquid money market positions.

1 Liquidity ratio is computed as liquid assets to total deposits and short-term liabilities

1 8

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 2.3: Liquidity Ratio for Banks

100

90

80

70

(%)

60

Percentage

50

40

30

20

10

0

Mar-15

Jun-15

Sep-15

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Liquid Assets to Total Deposits

Liquid Assets to Total Deposits and Short Term Liabilities

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

2.8 On-Site Examinations

During the year under review, the Registrar conducted prudential on-site examinations of all nine banks. In general, the banking industry complied with most of the regulatory requirements. This notwithstanding, no bank was put on enhanced monitoring. However, the Registrar continued recommending remedial measures to address weaknesses identified during on-site examinations. The Registrar also conducted pilot on-site examinations of the credit reference bureaus.

1 9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

3. CAPITAL MARKETS

3.1 Sector Overview

Malawi's capital market continued to be bullish during the year 2019 as reflected in the positive return of the Malawi All Share Index (MASI), albeit moderately when compared to the prior year return. On the primary markets, one company listed on the equity market while four Treasury Notes and two Corporate Notes were listed on the debt market in 2019. However, one Treasury Note matured during the year. The equity market remained the only active secondary market on the exchange as no single secondary trade was registered on the debt market in 2019.

In the brokerage sector, all brokerage firms registered profitability in 2019 on account of good turnover performance of the stock market. Similarly, the investment management sector registered an increase in profitability and continued to flourish on the backbone of steady inflow of funds from life assurance companies and pension funds.

In 2019, the capital market comprised one stock exchange, four brokerage firms, two collective investment schemes, eight investment advisors, four transfer secretaries and five portfolio managers.

3.2 The Stock Market

Activity on the stock market picked up markedly during the year under review, as the number of transactions increased to 3,064 deals in 2019 from 2,153 deals in 2018. The increase in activity was partly due to attractiveness of the stock market as an investment avenue, following preceding two years' positive returns as compared to declining money market interest rates. Further, the automation of the trading system at the Malawi Stock Exchange, continued to positively impact trading activity. In particular, it enhanced the efficiency of the market, lowered the minimum lot that could be traded from 100 shares to one share and moved the market towards disaggregated orders.

The number of shares traded on the stock exchange increased to 1,393.8 million in 2019 from

958.2 million in 2018 (Table 3.1). However, value of shares traded slightly declined to MK46.4 billion in 2019 from MK48.7 billion in 2018. The decline in value, despite an increase in number of shares traded, was due to low value shares accounting for a larger proportion of shares traded when compared to the previous year.

Number of companies listed on the exchange's equity market increased to fourteen, comprising twelve domestic counters and two foreign counters.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 3.1: Stock Market Statistics

Stock Market Statistic

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Volume of shares traded (MK'mn)

2,400.0

410.0

699.0

958.2

1,393.8

Value of shares traded (MK' bn)

48.6

6.2

13.5

48.7

46.4

Market Capitalization (MK'bn)

7,522.1

8,516.5

10,609.5

1,284.7

1,428.8

Malawi All Share Index

14,562.5

13,320.5

21,598.1

28,983.5

30,252.2

Domestic Share Index

11,462.9

10,456.9

16,272.6

21,318.1

23,599.8

Foreign Share Index

1,762.1

2,026.1

3,519.4

5,265.1

4,024.9

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

The MASI registered a positive return on index of 4.4 percent in 2019, albeit lower than 34.2 percent in 2018. Consequently, the Index gained 1,268.7 points to close off at 30,252.2 points in 2019 (Figure 3.1). The increase in MASI was due to an upward movement in the Domestic Share Index (DSI) despite a downward movement in the Foreign Share Index (FSI). A rise in share prices for eight domestic listed companies resulted in the DSI moving upwards by 2,281.7 points to 23,599.8 points in 2019. This was regardless of share price losses registered on four domestic counters. On the contrary, the FSI declined by 1,240.3 points to 4,024.9 points in 2019, due to a drop in share prices of the only two foreign listed companies.

Total market capitalization increased and closed at MK1,428.8 billion in December 2019 from MK1,284.7 billion in December 2018. The increase in total market capitalization was due to the increase in share prices on the eight domestic counters as well as listing of one additional company.

3.3 Stock Brokerage

Total income for stockbrokers marginally increased from MK1,408.2 million in 2018 to MK1,474.5 million in 2019, on the back of good turnover performance of the equity market as well as income from advisory services. Total expenditure increased significantly by 22.4 percent to MK867.5 million in 2019. Consequently, total profit after tax decreased by 16.0 percent to MK439.3 million in 2019.

2 0

2 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 3.1: Stock Indices Trends

40 000,0

9,000.00

30 000,0

6,750.00

MASI, DSI

20 000,0

4,500.00

FSI

10 000,0

2,250.00

0

18 Dec-15 26 Feb-16 6 May-16 15 Jul-16 23 Sep-16 2 Dec-16 10 Feb-17 21 Apr-17 30 Jun-17

8 Sep-17 17 Nov-17 26 Jan-18

6 Apr-18 15 Jun-18 24 Aug-18 2 Nov-18 11 Jan-19 22 Mar-19 31 May-19 9 Aug-19 18 Oct-19 27 Dec-19

MASI

DSI

FSI (Rhs)

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

3.4 Funds Management

Total funds under management grew by 18.2 percent to MK1.3 trillion in 2019 (Figure 3.2). Of these, holdings of listed equity instruments increased to 41.0 percent in 2019 from 35.1 percent in 2018; while holdings of money market instruments decreased to 39.4 percent in 2019 from

43.6 percent in 2018. The shift in portfolio holdings between these two classes of assets reflected the pursuit of better returns from the equity market as money market interest rates declined during the year under review. The rest of the funds comprised unlisted debt at 9.3 percent, unlisted property investments at 6.2 percent, unlisted equity at 3.3 percent, and listed debt at 0.6

percent.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 3.2: Funds under Management

1 400.00

1 200.00

1 000.00

Billion

800.00

MK

600.00

400.00

200.00

0

Mar-15

Jun-15

Sep-15

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Major sources of funds under management remained life insurance companies and pension funds, which contributed 54.4 percent and 24.4 percent of total funds, respectively (Table 3.2). Other sources included companies, natural persons and general insurance companies.

Table 3.2: Source of Funds under Management (MK'mn)

Source of Funds

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Pension Funds

106,097.0

130,212.0

167,222.0

246,960.0

316,300.0

General Insurance

9,330.0

10,982.0

13,024.0

14,588.0

13,429.0

Life Insurance

261,566.0

314,410.0

455,480.0

599,726.0

706,259.0

Medical Aid Funds

395.0

556.0

415.0

342.0

686.0

Unit Trusts

7,623.0

10,884.0

22,887.0

20,605.0

22,381.0

Companies

83,444.0

96,345.0

140,292.0

163,489.0

199,281.0

Natural Persons

5,383.0

8,820.0

12,617.0

19,744.0

21,507.0

Other

8,034.0

11,117.0

15,318.0

21,884.0

19,003.0

Total

481,872.0

583,325.0

827,256.0

1,087,338.0

1,298,847.0

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Total income for fund managers grew by 43.2 percent to MK10.6 billion during 2019 (Table 3.3). The growth was attributed to an increase in management and corporate advisory fees. Operating expenses grew by 54.2 percent to MK6.2 billion in 2019 and this resulted in an increase in total profit after tax of 30.6 percent to MK3.1 billion in 2019.

2 2

2 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 3.3: Income and Expenses for Fund Managers (MK'mn)

Item

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Revenue

3,739.9

4,702.7

6,162.5

7,379.6

10,582.0

Operating expenses

-1,982.6

-2,534.3

-3,066.6

-3,993.9

-6,159.7

Profit before tax

1,757.3

2,168.4

3,095.9

3,385.6

4,422.3

Income tax

-540.0

-658.3

-777.8

-1,039.8

-1,358.8

Profit after tax

1,217.3

1,510.1

2,318.0

2,345.8

3,063.4

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

3.5 Unit Trust Operations

Total funds for the only open-ended collective investment scheme increased markedly to MK22.0 billion in 2019 from MK20.3 billion in 2018 (Figure 3.3). The growth emanated from positive net client cash flows.

Figure 3.3: Unit Trusts Funds Growth

24,00

22,50

Billion

21,00

MK'

19,50

18,00

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Dec-17

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

3.6 On-Site Examinations

During the year, six on-site examinations were conducted, which included two portfolio managers, one investment advisor, one stock exchange, two stock brokers and one transfer secretary. The findings of the on-site examinations showed continued improvement in regulatory compliance amongst all examined institutions. However, a few non-compliance issues observed were brought to the attention of the board of directors and management of the examined institutions with recommended actions put forward for resolution.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4. PENSION SECTOR

4.1. Sector Overview

Pension sector assets continued to register growth on account of contributions and investment income. The sector also registered steady growth in membership during the year. Nonetheless, pension assets growth was the lowest since the introduction of the Pension Act in 2011.

4.2 Pension Sector Assets

Pension assets grew by 22.5 percent in 2019 to MK878.1 billion due to growth in contributions and investment income. Growth in investment income was however lower than in previous years as pension funds bore the impact of a bearish stock market and low interest rates during the year. Notwithstanding this muted performance, there was substantial growth in contributions following addition of new members in the Public Service Pension Fund. The fund comprised 84,287 members and registered accumulated assets of MK51.3 billion as at the end of 2019. (Figure 4.1).

Figure 4.1 Assets of Pension Funds

900

878.1

800

716.5

700

600

532.2

Billion

500

380.8

400

MK'

312.2

300

200

100

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

2 4

2 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4.3 Investment Performance of Pension Fund Assets

Pension funds achieved an investment return of 13.4 percent in the year under review compared to 21.0 percent registered in 2018. The decline in return on investment was mainly attributed to the dismal performance of the Malawi All Share Index (MASI) and a generally low interest environment experienced in the period under review. The stock market return significantly dropped to 4.4 percent in December 2019 from 34.2 percent in December 2018. The drop adversely affected pension funds as 47.4 percent of the pension assets were invested in listed shares. Consequently, unrealised gains on the stock market for the pension fund industry decreased to MK41.4 billion in 2019 from MK68.6 billion in 2018. On the other hand, dividend income registered a growth of 26.4 percent to MK10.0 billion from MK7.9 billion recorded in 2018. Further, income earned on interest bearing assets increased by 3.4 percent to MK46.6 billion. In general, the return on investment dropped to MK106.7 billion in December 2019 from MK130.4 billion in December 2018.

4.4 Asset Portfolio Mix

The asset portfolio of the pension sector remained concentrated in listed equities and Government securities. Concentration in listed equities increased to 47.4 percent of total assets, compared to 38.1 percent in December 2018 (Figure 4.2). Following a decline in interest rates, pension funds generally undertook a shift into longer dated government securities from treasury bills in order to lock-in prevailing interest rates. Consequently, concentration in long- term Government securities increased to 14.2 percent from 9.0 percent. Conversely, short-term Government securities went down to 10.6 percent in the period under review, from 23.9 percent in December 2018. Fixed deposits constituted 10.9 percent of total assets from 7.8 percent reported in 2018. Aggregate investments in interest bearing assets remained largely unchanged at 41.9 percent of total pension assets while investments in property slightly increased to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent in 2018.

Figure 4.2 Asset Composition for Pension Funds

4.0%

0.1%

6.2%

10.9%

47.4%

24.8%

Fixed Deposits

Government Securities

Malawi Listed Equity

Unlisted Equity

Property

Other Investments

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4.5 Pension Contributions

Annual pension contributions increased to MK112.8 billion in 2019 from MK98.3 billion in 2018 (Figure 4.3). The growth in contributions resulted from increase in pensionable wages and membership. However, total pension contributions amounting to MK20.2 billion were outstanding by the end of the year, a significant rise from MK13.1 billion reported in 2018. Consequently, the Registrar instituted corrective measures to ensure that employers comply with the requirement to remit pension contributions timeously.

Figure 4.3 Annual Pension Contributions

120

98.3

112.8

100

80

62.5

60

48.5

40

40.7

20

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

2 6

2 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4.6. Coverage -Pension Sector Membership

Total number of pension members increased by 6.4 percent to 431,897 as at December 2019 (Figure 4.4). The increase was largely due to new employees joining pension funds following enhanced employer inspections and awareness programs aimed at enforcing compliance of the Pension Act.

Figure 4.4: Membership under the National Pension Scheme

435,000.00

431,897.00

429,346.00

430,000.00

425,000.00

422,993.00

420,000.00

421,248.00

415,000.00

410,000.00

406,068.00

400,000.00

395,000.00

390,000.00

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

In December 2019, the total number of employees covered by occupation pension schemes was 526,615, including 94,718 Government employees under the Pay-As-You-Go pension arrangement. According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), a total population of 5.3 million2 were employed in 2018, of which only about 9.7 percent were covered under the National Pension Scheme.

2 2018 Malawi Population and Housing census, NSO

2 8

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4.7 Administration and Investment Fees

Total expenses increased to MK10.8 billion in 2019 from MK7.4 billion. This resulted from an increase in investment and administrative expenses. Investment expenses rose significantly to MK6.4billion in 2019 from MK4.2 billion in 2018 whereas administrative expenses increased to MK4.4 billion from MK3.2 billion (Table 4.1). Investment expenses, relative to the level of total pension assets were moderate at 0.73 percent, a marginal increase from 0.58 percent registered in 2018.

Table 4.1: Expenses for Pension Funds (MK'mn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

Administration fees

2,226.0

3,194.0

3,030.0

2,510.0

Investment costs

2,118.0

2,690.0

3,334.0

4,181.0

Other Administration Expenses

377.0

553.0

1,654.0

740.0

Total Expenses

4,721.0

6,436.0

8,017.0

7,431.0

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

4.8 Payment and Transfer of Pension Benefits

Total pension benefits paid increased by 22.8 percent to MK47.2 billion in 2019. Retirement benefits constituted 51.8 percent of the benefits paid while death benefits made up 4.6 percent. A significant proportion of the benefits (43.6 percent) were paid as early withdrawals. There was also a notable increase in the amount of benefits transferred from one pension fund to another totalling MK26.2 billion in 2019 from MK5.0 billion made in 2018. The transfers signified increased information and enhanced knowledge among pension members and pension funds enabling them exercise the right to transfer pension fund management to more capable and efficient companies. However, other members transferred their pension benefits following change of jobs.

