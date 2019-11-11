|
Reserve Bank of Malawi : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review
11/11/2019 | 09:05am EST
Reserve Bank of Malawi
Monthly
Economic
Review
September 2019
|
Table of Contents
|
|
1.0
|
INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................
|
1
|
1.1 Gross Official Reserves ..............................................................................................
|
1
|
1.2
|
Exchange Rates...........................................................................................................
|
1
|
1.3
|
Money Supply .............................................................................................................
|
1
|
1.4
|
Interest Rates ..............................................................................................................
|
1
|
1.5
|
Inflation .......................................................................................................................
|
1
|
2.0
|
EXTERNAL SECTOR ..............................................................................................
|
1
|
3.0
|
BANKING AND FINANCE ......................................................................................
|
2
|
4.0
|
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS ..............................
|
6
|
5.0
|
PRODUCTION AND PRICES .................................................................................
|
7
|
6.0
|
MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET.................................................................
|
9
|
7.0
|
CAPITAL MARKETS.............................................................................................
|
13
|
APPENDIX .............................................................................................................................
|
15
LIST OF TABLES
|
Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources .............................................................................................
|
3
|
Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations ......................................................................
|
7
|
Table 3: Financial Market Operations .............................................................................................
|
10
|
Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity ...............................................................................
|
11
|
Table 5: Banking System Liquidity ..................................................................................................
|
12
|
Table 6: Interest Rate Structure .......................................................................................................
|
13
|
Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators.............................................................................................
|
15
|
Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)...................................................................
|
16
|
Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2012=100, 2017=100) ................................................
|
17
|
Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates...................................................................................................
|
18
|
Table 11: Malawi All Share Indices (1999=100) ..............................................................................
|
19
GENERAL NOTES
This Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing current economic information to stakeholders. The Review is published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of September 2019.
Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted:
-
Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
* Means projection
+ Means revised figure
^ Means preliminary figure
All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
1.0 INTRODUCTION
This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of September 2019. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, the real sector and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.
1.1 Gross Official Reserves
Gross official reserves stood at US$631.6 million at the end of September 2019, representing 3 months of imports.
1.2 Exchange Rates
The Malawi kwacha remained stable against the United States dollar and appreciated against the euro and Zambian kwacha while depreciating against the rest of its trading partners' currencies.
1.3 Money Supply
Annual growth rate of broad money (M2) declined to 11.6 percent in September 2019 from 12.4 percent and 15.5 percent in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. Similar to developments over the previous two months, the growth in M2 was entirely driven by Net Domestic Assets (NDA) while Net Foreign Assets (NFA) went down. Consequently, the stock of M2 closed September 2019 at K1,272.6 billion.
1.4 Interest Rates
The Reserve Bank of Malawi maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in September 2019. Meanwhile, a reference rate was adopted to replace the commercial banks' base lending rate. The reference rate was recorded at 12.4 percent. Commercial banks' average savings rates stood at 4.58 percent.
1.5 Inflation
Headline inflation decelerated by 0.3 percentage points to 9.2 percent in September 2019. The easing of price pressures emanated from food inflation which slowed down by 0.7 percentage points to 13.9 percent. Meanwhile, average inflation during the period January to September 2019 stood at 9.0 percent, same level as was registered during a similar period in 2018.
-
EXTERNAL SECTOR
-
Foreign Exchange Reserves and the Malawi Kwacha Exchange Rate
Gross official reserves were recorded at US$631.6 million which is equivalent to 3.0 months of
import cover.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Meanwhile, the Malawi kwacha remained stable against the US dollar and traded at K739.26 per US dollar at end September 2019. Against the euro, the kwacha rallied by 0.8 percent and traded at K808.13 per euro. The appreciation was explained by weakening of the euro following the European Central bank's decision to cut the main deposit rate by 10 basis points. In contrast, the local currency lost value against the British pound by 1.2 percent due to easing fears of a no-Brexit deal.
Against the Chinese yuan and Indian rupee, the kwacha depreciated by 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, and traded at K103.14 per yuan and K10.40 per rupee. Similarly, on account of a stronger South African rand supported by higher than expected economic performance, the kwacha depreciated by 1.6 percent against the rand and traded at K48.80 per rand. Whereas against the Zambian kwacha, the Malawi kwacha gained value by 0.5 percent and traded at K55.79 per Zambian kwacha at the end of the month under review. The outturn was explained by challenges in the country's mining sector which led to weakening of the Zambian kwacha.
-
BANKING AND FINANCE
-
Broad Money and its Components
The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) slowed down to 11.6 percent in September 2019 from
-
percent and 15.5 percent recorded in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. This outcome was explained by slower annual growth of quasi money (QM) in the month compared to the preceding month. Consequently, , the contribution of M1 to the annual growth rate of M2 in September 2019 was 7.5 percentage points compared to 4.3 percentage points in August 2019. Meanwhile, the share of QM in the annual growth rate of M2 decreased to 4.1 percentage points from
-
percentage points and 11.5 percentage points in the preceding month and corresponding period in 2018, respectively.
On a monthly basis, M2 contracted by K9.6 billion (0.7 percent) to K1,272.6 billion , following a decline in both M1 and QM. Specifically, M1 and QM declined by K8.6 billion (1.4 percent) and K1.1 billion (0.2 percent) to K588.1 billion and K684.5 billion, respectively. The downturn in M1 followed a drop in currency in circulation of K10.4 billion to K207.9 billion in the month, which was partially offset by an uptick in demand deposits of K1.8 billion to K380.2 billion. Meanwhile, the decrease in QM was underpinned by foreign currency denominated deposits, which went down by K3.4 billion to K188.0 billion but was however partially offset by term (time and savings) deposits, which increased by K2.3 billion to K496.6 billion (Table 1).
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
The decreases in both currency in circulation and foreign currency denominated deposits was mainly on account of a general slowdown in agriculture produce marketing in the month as the 2019 agricultural marketing season was winding up.
Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
April
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Supply
|
1,140.6
|
1,130.1
|
1,168.4
|
1,196.5
|
1,163.5
|
1,170.2
|
1,174.1
|
1,168.9
|
1,215.6
|
|
1,263.5
|
1,254.5
|
1,282.2
|
1,272.6
|
(M2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Narrow money
|
502.5
|
537.7
|
563.9
|
554.6
|
510.5
|
514.7
|
532.0
|
533.0
|
555.3
|
|
596.2
|
577.5
|
596.6
|
588.1
|
(M1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quasi-money
|
638.1
|
592.4
|
604.5
|
641.9
|
653.0
|
655.6
|
642.2
|
636.0
|
660.3
|
|
667.3
|
677.0
|
685.6
|
684.5
|
Net Foreign Assets
|
330.1
|
270.1
|
251.6
|
371.3
|
492.8
|
479.4
|
413.4
|
369.4
|
363.6
|
|
420.5
|
347.2
|
322.2
|
280.9
|
Net Domestic
|
810.5
|
860.0
|
916.7
|
825.2
|
670.7
|
690.9
|
760.8
|
799.5
|
852.1
|
|
842.9
|
907.3
|
960.1
|
991.7
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Credit
|
1,027.2
|
1,077.9
|
1,151.3
|
1,098.1
|
935.3
|
945.5
|
1,034.2
|
1,071.6
|
1,147.6
|
|
1,166.2
|
1,158.5
|
1,221.8
|
1,291.1
|
Government (Net)
|
546.3
|
579.9
|
652.6
|
606.9
|
450.0
|
465.8
|
547.4
|
559.4
|
619.6
|
|
615.6
|
574.2
|
641.6
|
706.6
|
Private Sector
|
447.3
|
464.7
|
466.2
|
456.7
|
447.1
|
442.7
|
442.3
|
465.2
|
478.1
|
|
501.7
|
531.5
|
522.0
|
526.5
|
Other Pub. Sector
|
33.6
|
33.3
|
32.5
|
34.5
|
37.5
|
37.1
|
44.5
|
46.9
|
49.9
|
|
48.9
|
52.8
|
58.2
|
58.0
|
Other Items (Net)
|
-216.7
|
-217.9
|
-234.6
|
-272.9
|
-264.6
|
-254.7
|
-273.4
|
-272.0
|
-293.1
|
|
-323.3
|
-251.2
|
-261.7
|
-299.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual M2 growth
|
15.5
|
11.1
|
12.8
|
11.4
|
12.4
|
13.4
|
15.0
|
11.5
|
9.4
|
|
10.7
|
10.8
|
12.4
|
11.6
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly M2
|
0.0
|
-0.9
|
3.4
|
2.4
|
-2.8
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
4.0
|
|
3.9
|
-0.7
|
2.2
|
-0.7
|
growth (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve Money
|
298.5
|
291.5
|
314.9
|
289.4
|
274.9
|
238.9
|
273.8
|
257.7
|
278.7
|
|
309.1
|
330.8
|
10.6
|
10.6
|
Money Multiplier
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
3.7
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
4.9
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
3.2 Counterparts to Broad Money
On the assets side, growth in M2 continued to be driven by NDA which contributed 15.9 percentage points to the annual growth rate of M2 in the month compared to 16.1 percentage points and 23.0 percentage points in the preceding month and corresponding month in 2018, respectively. Meanwhile, the contribution of NFA to the annual growth rate of M2 stood at minus 4.3 percentage points compared to minus 3.7 percentage points and minus 7.6 percentage points in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively.
