Reserve Bank of Malawi : National Payment Systems (NPS) Report- Third Quarter 2019

11/05/2019 | 02:05am EST

THIRD QUARTER 2019 NPS REPORT

1.0 SUMMARY

This report highlights developments in the national payments systems during the third quarter of 2019 and includes the performance of the various payment system channels, initiatives on the policy and regulatory front as well as efforts to increase adoption and usage of digital financial services in the country. The performance of the payment streams is largely presented relative to the second quarter of 2019. Overall, a total number of 81.2 million transactions were processed from both wholesale and retail payment streams, representing an increase of 10.2 percent from the preceding quarter. However, the corresponding total value of transactions declined by 9.4 percent to K8,805.8 billion during the same period, largely due to a drop in value of MITASS transactions.

  1. PERFORMANCE OF MAJOR PAYMENT PLATFORMS
  2. MITASS PERFORMANCE

The performance of MITASS was mixed during the period under review, when compared to the previous quarter. The total volume of transactions processed in this particular system rose by 8.1 percent to 1.5 million whereas the corresponding total value of transactions declined by 13.6 percent to K7,468.1 billion during the same period. The increase in volume of transactions is largely attributable to large value transactions and Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) which increased by 16.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively. The decline in the value of transactions was however, on account of a decrease of 16.9 percent in value of large value transactions.

Nonetheless, when compared to a similar period in 2018, MITASS registered improved performance as the volume of transactions rose by 14.4 percent whilst the corresponding value of transactions rose by 13.3 percent during the third quarter of 2019.

Table 1: Transaction Flows in Various Payment System Channels

Payment Type

APR-JUN 2019

JUL-SEPT 2019

Percentage

Change

Volume

Value

Volume

Value

Volume

Value

(K'billion)

(K'billion)

MITASS Total

1,423,534.0

8,646.0

1,539,076

7,468.1

8.1

(13.6)

Large Value

44,968

7,683.7

52,328

6,383.7

16.4

(16.9)

ACH

1,378,566.0

962.3

1,486,748

1,084.4

7.8

12.7

EFTs

1,062,320

361.8

1,164,397

440.8

9.6

21.8

Cheques

316,246

600.5

322,351

643.6

1.9

7.2

RETAIL DFS

72,217,840

1,068.8

79,642,599

1,337.8

10.3

25.2

ATM

DFS

9,995

0.3

4,398

0.2

(56.0)

(33.3)

Transactions

Internet Banking

482,247

599.4

562,225

728.1

16.6

21.5

Mobile Payments

71,441,908.0

453.6

78,686,849

592.6

10.1

30.6

Bank-led

6,325,997

63.0

6,267,529

117.8

(0.9)

87.0

Non-bank

65,115,911

390.6

72,419,320

474.8

11.2

21.6

Point of Sale (POS)

363,451

15.5

381,771

16.8

5.0

8.4

Grand Total

73,641,374

9,714.8

81,181,675

8,805.9

10.2

(9.4)

2.2 TRANSACTION FLOWS IN RETAIL/DIGITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS) CHANNELS

2.2.1 Overall Performance

Retail DFS transactions continued to show an upward trend during the period July to September 2019, as was the case with the previous quarter. The total volume of transactions rose by 10.3 percent to 79.6 million whereas the corresponding value increased by 25.2 percent to K1,337.8 billion during the period under review. The increasing trend of DFS transactions shows continued customer preference for modern means of making payments as opposed to cash. A more pronounced movement also appear when a comparison is made to a similar period in 2018 as the volume and value of transaction figures increased significantly by 34.8 percent and 99.9 percent, respectively in the third quarter of 2019. On an annual basis, this trend is expected to continue if the Government, corporate institutions and the general public continue to migrate to electronic payment platforms in effecting their financial transactions.

2

2.2.2 Performance of Non-Bank Mobile Payments

Subscribers

The subscriber base for non-bank mobile money services grew marginally by

1.3 percent to a total of 7.1 million subscribers during the third quarter of 2019. Similarly, there was a rebound in the activity rate as it rose to 49.2 percent as of end of September 2019 from 37.4 percent in June 2019, signifying that more mobile money subscribers used the service during the 90-day period under review, compared to the preceding period (Figure 1). Although this is encouraging, more collaborative efforts by stakeholders are required to ensure the remaining 50.8 percent of mobile money subscribers become active users of the service.

Fig. 1: Number of Subscribers Vs Activity rates (90 days)

8,000

(Thousands)

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

Subscribers

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Number of Subscribers

Number of Active Subscribers (90 days)

Mobile Money Agents

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, the mobile money agent network grew by 9.3 percent to a total of 50,205 registered agents in September 2019, thus increasing further the number of access points for financial services. Similarly, the number of active agents rose by 10.0 percent to 32,316 during the same period, representing an activity rate of 64.4 percent of the total agent network, which, although better than the activity rate for subscribers, still leaves a lot of room for further improvement (Figure 2).

3

Fig. 2: Mobile Money Agents: Total No. Registered Vs No. of Active

Number of Agents (Thousands)

Agents

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Total Agents

Active (90 Days)

However, in terms of geographical distribution, 81.2 percent of mobile money agents are located in urban and semi-urban areas with only 18.8 percent available in rural areas, a situation that needs to be reversed considering that the majority of the country's population which is largely unbanked lives in rural areas (Fig.3). It is therefore not surprising that the majority of the rural based populace continue to face challenges in accessing financial services due to sparse service points.

Fig. 3: Geographical Distribution of Agents (%) - September 2019

Rural

17.3

18.8

Semi-Urban

34.4

36.4

Urban

48.3

44.8

-

20.0

40.0

60.0

80.0

100.0

Number of Active Agents

Number of Agents

4

2.2.3 Performance of Bank-based Digital Payment Channels

Internet and Mobile Banking Services

The number of commercial bank customers subscribing to internet banking services registered an increase of 3.8 percent to 187,079 during the third quarter of 2019. Reflective of this increase in number of subscribers, both the volume and value of internet banking transactions rose by 16.6 percent and

21.5 percent to 562,225 and K728.1 billion, respectively during the period under review. The average value per transaction was therefore K1.3 million, reflecting the dominance of corporate entities on this particular payment channel in terms of transaction values, as they tend to process relatively high value transactions compared to individual customers.

The total number of subscribers for mobile banking services also increased, albeit marginally, by 2.0 percent to 785,912 in September 2019 compared to quarter ending June 2019. However, there was mixed performance in terms of usage as the volume of transactions rose by 0.5 percent to 6.2 million whereas the value of transactions increased by 87.7 percent to K117.9 billion during the same period. This outturn suggests that relatively high value transactions were processed using mobile banking services during the period. Figure 4 shows that mobile banking service continues to attract more banked customers than internet banking services partly due to low internet penetration in the country.

Fig. 4: Total Number of Internet Banking vs Mobile Banking Subscribers

1,000

(Thousands)

800

600

Subscribers

400

200

-

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Internet Banking Subscribers

Mobile Banking Subscribers

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:04:01 UTC