Table 4.2: Pension Benefits Paid

2017

2018

2019

Type of Benefit

K' mn

Share (%)

K' mn

Share (%)

K' mn

Share (%)

Retirement

14,790.9

52.0

18,948.5

49.2

24,425.1

51.8

Death

2,107.7

7.4

2,834.9

7.4

2,192.8

4.6

Early Withdrawals

11,531.4

40.6

16,708.7

43.4

20,546.4

43.6

TOTAL

28,430.0

100.0

38,492.0

100.0

47,164.4

100.0

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

2 9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4.9 On-Site Prudential Examinations

The Registrar conducted three on-site examinations on pension entities in 2019. The examinations revealed, among other things, governance challenges, pension administration system problems, misreporting of financials in the pension return and risk management problems. The Registrar continued recommending remedial measures to address weaknesses identified during the on-site examinations

4.10 Employer Pension Compliance Inspections

The Registrar and the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, jointly conducted pension compliance inspections of employers in most parts of the country in 2019. Out of a sample of 120 employers, mainly from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), 46 percent had not placed their employees on pension, consequently risking 4,886 employees retiring without pension. The above notwithstanding, the Registrar continued with employer inspections and awareness programs to ensure full compliance with the Pension Act.

4.11 Remittance of Pension Contributions Enforcement

The Registrar stepped up efforts to enforce timely remittance on pension contributions, which included the 'name and shame' strategy. Meanwhile, a total of 1,027 employers from the private sector had outstanding pension contributions as at December 2019. Despite these efforts, pension contribution arrears kept increasing, as such, the Registrar will continue taking more stringent measures to curb the misconduct.

4.12 Pension Complaints

The number of pension complaints processed by the Registrar in 2019 increased by 34 percent to 174. The increase was largely attributed to enhanced awareness on the part of members regarding where to channel their pension complaints against employers. The nature of complaints mainly included failure by pension members to access pension benefits due to non-remittance of pension contributions by employers. Meanwhile, there were also a number of requests to the Registrar applying for commutation of annuities. These requests, were however not approved as they were contravening the Pension Act. In view of this development, the Registrar intends to intensify awareness programs on annuities to pension fund members. The objective will be to ensure pension fund members have adequate knowledge regarding pension annuities.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

4.13 Pension and Insurance Awareness Week

The Registrar organized a Pension and Insurance Awareness Week from 29th April to 3rd May, 2019 and this was, for the first time, led by the insurance industry, under the theme "Insurance, claims and complaints handling". The core objective was to promote pension awareness among the general public on the procedures for claims and complaints handling. A number of activities were undertaken during the week and these included: launch of awareness week, grand march in Blantyre Central Business District, product exhibitions and presentations from all insurance providers at Chichiri Shopping Malls for the whole week; awareness banners in Blantyre City, press release in the Daily Times and The Nation newspapers; and radio and TV infomercials on various radio and TV stations.

4.14 Centralised National Pension Database Project

The development of Centralised National Pension Database (CNPD) System was still in progress. Employers and pension fund members were requested to submit their details to pension administrators. However, the response rate was low and the Registrar continued to encourage pension members to submit the information as the submission was critical to the implementation of the CNPD system.

3 0

3 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

5. GENERAL INSURANCE

5.1. Sector Overview

Overall, the general insurance sector grew in terms of total assets, premium written and profitability. Nonetheless, the sector continued experiencing solvency and liquidity vulnerabilities owing to inadequate capital in a few insurers and high insurance receivables across the sector. The sector comprised of eight general insurers, one reinsurer, 26 insurance brokers, one reinsurance broker, six agents for brokers, 41 insurance agents, one insurance claim settling agent and 19 loss adjusters.

5.2 Premium Income

Gross premium written increased to MK54.6 billion in 2019, representing year - on - year growth of 13.4 percent compared with that of 14.1 percent in 2018 (Table 5.1). The increase was largely due to growth in premium for both motor and non-motor classes of business. Premium for the motor class of business grew by 11.0 percent to MK31.1 billion, whereas premium for non-motor classes of business grew by 16.6 percent to MK23.5 billion. However, motor class of business remained the biggest class of insurance contributing 56.5 percent of the total gross premium from 58.1 percent in 2018.

The sector retained 71.6 percent of the gross premium written in 2019 compared with 74.0 percent in 2018. Consequently, the sector registered a lower growth in net premium written of 9.3 percent to MK39.4 billion in 2019 from 14.0 percent in 2018.

The sector's retention level recorded a gradual drop over the preceding two years, reflecting the sector's limited appetite to locally retain larger and complex risks in non-motor classes of business. This highlights the need for insurers to build domestic financial and technical capacity to underwrite and retain more premiums in complex non-motor risks. However, the retention level for the motor class of business increased slightly to 97.0 percent in the year.

Premium earned grew by 12.1 percent to MK39.0 billion in 2019. The growth was largely on account of an increase of 14.9 percent in premium earned from motor business to MK29.9 billion during the year under review. This growth was nevertheless lower than 16.9 percent registered in 2018 owing to subdued growth in gross premium written as well as low retention in non- motor classes of business. Fire class of business registered the largest drop in earned premium of 24.2 percent to MK1.8 billion (Table 5.1).

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 5.1: Insurance Premium for General Insurers by Class of Business

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Premium Written

Fire

3,946.6

6,158.2

7,264.9

8,057.5

9,364.7

Motor

18,980.2

21,531.3

24,686.5

28,002.0

31,072.8

Personal Accident

2,488.3

4,010.6

3,952.4

4,569.4

4,887.5

Miscellaneous

4,776.9

3,835.1

5,776.3

7,557.0

9,290.9

Total Gross Premium

30,192.0

35,535.2

41,680.2

48,185.9

54,615.9

Premium Ceded to Re-insurers

Fire

2,777.8

4,029.4

4,987.3

5,976.9

7,665.6

Motor

1,280.7

1,477.2

804.7

1,064.6

926.9

Personal Accident

762.1

1,262.0

1,079.9

1,402.6

1,627.2

Miscellaneous

1,706.3

2,129.4

3,069.7

4,236.5

5,396.5

Total Premium Ceded

6,526.8

8,898.0

9,941.6

12,680.6

15,616.3

Net Premium Written

Fire

1,168.8

2,128.4

2,277.7

2,313.6

1,863.5

Motor

17,699.5

20,054.1

23,881.8

27,068.6

30,181.9

Personal Accident

1,726.2

2,748.6

2,872.5

3,233.1

3,385.2

Miscellaneous

3,070.6

1,705.8

2,706.7

3,406.0

3,940.2

Total

23,665.1

26,637.2

31,738.7

36,021.3

39,370.8

Earned Premium

Fire

849.0

2,287.2

2,069.0

2,393.2

1,813.7

Motor

17,255.3

18,837.5

22,591.9

26,021.5

29,892.7

Personal Accident

1,574.9

2,585.1

2,710.6

3,079.5

3,376.7

Miscellaneous

3,106.3

1,686.8

2,546.2

3,315.8

3,938.1

Total Earned Premium

22,785.5

25,396.6

29,917.7

34,809.9

39,021.2

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

5.3 Claims Experience

The sector registered a marginal increase in claims as shown by a 1.9 percent rise in the claims ratio to 58.7 percent in 2019 (Appendix Table 12.19). Gross claims incurred grew by 24.9 percent to MK30.7 billion in 2019, largely driven by increases in claims in fire, motor and miscellaneous classes of business (Appendix Table 12.17). Miscellaneous classes of business recorded highest growth in claims of 68.0 percent from 31.3 percent in 2018.

3 2

3 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

However, the impact of the increased gross claims was cushioned by reinsurance recoveries mainly in fire and other non-motor classes of business, which grew by 62.6 percent to MK7.8 billion (Appendix Table 12.20). Consequently, net claims incurred grew to MK22.9 billion, translating to 15.8 percent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the sector paid MK28.4 billion of insurance claims against gross claims incurred of MK30.7 billion in the year. Nevertheless, a total of MK14.3 billion net of reinsurance recoveries was still outstanding as at December 2019.

Figure 5.1: Net Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business

30 000

25.0%

in

25 000

20.0%%

Net claims insured MK' Millions

20 000

Aggregate growth

15.0%

15 000

10 000

10.0%

5 000

5.0%

0

2016

2017

2018

0.0%

2015

2019

Fire

Motor

Personal accident

Miscellaneous

Aggregate growth %

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

5.4 Underwriting and Operating Performance

Overall, the general insurance sector was profitable in 2019 with six out of eight insurers posting profits. Pre-tax profits increased by 7.0 percent to MK3.8 billion in December 2019. This was attributed to a 10.7 percent growth in underwriting profit to MK14.4 billion in the year (Table 5.2). Underwriting profit grew on the backbone of growth in premium earned and moderate growth in claims experience. All classes of insurance business registered underwriting profits (Appendix Table 12.23).

However, net investment income, dropped by 13.7 percent to MK3.3 billion in 2019 due to falling yields on money markets. Most general insurers took a conservative approach by largely investing in Government securities and other fixed income securities (Appendix Table 12.25). Consequentially, the low investment returns weighed down on the sector's overall profitability, resulting in a drop in overall return on shareholder funds to 20.5 percent from 23.6 percent in December 2018. In addition, high management and operating expenses contributed to lower profitability. The sector had a high management expenses ratio of 35.5 percent in 2019 which was above the recommended maximum threshold of 30.0 percent. A significant amount of the management expenses were bad debts written off.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 5.2: Underwriting and Operating Results for General Insurers (MK'mn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Underwriting Surplus (Deficit)

7,679.7

9,128.8

11,915.20

12,969.4

14,352.1

Net Investment & Other Income

3,096.7

3,781.0

7,582.5

3,809.8

3,287.8

Management Expenses

-6,360.1

-9,538.3

-11,757.7

-13,197.9

-13,836.6

Other Expenses

-12.3

-88.1

-4,543.0

-

-

Profit before Tax

4,404.1

3,414.1

3,209.4

3,556.1

3,803.3

Taxation

-1,371.0

-1,171.2

-1,495.5

-1,161.8

-1,222.8

Profit for the year

3,033.1

2,242.9

1,713.9

2,394.3

2,580.5

Return on shareholder funds (%)

42.1

24.5

21.8

23.6

20.5

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

5.5 Assets and Liabilities

Overall asset composition remained broadly unchanged from 2018. Majority of assets amounting to 37.2 percent were in fixed deposit, followed by insurance receivables at 26.1 percent and equity investment at 11.2 percent.

The total assets for the sector grew by 12.1 percent to MK55.8 billion as at December, 2019 (Table 5.3). This was largely due to growth in gross premium income. Fixed deposit investments in banks and other deposit taking financial institutions registered the highest growth of 43.7 percent to MK20.8 billion, followed by receivables on insurance and reinsurance contracts which grew by 16.5 percent to MK14.6 billion in 2019.

Despite constituting a low percentage of the insurers' asset portfolio, insurance receivables were 76.9 percent of the insurer's total capital as of December 2019 compared with 70.0 percent in 2018. This position exposed the sector's capital to significant credit and liquidity risks from potential payment defaults from insurance debtors.

3 4

3 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 5.3: Assets for General Insurers

2015

2016

2017

2018*

2019

Assets

Fixed Assets for own use

1,828.6

2,602.1

3,200.7

4,279.7

4,502.2

Real Property Investments

422.7

662.0

718.2

1,386.0

1,512.9

Govt. & Other Securities

4,733.1

5,564.0

6,996.6

5,103.0

2,288.0

Equity Investments

2,947.7

3,211.0

4,090.5

5,746.7

6,271.9

Fixed Deposit Investments

6,968.6

5,670.5

8,501.5

14,456.1

20,776.6

Other Investments

-

69.1

69.3

856.6

376.6

Loans & Debentures

646.9

69.3

64.8

11.0

20.6

**Insurance Receivables

8,155.4

10,881.5

11,513.4

12,499.3

14,561.7

Cash and Cash Equivalents

906.7

3,879.3

3,197.3

3,114.5

2,749.2

Other Assets

3,238.4

5,498.0

4,586.6

2,334.3

2,744.4

Total Assets

29,847.9

38,106.9

42,939.0

49,787.3

55,804.0

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Total liabilities stood at MK36.9 billion at December 2019 representing an increase of 15.5 percent from 2018 (Table 5.4). Growth in liabilities was attributed to MK2.6 billion increase in outstanding claims to MK14.3 billion as at December 2019. Total technical reserves constituted 70.3 percent of the general insurers' liabilities compared with 72.0 percent in 2018.

Table 5.4: Liabilities for General Insurers

2015

2016

2017

2018*

2019

Liabilities

Unearned Premiums Reserve

7,055.2

8,241.0

10,061.6

11,209.2

11,559.2

***Outstanding Claims Reserve

8,692.9

10,587.6

11,260.0

11,765.0

14,348.9

Amounts Payable on Reinsurance

1,565.6

1,623.2

2,514.0

3,440.4

4,098.0

Long Term Liabilities

-

4.7

-

132.8

153.7

Provision for Taxation

598.6

643.4

487.5

345.5

533.2

Amounts Payable to Banks

130.0

271.7

102.9

96.4

32.8

Other Liabilities

1,735.3

2,734.6

3,791.8

4,936.1

6,141.8

Total Liabilities

19,777.6

24,106.3

28,217.8

31,925.4

36,867.5

Equity/Shareholders' Funds

10,070.2

14,000.6

14,721.2

17,861.9

18,936.5

Total Equity and Liabilities

29,847.9

38,106.9

42,939.0

49,787.3

55,804.0

  • Restated figures
  • Include receivables from reinsurers and policy holders
  • Include reserves for IBNR & expenses

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

5.6 Liquidity

The sector continued to experience tight liquidity in 2019 as revealed by the sector's liquidity ratio of 78.2 percent which remained constant from 2018 position. The ratio was below the recommended minimum threshold of 100.0 percent. A high level of receivables partly affected the low liquidity ratio.