On monthly basis, the K9.6 billion downturn in M2 was entirely explained by NFA of the banking system, which declined by K41.2 billion (US$55.7 million) to K280.9 billion (US$380.0 million). Meanwhile, the banking system created NDA amounting to K31.6 billion to close September 2019 at K991.7 billion.
3.2.1 Net Foreign Assets
Overall, the total banking system reserves stood at US737.1 million (3.5 months of import cover) compared to US$793.3 million (3.8 months of import cover) and US$834.2 million (4.0 months of import cover) in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Gross official reserves were to the tune of US$631.6 million compared to US$682.2 million and US$689.2 million in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2018. In terms of prospective import coverage, the reserves were equivalent of 3.0 months of import cover in September 2019. Similarly, commercial bank reserves closed the month at US$105.5 million compared to US$111.1 million and US$145.0 million as at end-August 2019 and end-September 2018, respectively.
NFA for the banking system stood at US$380.0 million in the month comprising US$332.2 million for the monetary authorities and US$47.8 million for commercial banks.
3.2.2 Net Domestic Assets
The banking system saw an accumulation of NDA to K991.7 billion as at end September 2019 from K960.1 billion in the preceding month, entirely on account of an increase in domestic credit amounting to K69.3 billion in the month. Meanwhile, Other items (net) declined by K37.6 billion to minus K299.4 billion as at end-September 2019.
3.2.2.1 Domestic Credit
The banking system outstanding stock of domestic credit increased to K1,291.1 billion in the month under review from K1,221.8 billion in the preceding month. The development was largely supported by net credit to central government which grew by K65.0 billion to K706.6 billion. Further, private sector credit increased by K4.5 billion to K526.5 as at end September 2019. Meanwhile, credit to state owned enterprises declined by K253.7 million to K58.0 billion.
-
Credit to the Public Sector
The banking system's claims on the public sector (government and statutory bodies) grew by K64.8 billion to K764.5 billion in September 2019. Commercial banks' net claims on the central government increased by K37.0 billion, on account of an increase in commercial bank holding of government securities and a decrease in government deposits. Specifically, holding of Treasury notes and Treasury bills went up by K16.6 billion and K9.3 billion to K320.0 billion and K155.6 billion, respectively. Adding to the expansionary effect above, government drew down its deposits at the commercial banks by K11.1 billion hence a decline in the total deposit stock to K72.1 billion in the month.
-
Credit to the Private Sector
The annual growth rate of private sector credit stood at 17.7 percent in the month
compared to 18.8 percent and 8.7 percent in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2018. In general, growth of private sector credit has been stronger in 2019 compared to 2018, largely due
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
to easing monetary conditions, continued improvement in economic activity, and improvement in asset quality of commercial banks.
On monthly basis, private sector credit grew by K4.5 billion (0.9 percent) to K526.5 billion, largely explained by commercial and industrial loans and individual household loans which rose by K7.9 billion and K1.8 billion to K228.9 billion and K155.8 billion, respectively. In contrast, foreign currency denominated loans and mortgages declined by K6.3 billion and K688.9 million to K125.5 billion and K43.7 billion, partly offsetting the increase in the commercial and individual loans above. Meanwhile, commercial banks lowered their provisions for loan losses by K1.7 billion to K27.4 billion.
A sectoral decomposition of private sector credit shows a pickup in credit to Manufacturing (K10.5 billion), Financial services (K2.8 billion) and Construction (K825.0 million) sectors. Meanwhile, credit contractions amounting to K5.0 billion, K1.8 billion and K1.1 billion were recorded in Wholesale and retail trade, Restaurants and hotels and Community, social and personal services sectors, respectively.
Consequently, the distribution of the outstanding stock of private sector credit across the economic sectors (Chart 1) showed a drop in the proportion of credit to Wholesale and retail trade and a rebound in the share of credit to the Manufacturing sector. The above notwithstanding, Wholesale and retail trade sector continued to be the largest credit holder at 23.9 percent of the outstanding stock of private sector credit, followed by the Agriculture sector at 20.0 percent, Manufacturing at 15.9 percent and Community, social and personal services sector at 11.0 percent.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Chart 1: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit
1.00
0.75
0.50
0.25
0.00
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade
|
|
Community, social and personal services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other sectors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
|
|
4.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS
Central government budgetary operations for the month of September 2019 closed with a lower deficit of K17.7 billion, compared to a deficit of K41.1 billion recorded in August 2019. Total revenues amounted to K110.1 billion while total expenditures amounted to K127.7 billion in the month.
4.1 Revenues1
Revenues increased by K23.7 billion in September 2019, following a decline of K10.8 billion recorded in the previous month. The reported increase in revenues was attributed to both domestic as well as foreign receipts. Total domestic revenues rose by K19.5 billion from a decrease of K13.2 billion to K81.4 billion as recorded in August 2019. The increase in domestic revenue collections in the month under review emanated from an increase of K15.5 billion and K4.0 billion in tax and non- tax revenue collections, respectively. Foreign transfers on the other hand recorded an increase of K4.2 billion (US$5.7 million) to K9.2 billion (US$12.4 million) in the month.
4.2 Expenditures
Total expenditures in the review month increased, albeit marginally, by K262.2 million from K127.5 billion recorded in August 2019. The slight increase in expenditures observed in the month resulted
1Revenue figures may slightly differ with those reported by the Malawi Revenue Authority as RBM records represent data actually remitted into the consolidated account on a particular transfer date.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
from an increase of K357.6 million in recurrent expenditures which was slightly offset by a decrease
of K95.4 billion. in development expenditures.
Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Total Revenues
|
115.2
|
89.6
|
92.7
|
89.8
|
92.4
|
87.2
|
96.3
|
88.5
|
100.0
|
132.7
|
97.3
|
86.4
|
110.1
|
Domestic Revenues
|
104.9
|
82.5
|
85.6
|
83.2
|
87.5
|
82.8
|
74.3
|
81.2
|
86.4
|
85.1
|
94.6
|
81.4
|
100.9
|
|
Tax Revenue
|
101.5
|
79.7
|
80.4
|
79.8
|
84.9
|
78.4
|
69.9
|
77.1
|
81.8
|
78.5
|
88.9
|
77.8
|
93.3
|
|
Non Tax revenue
|
3.4
|
2.8
|
5.2
|
3.4
|
2.6
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.1
|
4.6
|
6.6
|
5.7
|
3.6
|
7.6
|
|
Departmental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receipts
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
1.9
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
2.5
|
4.0
|
3.2
|
3.8
|
3.0
|
4.7
|
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
1.6
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
0.6
|
2.9
|
Other Receipts
|
3.4
|
Grants
|
10.3
|
7.1
|
7.1
|
6.7
|
4.9
|
4.4
|
22.1
|
7.4
|
13.5
|
47.6
|
2.6
|
5.0
|
9.2
|
Total Expenditures
|
111.4
|
112.7
|
147.2
|
103.0
|
107.8
|
103.3
|
138.0
|
109.5
|
131.0
|
77.8
|
131.4
|
127.5
|
127.7
|
Recurrent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditure
|
95.8
|
95.7
|
129.5
|
86.7
|
87.0
|
84.3
|
114.0
|
92.2
|
110.9
|
61.5
|
118.5
|
113.4
|
113.8
|
Interest Payments
|
24.8
|
17.3
|
14.5
|
7.9
|
10.4
|
11.6
|
34.0
|
7.2
|
35.7
|
15.7
|
12.1
|
13.5
|
39.0
|
Domestic
|
22.2
|
14.7
|
13.8
|
6.6
|
9.3
|
11.2
|
31.3
|
5.9
|
35.6
|
15.6
|
12.0
|
12.1
|
36.7
|
Foreign
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
75.7
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
2.3
|
Development
|
15.6
|
17.0
|
17.8
|
16.3
|
20.8
|
19.0
|
24.0
|
17.3
|
20.1
|
16.3
|
12.9
|
14.1
|
14.0
|
Deficit/Surplus
|
3.8
|
-23.1
|
-54.5
|
-13.2
|
-15.4
|
-16.1
|
-41.6
|
-21.0
|
-31.1
|
54.9
|
-34.1
|
-41.1
|
-17.7
|
Financing (net)
|
-1.3
|
34.8
|
60.0
|
17.7
|
22.5
|
21.3
|
79.2
|
53.8
|
55.0
|
-22.2
|
2.2
|
29.11
|
47.2
|
Foreign
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Domestic
|
1.3
|
34.8
|
60.0
|
17.7
|
22.5
|
21.3
|
79.2
|
53.8
|
55.0
|
-22.2
|
-2.2
|
29.1
|
47.2
|
|
Banking System
|
-30.4
|
33.5
|
72.7
|
-45.7
|
-56.2
|
15.0
|
81.6
|
43.0
|
60.2
|
-17.4
|
-41.4
|
67.4
|
65.0
|
|
Non-Bank Sector
|
29.1
|
1.2
|
-12.7
|
63.4
|
178.7
|
6.3
|
-2.4
|
10.8
|
-5.1
|
5.0
|
39.2
|
-38.3
|
-17.8
|
|
Errors and Omissions
|
-10.8
|
11.7
|
5.5
|
4.5
|
7.1
|
5.2
|
37.6
|
32.9
|
23.9
|
32.7
|
-36.3
|
-12.0
|
29.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
-
PRODUCTION AND PRICES
-
Domestic Production
5.1.1 Tobacco Sales
The 2019 tobacco marketing season officially opened on 25th April 2019 and officially closed on 27th September 2019. Tobacco volume sales decreased by 18.0 percent to 165.6 million kilograms from 202.0 million kilograms recorded in 2018. Of the total sales, 138.9 million kilograms (83.9 percent) was burley tobacco, 22.6 million kilograms (13.7 percent) was flue cured tobacco. Northern Division Dark Fired (NDDF) tobacco amounted to 3.4 million kilograms accounting for 2.0 percent of the total volumes sold whereas Southern Division Dark Fired (SDDF) amounted to 0.7 million kilograms representing 0.4 percent.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Tobacco fetched an all-type average price of US$1.43 per kilogram in 2019. This was 14.3 percent lower than US$1.67 per kilogram in 2018. Cumulative average price for burley tobacco was US$1.31 per kilogram compared to US$1.56 per kilogram in 2018. Average price for flue cured tobacco stood at US$2.19 per kilogram, down from US$2.25 per kilogram registered in 2018. Meanwhile, cumulative average prices for NDDF and SDDF stood at US$1.40 and US$1.48 per kilogram, lower than average prices of US$1.60 and US$1.73 per kilogram recorded in the 2018 marketing season, respectively.
Of the total sales, 71.6 percent (118.6 million kilograms) was sold under contract system compared to 76.6 percent in 2018 against 28.4 percent (47.0 million kilograms) sold through auction system compared to 23.4 percent in the preceding marketing season. Tobacco sold on auction system fetched an all-type average price of US$1.09 per kilogram against an all-type average price of US$1.56 per kilogram fetched on the contract system. Total realization from the 2019 tobacco sales amounted to US$237.0 million, 29.8 percent lower than US$337.5 million realized in 2018.
5.1.2 Tea Sales
Tea production amounted to 2.1 million kilograms in September 2019, lower than 3.6 million kilograms recorded in the corresponding period of 2018 while the volume of tea sales through the Limbe auction market amounted to 0.2 million kilograms from 0.4 million kilograms recorded in August 2019 and 0.5 million kilograms registered in September 2018.
Tea prices averaged US$1.95 per kilogram during the month under review compared to US$1.38 per kilogram fetched in September 2018. At this level, total realization from the tea sales stood at US$0.5 million in the review month from another US$0.5 million in August 2019 and US$0.6 million realized in September 2018.
5.2 Domestic Prices
Inflationary pressures slowed down during the month of September 2019 as headline inflation decelerated by 0.3 percentage points to 9.2 percent. The outturn was also lower than 9.5 percent recorded in September 2018. The easing of price pressures emanated from food inflation, which slowed down by 0.7 percentage points to 13.9 percent, largely attributed to a slowdown of the increase in maize prices. Average inflation during the period January 2019 to September 2019 stood at 9.0 percent, same level as was registered during the similar period in 2018. Urban inflation dropped to 7.0 percent during the review month from 7.3 percent recorded in August 2019 whereas rural inflation
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
decreased to 11.1 percent from 11.3 percent registered in August 2019. Month-on-month inflation remained at 3.0 percent as recorded in August 2019.
The slowdown in food inflation was more pronounced in urban areas as food inflation decelerated by
-
percentage points to 11.3 percent whilst rural food inflation subsided by 0.3 percentage points to
-
percent.
Anchored by stability in the exchange rate, non-food inflation remained unchanged at 5.4 percent in September 2019 similar to August 2019. The September 2019 non-food inflation outturn was lower than 8.9 percent registered in September 2018. For the period January 2019 to September 2019, non- food inflation averaged 5.6 percent compared to 8.9 percent during the period January 2018 to September 2018. This is reflective of weak demand pressures and the relative stability of the Kwacha.
Inflation on a month-on-month(m-o-m) basis stood at 1.7 percent in September 2019 from 1.6 percent in August 2019 and 2.0 percent in September 2018. M-o-m food inflation in September 2019 remained at 3.0 percent as registered in the preceding month. Meanwhile, non-foodm-o-m inflation rose by 0.7 percent in September 2019 compared to 0.4 percent in the preceding month.
