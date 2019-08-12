Reserve Bank of Malawi : June 2019 Monthly Economic Review

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of June 2019. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, the real sector and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.

1.1 Gross Official Reserves

Gross official reserves stood at US$740.9 million as at end June 2019 compared to US$696.3 million in May 2019. Resultantly, import coverage improved to 3.5 months in the month from 3.3 months recorded in the preceding month.

1.2 Exchange Rates

The Malawi kwacha depreciated marginally against most of its trading partners' currencies in June 2019 but has since recovered.

1.3 Money Supply

Annual growth rate of broad money (M2) stood at 10.7 percent in June 2019 compared to 9.4 percent and 14.6 percent in May 2019 and corresponding month in 2018, respectively. The growth was largely driven by Net Domestic Assets (NDA) of the banking system while Net Foreign Assets (NFA) grew modestly. Consequently, M2 closed June 2019 at K1,263.5 billion.

1.4 Interest Rates

The monetary authorities maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in June 2019. Similarly, commercial banks average base lending and average savings rates remained at 13.90 percent and 4.58 percent in June 2019, respectively.

1.5 Inflation

Headline inflation picked up by 0.1 percentage points to 9.0 percent in June 2019 from 8.9 percent in May 2019. The outturn was attributed to food inflation which went up to 13.7 percent from 13.0 percent recorded in May 2019. However, the increase in food inflation was somewhat counteracted by non-food inflation which dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 5.4 percent in the month under review. Average inflation in the first half of 2019 stood at 8.8 percent.