5.7 Capital and Solvency

The sector's overall capital and solvency position continued to be weighed down by capital and solvency shortfall in three insurers that did not meet the capital and solvency requirements. As a result, the sector's aggregate solvency ratio stood at 18.4 percent from 18.6 percent in 2018 and was below regulatory minimum requirement of 20.0 percent (Figure 5.2). However, shareholders' funds grew to MK18.9 billion from MK17.9 billion in 2018. The growth in shareholders' funds was on account of MK495.2 million increase in asset revaluation reserve to MK5.4 billion, MK309.3 million capital injection by one insurance company as well as MK270.1 million growth in retained profits to MK4.5 billion.

Figure 5.2: Capital and Solvency for General Insurers

20 000,00

30.0%

in

18 000,0

25.0%

16 000,0

25.1%

Shareholder Funds

24.3%

Solvency Ratio

MK' Millions

14 000,0

20.0%

12 000,0

18.6%

18.4%

10 000,0

16.0%

15.0%

8 000,0

10.0%

6 000,0

4 000,0

5.0%

2 000,0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0.0%

Equity/Shareholders' Funds

Solvency Ratio

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

This notwithstanding, general insurers maintained adequate asset coverage of liabilities of 151.4 percent, which was above the minimum recommended limit of 110.0 percent. Furthermore, the Registrar continued to strengthen the capital and solvency regime of the sector in the year through, among other things, issuance of the Insurance (Reserving Requirements for General Insurers and Reinsurers) Directive, 2019 and on-going supervisory surveillance. Additionally, the Registrar revised the Insurance (Minimum Capital and Solvency Requirements for General Insurers) Directive, 2017 with the objective of enhancing the regulatory framework on capital and solvency.

3 6

3 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

5.8 Reinsurance

Premiums ceded to reinsurers increased by 23.2 percent to MK15.6 billion in 2019, representing

27.9 percent of total gross premiums written in the year compared to 25.2 percent in 2018 (Figure 5.3). The proportion of overall premiums ceded to reinsurers gradually increased over the preceding two years reflecting reduced premium retention levels in non-motor classes of insurance business. Out of the ceded premiums 49.1 percent were in fire, and 34.6 percent in miscellaneous, 10.4 percent in personal accidents, and 5.9 percent in motor classes of insurance business. The bulk of the premiums ceded were placed with reinsurers outside Malawi.

Figure 5.3: Gross Premium Written vs. Reinsurance Premium Ceded (General Insurers)

18 000,0

in

16 000,0

14 000,0

12,680.6

15,616.3

Shareholder Funds

MK' Millions

12 000,0

10 000,0

8,898.0

9,949.7

8 000,0

6 000,0

6,526.8

4 000,0

2 000,0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

Motor

Personal accident

Miscellaneous Aggregate growth %

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

5.9 On-Site Examinations

The Registrar carried out on-site examinations of four general insurance companies and six insurance brokers in 2019. Findings of the on-site examination included high level of insurance receivables and weaknesses in capital and solvency position. Appropriate enforcement actions were taken by the Registrar to address these shortfalls.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

6. LIFE INSURANCE

6.1 Sector Overview

The life insurance sector assets continued to grow on account of increases in gross premiums and investment income. In terms of solvency, all but one life insurer met the minimum requirements at company level while two life insurers failed to meet the solvency requirements at life fund level.

6.2 Composition of the life insurance sector

Five licensed entities with 688 licensed tied sales agents operated in the life insurance market in the year 2019. The insurers mainly underwrote four classes of life insurance business namely; individual life, annuities, group risk and deposit administration. Two of the life insurers underwrote one class of life insurance business only while the rest were underwriting all classes of life insurance business.

In terms of market share3, two life companies continued to dominate with a combined gross premium market share of 87.0 percent as of December, 2019. The other three life insurers shared 13.0 percent.

6.3 Capital and Solvency

All life insurers met the minimum paid up capital requirements as of December, 2019. Aggregate solvency ratio dropped to 161.0 percent in December, 2019 from 169.0 percent recorded in December, 2018. The drop was as a result of a 23.3 percent increase in policy holder liabilities and technical provisions in relation to 17.5 percent growth in solvency capital. Out of the five life insurers, one life insurer failed to meet both minimum solvency requirements at whole company and life fund level as of December 2019. Similarly, one life insurer failed to meet minimum solvency requirements at life fund level.

6.4 Assets and Liabilities

Total assets held by life insurers including pension assets invested in deposit administration products increased by 17.7 percent to MK731.9 billion from MK621.6 billion in December, 2018 (Table 6.1). Out of these, total assets directly attributed to life insurance business increased by 14.6 percent to MK193.4 billion in December, 2019.

Investment assets increased to 98.0 percent of the insurers' total assets from 96.1 percent recorded in December 2018. Equities, both listed and unlisted, constituted the highest proportion of assets at 51.8 percent from 50.6 percent recorded in 2018, followed by government securities at 29.3 percent from 33.8 percent. Despite the recorded nominal growth concentration risk evidently materialised as the sector was negatively impacted by poor performance of the stock market. Consequently, investment yield on policyholder assets decreased to 15.0 percent in 2019 as compared to 20.6 percent in December 2018. Nonetheless, fixed deposit increased substantially to MK83.2 billion in December 2019 from MK34.2 billion in December 2018. Interest rates for such investments are negotiable hence more attractive.

3 8

3 Market share calculations exclude deposit administration business.

3 9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 6.1 Asset of Life Insurance (MK'mn)

Asset Allocation

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Change

MK'bn

MK'bn

Percent

Cash and Bank

3.2

4.0

-20.0

Loans

42.4

28.9

46.7

Fixed Deposits

83.8

34.2

58.9

Listed Equities

347.2

255.6

35.8

Unlisted Equities

22.2

58.9

-62.3

Government Securities

208.8

209.9

-0.5

Real Estate

11.1

9.8

13.3

Due from Policyholders

2.2

1.9

15.8

Other Assets

11.0

8.1

35.8

Total Assets

731.9

621.6

17.7

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Total liabilities of the sector increased by 18.8 percent to MK680.6 billion in 2019, of which 98.0 percent were life fund liabilities and technical provision. Life fund liabilities continued to grow with increase in the lives covered by the life insurers.

6.5 Earnings

The earnings performance of the life insurance industry registered a decline in profit after tax to MK8.5 billion as of December, 2019 from 9.1 billion in December 2018. Consequently, the Return on Equity (ROE) dropped to 18.5 percent in December 2019 from 35.1 percent recorded in December 2018. The decline in profits arose from lower underwriting surplus of MK2.9 billion compared to MK9.8 billion appropriated in December 2018. The underwriting profits dropped as a result of increasing management expenses especially expenses relating to group risk and reduction in investment income earned on policyholder funds. The expense ratio was measured at 12.5 percent, an increase from 10.0 percent in 2018. On a positive note, investment income on shareholder funds increased to MK7.0 billion from MK5.2 billion, primarily on account of interest income.

The claims experience during the year was fair albeit an increase in total claims paid to MK8.6 billion from MK6.5 billion in December, 2018, representing a claim ratio of 36.2 percent from 30.7 percent in December 2018. The increase was largely due to claims paid in respect of matured individual life policies.

6.6 Premiums

Gross premiums written on life business grew by 20.1 percent to MK35.8 billion. The growth was on account of annuity business which increased by 31.7 percent to MK10.8 billion, followed by group risk premiums business at 18.7 percent to MK13.1 billion and individual life gross premiums at 12.4 percent to MK11.8 billion as at December, 2019 (Figure 6.1).

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 6.1: Gross Premiums for Life Insurers (MK'bn)

80

70

Millions

60

50

40

MK'

30

20

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2016

Annuity

Individual Life Business

Group Risk

Annuity

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

6.7 Reinsurance

Retention ratio for life insurers at 96.5 percent remained relatively constant from the December 2018 position. Nevertheless, significant changes were observed in retention ratios for group risk business which increased to 90.9 percent from 94.0 percent in December 2018. Retention ratio on individual life business on the other hand, reduced to 99.4 percent from 99.9 percent in the year 2018.

6.8 Underwriting Experience

As at December 2019, total in force policies were 92,513 in individual life business, 2,593 in group risk business and 4,722 in annuities. Out of these policies, new individual life insurance policies underwritten increased to 23,320 in 2019 from 21,326 policies in 2018 (Figure 6.2). Similarly, new group life policies underwritten in 2019 increased to 305 from 175 in 2018 while new annuities increased to 759 in 2019 from 471 in 2018.

4 0

4 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 6.2: New Life Insurance Policies Underwritten by Life Insurers

Number of Individual Life Policies

24 000

2 000

Number of Group Life Policies

18 000

1 525

12 000

1 050

6 000

575

0

100

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Individual Life Polices Group Life Polices

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Total lives assured increased by 47.8 percent to 633,993 of which 536,758 were lives covered under group life; 92,513 were individual life; and 4,722 were annuitants (Table 6.2). The increase in total lives assured mainly relate to inclusion of 106,722 lives covered under bancassurance business, which were previously not included in the calculation.

Total individual life policies terminated by surrender increased to 2,647 in 2019 from 1,226 in 2018, while a total number of 2,187 policies were terminated by lapse in 2019 compared to 4,236 in 2018 (Table 6.2). Policies terminated by surrender included those with a disinvestment option. However, there was a reduction in group risk policies with 95 schemes discontinued in the year 2019 compared to 215 in 2018.

The number of annuities discontinued in 2019 increased to 146 compared to 115 in 2018. This was due to the suspension of payment of annuities by the insurers upon lapse of guarantee period and absence of pensioner's certificate of existence.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 6.2: Number of Individual Life and Group Life Policies

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Individual Life Policies

In force Policies

36,244

52,742

64,300

65,304

79,939

92,513

Policies Terminated by Surrender

1,177

820

953

1,226

1,212

2,647

Policies Terminated by Lapse

1,786

2,787

3,336

1,058

4,236

2,187

Group Life Policies

Discontinued

8

10

26

28

215

92

Annuities

42

19

92

115

146

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

6.9 On-Site Examinations

The Registrar conducted on-site examinations of three life insurance companies and carried out quarterly offsite surveillance for all life insurances companies. Findings of the on-site examination included high level of premium receivables and weaknesses in capital and solvency position. Appropriate enforcement actions were taken by the Registrar to address these shortfalls.

4 2

4 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

7. MICROFINANCE Sector

7.1 Sector Overview

Overall, the performance of the microfinance sector was satisfactory in 2019. The sector recorded profitability, whilst asset quality and liquidity also remained within the industry benchmark. Aggregate assets for the sector increased to MK43.8 billion in December 2019 from MK38.1 billion in December 2018. Total number of registered and licensed microfinance institutions stood at 46; comprising 36 microcredit agencies, eight non-deposit taking institutions and two deposit taking institutions.

Deposit taking microfinance institutions served 148,914 clients, of which 62.1 percent were female. The number of clients increased from 39,412 in December 2018. In the non-deposit taking microfinance subsector, total clients served decreased to 240,032 of which 41.6 percent were female. Clients served in this subsector decreased from 359,166 in December, 2018 mainly on account of closure of one institution, merging of another with a banking institution and migration of one institution from non-deposit taking to deposit taking.

7.2 Deposit taking microfinance

7.2.1 Assets and Liabilities

Total assets of deposit taking microfinance institutions increased by 62.1 percent to MK20.0 billion in 2019 (Table 7.1). Growth in assets was on account of both increase in number of deposit taking institutions from 1 to 2 and growth in the loan portfolio during the review period. Gross loans for the sub-sector grew by 53.8 percent to MK14.3 billion in 2019.

In terms of liabilities, deposits increased to MK4.2 billion in December 2019 from MK2.8 billion in December 2018. Similarly, total borrowed funds increased to MK7.3 billion from MK3.9 billion in 2018.

Lending ratio4 increased to 340.5 percent as at December 2019 from 332.0 percent as at December 2018. The high ratio was a result of sub-sector's heavy reliance on borrowed funds to finance loans.

4 Lending ratio is equal to loans divided by deposits

4 4

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 7.1: Assets and liabilities for Deposit Taking Microfinance

Dec - 16

Dec - 17

Dec - 18

Dec - 19

Share

Share

Share

Share

Type of asset

MK'mn

(%)

MK'mn

(%)

MK'mn

(%)

MK'mn

(%)

Cash

199.0

1.6

841.9

5.7

235.0

1.9

190.1

0.9

Balances with other FI

768.9

6.3

1,855.7

12.6

0.0

0.0

552.8

2.8

Net Loans and leases

7,557.0

62.3

7,592.6

51.7

8,929.9

72.0

13,912.2

69.3

Securities and

investments

1,562.2

12.9

1,880.0

12.8

783.4

6.3

657.4

3.3

Other Assets

2,033.2

16.8

2,529.4

17.2

2,461.5

19.8

4,753.6

23.7

Total Assets

12,120.4

100.0

14,699.6

100.0

12,409.8

100.0

20,006.1

100.0

Type of liability

Deposits

1,953.2

16.4

6,318.1

43.0

2,813.9

22.7

4,211.4

21.0

Total borrowed funds

6,196.6

50.8

4,426.5

30.1

3,884.9

31.3

7,339.6

36.6

Other liabilities

1,712.1

13.9

1,723.6

11.7

1,889.9

15.2

2,527.2

12.6

Total Capital

2,258.5

18.9

2,231.5

15.2

3,821.1

30.8

5,987.9

29.8

Total Funding

12,120.4

100.0

14,699.6

100.0

12,409.8

100.0

20,006.1

100.0

7.2.2 Capital Adequacy

Capital adequacy for deposit taking microfinance institutions was satisfactory with tier 1 and total capital ratios at 24.1 percent and 30.7 percent as at December 2019. These were above the regulatory benchmark of 10.0 percent and 15.0 percent for tier 1 and total capital ratios, respectively (Figure 7.1).