-
MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET
-
Open Market Operations
Net Government operations resulted into net injection of K60.25 billion. This was a result of Government net expenditure position of K19.15 billion and a net injection of K41.10 billion through net maturities of Government domestic debt securities. A total of K23.15 billion was withdrawn through net foreign exchange sales in September 2019. In addition, K7.95 billion was withdrawn from the financial market through open market operations. Overall, a net of K29.15 billion was injected into the financial market (Table 3).
|
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(K'bn)
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Net operations supplying liquidity +)
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Government Operations (+=injection)
|
68.16
|
21.60
|
|
64.79
|
34.53
|
|
74.83
|
|
63.02
|
|
60.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Government Position excluding grants
|
63.72
|
27.68
|
|
44.59
|
-7.57
|
|
36.78
|
|
35.87
|
|
19.15
|
Revenue
|
74.25
|
81.81
|
|
86.42
|
85.12
|
|
94.62
|
|
81.42
|
|
100.87
|
|
MRA
|
69.87
|
77.08
|
|
81.83
|
78.51
|
|
88.91
|
|
77.79
|
|
93.26
|
|
Non-tax
|
4.38
|
4.07
|
|
4.58
|
6.61
|
|
5.71
|
|
3.63
|
|
7.61
|
|
Expenditure
|
137.97
|
109.49
|
|
131.01
|
77.55
|
|
131.40
|
|
117.29
|
|
120.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Government Domestic Borrowing
|
4.44
|
-6.08
|
|
20.20
|
42.10
|
|
38.05
|
|
27.15
|
|
41.10
|
|
TB/TN/PN issues
|
74.59
|
77.30
|
|
35.73
|
65.42
|
|
43.17
|
|
48.42
|
|
35.85
|
|
TB/TN/PN maturity
|
79.03
|
71.22
|
|
55.93
|
107.52
|
|
81.22
|
|
75.57
|
|
76.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Forex Operations
|
-5.89
|
-20.50
|
|
-16.36
|
-15.12
|
|
-5.58
|
|
11.62
|
|
-23.15
|
|
Sales
|
5.89
|
20.50
|
|
16.36
|
19.65
|
|
26.42
|
|
16.98
|
|
23.15
|
|
Purchases
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
4.53
|
|
20.84
|
|
9.51
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net OMO
|
42.31
|
7.96
|
|
29.71
|
-5.03
|
|
9.01
|
|
1.37
|
|
-7.95
|
|
Injections
|
78.12
|
51.04
|
|
615.76
|
377.00
|
|
341.77
|
|
119.11
|
|
31.66
|
|
RBM bill maturities
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Maturity of 3-YR RBM bond
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Purchase of securities
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Maturity of OMO T-bills
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Maturing Deposits on Deposit Facility
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Access on the Lombard Facility
|
21.20
|
45.95
|
|
585.25
|
357.30
|
|
332.76
|
|
103.55
|
|
9.50
|
|
|
Repo maturities
|
57.02
|
5.09
|
|
30.51
|
19.70
|
|
9.01
|
|
15.56
|
|
22.16
|
Withdrawals
|
35.81
|
43.08
|
|
586.05
|
382.03
|
|
332.76
|
|
117.74
|
|
39.61
|
|
RBM bill issues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Issue of Monetary Policy TBs
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Issue of RBM bond
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Deposits on Deposit Facility
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Sale of securities
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Maturing Access on the Lombard Facility
|
35.81
|
43.08
|
|
571.31
|
359.21
|
|
326.88
|
|
117.74
|
|
16.92
|
|
Repos
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
14.74
|
22.82
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
22.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Operations
|
104.58
|
9.06
|
|
78.14
|
14.38
|
|
84.14
|
|
56.92
|
|
29.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve Money Estimate:
|
273.18
|
256.97
|
|
278.91
|
306.97
|
|
323.63
|
|
351.33
|
|
330.72
|
|
Currency in Circulation
|
191.09
|
207.75
|
|
233.00
|
245.29
|
|
263.88
|
|
254.36
|
|
244.05
|
|
Bankers Deposits
|
82.09
|
49.22
|
|
45.90
|
61.68
|
|
59.75
|
|
96.97
|
|
86.67
|
Reserve Money Target
|
308.80
|
346.24
|
|
|
346.24
|
|
340.18
|
|
340.18
|
|
340.18
|
|
346.24
|
|
|
|
Reserve Money Over (+)/Under (-) Performance
|
35.62
|
89.27
|
|
67.33
|
39.27
|
|
16.37
|
|
-11.34
|
|
9.45
|
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
6.2 Government Securities Market
6.2.1 Treasury bills Primary Market
The primary market for Treasury bills in the month of September 2019 attracted total subscriptions of K140.50 billion, up from K54.00 billion registered in the previous month. The bulk of the subscriptions were on the 182-day and 364-day tenors which attracted 36.41 percent and 37.09 percent respectively, while the 91-day attracted 26.50 percent.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
On the other hand, a total amount of K20.79 billion was allotted out of the K140.50 billion subscriptions. Unlike the subscriptions, the highest allotment was made on the 364-day tenor at 75.92 percent, while 13.43 percent and 10.65 percent were allotted on the 91-day and 182-day tenors, respectively. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury bills during the month of September 2019.
Total Treasury bills redemptions during the month under review amounted to K30.26 billion. All maturities were from Treasury bills issued on the primary market. Treasury bill issuances of K20.79 billion against the total maturities of K30.26 billion resulted in a net redemption of K9.47 billion. Thus, the Treasury bills stock during the month of September 2019 decreased to K347.64 billion from K357.11 billion recorded at the end of August 2019.
Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion)
|
|
Mar-19
|
Apr-19
|
May-19
|
Jun-19
|
Jul-19
|
Aug-19
|
Sep-19
|
Total Subscription
|
131.68
|
215.17
|
52.34
|
24.07
|
93.79
|
54.00
|
140.50
|
Issues
|
49.09
|
50.48
|
32.34
|
19.73
|
87.86
|
12.31
|
20.79
|
Normal
|
49.09
|
50.48
|
32.34
|
19.73
|
87.86
|
12.31
|
20.79
|
TB from Conversion
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturities
|
61.04
|
60.52
|
168.17
|
39.57
|
76.86
|
72.14
|
30.26
|
Normal
|
61.04
|
60.52
|
53.83
|
37.70
|
76.86
|
72.14
|
30.26
|
TB from Conversion
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
114.35
|
1.87
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Net Issues (+)/maturities(-)
|
-11.95
|
-10.04
|
-135.83
|
-19.84
|
11.00
|
-59.83
|
-9.47
|
T-Bill stock at Face Value
|
571.67
|
561.63
|
425.79
|
405.95
|
416.94
|
357.11
|
347.64
|
Memorandum Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversions
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
T-Bill stock at Cost Value
|
509.80
|
503.07
|
385.01
|
367.59
|
380.42
|
326.72
|
318.31
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
6.2.2 Treasury Bills Yields
The all-type average Treasury bill yield decreased by 51 basis points to 9.64 percent in September 2019 from 10.16 percent in the previous month. The average yields for the 182 and 364-day tenors decreased by 64 basis points each while that for the 91-day tenor dropped by 24 basis points, consequently, the average yields for the 91, 182 and 364 day tenors closed at 9.13 percent, 9.77 percent and 10.03 percent, respectively.
6.2.3 Treasury Notes Market
Total subscriptions for Treasury notes on the primary market in September 2019 amounted to K90.41 billion. From these subscriptions, total issuances amounted to K18.35 billion representing 20.29 percent of the total subscribed funds. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury notes during the period under review. Of the total of K18.35 billion, K5.98 billion was
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
issued on a 10-year Treasury note at an average yield of 18.04 percent while K12.37 billion was issued on a 5-year Treasury note at an average yield of 14 percent. There were no maturities of Treasury notes in September 2019. As a result, the stock of Treasury Notes as at end-September 2019 increased to K1,590.79 billion from K1,572.44 billion in the preceding month.
6.3 Inter-Bank Money Market
Banking system liquidity increased in September 2019 compared to August 2019. The daily average excess reserves for September 2019 closed at K34.11 billion compared to K14.70 billion recorded during August 2019. Following the increase in excess reserves, access on the Lombard Facility decreased, from a daily average of K5.75 billion in August 2019 to K1.90 billion in September 2019. Similarly, the interbank volume trading decreased from K7.75 billion in August 2019 to a K1.63 billion in September 2019. Due to the liquidity conditions alluded above, the interbank market rate (IBR) decreased to 10.00 percent at the end of September 2019 compared to 10.70 percent that was recorded at the end of August 2019.
Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)
|
(K'bn)
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
Daily Average Total Reserves
|
66.02
|
54.24
|
57.96
|
55.07
|
68.34
|
88.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Average Required Reserves
|
51.24
|
50.76
|
52.66
|
54.02
|
53.64
|
54.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Average Excess Reserves
|
14.78
|
3.48
|
5.30
|
1.05
|
14.70
|
34.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Average Un-borrowed Excess Reserves
|
8.22
|
-24.38
|
-14.55
|
-14.07
|
8.95
|
32.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Average Inter-bank Market Trading
|
5.93
|
5.12
|
17.59
|
13.48
|
7.75
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Average Lombard Facility Access
|
6.56
|
27.86
|
19.85
|
15.12
|
5.75
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-bank Market Rate (End Period, Percentage)
|
11.90
|
13.42
|
13.40
|
13.53
|
10.70
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.4 Interest Rates
The monetary authorities maintained the Policy Rate at 13.50 percent in the month. The average interbank market rate (IBR) and the average Treasury bill yields dropped to 7.63 percent and 9.64 percent from 13.29 percent and 10.16 percent in the preceding month, respectively. In September 2019, a reference rate was adopted to replace the base lending rate. The reference rate is calculated as a weighted average of the Lombard rate, the IBR, the 91 day Treasury bill rate and the savings rate. For the month of September the reference rate recorded at 12.4 percent. Commercial banks' average savings rates stood at 4.58 percent.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (MK' billion)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov
|
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Policy Rate
|
16.00
|
|
16.00
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
14.50
|
14.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
Base Rate
|
24.78
|
|
24.78
|
24.78
|
14.9
|
14.90
|
14.90
|
13.90
|
13.90
|
13.90
|
13.90
|
12.4*
|
3-mon Fixed Rate
|
8.13
|
|
8.13
|
8.13
|
6.68
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
8.39
|
|
8.39
|
8.39
|
4.49
|
4.58
|
4.58
|
4.58
|
4.58
|
4.58
|
4.58
|
4.58
|
Savings Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interbank Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
14.77
|
|
14.22
|
8.43
|
4.50
|
4.57
|
2.64
|
11.00
|
13.32
|
13.41
|
10.70
|
5.00
|
Maximum
|
15.04
|
|
14.74
|
14.55
|
9.68
|
6.35
|
11.90
|
13.60
|
13.70
|
13.59
|
13.53
|
10.70
|
All Type Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bill Yield1
|
13.25
|
|
13.00
|
12.78
|
10.52
|
10.58
|
10.03
|
9.42
|
9.48
|
9.64
|
10.16
|
9.64
|
91 Days
|
11.98
|
|
11.42
|
11.32
|
9.61
|
9.74
|
9.30
|
8.84
|
8.95
|
8.94
|
9.40
|
9.13
|
182 Days
|
14.00
|
|
13.56
|
13.01
|
10.50
|
10.50
|
10.00
|
9.41
|
9.48
|
9.56
|
10.41
|
9.77
|
364 Days
|
13.76
|
|
14.02
|
14.00
|
11.46
|
11.50
|
10.80
|
10.00
|
10.00
|
10.41
|
10.66
|
10.03
|
Mortgage (min)
|
25.00
|
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
21.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
*From September 2019, the base rate was replaced with the reference rate
-
CAPITAL MARKETS
-
Stock Market
7.1.1 Primary Market
There was no listing on the primary market and hence the number of listed companies remained at fourteen (14).
7.1.2 Secondary Stock Market
The secondary stock market registered increases in value and volume of shares traded in the month under review. A total of 154.70 million shares earning K3.71 billion were traded compared to 27.64 million shares which earned K0.80 billion in the previous month. The increases in excess of 360.00 percent in value and volume emanated from increased trading activity on the stock market as investors continued to respond to positive half-year results released by listed companies. In the corresponding month of 2018, a total of 27.1 million shares exchanged hands at a total consideration of K3.7 billion.
The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) gained 349.10 points and closed off the month at 29,546.27 points, translating into a positive month-on-month return on index of 1.20 percent. The increase in MASI resulted from an increase in the Domestic Share Index (DSI), which closed higher at 22,735.48 points in September 2019 from 22,420.52 points in August 2019. The increase was on account of share price gains on National Bank of Malawi Plc, NBS Bank plc and Standard Bank Plc counters. On the other hand, the Foreign Share Index (FSI) was static at 4,272.58 points (refer to Chart 3 below).
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Chart 3: Trends in MASI, DSI and FSI
|
|
35,000.00
|
|
10,000.00
|
|
|
30,000.00
|
|
9,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000.00
|
|
|
25,000.00
|
|
7,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000.00
|
|
6,000.00
|
|
Points
|
|
|
Points
|
|
|
5,000.00
|
15,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
4,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000.00
|
|
3,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000.00
|
|
|
5,000.00
|
|
1,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
MASI
|
DSI
|
FSI (Rhs)
|
Source: Malawi Stock Exchange
Total market capitalisation closed high at K1,394.44 billion in September 2019 from K1,378.00 billion recorded in the previous month. The increase was on account of the share price gains registered on National Bank of Malawi plc, NBS Bank plc and Standard Bank Malawi plc counters despite a share price loss on TNM plc counter. Subsequently, domestic market capitalisation also closed higher at K1,168.04 billion at end September 2019 from K1,151.89 billion in August 2019.
In dollar terms, the total market capitalisation increased to US$1.90 million from US$1.88 million in the previous month. The increase was explained by the share price gains on three counters which outweighed share price loss on one counter. In the corresponding period of 2018, the total market capitalisation stood at US$1.97 billion.
7.2 Debt Market
A treasury note with a coupon rate of 9.00 percent was listed during the period under review. This brought the total number of debt instruments issued and listed on the market to fourteen, comprising five corporate bonds and nine treasury notes.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
APPENDIX
Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Real Sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Population (million)
|
14.8
|
15.3
|
15.8
|
16.3
|
16.8
|
17.4
|
17.9
|
17.9
|
18.5
|
GDP at current market prices
|
1,425.2
|
1,924.1
|
2,534.5
|
3,212.7
|
3,812.6
|
4,631.9
|
5,266.3
|
5,266.3
|
5,970.1
|
Real GDP growth (percent)
|
2.1
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
3.3
|
2.7
|
5.1
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
5.0
|
GDP per capita (K'000)
|
102.5
|
133.6
|
160.4
|
197.1
|
226.9
|
266.6
|
293.7
|
293.7
|
322.6
|
GDP per capita (US$)
|
411.6
|
361.9
|
378.0
|
394.5
|
318.1
|
365.1
|
401.0
|
401.0
|
440.5
|
Consumer Price Index (CPI)2
|
403.4
|
127.3
|
157.6
|
192.0
|
233.7
|
260.7
|
104.7
|
105.1
|
114.8
|
Average annual inflation rate (percent)
|
21.3
|
27.3
|
23.8
|
21.9
|
21.7
|
11.5
|
9.2
|
9.5
|
9.2
|
Fiscal Sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
363.3
|
476.4
|
535.9
|
661.3
|
810.0
|
946.6
|
1,079.1
|
115.2
|
110.1
|
Domestic Revenues
|
265.2
|
373.0
|
483.0
|
614.2
|
742.0
|
858.7
|
988.6
|
104.9
|
100.9
|
Grants
|
97.9
|
103.4
|
52.9
|
47.1
|
67.0
|
87.9
|
90.5
|
10.3
|
9.2
|
Total expenditure
|
388.6
|
539.3
|
593.1
|
762.7
|
964.3
|
1,136.1
|
1,316.7
|
111.4
|
127.7
|
Recurrent
|
349.8
|
459.9
|
534.4
|
667.2
|
832.5
|
973.1
|
1,119.9
|
95.8
|
113.8
|
Development
|
72.1
|
79.4
|
58.7
|
95.5
|
131.8
|
163.0
|
196.9
|
15.6
|
13.9
|
Deficit/GDP ratio (after grants)
|
-6.5
|
-3.4
|
-2.6
|
-3.2
|
-4.0
|
-4.1
|
-4.5
|
3.8
|
-17.7
|
Monetary Sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Foreign Assets
|
31.9
|
134.2
|
241.6
|
339.5
|
355.8
|
455.7
|
372.6
|
330.1
|
280.9
|
|
Net Domestic Credit
|
369.6
|
452.4
|
458.2
|
604.4
|
755.0
|
937.8
|
1,098.1
|
1,027.2
|
1,291.1
|
Government
|
140.6
|
184.1
|
153.4
|
209.0
|
337.5
|
519.9
|
606.8
|
546.3
|
706.6
|
Statutory bodies
|
19.4
|
17.8
|
4.3
|
5.1
|
9.2
|
8.1
|
34.5
|
33.6
|
58.0
|
Private (gross)
|
220.1
|
250.4
|
300.5
|
390.3
|
408.3
|
409.8
|
456.7
|
447.3
|
526.5
|
Money Supply (M2)
|
386.5
|
522.0
|
629.8
|
778.8
|
897.3
|
1,074.4
|
1,196.5
|
1,140.6
|
1,272.6
|
M2 Growth Rate (annual percent)
|
22.9
|
35.1
|
20.7
|
23.7
|
15.2
|
19.7
|
11.4
|
15.5
|
11.6
|
Reserve Money
|
113.2
|
156.9
|
212.3
|
206.0
|
240.6
|
278.9
|
289.4
|
298.5
|
330.2
|
Banks Deposits
|
42.2
|
61.6
|
92.4
|
66.0
|
56.2
|
78.2
|
59.6
|
81.2
|
86.4
|
External Sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Balance
|
6.3
|
68.6
|
76.3
|
45.1
|
-48.0
|
43.9
|
2.2
|
..
