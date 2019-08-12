Log in
Reserve Bank of Malawi : June 2019 Monthly Economic Review

0
08/12/2019 | 10:21am EDT

Reserve Bank of Malawi

Monthly

Economic

Review

June 2019

Table of Contents

1.0

INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................

1

1.1

Gross Official Reserves ..............................................................................................

1

1.2

Exchange Rates...........................................................................................................

1

1.3

Money Supply .............................................................................................................

1

1.4

Interest Rates ..............................................................................................................

1

1.5

Inflation .......................................................................................................................

1

2.0

EXTERNAL SECTOR ..............................................................................................

2

3.0

BANKING AND FINANCE ......................................................................................

3

4.0

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS ..............................

8

5.0

PRODUCTION AND PRICES .................................................................................

9

6.0

MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET...............................................................

11

7.0

CAPITAL MARKETS.............................................................................................

15

APPENDIX .............................................................................................................................

18

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)

......................... 4

Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) . 8

Table 3: Financial Market Operations (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) ........................

11

Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity ...............................................................................

12

Table 5: Banking System Liquidity ..................................................................................................

13

Table 6: Interest Rate Structure .......................................................................................................

14

Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)........................

17

Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)...................................................................

18

Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2012=100, 2017=100) ................................................

19

Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates...................................................................................................

20

Table 11: Malawi All Share Indices (1999=100) ..............................................................................

21

GENERAL NOTES

This Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing current economic information to stakeholders. The Review is published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of June 2019.

Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted:

..

Means not available

  • Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
    * Means projection
    + Means revised figure
    ^ Means preliminary figure

All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.

Monthly Economic Review

June 2019

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of June 2019. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, the real sector and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.

1.1 Gross Official Reserves

Gross official reserves stood at US$740.9 million as at end June 2019 compared to US$696.3 million in May 2019. Resultantly, import coverage improved to 3.5 months in the month from 3.3 months recorded in the preceding month.

1.2 Exchange Rates

The Malawi kwacha depreciated marginally against most of its trading partners' currencies in June 2019 but has since recovered.

1.3 Money Supply

Annual growth rate of broad money (M2) stood at 10.7 percent in June 2019 compared to 9.4 percent and 14.6 percent in May 2019 and corresponding month in 2018, respectively. The growth was largely driven by Net Domestic Assets (NDA) of the banking system while Net Foreign Assets (NFA) grew modestly. Consequently, M2 closed June 2019 at K1,263.5 billion.

1.4 Interest Rates

The monetary authorities maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in June 2019. Similarly, commercial banks average base lending and average savings rates remained at 13.90 percent and 4.58 percent in June 2019, respectively.

1.5 Inflation

Headline inflation picked up by 0.1 percentage points to 9.0 percent in June 2019 from 8.9 percent in May 2019. The outturn was attributed to food inflation which went up to 13.7 percent from 13.0 percent recorded in May 2019. However, the increase in food inflation was somewhat counteracted by non-food inflation which dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 5.4 percent in the month under review. Average inflation in the first half of 2019 stood at 8.8 percent.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:20:03 UTC