4 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 7.1: Capital Adequacy for Deposit Taking Microfinance

40,0%

35,0%

30,0%

25,0%

20,0%

15,0%

10,0%

5,0%

0

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Dec-16

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

Total Capital Ratio

Required Capital Ratio

Required Total Capital Ratio

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.2.3 Asset Quality

The quality of assets for the sector improved during the period as indicated by a decrease in the NPL ratio to 4.3 percent in 2019 from 4.8 percent in 2018 (Figure 7.2). This was within the industry benchmark of 5.0 percent. However, non-performing loans increased by 41.3 percent to MK616.9 million as at December 2019. The rate of growth in non-performing loans was lower than the growth in the loan book which grew by 53.8 percent to MK14.3 billion in 2019.

Figure 7.2: Ratio of Non-performing Loans to Gross Loans and Leases

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Dec-16

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

NPL/GPL

Regulatory Ceiling

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

7.2.4 Earnings and Profitability

Total gross income for the subsector increased to MK9.7 billion in 2019 from MK6.3 billion in 2018, mainly on account of an increase in gross loans and improvement in asset quality. Interest income grew to MK9.4 billion in 2019 from MK6.1 billion in 2018. Correspondingly, interest expense increased to MK2.1 billion from MK1.4 billion in 2018; and non-interest expenses increased to MK6.9 billion from MK4.4 billion in 2018 (Table 7.2). As a result, net income decreased to MK0.2 billion in 2019 from MK0.3 billion in 2018. Consequently, Return on Assets (ROA) decreased to 1.2 percent from 2.4 percent in 2018; and Return on Equity (ROE) decreased to 4.1 percent from 7.9 percent in 2018.

Table 7.2: Earnings and Expenses for Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions

Item (MK' bn)

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Income

5.6

6.2

6.3

9.7

Interest Income

5.2

5.8

6.1

9.4

Interest Expense

1.8

1.9

1.4

2.1

Non-Interest expense

3.5

4.1

4.4

6.9

Net income

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.2

ROA (%)

1.9

0.8

2.4

1.2

ROE (%)

10

5.1

7.9

4.1

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.2.5 Liquidity

The sector recorded a liquidity ratio of 24.1 percent in December 2019 from 40.0 percent in December 2018. The decline was due to a relatively higher increase in short term liabilities than liquid assets. The ratio however, remained above the recommended benchmark of 20.0 percent.

7.3 Non-deposit taking microfinance

7.3.1 Assets and Liabilities

Total assets of the non-deposit taking microfinance subsector increased by 6.3 percent to MK23.7 billion in 2019 (Table 7.3). The growth in total assets was mainly due to an increase in net loans to MK16.6 billion as at December 2019 from MK11.5 billion as at December 2018. In terms of Liabilities, the subsector recorded a decrease in shareholder loans to MK1.0 billion from MK3.2 billion in 2018. However, other liabilities increased to MK11.9 billion from MK10.9 billion in 2018 (Table 7.3).

4 6

4 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 7.3: Assets for Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions

Dec - 16

Dec - 17

Dec - 18

Dec - 19

Share

Share

Share

Share

Type of asset

MK'mn

(%)

MK'mn

(%)

MK'mn

(%)

MK'mn

(%)

Cash and cash equivalent

3.3

14.2

1.8

7.9

1.1

5.0

1.9

7.4

Investments and securities

1.5

6.5

4.9

21.5

2.4

11.0

0.2

0.7

Net loans and leases

12.7

54.7

10.6

46.5

11.5

52.0

16.5

70.0

Non-current assets

1.7

7.4

3.6

15.8

5.0

22.0

3.1

13.3

Other assets

4.0

17.2

1.9

8.3

2.3

10.0

2.0

8.6

Total Assets

23.2

100.0

22.8

100.0

22.3

100.0

23.7

100.0

Type of Liability

Shareholder loans

4.0

17.2

3.2

14.0

3.2

14.0

1.0

4.2

Short term borrowings

from banks

1.5

6.5

0.3

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.4

1.9

Capital and Reserves

9.3

40.1

8.4

37.0

8.2

37.0

10.4

43.4

Other liabilities

8.4

36.2

10.9

48.0

10.9

49.0

11.9

50.5

Total Equity &liabilities

23.2

100.0

22.8

100.0

22.3

100.0

23.7

100.0

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.3.2 Capital Adequacy

Total capital for non-deposit taking sub sector increased by 32.9 percent to MK10.9 billion in 2019. A total of 6 out 8 non-deposit taking microfinance institutions met the regulatory capital requirement of MK100.0 million.

4 8

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

7.3.3 Asset Quality

Asset quality for non-deposit taking microfinance institutions as measured by NPL ratio remained constant at 8.5 percent. This was mainly due to equivalent increase in both gross loans and non-performing loans during the review period. The ratio remained above the regulatory benchmark of 5.0 percent.

7.3.4 Profitability

Total gross income increased by 33.3 percent to MK8.8 billion in 2019, primarily on account of an increase in gross loans. On the other hand, operating expenses increased to MK6.1 billion from MK4.6 billion in 2018. However, net income improved to MK976.3 million in 2019 from MK92.3 million in 2018.

7.3.5 On-site Examination

The Registrar conducted 11 on-site examinations of microfinance institutions in 2019. The major findings included non-disclosure of effective interest rates to customers. In addition, incidences of non-remittance of pension contributions and tax deductions to relevant authorities were common. The institutions took corrective action on the observed shortfalls.

7.4 Financial Cooperatives

7.4.1 Overview

Overall, the sector's performance was satisfactory. Total assets for the sector grew by 36.6 percent to MK26.1 billion in 2019. Net income grew by 40 percent to MK2.1 billion in 2019. As at end 2019, the sector had 38 licensed financial cooperatives of which 32 were employer based, while six were community based.

7.4.2 Assets and Liabilities

Total assets grew by 36.6 percent to MK26.1 billion in 2019 due to growth of loans and investments. The loans were financed by total savings5 which grew by 28.0 percent to MK18.3 billion in 2019 (Figure 7.3).

5 Include redeemable shares plus deposits

4 9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 7.3: Selected Assets and Liabilities for Financial Cooperatives

30

25

Billion

20

15

MK'

10

5

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

Total Assets Shares and Savings Loans

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.4.3 Financial Structure

Member loans and advances accounted for 63.2 percent of total assets against the sector's recommended best practice of between 70 to 80 percent during the year under review. This negatively affected the sectors' interest income and return on assets. As regards funding, the sector largely relied on member savings which accounted for 70.4 percent of total assets.

Table 7.4: Asset and Liabilities for the Financial Cooperatives Sector (MK' mn)

Type of Asset

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Cash and Bank Balances

573.6

702.8

945.0

1055.4

1,916.0

Securities and Investments

940.1

1,158.7

642.1

953.3

3,031.8

Total Loans and Advances

4,898.0

6,420.3

9,003.0

13,023.7

16,420.7

Other Assets

1,212.1

1,716.9

3,529.4

4,107.9

4,699.0

Total Assets

7,623.8

9,998.7

14,119.5

19,140.0

26,057.5

Type of Liability

Deposits and Member Shares

5,647.2

7,165.9

10,215.5

14,313.2

18,341.8

Liabilities to Other Banks

526.6

262.2

221.4

366.1

900.5

Other Liabilities

203.4

302.8

532.5

544.4

1,051.4

Total Capital

1,246.6

2,267.8

3,150.1

3,916.3

5,683.8

Total Funding

7,623.8

9,998.7

14,119.5

19,140.0

26,057.5

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

7.4.4 Capital Adequacy

Overall, the sector was adequately capitalized. Total capital grew by 50.0 percent to MK5.4 billion in 2019 and accounted for 20.9 percent of risk weighted assets. Capital adequacy ratio at 20.9 percent was above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.0 percent of risk weighted assets (Table 7.4).

Table 7.5: Financial Soundness Indicators for Financial Cooperatives

Recommended

Indicator

Ratio

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Institutional Capital Ratio (%)

>10.0

11.3

20.1

20.5

19.1

20.9

Non-performing loans/

Gross Loans (%)

< 5.0

5.8

3.2

5.6

5.6

5.7

Liquidity (%)

> 10.0

15.9

16.1

13.8

12.1

18.7

Net Income/Average

Total Assets (%)

> 5.0

7.3

9.2

10.5

8.78

9.2

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.4.5 Asset Quality

Total loans grew by 26.2 percent to MK16.4 billion in 2019. Non-performing loans amounted to MK930.9 million, representing an NPL ratio of 5.7 percent which was slightly above the recommended ceiling of 5.0 percent.

7.4.6 Earnings

Total income increased by 35.4 percent to MK6.5 billion in 2019 of which loan interest income constituted 96.9 percent (Figure 7.4). Total expenditure grew by 41.9 percent to MK4.4 billion in 2019. Notwithstanding the increase in total expenditure, net income increased by 40.0 percent to MK2.1 billion in 2019, representing a ROA of 9.2 percent.

5 0

5 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 7.4: Income, Expenses and Profit/Loss Trends for Financial Cooperatives

7,000.00

6,000.00

5,000.00

4,000.00

3,000.00

2,000.00

1,000.00

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

Total Income Total Expenses Net Profit/Loss

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.4.7 Liquidity

On aggregate, the sector reported a liquidity ratio of 18.7 percent in 2019, which was above the regulatory minimum of 10.0 percent6. Nonetheless, the sector's unremitted payroll deductions increased to MK2.4 billion from MK2.0 billion in 2018, largely from the public sector.

6 The liquidity ratio is defined as net liquid assets over the sum of redeemable shares and savings deposits

5 2

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

7.4.8 Membership

Total membership grew by 22.4 percent to 151,221 in 2019 and of these, 31 percent were female, a slight decrease from 32 percent recorded in 2018 (Figure 7.5). The increase was mainly due to membership mobilization initiatives championed by the Registrar in collaboration with the Malawi Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (MUSCCO).

Figure 7.5: Financial Cooperatives Membership

120,000.00

100,000.00

Billion

80,000.00

60,000.00

MK'

40,000.00

20,000.00

0.00

2792

493

1903

2425

2543

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Men

Women

Groups

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

7.4.9 On-site Examination

The Registrar conducted ten on-site examinations and ten follow up examinations of financial cooperatives in 2019. Examination findings showed continued improvement in all key financial performance indicators.

5 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

8. CONSUMER PROTECTION

8.1 Overview

The number of financial consumer complaints increased in 2019 compared to 2018. The Registrar continued to undertake various financial literacy initiatives aimed at bolstering financial consumer awareness. In addition, market conduct examinations of financial institutions were carried out with the objective of establishing the extent of compliance with market conduct regulations.

8.2 Complaints Handling

The number of complaints received by the Registrar increased slightly to 275 in 2019 from 257 in 2018. A total number of 339 complaints were processed in 2019, of which 64 were carried forward from 2018. In terms of composition, microfinance and financial cooperatives sectors registered 107 complaints, the insurance sector had 95 complaints, the banking sector had 70 complaints, and the capital markets sector had three complaints, (Figure 8.1).

Figure 8.1: Number of Complaints Received Per Sector

160

of Complaints

140

120

100

80

Number

60

40

20

0

Microfinance

Insurance

Banks

Pensions

Payments

Capital

& Financial

Systems

Markets

Cooperatives

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

A total of 320 complaints were successfully resolved, compared to 203 complaints in the preceding year. Out of these, 113 cases related to poor customer care, 121 complaints due to financial abuse, 16 bordered on inadequate disclosure while 43 cases were due to lack of financial awareness and capability on the part of consumers. The remaining seven complaints arose out of other causes. (Figure 8.2)

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Figure 8.2: Composition in Nature and Number of Complaints Resolved

160

Complaints

140

120

100

80

of

60

Number

40

20

0

Poor

Inadequate

Lack of

Over-indebt- Financial

Other

Financial

Abuse

Customer

Disclosure

Financial

edness

fraud

Care

awareness

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

8.3 Market Conduct Supervision

The Registrar carried out market conduct on-site examinations of two banks, one insurance company and two credit reference bureaux. In addition, six mystery surveillances were conducted for banks, insurance, microfinance and financial cooperatives. Major findings included inadequate transparency and disclosure of information on services and products; and lack of key fact statements on product terms and conditions. Appropriate enforcement actions were taken by the Registrar to address the market conduct breaches.

8.4 Financial Literacy

8.4.1 Highlights of Financial Literacy Activities implemented

There were a number of financial literacy activities that were implemented during the year including Global Money Week, Credit Awareness Week, workplace financial education initiative and capacity building workshops for community leaders.

The Global Money Week is an international financial education and inclusion initiative that aims at raising the youth and children's awareness of effective money management matters and access to financial services and products. In 2019, the initiative reached out to over 3000 students.

5 4

5 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

The Registrar held a credit awareness week to sensitise the public on effective personal credit management practices; benefits of borrowing from licensed and registered financial institutions; and maintaining a good credit history. During the credit awareness week, 4,000 employees of 120 private and public organizations, 500 religious leaders and 1,500 micro, small and medium enterprises were reached through workshops and town hall meetings. In addition, credit awareness messages were aired on the local media to maximize outreach and impact.

The Registrar also conducted capacity building workshops for community leaders including women groups, micro, medium and small enterprises and farmers in eight districts. The workshops covered financial planning; saving; investing; personal credit management; and benefits of accessing formal financial services and products. For sustainability, the activities were conducted in collaboration with District Financial Literacy Committees established by the Registrar in 2018.

Further, training of trainers workshops in personal finance management were conducted for 200 human resources personnel and practitioners from various organizations.