|
..
|
Current Account
|
-208.9
|
-449.1
|
-482.1
|
-411.5
|
-532.4
|
-555.4.
|
-996.3
|
..
|
..
|
Exports (fob )
|
313.8
|
472.0
|
641.9
|
562.0
|
754.0
|
694.5
|
574.4
|
72.7
|
..
|
Imports (cif)
|
584.5
|
1002.5
|
1140.6
|
1105.1
|
1537.0
|
1807.7
|
2023.6
|
202.0
|
..
|
Trade balance
|
-270.7
|
-530.5
|
-498.7
|
-543.1
|
-783.0
|
-1113.2
|
-1449.2
|
..
|
..
|
Capital account balance
|
89.6
|
222.7
|
194.1
|
114.0
|
171.6
|
219.1
|
294.0
|
..
|
..
|
Gross foreign exchange reserves
|
139.1
|
278.4
|
389.6
|
549.2
|
586.7
|
586.7
|
658.8
|
606.7
|
544.9
|
Official
|
72.2
|
173.0
|
276.6
|
445.3
|
438.6
|
438.6
|
546.9
|
501.2
|
466.9
|
Commercial banks
|
66.9
|
105.4
|
113.0
|
103.9
|
148.1
|
148.1
|
111.9
|
105.5
|
78.0
|
Import cover (Official reserves in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
3.0
|
months)
|
1.1
|
2.1
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
|
|
Current account balance/GDP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
..
|
..
|
(percent)
|
-19.0
|
-27.6
|
-19.7
|
-16.9
|
-20.5
|
-24.0
|
-14.7
|
|
|
Debt/GDP (percent)
|
28.9
|
34.1
|
33.6
|
33.0
|
35.0
|
44.4
|
62.7
|
..
|
..
|
Debt Service/Exports (percent)
|
1.2
|
2.5
|
3.4
|
3.8
|
4.1
|
5.4
|
4.9
|
..
|
..
|
MK/US Dollar (eop)
|
335.127
|
435.229
|
435.229
|
664.365
|
725.01
|
730.46
|
733.69
|
732.51
|
739.26
|
MK/US Dollar (pd avg)
|
330.457
|
369.181
|
369.181
|
499.607
|
713.85
|
726.65
|
732.33
|
732.13
|
738.37
Source: National Statistical Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi and Ministry of Finance
2 2000=100 for the years 2007-2009 and 2012; 2010= 100 for the years 2010, 2011 and 2013.
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)
|
|
All items
|
Food & Non-alcoholic
|
Non-food inflation
|
2015
|
21.9
|
23.9
|
20.0
|
2016
|
21.7
|
26.6
|
17.1
|
2017
|
11.5
|
10.3
|
12.8
|
2018
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
9.0
|
2016
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
23.5
|
28.4
|
18.5
|
Feb
|
23.4
|
28.6
|
17.9
|
Mar
|
22.1
|
26.5
|
17.8
|
Apr
|
20.9
|
24.3
|
17.7
|
May
|
21.5
|
25..7
|
17.6
|
June
|
22.6
|
27.7
|
18.2
|
July
|
23.5
|
29.2
|
18.7
|
Aug
|
22.8
|
28.7
|
17.8
|
Sept
|
21.2
|
27.0
|
15.9
|
Oct
|
20.1
|
25.4
|
15.2
|
Nov
|
19.9
|
24.8
|
15.2
|
Dec
|
20.0
|
24.4
|
15.4
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
18.2
|
21.1
|
15.0
|
Feb
|
16.1
|
17.5
|
14.6
|
Mar
|
15.8
|
17.0
|
14.5
|
Apr
|
14.6
|
14.7
|
14.5
|
May
|
12.3
|
11.2
|
13.5
|
Jun
|
11.3
|
9.3.