In a bid to standardise financial literacy messages for public use, standard financial literacy core messages, specifically for the rural communities, were designed and developed. This was done in collaboration with the Financial Access for Rural Markets and Small Enterprises (FARMSE), a project under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

8.4.2 National Financial Literacy Strategy (2020-2024)

The Registrar in collaboration with stakeholders, embarked on development of a National Financial Literacy Strategy covering the period 2020 to 2024. The focus of the Strategy is on financial education initiatives for marginalized groups such as women, youth, micro, small and medium enterprises and farmers. In addition, the Strategy will integrate emerging thematic financial literacy topics on maintaining a good credit record, digital financial services and inclusive finance.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

9. AN TI - MONEY L AUNDERING

The Registrar conducted several activities pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) to ensure that all financial institutions are in compliance with AML/CFT laws.

9.1 AML/CFT Offsite Surveillance

The Registrar conducted Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) offsite risk assessment for all banking institutions in order to determine the overall ML/TF risk profile of the sector. The exercise involved assessment of the ML/TF inherent risk and risk management practices that banks have adopted to mitigate those risks. Further, an analysis of bi-annual offsite returns was also conducted with the aim of timely identification of ML/TF risk in banking institutions. Both assessments indicated that banks have enhanced their risk management practices in mitigating ML/TF risks.

In addition, the Registrar intends to commence offsite ML/TF risk assessment for non- bank financial institutions (Insurance, Capital Markets and Microfinance). As such, the institutions submitted annual questionnaires used for assessment of ML/TF risk assessment. Feedback meetings with the institutions were held to discuss gaps noted from the assessment and challenges faced in completing the questionnaires. The institutions committed to provide improved data in the subsequent submissions.

9.2 On-Site Examinations

The Registrar conducted full scope AML/CFT on-site examinations on one bank, one life insurer, one microfinance and two capital markets institutions. In addition, a follow up on-site examination was conducted on one microfinance institution. The examinations established that financial institutions had, amongst other things, conducted ML/TF risk assessments; conducted adequate AML/CFT training and awareness programs to members of staff; enhanced their AML/CFT policies; and enhanced record keeping. Notwithstanding these improvements, some shortfalls were noted such as inadequate ongoing monitoring systems and practices, and customer due diligence measures.

9.3 Mutual Evaluation Assessment

Malawi underwent AML/CFT Mutual Evaluation assessment by the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) which commenced in June 2018 and was finalized in June 2019. The Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) for Malawi was discussed and adopted during the ESAAMLG's 38th Task Force meeting of Senior Officials held in September 2019. The report included findings on effectiveness of supervision, monitoring and regulation of reporting institutions in respect of compliance with AML/CFT requirements. Further, the MER recommended measures to address the noted gaps.

5 6

5 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

10. LEGAL and REGUL ATORY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1 Overview

The Registrar continued to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework for the financial sector through issuance of new and revised directives in 2019. A total of seven directives were issued in the year. In addition, the Registrar issued revised guidelines for licensing of insurance entities, and cyber security risk management guidelines for the banking industry.

10.2 Laws and Regulations

The following regulations and directives came into force during 2019:

  1. Insurance (Inclusive Insurance) Directive, 2019;
  2. Insurance (Reserving Requirements for General Insurers and Reinsurers) Directive, 2019;
  3. Financial Services (Transactions of Prudentially Regulated Microfinance Institutions with Related Parties) Directive, 2019;
  4. Financial Services (Record Keeping Requirements for Microfinance Services Providers) Directive, 2019;
  5. Financial Services (External Audit and Related Matters for Microfinance Institutions) Directive, 2019;
  6. Financial Services (Transaction Processing Hub) Directive, 2019;
  7. Financial Services (Capital Adequacy Requirements for Deposit Taking Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Directive, 2019.

10.3 Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions

The Registrar registered and licensed the following financial institutions:

  1. One Development Finance Institution
  2. Six insurance brokers;
  3. Four insurance agents;
  4. Two micro-credit agencies;
  5. One non deposit taking microfinance institution;
  6. One deposit taking microfinance institution;
  7. One investment advisor;
  8. Three Pension funds.

In addition, the Registrar granted the following regulatory approvals:

  1. Acquisition of 87 percent shareholding in Axis Pensions Limited by Zamara Actuaries, Administrators and Consultants Limited of Kenya;
  2. Sale of majority shareholding in Guardian Insurance Services limited to Readers Investments Limited;
  3. Airtel Malawi PLC Initial Public Offer of 1,650,000,000 shares for listing on the Malawi Stock Exchange; and
  4. National Bank of Malawi plc to acquire 75.0 percent shareholding in Akiba Commercial Bank of Tanzania.

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

11. Supervisory FUNDS

The Registrar collected a total of MK573, 984,282.91 in supervisory levies, charges and fees, broken down as follows:

  • Supervisory levies, fees and penalties: MK365,644,031.02
  • Registration and licensing of banks and foreign exchange bureaus: MK48,993,346.67
  • Registration and licensing of insurance and microfinance companies: MK12,810,000.00
  • Registration and licensing of dealers and brokers: MK97,654,905.22
  • Registration and licensing of pension entities: MK785,000.00
  • National Payments Systems fees, penalties and fines: MK48,097,000.00

The money collected was used to partly defray the cost of carrying out regulatory and supervisory activities as follows:

  • Supervision of commercial banks: MK155,041,358.51
  • Supervision of insurance and pension entities: MK133,694,189.25
  • Supervision of capital market and microfinance institutions: MK98,097,160.09
  • Processing of directives, regulations and guidelines for the financial sector:
    MK346,377,514.15

These costs are exclusive of staff costs which the Registrar also incurred.

5 8

5 9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

12. APPENDICES

STATISTICAL ANNEX TABLES

Table 12.1: Branch Network and Staff Complement for Banks in 2019

Agencies,

Auto

Name of Institution

Branches

satellite kiosks,

Teller

mobile vans

Machines

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

CDH Investment Bank Ltd

3

3

1

1

1

0

Ecobank Malawi Ltd

8

8

0

0

23

23

FDH Bank Ltd

19

21

34

30

92

92

First Merchant Bank Ltd

7

7

24

23

61

52

National Bank of Malawi Ltd

15

16

16

17

126

129

NBS Bank Ltd

12

12

38

33

71

67

Nedbank Malawi Ltd

9

9

2

2

26

26

New Finance Bank

6

7

0

12

11

10

Standard Bank Malawi

27

27

2

2

83

97

Leasing and Finance

0

0

0

0

0

0

Opportunity Bank

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTAL

106

110

118

120

494

496

Table 12.2: Trends in Market Share of two dominant banks (%)

Equity

Assets

Loans

Deposits

capital

2015

47.7

49.7

50.4

56.9

2016

51.5

53.2

52.7

61.8

2017

50.9

56.2

51.2

58.6

2018

46.0

58.1

46.2

60.0

2019

46.14

56.2

46.1

58.3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.3 Financial Soundness Indicators for Banks

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Capital Ratios

Regulatory Total Capital to

Risk Weighted Assets

16.1

16.7

19.3

18.8

21.0

Regulatory Tier 1 Capital to

Risk Weighted Assets

12.7

13.8

15.0

15.4

17.0

Total Capital to Total Assets

16.9

17.0

16.2

16.0

16.7

Asset Composition and Quality (Percent)

Total Loans and Advances to Total Assets

39.8

35.4

28.1

30.7

33.7

Foreign Currency Loans to Total Loans

and Advances

28.7

21.8

27.9

25.6

23.5

Non-Performing Loans to Gross Loans

and Advances

10.7

17.0

15.7

6.1

6.3

Non-Performing Loans (Net of Provisions)

to Capital

16.8

44.5

28.4

14.8

9.2

Earnings And Profitability Ratios

Return on Assets (ROA)

3.2

3.0

2.3

2.3

2.7

Return on Equity (ROE)

20.1

20.4

15.7

17.3

20.5

Interest Income to Total Income

50.6

49.5

72.7

67.4

66.4

Non-Interest Income to Total Income

50.4

50.0

27.3

32.6

33.6

Personal Expenses to

Non-Interest Expenses

46.2

43.8

44.2

42.6

43.0

Liquid Assets to Total Assets

43.3

51.2

55.9

45.1

40.4

Liquid Assets to Total Deposits and

Short Term Liabilities

59

72.3

77.0

61.8

58.9

Total Loans to Total Deposits

58.3

54.2

45.1

47.1

54.2

Foreign Exchange Liabilities

to Total Liabilities

26.6

24.3

21.5

18.7

15.6

Liquid Assets to Total Assets

43.3

51.2

55.9

45.7

40.4

6 0

6 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.4: Deposits Held by Banks (MK' mn)

Demand

Savings

Time

Total

Period

Deposits

Deposits

Deposits

FCDA's

Deposits

Mar-16

244,628.0

115,724.0

137,615.0

194,593.0

692,562.0

Jun-16

251,515.0

121,366.0

152,359.0

231,138.0

756,379.0

Sep-16

267,904.0

146,525.0

194,780.0

238,779.0

847,990.0

Dec-16

265,302.0

134,059.0

161,687.0

247,995.0

809,044.0

Mar-17

277,250.0

138,559.0

152,996.0

238,168.0

806,974.0

Jun-17

318,880.0

150,546.0

158,482.0

261,844.0

889,752.0

Sep-17

333,884.0

152,601.0

177,731.0

237,526.0

901,742.0

Dec-17

353,108.0

158,508.0

200,630.0

283,276.0

995,522.0

Mar-18

334,857.0

163,872.0

216,043.0

244,541.0

959,314.0

Jun-18

366,949.0

169,029.0

229,958.0

247,185.0

1,013,122.0

Sep-18

380,555.0

184,183.0

234,684.0

230,645.0

1,030,069.0

Dec-18

405,859.0

183,243.0

265,376.0

233,376.0

1,008,128.0

Mar -19

410,519.0

178,270.0

279,050.0

225,731.0

1,093,570.0

Jun -19

419,651.0

190,482.0

269,163.0

253,540.0

1,132,836.0

Sep-19

417,170.0

200,539.0

310,296.0

221,297.0

1,149,302.0

Dec-19

460,684.0

216,728.0

273,975.0

223,872.0

1,175,258.0

Table 12.5: Capital Adequacy Trends for Banks

Risk

Tier 1

Total

Tier 1

Total

Weighted

Ratio

Capital

Capital

Capital

Assets

Capital

Ratio

Period

MK' mn

MK' mn

MK' mn

(%)

(%)

Mar-16

119,373.0

147,293.0

814,586.0

14.7

18.1

Jun-16

120,608.0

151,987.0

838,729.0

14.4

18.1

Sep-16

132,502.0

161,218.0

938,393.0

14.1

13.7

Dec-16

123,516.0

151,648.0

900,227.0

17.2

16.8

Mar-17

146,809.0

177,371.0

911,413.0

16.1

19.5

Jun-17

160,248.0

201,467.0

958,135.0

16.7

21.0

Sep-17

152,888.0

194,936.0

960,925.0

15.9

20.3

Dec-17

153,813.0

197,469.0

1,025,744.0

15.0

19.3

Mar-18

166,460.0

207,804.0

1,012,843.0

16.4

20.5

Jun-18

165,842.0

205,588.0

1,071,737.0

15.5

19.2

Sep-18

167,958.0

205,990.0

1,091,635.0

15.4

18.9

Dec-18

172,570.0

211,171.0

1,120,641.0

15.4

18.8

Mar-19

197,322.0

238,148.0

1,150,511.0

17.2

20.7

Jun-19

200,518.0

248,597.0

1,219,275.0

16.4

20.4

Sep-19

199,226.0

247,260.0

1,230,966.0

16.2

20.1

Dec-19

215,606.0

267,113.0

1,270,947.0

17.0

21.0

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.6: Selected Income and Expenses for Banks (MK' mn)

Total

Non-

Gross

Interest

Interest

Interest

Operating

Period

Income

Income

Income

Expense

Expenses

Mar-16

58,167.0

41,647.0

16,520.0

13,661.0

27,650.0

Jun-16

147,906.0

106,633.0

41,273.0

29,658.0

71,612.0

Sep-16

209,286.0

151,353.0

57,933.0

48,691.0

106,127.0

Dec-16

255,629.0

184,101.0

71,527.0

57,474.0

128,887.0

Mar-17

68,154.0

49,908.0

18,247.0

15,596.0

32,406.0

Jun-17

137,645.0

102,034.0

35,612.0

31,739.0

66,776.0

Sep-17

211,165.0

155,917.0

55,248.0

47,153.0

101,994.0

Dec-17

273,255.0

198,759.0

74,497.0

59,958.0

135,699.0

Mar-18

68,877.0

48,372.0

20,505.0

14,481.0

34,481.0

Jun-18

140,429.0

97,062.0

43,367.0

29,236.0

72,547.0

Sep-18

209,810.0

144,724.0

65,085.0

44,005.0

108,543.0

Dec-18

288,112.0

194,250.0

93,862.0

59,844.0

149,102.0

Mar-19

70,950.0

50,341.0

20,609.0

14,105.0

37,612.0

Jun-19

155,646.0

104,921.0

50,725.0

26,841.0

80,871.0

Sep-19

233,865.0

156,841.0

77,024.0

41,148.0

120,920.0

Dec-19

323,886.0

215,127.0

108,760.0

54,483.0

167,624.0

Table12.7: Selected Profitability Indicators for Banks

Interest

Efficiency

Return

Return

Margin

Ratio

on Equity

on Assets

Period

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Mar-16

13.3

47.5

20.4

3.0

Jun-16

18.0

48.4

31.1

4.6

Sep-16

15.7

50.7

21.7

3.2

Dec-16

14.2

50.4

20.4

3.0

Mar-17

85.8

47.5

21.3

3.2

Jun-17

85.2

48.5

18.5

2.7

Sep-17

88.8

48.3

16.8

2.5

Dec-17

83.7

49.7

15.7

2.3

Mar-18

11.0

50.1

8.3

1.1

Jun-18

10.9

51.7

16.9

2.3

Sep-18

10.7

51.7

15.5

2.1

Dec-18

10.1

51.8

17.3

2.3

Mar-19

10.4

53.0

14.6

1.9

Jun-19

10.9

52.0

21.2

2.8

Sep-19

10.7

51.7

19.4

2.6

Dec-19

10.9

51.8

20.5

2.7

6 2

6 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table12.8: Liquidity for Banks