|
13.2
|
Jul
|
10.2
|
7.4
|
12.7
|
Aug
|
9.3
|
6.2
|
12.2
|
Sept
|
8.4
|
5.1
|
11.6
|
Oct
|
8.3
|
4.8
|
11.7
|
Nov
|
7.7
|
4.7
|
11.0
|
Dec
|
7.1
|
4.3
|
10.0
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Jan3
|
8.1
|
7.6
|
9.6
|
Feb
|
7.8
|
7.3
|
9.4
|
Mar
|
9.9
|
10.6
|
9.7
|
Apr
|
9.7
|
10.0
|
8.9
|
May
|
8.9
|
9.5
|
8.4
|
Jun
|
8.6
|
9.1
|
8.2
|
Jul
|
9.0
|
9.5
|
8.7
|
Aug
|
9.3
|
10.1
|
8.7
|
Sep
|
9.5
|
10.2
|
8.9
|
Oct
|
9.7
|
10.4
|
9.2
|
Nov
|
10.1
|
10.8
|
9.5
|
Dec
|
9.9
|
12.0
|
8.2
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
8.8
|
10.7
|
7.1
|
Feb
|
7.9
|
10.8
|
5.4
|
Mar
|
9.3
|
14.4
|
5.0
|
Apr
|
9.1
|
13.8
|
5.4
|
May
|
8.9
|
13.0
|
5.7
|
Jun
|
9.0
|
13.7
|
5.4
|
Jul
|
9.3
|
14.2
|
5.5
|
Aug
|
9.5
|
14.6
|
5.4
|
Sep
|
9.2
|
13.9
|
5.4
Source: National Statistical Office
3 From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100)
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2012=100, 2017=100)
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic
|
|
Housing,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food &
|
drinks
|
Clothing
|
water &
|
Furnishing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restauran
|
|
|
All
|
Non-
|
&
|
&
|
electricit
|
&
|
|
Transp
|
Commu
|
Recreation
|
|
ts &
|
Miscellan
|
|
items
|
alcoholic
|
Tobacco
|
Footwear
|
y
|
Household
|
Health
|
ortation
|
nication
|
& Culture
|
Education
|
Hotels
|
eous
|
Weight4
|
100
|
50.2
|
2.4
|
5.9
|
12.6
|
3.0
|
1.3
|
11.7
|
3.6
|
1.2
|
3.0
|
1.3
|
3.9
|
Weight5
|
100
|
45.2
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
23.1
|
4.6
|
2.9
|
8.4
|
3.7
|
0.9
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
2015
|
192.0
|
185.1
|
156.7
|
174.4
|
241.9
|
192.1
|
159.6
|
176.1
|
183.9
|
223.4
|
169.1
|
262.0
|
158.2
|
2016
|
233.7
|
234.4
|
181.3
|
199.1
|
294.1
|
225.7
|
184.4
|
201.2
|
195.9
|
268.8
|
205.6
|
297.6
|
176.0
|
2017
|
260.7
|
258.4
|
209.3
|
224.6
|
346.2
|
246.7
|
225.3
|
211.9
|
205.1
|
321.9
|
224.5
|
329.9
|
191.9
|
2018
|
104.7
|
104.1
|
105.9
|
105.5
|
106.2
|
105.0
|
104.3
|
105.2
|
102.0
|
103.5
|
100.9
|
103.7
|
106.0
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
270.7
|
287.3
|
200.4
|
217.3
|
332.7
|
237.7
|
211.9
|
208.1
|
198.0
|
308.8
|
220.5
|
317.6
|
187.0
|
Feb
|
277.1
|
294.8
|
201.2
|
219.1
|
348.0
|
239.9
|
212.4
|
208.5
|
198.0
|
315.0
|
220.5
|
319.4
|
188.9
|
Mar
|
269.3
|
278.3
|
201.6
|
220.1
|
348.2
|
240.6
|
217.4
|
209.4
|
198.0
|
321.0
|
220.5
|
320.1
|
190.0
|
Apr
|
259.7
|
257.6
|
201.6
|
221.1
|
348.4
|
243.2
|
219.5
|
210.2
|
205.3
|
321.2
|
222.0
|
320.3
|
191.0
|
May
|
253.9
|
247.4
|
202.9
|
222.8
|
341.9
|
243.8
|
220.9
|
210.8
|
205.3
|
321.4
|
222.0
|
330.8
|
192.3
|
Jun
|
248.1
|
234.4
|
209.0
|
225.4
|
342.2
|
246.3
|
229.7
|
212.0
|
205.3
|
322.7
|
222.0
|
332.5
|
193.0
|
Jul
|
243.6
|
225.4
|
210.9
|
226.6
|
340.3
|
249.8
|
230.3
|
212.3
|
205.3
|
323.7
|
222.0
|
333.1
|
192.8
|
Aug
|
244.8
|
227.4
|
211.2
|
227.4
|
340.3
|
250.5
|
230.5
|
213.8
|
205.3
|
324.0
|
222.0
|
333.9
|
193.3
|
Sept
|
254.2
|
244.3
|
216.9
|
228.3
|
340.4
|
251.0
|
231.0
|
214.2
|
210.1
|
324.0
|
230.6
|
334.0
|
193.2
|
Oct
|
258.0
|
250.4
|
217.2
|
228.6
|
344.5
|
251.9
|
231.7
|
214.4
|
210.1
|
325.8
|
230.6
|
338.0
|
193.7
|
Nov
|
269.0
|
268.5
|
218.5
|
229.2
|
355.8
|
252.6
|
234.3
|
214.5
|
210.1
|
327.4
|
230.6
|
338.8
|
193.9
|
Dec
|
279.9
|
285.2
|
219.7
|
229.4
|
372.0
|
253.3
|
234.3
|
214.7
|
210.1
|
327.4
|
230.6
|
340.8
|
194.0
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan6
|
104.5
|
108.4
|
100.0
|
100.1
|
103.0
|
100.1
|
100.5
|
100.2
|
100.0
|
100.4
|
100.0
|
100.4
|
100.4
|
Feb
|
106.8
|
110.9
|
101.3
|
102.4
|
105.5
|
102.5
|
101.6
|
102.1
|
101.0
|
101.7
|
100.0
|
101.9
|
102.4
|
Mar
|
105.8
|
107.9
|
103.5
|
103.6
|
106.2
|
102.9
|
102.1
|
102.6
|
101.1
|
101.8
|
100.2
|
102.2
|
103.6
|
Apr
|
101.8
|
99.3
|
104.1
|
104.0
|
105.6
|
103.0
|
102.5
|
102.7
|
101.1
|
102.1
|
100.2
|
102.3
|
103.8
|
May
|
101.2
|
97.7
|
104.8
|
104.5
|
105.6
|
103.3
|
102.8
|
103.1
|
101.8
|
102.8
|
100.2
|
10.3.0
|
104.1
|
Jun
|
101.0
|
96.5
|
106.3
|
104.7
|
105.7
|
104.3
|
103.3
|
104.5
|
101.9
|
103.5
|
100.2
|
103.5
|
104.9
|
Jul
|
101.6
|
97.5
|
107.0
|
105.2
|
105.7
|
105.1
|
103.3
|
105.8
|
101.9
|
103.6
|
100.2
|
103.8
|
105.3
|
Aug
|
103.0
|
100.1
|
107.9
|
106.3
|
105.9
|
106.0
|
104.2
|
106.4
|
102.3
|
104.4
|
100.2
|
104.0
|
107.4
|
Sep
|
105.1
|
103.7
|
108.3
|
107.8
|
106.0
|
107.6
|
106.8
|
107.2
|
103.0
|
105.1
|
101.5
|
105.4
|
109.4
|
Oct
|
107.1
|
106.2
|
108.7
|
108.7
|
108.5
|
108.3
|
107.4
|
108.7
|
103.3
|
105.4
|
102.5
|
105.7
|
110.0
|
Nov
|
108.7
|
109.4
|
109.1
|
109.2
|
108.5
|
108.5
|
108.3
|
109.5
|
103.3
|
105.8
|
103.1
|
105.8
|
110.2
|
Dec
|
109.9
|
112.0
|
109.4
|
109.6
|
108.5
|
108.7
|
108.6
|
109.6
|
103.4
|
106.0
|
103.1
|
105.9
|
110.4
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
113.7
|
119.9
|
110.1
|
109.8
|
109.2
|
109.2
|
109.2
|
109.4
|
103.4
|
106.2
|
103.4
|
106.3
|
111.5
|
Feb
|
115.2
|
122.9
|
111.1
|
109.9
|
109.3
|
109.5
|
111.3
|
109.5
|
103.4
|
106.3
|
106.6
|
106.4
|
112.7
|
Mar
|
115.6
|
123.4
|
111.4
|
110.4
|
109.3
|
110.1
|
112.0
|
110.2
|
104.3
|
106.4
|
103.6
|
106.5
|
113.6
|
Apr
|
111.1
|
113.0
|
112.2
|
111.3
|
109.4
|
110.8
|
112.9
|
110.5
|
104.3
|
107.0
|
103.6
|
106.7
|
113.8
|
May
|
110.2
|
110.4
|
112.6
|
111.9
|
110.1
|
111.7
|
113.1
|
110.9
|
104.4
|
107.1
|
103.6
|
107.1
|
114.3
|
Jun
|
110.0
|
109.8
|
113.4
|
112.7
|
110.1
|
112.3
|
113.2
|
111.2
|
104.4
|
107.4
|
103.6
|
107.2
|
115.0
|
Jul
|
111.0