Liquid Assets to Total

Rate Sensitive

Deposits and Short

Liquid Assets

Assets/Rate

Term Liabilities

to Total Deposits

Sensitive Liabilities

Period

Percent

Percent

Percent

Mar-16

59.7

64.6

96.3

Jun-16

66.1

71.3

96.5

Sep-16

87.3

74.7

98.9

Dec-16

72.3

78.5

100.3

Mar-17

68.8

75.2

99.9

Jun-17

71.4

78.6

98.7

Sep-17

76.0

86.5

101.8

Dec-17

77.0

88.3

99.0

Mar-18

75.8

82.1

91.2

Jun-18

58.1

62.9

93.2

Sep-18

59.3

66.3

89.1

Dec-18

61.8

70.2

87.4

Mar-19

61.4

66.1

76.9

Jun-19

59.6

65.8

82.3

Sep-19

54.5

59.6

78.3

Dec-19

58.9

65.0

81.9

Table 12.9: Shareholding Structure of Banks

Banking Institution

Name of Shareholder

Percentage

Held

CDH Investment Bank Limited

Continental Holdings Limited

81.0

Investment Alliance Limited

10.0

Kesaart Capital Limited

4.8

Unity Investment

1.8

Savannah Investment Limited

2.4

Ecobank Malawi Limited

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Limited

96.0

Loita Capital Partners International

4.0

FDH Bank Malawi Limited

FDH Financial Holdings Limited

93.7

Malawi Government

5.0

MSB Employee Share Owning Plan

1.3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Banking Institution

Name of Shareholder

Percentage

Held

First Discount House Limited

FDH Financial Holdings Limited

100.0

First Capital Bank

FMB Capital Holdings Plc

100.0

National Bank of Malawi

Press Corporation Ltd

51.5

Old Mutual Malawi Ltd

23.0

Nico Life Pension Fund

5.9

General Public

19.6

NBS Bank Limited

NICO Holdings Limited

50.1

Continental Holdings Limited

9.3

Cam Nominees Public Service Pension Trust

2.5

Fund

NAML Public Service Pension Trust

1.7

Public Share

36.4

Nedbank Malawi Limited

NedGroup Investments Africa

99.7

Nedbank Group Ltd

0.3

MyBucks Banking Corporation

MyBucks SA

100.0

Standard Bank of Malawi

Ltd Stanbic Africa Holdings

60.2

Limited

Nico Holdings Limited

20.0

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Malawi)

5.4

Ltd

Press Trust

2.3

Magetsi Pension Fund

1.4

National Investment Trust Limited

1.2

Sucoma Pension Fund

0.8

Savjani Ramesh Haridas

0.7

Stanbic Bank Limited Pension Fund

0.6

NBM Pension Fund

0.5

6 4

6 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.10: Selected Stock Market Statistics

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

MASI (points)

14,562.5

13,320.5

21,598.1

28,983.5

30,252.2

DSI (points)

11,462.9

10,456.9

16,272.6

21,318.1

23,599.8

FSI (points)

1,762.1

2,026.1

3,519.4

5,265.1

4,024.9

Market Capitalisation (MK billion)

7,522.1

8,516.5

10,609.5

1,284.7

1,428.8

Market Capitalisation (US$ billion)

11.3

11.7

14.6

1.8

1.9

Number of transactions

1,220

913

1,189

2,153

3,064

Volume traded (million)

2,355.3

410.9

698.9

958.2

1,393.8

Value traded (MK million)

48,592.1

6,196.1

13,516.2

48,695.9

46,371.0

Value traded (US$ million)

101.9

8.6

19.0

67.0

63.6

Table 12.11: Gross Premium Written for General Insurers (MK' mn)

Class of Business

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

3,946.6

6,158.2

7,264.9

8,290.5

9,529.1

Motor

18,980.2

21,531.3

24,686.5

28,133.2

31,108.8

Personal Accident

2,488.3

4,010.6

3,952.4

4,635.7

5,012.4

Miscellaneous

4,776.9

3,835.1

5,776.3

7,642.5

9,336.7

Total

30,192.0

35,535.2

41,680.2

48,701.9

54,987.0

Table 12.12: Premiums and Retention Ratio for General Insurers (MK' mn)

Item

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Direct Premium

29,899.2

35,176.7

41,285.7

48,185.9

54,615.9

Inward Reinsurance Premium

448.2

292.8

273.0

516.0

371.1

Reinsurance Premium Ceded

6,526.8

8,898.0

9,941.6

12,680.6

15,616.3

Net Premium Written

23,665.1

26,995.7

31,738.7

36,021.3

39,370.8

Retention Ratio

78.4%

75.0%

76.1%

74.0%

71.6%

Table 12.13: Reinsurance Premium Ceded by Class of Business (MK' mn)

Class of business

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

2,777.8

4,029.4

4,987.3

5,976.9

7,665.6

Motor

1,280.7

1,477.2

804.7

1,064.6

926.9

Personal Accident

762.1

1,262.0

1,079.9

1,402.6

1,627.2

Miscellaneous

1,706.3

2,129.4

3,069.7

4,236.5

5,396.5

Total

6,526.8

8,898.0

9,941.6

12,680.6

15,616.3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.14: Net Premium Written by Class of Business (MK' mn)

Class of insurance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

1,168.8

2,128.4

2,277.7

2,283.4

7,665.6

Motor

17,699.5

20,054.1

23,881.8

26,934.8

926.9

Personal Accident

1,726.2

2,748.6

2,872.5

3,245.4

1,627.2

Miscellaneous

3,070.6

1,705.8

2,706.7

3,367.5

5,396.5

Total

23,665.1

26,637.2

31,738.7

35,831.2

15,616.3

Table 12.16: Earned Premiums of General Insurers

Class of insurance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

849.0

2,287.2

2,069.0

2,393.2

1,813.7

Motor

17,255.3

18,837.5

22,591.9

26,021.5

29,892.7

Personal Accident

1,574.9

2,585.1

2,710.6

3,079.5

3,376.7

Miscellaneous

3,106.3

1,686.8

2,546.2

3,315.8

3,938.1

Total

22,785.5

25,396.6

29,917.7

34,809.9

39,021.2

Table 12.17: Gross Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business

Class of insurance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

1,724.3

4,200.4

2,631.0

4,424.8

5,464.6

Motor

13,087.3

13,880.1

14,546.3

16,088.0

19,568.7

Personal Accident

1,738.1

2,029.3

1,562.6

1,589.4

1,518.7

Miscellaneous

1,676.2

1,550.5

1,830.4

2,453.5

4,121.1

Total

18,225.8

21,660.2

20,570.2

24,555.7

30,673.1

Table 12.18: Net Claims Incurred by General Insurers by Class of Business (MK' mn)

Class of insurance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

445.8

531.9

790.4

2,257.5

1,140.4

Motor

11,330.6

12,310.4

13,259.3

14,757.4

18,318.5

Personal Accident

895.5

1,173.6

1,106.0

1,243.0

1,254.4

Miscellaneous

1,100.7

910.6

1,225.7

1,523.3

2,195.3

Total

13,772.6

14,926.6

16,381.4

19,781.1

22,908.5

6 6

6 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.19: Claims Ratio for General Insurers by Class of Business

Class of insurance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

52.5

23.3

38.2

94.3

62.9

Motor

65.7

65.4

58.7

56.7

61.3

Personal Accident

56.9

45.4

40.8

40.4

37.1

Miscellaneous

35.4

54.0

48.1

45.9

55.7

Overall

60.4

58.8

54.8

56.8

58.7

Table 12.20: Claims Experience for General Insurers (MK' mn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Claims Incurred

18,225.8

21,660.2

20,570.2

24,555.7

30,673.1

Net Claims Incurred

13,772.6

14,926.6

16,381.4

19,781.1

22,908.5

Recoveries on Reinsurance

4,453.2

6,733.6

4,188.8

4,588.8

7,764.6

Claims Paid

16,047.6

19,845.5

19,929.7

23,051.3

28,387.8

Outstanding Claims

6,450.5

7,697.7

7,968.7

9,184.1

11,289.2

Claims Ratio (%)

60.4

58.8

54.8

56.8

58.7

Table 12.21: Operating Results for General Insurers (MK' mn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Underwriting Results

7,679.7

9,128.8

11,915.2

12,969.4

14,352.1

Net Investment & Other Income

3,096.7

3,781.0

4,365.7

3,809.8

3,287.8

Management Expenses

6,360.1

9,538.3

11,757.7

13,197.9

13,836.6

Other Expenses

12.3

88.1

347.4

-

-

Pre-tax Profit

4,404.1

3,414.1

4,175.7

3,556.1

3,803.3

Taxation

1,371.0

1,171.2

1,430.6

1,161.8

1,222.8

Profit for the year

3,033.1

2,242.9

2,745.1

2,394.3

2,580.5

Table 12.22: Underwriting and Operating Ratios for General Insurers

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Underwriting Ratio

33.7

35.9

39.8

37.3

36.8

Combined Ratio

100.6

109.1

108.1

100.7

98.7

Management Ratio

27.9

37.6

39.3

37.9

35.5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.23: Underwriting Results for General Insurers by Class of Business

Class of insurance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fire

397.6

1,792.7

1,252.9

224.6

1,185.7

Motor

4,732.8

5,306.0

7,745.2

9,419.5

9,352.6

Personal Accident

540.3

1,263.0

1,336.6

1,601.4

1,760.3

Miscellaneous

2,008.9

897.9

1,580.4

1,723.8

2,053.6

Total

7,679.7

9,259.6

11,915.2

12,969.4

14,352.1

Table 12.24: Market Share for General Insurers in 2019 (MK' mn)

Gross Premium

Total Assets

Insurance company

MK'million

%

MK'million

%

Britam Insurance

7,597.5

13.8

8,284.7

14.8

Co-operatives General Insurance

1,406.5

2.6

2,273.2

4.1

General Alliance Insurance

6,015.2

10.9

9,736.1

17.4

Liberty General Insurance

3,868.2

7.0

1,950.8

3.5

NICO General Insurance

18,351.7

33.4

18,672.1

33.5

Prime Insurance

7,484.7

13.4

3,258.2

5.8

Reunion Insurance

4,056.5

7.4

4,512.5

8.1

United General Insurance

6,206.7

11.3

7,116.4

12.8

Total

54,987.0

100.0

55,804.0

100.0

Table 12.25: Assets and Liabilities of General Insurers (MK' mn)

2015

2016

2017

2018*

2019

Assets

Fixed Assets for own use

1,828.6

2,602.1

3,200.7

4,279.7

4,502.2

Real Property Investments

422.7

662.0

718.2

1,386.0

1,512.9

Govt. & Other Securities

4,733.1

5,564.0

6,996.6

5,103.0

2,288.0

Equity Investments

2,947.7

3,211.0

4,090.5

5,746.7

6,271.9

Fixed Deposit Investments

6,968.6

5,670.5

8,501.5

14,456.1

20,776.6

Other Investments

-

69.1

69.3

856.6

376.6

Loans & Debentures

646.9

69.3

64.8

11.0

20.6

**Insurance Receivables

8,155.4

10,881.5

11,513.4

12,499.3

14,561.7

Cash and Cash Equivalents

906.7

3,879.3

3,197.3

3,114.5

2,749.2

Other Assets

3,238.4

5,498.0

4,586.6

2,334.3

2,744.4

Total Assets

29,847.9

38,106.9

42,939.0

49,787.3

55,804.0

6 8

6 9

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

2015

2016

2017

2018*

2019

Liabilities

Unearned Premiums Reserve

7,055.2

8,241.0

10,061.6

11,209.2

11,559.2

***Outstanding Claims Reserve

8,692.9

10,587.6

11,260.0

11,765.0

14,348.9

Amounts Payable on Reinsurance

1,565.6

1,623.2

2,514.0

3,440.4

4,098.0

Long Term Liabilities

-

4.7

-

132.8

153.7

Provision for Taxation

598.6

643.4

487.5

345.5

533.2

Amounts Payable to Banks

130.0

271.7

102.9

96.4

32.8

Other Liabilities

1,735.3

2,734.6

3,791.8

4,936.1

6,141.8

Total Liabilities

19,777.6

24,106.3

28,217.8

31,925.4

36,867.5

Equity/Shareholders' Funds

10,070.2

14,000.6

14,721.2

17,861.9

18,936.5

Total Equity and Liabilities

29,847.9

38,106.9

42,939.0

49,787.3

55,804.0

  • Restated figures
  • Include receivables from reinsurers and policy holders
  • Include reserves for IBNR & expenses

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Table 12.26: Assets for Life Insurers (MK' mn)

Asset Item

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fixed Assets

2,285.4

2,815.3

2,384.7

2,505.9

2,577.7

2,431.2

2,634.1

Shares

97,096.3

119,349.6

131,987.6

139,210.1

204,528.0

314,092.4

369,447.3

Fixed deposits

32,805.5

45,427.6

35,444.3

29,752.0

23,081.3

34,236.0

83,185.2

Securities

20,054.3

31,381.2

71,384.7

104,259.6

165,080.9

218,618.8

208,781.9

Real Estate

7,625.4

9,456.1

10,339.4

11,553.1

15,937.1

9,832.3

11,148.4

Cash and Bank Balances

809.1

-47.4

4,083.3

4,425.2

5,075.2

2,930.2

3,153.3

Debtors

2,727.3

4,147.4

3,146.5

8,992.0

7,498.9

5,335.0

2,795.8

Other assets

7,112.6

10,788.2

17,315.9

32,016.8

52,033.3

32,138.3

50,755.0

Total Assets

170,515.9

223,318.0

276,086.1

332,714.7

473,234.7

619,614.2

731,901.0

Table 12.27: Premium Distribution for Life Insurers (MK'mn; %)

Item

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Life Insurance

Premiums

7,276.5

9,380.0

18,618.8

19,281.5

23,3022

29,651.0

35,538.8

Premium Ceded

698.4

686.0

1,322.7

1,081.0

662.3

903.7

1,269.4

Net Premium

6,578.1

8,694.0

17,296.1

18,200.5

22,639.9

28,747.2

34,538.8

Retention Ratio (%)

90.4

92.7

92.9

94.0

97.2

97.0

96.5

Premium Ceded Ratio (%)

9.6

7.3

7.1

6.0

2.8

3.0

3.5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.28: Gross Premium of Life Insurers (MK'bn)

Item

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Premium

19.28

23.36

29.7

35.8

Individual Life

7.33

8.47

10.5

11.9

Group Risk

8.71

7.89

10.9

13.1

Annuity

3.24

7.01

8.3

10.8

Table 12.29 Market Share for Life Insurers in 2019

Gross Premium

Total Assets

Insurance company

MK'million

%

MK'million

%

Co-operative Life Insurance

543.9

1.5

1,012

0.14

NICO Life Insurance

13,876.8

38.8

310,519

42.4

Old Mutual Life Insurance

17,291.2

48.3

407,924

55.7

Smile Life Insurance

745.5

3.1

1,464

0.2

Vanguard Life

Insurance

3,350.7

9.4

10,980.7

1.5

Total

35,808.1

100

731,901

100

Table 12.30: New Individual Life Insurance Policies Underwritten

Item

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

No. of Policies

5,885

9,370

10,044

13,565

13,819

22,949

21,326

23,320

Sum Insured

(MK'mn)

5,278.2

8,552.9

14,422.6

20,487.5

22,246.2

31,207.4

26,406.0

29,706

Annual Premium

(MK'mn)

635.2

932.6

1,424.90

2,197.8

5,363.5

4,014.9

2,965.2

3,916.7

Table 12.31: New Group Life Insurance Policies Underwritten

Item

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

No of Policies

490

242

193

108

155

217

175

305

Sum Insured

(MK'mn)

792.60

6775.6

4,147.4

1,458.0

4,546.4

15,613.9

180,373

223,208

Annual Premium

(MK'mn)

81.4

292.2

168.7

4,205.00

3,526

4,183.2

1,940.2

1,618.6

7 0

7 1

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.32: Life Insurance Policies Terminated by Surrender

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

No of Policies

610

3,282

1,117

820

953

1226

1212

2,647

Sum Insured

(MK' mn)

293.20

790.90

1,065.00

549.2

1.018

0.819

0.182

1,190.8

Annual Premium

(MK' mn)

28.8

163.9

100.8

65.6

105.5

0.774

0.918

295.5

Table 12.33: Group Life Insurance Policies Discontinued

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

No of Policies

3

1

8

10

26

28

215

92

Sum Insured

(MK' mn)

154.0

3.70

4,520.9

1,465.0

1,136.8

31.8

6,045

8,157

Annual Premium

(MK' mn)

2.6

342.4

66.59

15.2

150.1

126.8

141.5

131.2

Table 12.34: Life Insurance Policies Terminated by Lapse

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

No of Policies

1,029

2,273

1,786

2,787

3,336

1,058

4236

2,187

Sum Insured

(MK'mn)

725.5

2,351.0

359.4

1,500.3

2,041.4

560.5

6,057

3,204

Annual Premium

(MK'mn)

83.6

602.5

134.7

141.7

223.4

48.8

834.0

327.3

Table 12.35: Assets for Financial Cooperatives (MK'mn)

Cash

Securities

Total

and Bank

and Invest-

Loans and

Other

Total

Balances

ments

Advances

Assets

Assets

Dec-12

268.4

221.3

2,553.9

515.5

3,559.1

Dec-13

293.5

447.4

2,689.1

839.4

4,269.4

Dec-14

469.9

422.5

3,210.2

822.5

4,925.1

Dec-15

573.6

940.1

4,898.0

1,212.1

7,623.8

Dec-16

702.8

1,158.7

6,420.3

1,716.9

9,998.7

Dec-17

945.0

642.1

9,003.0

3,529.4

14,119.5

Dec-18

1,055.4

953.3

13,023.7

4,107.9

19,140.3

Dec-19

1,916.0

3,031.8

16,420.7

4,699.0

26,057.5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Table 12.36: Liabilities for Financial Cooperatives (MK'mn)

Deposits

Liabilities

Total

and

to

Capital

Member

Financial

Other

Total

and

Period

Shares

Institutions

Liabilities

Capital

Liabilities

Dec-12

2,455.5

427.9

234.9

440.8

3,559.1

Dec-13

3,683.2

647.5

22.1

(83.4)

4,269.4

Dec-14

4,170.4

395.9

104.2

254.6

4,925.1

Dec-15

5,647.2

526.6

203.4

1,246.6

7,623.8

Dec-16

7,165.9

262.2

302.8

2,267.8

9,998.7

Dec-17

10,215.6

221.4

532.4

3,150.1

14,119.5

Dec-18

14,313.2

366.1

544.4

3,916.3

19,140.0

Dec-19

18,341.8

900.5

1,051.4

5,683.8

26,057.5

Table 12.37: Selected Income and Expenses for Financial Cooperatives (MK'mn)

Total

Non-

Gross

Interest

Interest

Interest

Operating

Net

Period

income

Income

income

expense

expense

income

Dec-12

924.0

775.7

148.3

99.7

817.6

6.7

Dec-13

1,145.6

927.7

217.9

78.0

901.3

166.3

Dec-14

1,545.8

1,214.6

331.2

96.5

1,188.2

261.1

Dec-15

2,119.5

2,063.7

55.8

104.1

1,521.0

494.4

Dec-16

2,742.8

2,604.4

138.4

94.9

1,839.9

808.0

Dec-17

3,926.5

3,782.1

144.4

127.6

2,528.9

1,270.0

Dec-18

4,753.6

4,625.7

127.8

194.7

3,114.4

1,471.4

Dec-19

6,478.5

6,417.4

61.1

262.2

4,118.2

2,098.1

7 2

7 3

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

13.

LIST OF LICENSED MARKET PL AYERS

AGENTS FOR BROKERS

16.

Infinity Insurance Agency

10.

Towera Nyirenda

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2019

1.

FDH Bank Limited

17.

Lingalithu Insurance

11.

Sonke Chisomo Sowa

2.

National Bank of Malawi

Agency

12.

Eluby Napolo

BANKS

8.

United General Insurance

Limited

3.

Standard Bank Plc

18.

Liberty Insurance Agency

13.

Davie Nkhoma

1.

CDH Investment Bank Ltd

Company Limited

8.

Guardian Insurance

4.

MyBucks Banking

19.

Mandate Insurance

14.

Wendy Nyasulu

2.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd

Brokers Limited

Corporation

Agency

15.

Matilda Msekawanthu

3.

FDH Bank Ltd

LIFE INSURANCE

9.

Hubertus Clausius

5.

NBS Bank Plc

20.

Milanzi Insurance Agency

16.

Alex John

4.

First Capital Bank Malawi

COMPANIES

(Malawi) Limited

21.

Nata Insurance Agency

17.

Dolla Singano

Plc

1.

Co-operatives Life

10.

Kingfisher Insurance

INSURANCE CLAIM

22.

Orama Insurance Agency

18.

Chisomo Msampha

5.

National Bank of Malawi

Assurance Limited

Brokers Limited

SETTLING AGENTS

23.

Premier Insurance

19.

Dorica Mbenje

Plc

2.

NICO Life Insurance

11.

Mahogany Insurance

1.

Cliente Insurance Claim

Agency

20.

Watson Mwalilino

6.

NBS Bank Plc

Company Limited

Brokers Limited

Settling Agency

24.

Quality Insurance Agency

21.

Gabriel Kachigayo

7.

Nedbank Malawi Ltd

3.

Old Mutual Life

12.

Marsh Malawi Limited

25.

Reliable Insurance

22.

Cecilia Kwinyani

8.

MyBucks Banking

Assurance Company

13.

MicroEnsure Brokers

FUNERAL SERVICES

Agency

23.

Hawa Nancy Harawa

Corporation Limited

(Malawi) Limited

14.

Minet Malawi Insurance

INSURANCE PROVIDERS

26.

Resilient Insurance

24.

Hannah Rachel Zulu

9.

Standard Bank Malawi

4.

Smile Life Insurance

Brokers Limited

1.

Zingsure (Pvt) Limited

Agency

25.

George Mbalati

Plc

Company Limited

15.

RBI Risk Advisors Limited

2.

Central Springs Funeral

27.

Sun Insurance Agency

26.

Chisomo Chitukwi

5.

Vanguard Life Assurance

16.

Rhino Insurance Brokers

Insurance Company

28.

Ultimate Insurance

27.

Taonga Singini

DISCOUNT HOUSES

Company Limited

Limited

Limited

Agency

28.

Dereck White Sande

1.

First Discount House Ltd

17.

Star Insurance Brokers

29.

Vision Insurance Agency

29.

Alinafe Kampaliro

REINSURANCE COMPANIES

Limited

GENERAL INSURANCE

30.

Vitu Insurance Agency

30.

Ireen Mseka

CREDIT REFERENCE

1.

Emeritus Reinsurance

18.

Trinity Insurance Brokers

AGENTS

31.

Vivid Insurance Agency

31.

Doris Labani

BUREAUS

Company Limited

Limited

1.

Anchor Insurance

32.

W.T. Thundu Insurance

32.

Eveless Banda

1.

Trans Union Limited

19.

All One Insurance

Agency

Agency

33.

Andrew Chakulangira

2.

Credit Data Credit

REINSURANCE BROKERS

Brokers Limited

2.

Central Insurance Agency

33.

Noble Insurance Agency

34.

Michael Singini

Reference Bureau Ltd

1.

Equity Reinsurance

20.

Makz Insurance Brokers

3.

CHC Insurance Agency

34.

Legacy Insurance Agency

35.

Carleen Maganga

Brokers Limited

Limited

4.

Chisangalalo Insurance

35.

Victory Insurance Agency

36.

Michael Valantine

GENERAL INSURANCE

21.

Cover Your Asset

Agency

Gulaimfa

COMPANIES

INSURANCE BROKERS

Insurance Brokers

5.

Coconut Insurance

LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS

37.

Kondwani Kamwana

1.

Britam Insurance

1.

Budget Insurance

Limited

Agency

AND REPRESENTATIVES

38.

Paul Chriss Sabola

Company Malawi Limited

Services Limited

22.

Senate Insurance Brokers

6.

Connerc Insurance

39.

Agness Chirwa

2.

Co-operatives General

2.

Blackrose Insurance

Limited

Agency

NICO Life Insurance

40.

Precious Banda

Insurance Limited

Brokers Company

23.

Midas Insurance Brokers

7.

Direct Insurance Agency

Agents

41.

Innocent Maenje

3.

General Alliance

Limited

Limited

8.

Donatti Insurance

42.

Dan Videde

Insurance Limited

3.

Canopy Insurance

24.

Equatorial Insurance

Agency

1.

Dyress Magoya

43.

Samuel Yohane

4.

Liberty General Insurance

Brokers Limited

Brokers Limited

9.

Falcon Insurance Agency

2.

Maher Mitchells

Kamphako

Company Limited

4.

City State International

25.

Thofu Insurance Brokers

10.

Favour Insurance Agency

3.

Austin Mumba

44.

Aubrey Zalira

5.

NICO General Insurance

Limited

Limited

11.

Future Insurance Agency

4.

Tionge Kaimfa

45.

Victor Chikaphonya

Company Limited

5.

Eagle Insurance Brokers

26.

Southern Africa Health

12.

Gateway Insurance

5.

Chikondi Nkanda

46.

Timothy Makolija

6.

Prime Insurance

Limited

Insurance Brokers and

Agency

6.

Evertar Chinsolo

47.

Paul Kachala

Company Limited

6.

Express Insurance

Advisors Limited

13.

HB Insurance Agency

7.

Tiwonge Kitta

48.

Grace Mwanza

7.

Reunion Insurance

Brokers Limited

14.

Hamax Insurance Agency

8.

Josophine Kondowe

49.

Catherine Kaluwa

Company Limited

7.

GG Insurance Brokers

15.

Ibex Insurance Agency

9.

Ellen Kanondo

50.

Sunganani Byson

7 4

7 5

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

51.

Katunga Louisa

94.

Dennis Wesley

137.

Getrude Masala

180.

Feza Chikondi

223.

Ian Kapyanga

13.

Brian Mtendewan

52.

Faith T. Kadziwe

95.

Millie Cornilia

138.

Brenda Mselu

181.

Manda Nezzaar

224.

Cubaless Mbalawira

14.

Captain Dulla

53.

Mitulo Constance

96.

Makoko Chirwa

139.

Lottie Maziya

182.

Chado Aubrey

225.

Chifundo Limani

15.

Ceaseria Sokela

54.

Gibson Singini

97.

Ison Mwandira

140.

Whitney Mhango

183.

Mbiri Linda

226.

Chrissy Mwase

16.

Charity Kamwendo

55.

Loveness Chiwaya

98.

Esther Kadzombe

141.

Gift Zidana

184.

Mtalika Gasten

227.

Jimmy Kaira

17.

Chimango Mwandira

56.

Ivy Bwanali

99.

Florence Kunkhanda

142.

Daniel Chinseu

185.

Mulima Victoria

228.

Rodrick Kalinga

18.

Chimwemwe Katsache

57.

Kellly Mumbo

100.

Fungai Nyaude

143.

Sadick Numeri Mdoka

186.

Chiunge Grace

229.

Andrew Dalo

19.

Chimwemwe Moyo

58.

Paul Sipolo

101.

Dorothy Kodo

144.

Chrissy Kumwenda

187.

Chafumuka Daniel

230.

Petros Ndakoiwa

20.

Chimwemwe Natasha

59.

Ellen Ntajili

102.

Patricia Chinseu

145.

Kadammanja Mac

188.

Watson Chirambo

231.

Mirriam Mumba

Mkandawire

60.

Precious Nanthuru

103.

Maria Mwafulirwa

146.

Muwira Rhoda

189.

Njobvu Getrude

232.

Lydia Chakalamba

21.

Chris Chikapa

61.

Mwatipasa Kawalewale

104.

Robert Dodoma

147.

Ghambi Iris

190.

Phalula Chimwemwe

233.

Chally Shonga

22.

Christina Jere

62.

Clever Magazine

105.

Sosten Mpomba

148.

Mhango Dan

191.

Waya Walter

234.

Amosi Namondwe

23.

Clever Makwiti

63.

Wendy Malipa

106.

Doreen Pondeponde

149.

Ngonga Atusaye

192.

Chimombo Madalitso

235.

Stive Liwera

24.

Cliff Chapomba

64.

Brenda Chaposa

107.

Nizia Lupiya

150.

Chinthenga Yamikani

193.

Mmanga Arthur

236.

Misozi Kafaamveka

25.

Daniel Maseko

65.

Mike Chichitike

108.

Amon Kuyokwa

151.

Tamvekenji Olive

194.

Hau Ellen

237.

Nellie Makumba

26.

Dennis Mtalika

66.

Mercy Lampiao

109.

Beatrice Lungu

152.

Ng'oma Anthony

195.

Nandolo Olive

238.

Sungeni Kishindo

27.

Dingani Chisi

67.

Mary Chibaira

110.

Lonjezo Palikena

153.

Tambala Titani

196.

Sadyalunda Phillip

239.

Mwai Zimpita

28.

Edda Semele

68.

Virginia Petro

111.

Phalyce Kumdana

154.

Mwenda Lenton

197.

Ndamuwa Chimwemwe

240.

Wongani Mkandawire

29.

Eddah Manyenje

69.

Nitalice Mdoka Phillips

112.

Jailos Matola

155.

Kapapa Lusungu

198.

Sangala Pamela

241.

Dingase Phuza

30.

Elipher Makwinja

70.

Charles Phylis Goliati

113.

Chimwemwe Gumbo

156.

Manda Brian

199.

Mbendera Sara

242.

Ireen Kudzowe

31.

Elizabeth Gondwe

71.

Ireen Masalino

114.

Edith Phiri

157.

Mphamba Alex

200.

Nankwenya Shanny

243.

Zelesi Mlaka

32.

Ellen Kaunda

72.

Blessings Banda

115.

Edwin Phiri

158.

Chimphonda Charles

201.

Nyirenda Menard

244.

Sheilla Chimaliro

33.

Ephraim Khulukhusya

73.

Davie Gama

116.

Binna Mwambira

159.

Musukwa Moses

202.

Sumani Kenneth

245.

Yohani Mtambo

Nyirenda

74.

Zainabu Mandanda

117.

James Bilale

160.

Nyirenda Constence

203.

Mwakiseghile Esco

246.

Mwayi Winiko

34.

Esther Zam'mimba

75.

Martin Mkandawire

118.

Aubrey Umali

161.

Mhango Keffa

204.

Thom Ollen

247.

Julius Mfune

35.

Ethel Gomani

76.

Theona Maveya

119.

Phadress Limbani

162.

Mseka Chikondano

205.

Mwamondwe Kondwani

248.

Prudedence Zulu

36.

Fanuel Chapempha

77.

Bridget Saukira

120.

Carolyne Lester Chirwa

163.

Tenthani Ulemu

206.

Misomali Clara

249.

Chikondi Nkanda

37.

Faith Gwiramwendo

78.

Evelyn Malikwa

121.

Mphatso Banda

164.

Banda Phylis

207.

Kamwenje Beatrice

250.

Evertar Chinsolo

38.

Fiskani Chiyendawamba

79.

Janet Chekani

122.

Goodson Chizaka

165.

Chisi Martha

208.

Mlambala Pilirani

39.

Francis Maluwa

80.

Blessings Chisoni

123.

Charity Mkwala

166.

Vyazala Spencer

209.

Colless Nkowani

Old Mutual Life

40.

Geoffrey Gama

81.

Lusekelo Mwanyula

124.

Esther Khamalatha

167.

Sonia Ngosi

210.

Solomon Chizaka

Assurance Agents

41.

Getrude Gondwe

82.

Austin Balala

125.

John Nkata

168.

Enerst Chilenje

211.

Joan Gadama

1.

Aaron Mzungu

42.

Getrude Mvaya

83.

Pamela Golowa

126.

Daniel Nyasulu

169.

Nyirongo Tainess

212.

Linda Ng'ambi Chellah

2.

Aaron Mkandawire

43.

Getrude Mandowa

84.

Brenda Bauleni

127.

Bezita Mtonga

170.

Kasaru Ellen

213.

Sophie Bvumbwe

3.

Angella Bulla

44.

Gift Moyo

85.

Belinda Khonyongwa

128.

Mansfield Mbonekera

171.

Nkolimbo Thoko

214.

Stewart Ngwira

4.

Annie Galloway Chombo

45.

Happy Chilale

86.

Patrick Phiri

129.

Khumbo Kachere

172.

Mtanga Gladys

215.

Cyrus Kandodo

5.

Beverley Mwangonde

46.

Happy Tembo

87.

Arkangel Luhanga

130.

Emily Gondwe

173.

Nsanama Catherine

216.

Milliam Chanza

6.

Blassings Kamchira

47.

Harlod Khulupirire

88.

Angella Chimpanzo

131.

Joshua Zimba

174.

Kadewere Sphiwe

217.

Bridget Kalulu

7.

Blessings Kamanga

48.

Hetherwick Mvura

89.

Mac Donald Banda

132.

Chimwemwe Mahiyo

175.

Nkangala Nellie

218.

Josephine Msisi

8.

Blessings Msonkho

49.

Innocent Banda

90.

Chancy Maluwa

133.

Caroline Chiwaya

176.

Ghambi Paul

219.

Ellen Kadzuwa

9.

Blessing Msowoya

50.

Isaac Mandala

91.

Tamika Mezuwa

134.

Elizabeth Kalumba

177.

Govati Zenasi

220.

Chikondi Chikaonda

10.

Blessings Nkhambula

51.

Jean Minjale

92.

Chisomo Banda

135.

Martha Benito

178.

Chipinda Victor

221.

Fortune Chapweteka

11.

Bonita Kadzani

52.

Jenepher Mseteka

93.

Phiri Jane

136.

Jane Nkhoma

179.

Kundaje Reinhard

222.

Beatrice Chinyama

12.

Brenda Chioza

53.

Jessie Teki

7 6

7 7

The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019The Registrar of Financial Institutions ANNUAL REPORT 2019

54.

Jessy Nyasulu

96.

Samuel Kachala

22.

Zaithwa Joshua

65.

Patricia Chitanda

Assessors

Company Limited

55.

Jooma Milongwe

97.

Sellina Chisale

23.

Wezi Phiri

66.

Patrick Bandawe

12.

M & O Insurance

6.

Continental Pension

56.

Josephine Kachala

98.

Sigele Selemani

24.

Daniel Mwenje

67.

Peter Nyirenda

Adjustors

Services Company

57.

Joyce Mphezu

99.

Spencer Maiden

25.

Michael Tembo

68.

Salomy Chavula

13.

MIC Associates Insurance

Limited

58.

Katrina Chirwa

100.

Sphiwe Chipala

26.

Cynthia Sabiti

69.

Shadreck Banda

Adjustors

7.

Mahogany Insurance

59.

Kennedy Msiska

101.

Stain Akimu

27.

Doreen Ndeule

70.

Sharon Chipeta

14.

Miles Insurance Loss

Brokers Limited

60.

Khomba Mlambala

102.

Stella Lichapa Chiuzeni

28.

Edward Mughogho

71.

Stain Chibisa

Adjustor

8.

Vanguard Pension

61.

Kingsley Tchale

103.

Steve Mwafulirwa

29.

Elizabeth Magalasi

72.

Stella Kachilala

15.

MT Insurance Loss

Services Company

62.

Kondwani Kumwenda

104.

Suedi Majawa

30.

Elizabeth Mustmoir

73.

Susan Maseko

Assessor

63.

Kondwani Munthali

105.

Tadala Chiwaya

31.

Ellijah Yollam

74.

Tamanda Kankhuni

16.

PDCA Consultants

PENSION BROKERS

64.

Kumbukani Jimusole

106.

Takondwa Muphuwa

32.

Enock Kamphonje

75.

Thandie Nthengwe

17.

Precision Aviation and

1.

Marsh (Malawi) Limited

65.

Light Lita

107.

Temwanani Nazombwe

33.

Ester Munthali

76.

Thoko Hande

General Engineering

2.

AON (Malawi) Limited

66.

Lizzie Chilapondwa

108.

Thoko Lumwira

34.

Eunice Chatepa

77.

Tichitenji Mwango

Services

3.

Mahogany Insurance

67.

Loif Chirwa

109.

Tiwonge Chirwa

35.

Evelyn Msosa

78.

Tiyamike Gadi

18.

PTL Insurance Loss

Brokers Limited

68.

Lonely Banda

110.

Upile Matenganya

36.

Fatsani Malonje

79.

Towera Lallubhai

Assessor

4.

Kingfisher Insurance

69.

Louis Time

111.

Uzayani Ntaba

37.

Felix Mchenga

80.

Trizza Phalani

19.

RZ Insurance Loss

Brokers Limited

70.

Luckness Sambo

112.

Vanessa Chiundira

38.

Grayson Vyachi Nyirenda

81.

Truthruth Kayamba

Assessor

71.

Madalitso Lopez

113.

Verrah Anthony

39.

Innocent Nyirenda

82.

Vanessa Kalombola

STAND-ALONE PENSION

72.

Madalitso Sineta

114.

Victor Mwaisango

40.

Johannes Kawalewale

83.

Violet Kantepa

PENSION SERVICES

FUNDS

73.

Manjaaluso Phiri

41.

Lauryn Chiumia

84.

Wanangwa Tchuwa

COMPANIES

1.

Christian Health

74.

Martha Mkandawire

Vanguard Life

42.

Letricia Chima

85.

Alex Nehuwa

1.

Old Mutual Pension

Association of Malawi

75.

Maria Chapo

Assurance agents

43.

Limbikani Kaoloka

86.

Yobe Jere

Services Company

Pension Fund

76.

Martin Moyowina

1.

Alex Nehuwa

44.

Linda Manda

Limited

2.

Limbe Leaf Tobacco

Lambulira

2.

Alexander Phiri

45.

Linda Mvula

INSURANCE LOSS

2.

NICO Pension Services

Company Limited Group

77.

Martin Nkhoma

3.

Alice Msowoya

46.

Mphstso Msowoya

ASSESSORS AND

Company

Pension Fund

78.

Mavuto Mbale

4.

Andrew Chakwana

47.

Maggie Chimombo

ADJUSTERS

3.

NBM Pensions

3.

Standard Bank Pension

79.

Mercy Simkhonde

5.

Beauty Nyirenda

48.

Maggie Kaunda

1.

Advanced Line Loss

Administration Limited

Fund

80.

Mike Nyirenda

6.

Bessi Banda

49.

Malani Banda

Adjustors

4.

Axis Pensions Limited

4.

Aviation Pension Fund

81.

Mirriam Kambova

7.

Bonface Moyo

50.

Martha Chirwa

2.

A-N Consulting Insurance

5.

Continental Pension

5.

Puma Energy Pension

82.

Molles Gondwe

8.

Bright Msosa

51.

Maxwell Kuntaja

Loss Assessor

Services Company

Fund

83.

Mphatso Mabutao

9.

Brighton Kondowe

52.

Memory Baluwa

3.

Associated Insurance

Limited

6.

SUCOMA Group Pension

84.

Nadi Mughogho

10.

Carol Mdala

53.

Memory Moyo

Loss Assessor

Fund

85.

Odala Mhura

11.

Carol Sakwiya

54.

Mercy C. Phiri

4.

Ctec LA Loss Adjustors

CORPORATE TRUSTEES

7.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi)

86.

Patricia Khauya

12.

Charles Kavumbula

55.

Mercy Kantchowa

5.

Dynamic Loss Adjusters

FOR PENSION FUND

Limited Pension Fun

87.

Patrick Lingwalanya Yobe

13.

Charley Banda

56.

Milliam Phiri

6.

Fidelity Loss Assessors

1.

Axis Pensions Limited

8.

Magetsi Pension Fund

88.

Peter Majawa

14.

Chifundo Kudzala

57.

Mirriam Chilamwa

7.

First Insurance Loss

2.

Associated Pension Trust

9.

Telekom Networks

89.

Precious Chikafa

15.

Chikumbutso Msuku

58.

Moses Chirwa

Assessors

Limited

Malawi Limited Pension

90.

Prudence Chirwa

16.

Chimwemwe Malonje

59.

Mphatso Msowoya

8.

GM Insurance Loss

3.

NBM Pensions

Fund

91.

Richard Banda

17.

Chimwemwe Malunga

60.

Msinjilireni Ingolo

Assessors

Administration Limited

10.

Toyota Malawi Limited

92.

Rholita Iphani

18.

Chimwemwe Singano

61.

Mtisunge Kalimbuka

9.

Harolds Group

4.

Old Mutual Pensions

Pension Fund

93.

Ronney Maulidi

19.

Clement Kabwila

62.

Nashon Banda

10.

JBK Multiplan Loss

Service Company

11.

National Bank of Malawi

94.

Rosario Mwandira

20.

Emily Duwa

63.

Nelson Singano

Assessors

Limited

Pension Fund