|
111.4
|
113.9
|
113.4
|
110.3
|
112.9
|
114.0
|
112.5
|
104.7
|
107.8
|
103.6
|
107.8
|
115.6
|
Aug
|
112.8
|
114.7
|
114.9
|
115.1
|
110.4
|
114.4
|
115.2
|
112.7
|
105.1
|
108.2
|
103.6
|
108.5
|
116.4
|
Sep
|
114.8
|
118.1
|
115.8
|
115.6
|
110.6
|
115.2
|
116.9
|
113.0
|
105.4
|
108.4
|
110.3
|
109.9
|
118.3
Source: National Statistical Office
-
Weights 2012=100
-
Weights 2017=100
-
From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100)
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
September 2019
|
|
Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates
|
|
US dollar
|
|
Euro
|
|
British pound
|
|
Chinese yuan
|
|
SA rand
|
|
ZMK
|
|
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
2015
|
490.519
|
508.693
|
543.982
|
564.100
|
748.718
|
|
776.460
|
78.142
|
|
81.044
|
38.303
|
39.764
|
58.191
|
60.503
|
2016
|
704.898
|
722.806
|
779.096
|
798.800
|
954.603
|
|
979.848
|
106.275
|
|
108.961
|
48.104
|
49.321
|
68.466
|
70.199
|
2017
|
727.928
|
733.447
|
819.526
|
834.266
|
935.918
|
|
953.000
|
106.051
|
|
108.729
|
53.794
|
55.267
|
75.296
|
77.042
|
2018
|
729.651
|
735.014
|
856.079
|
869.892
|
968.269
|
|
984.301
|
108.661
|
|
111.450
|
54.388
|
56.164
|
69.062
|
70.835
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
439.266
|
469.247
|
497.249
|
531.188
|
661.840
|
|
707.015
|
71.794
|
|
76.766
|
38.016
|
40.612
|
67.684
|
72.303
|
Feb
|
427.057
|
447.650
|
462.085
|
484.369
|
639.114
|
|
669.938
|
68.657
|
|
72.551
|
35.339
|
37.043
|
61.550
|
64.590
|
Apr
|
430.152
|
448.896
|
463.557
|
483.753
|
632.678
|
|
660.208
|
68.591
|
|
71.872
|
35.827
|
37.388
|
58.166
|
60.698
|
May
|
430.280
|
448.985
|
479.983
|
500.855
|
664.743
|
|
693.639
|
69.384
|
|
72.428
|
35.975
|
37.539
|
59.061
|
61.627
|
Jun
|
428.129
|
446.334
|
480.426
|
499.036
|
666.314
|
|
694.652
|
69.345
|
|
72.363
|
34.829
|
36.312
|
58.463
|
60.950
|
Jul
|
458.112
|
480.430
|
504.173
|
528.729
|
712.848
|
|
747.560
|
69.065
|
|
72.043
|
36.806
|
38.602
|
59.800
|
62.713
|
Aug
|
551.507
|
564.452
|
616.420
|
630.888
|
849.101
|
|
869.031
|
74.268
|
|
77.693
|
41.468
|
42.441
|
64.203
|
65.710
|
Sept
|
554.563
|
567.806
|
623.164
|
638.048
|
850.969
|
|
871.293
|
84.852
|
|
86.133
|
40.722
|
41.694
|
55.302
|
56.621
|
Oct
|
546.158
|
558.865
|
612.276
|
626.896
|
835.620
|
|
855.565
|
86.947
|
|
89.049
|
40.383
|
41.347
|
45.316
|
46.398
|
Nov
|
573.804
|
588.287
|
616.625
|
632.188
|
872.797
|
|
894.826
|
85.992
|
|
88.052
|
40.647
|
41.673
|
47.023
|
48.210
|
Dec
|
628.551
|
644.416
|
683.866
|
701.127
|
942.858
|
|
966.655
|
91.048
|
|
93.353
|
42.012
|
43.072
|
58.100
|
59.567
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
689.273
|
707.802
|
735.692
|
754.318
|
994.826
|
|
1020.01
|
105.961
|
|
108.643
|
42.216
|
43.284
|
62.063
|
63.634
|
Feb
|
733.310
|
751.496
|
814.174
|
834.368
|
1050.36
|
|
1076.41
|
112.257
|
|
115.058
|
46.563
|
47.718
|
64.740
|
66.346
|
Mar
|
676.070
|
694.295
|
766.535
|
787.199
|
954.023
|
|
993.090
|
106.735
|
|
109.517
|
46.244
|
47.491
|
69.387
|
71.256
|
April
|
676.069
|
694.295
|
766.534
|
787.199
|
954.023
|
|
993.090
|
104.443
|
|
107.254
|
46.244
|
47.490
|
71.256
|
70.321
|
May
|
691.907
|
708.911
|
781.808
|
801.144
|
1006.07
|
|
1030.95
|
106.107
|
|
108.696
|
45.074
|
46.189
|
68.885
|
70.589
|
June
|
702.361
|
718.710
|
788.202
|
806.547
|
996.913
|
|
1020.12
|
106.451
|
|
108.949
|
46.445
|
47.526
|
65.451
|
66.975
|
July
|
707.082
|
725.022
|
782.366
|
802.215
|
932.749
|
|
956.413
|
106.028
|
|
108.713
|
49.128
|
50.375
|
71.436
|
73.249
|
Aug
|
711.599
|
729.887
|
797.475
|
817.970
|
932.851
|
|
956.826
|
106.956
|
|
109.681
|
51.748
|
53.078
|
70.656
|
72.472
|
Sept
|
712.351
|
730.113
|
798.610
|
818.523
|
937.345
|
|
960.718
|
106.780
|
|
109.437
|
50.691
|
51.955
|
71.480
|
73.262
|
Oct
|
712.296
|
730.153
|
785.775
|
805.475
|
880.354
|
|
902.425
|
105.875
|
|
108.530
|
51.178
|
52.461
|
71.929
|
73.732
|
Nov
|
716.301
|
733.994
|
761.643
|
780.457
|
894.159
|
|
916.246
|
104.219
|
|
106.847
|
51.462
|
52.733
|
72.500
|
74.291
|
Dec
|
715.802
|
734.216
|
753.882
|
773.277
|
879.076
|
|
901.692
|
103.484
|
|
106.208
|
52.606
|
53.960
|
72.786
|
74.658
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
725.426
|
733.768
|
773.148
|
786.079
|
908.281
|
|
921.047
|
103.894
|
|
106.514
|
53.232
|
54.638
|
72.392
|
72.392
|
Feb
|
727.551
|
734.109
|
766.153
|
776.630
|
899.648
|
|
914.206
|
104.272
|
|
106.866
|
55.685
|
56.739
|
75.424
|
77.287
|
Mar
|
730.455
|
733.541
|
770.795
|
785.490
|
899.134
|
|
910.368
|
103.941
|
|
106.490
|
52.618
|
54.754
|
74.303
|
76.123
|
Apr
|
727.924
|
733.788
|
785.475
|
799.857
|
931.334
|
|
950.682
|
104.127
|
|
106.614
|
54.770
|
55.370
|
76.492
|
78.271
|
May
|
726.340
|
734.136
|
809.439
|
822.489
|
927.763
|
|
942.523
|
104.210
|
|
106.681
|
55.263
|
56.086
|
77.598
|
79.435
|
Jun
|
725.009
|
732.019
|
821.648
|
841.292
|
937.907
|
|
958.245
|
105.303
|
|
107.935
|
55.475
|
56.350
|
77.851
|
79.854
|
Jul
|
728.553
|
732.543
|
853.031
|
863.850
|
947.279
|
|
968.040
|
105.715
|
|
108.481
|
55.710
|
56.516
|
80.658
|
82.766
|
Aug
|
730.621
|
733.596
|
850.556
|
872.749
|
936.025
|
|
951.950
|
107.303
|
|
110.105
|
55.749
|
56.461
|
78.563
|
80.601
|
Sept
|
729.534
|
733.718
|
854.065
|
866.222
|
967.268
|
|
987.703
|
109.046
|
|
111.870
|
53.274
|
54.425
|
73.932
|
75.849
|
Oct
|
728.501
|
733.550
|
850.088
|
863.901
|
953.606
|
|
971.940
|
108.059
|
|
110.862
|
50.168
|
53.739
|
73.431
|
75.335
|
Nov
|
728.026
|
733.313
|
845.541
|
862.629
|
954.842
|
|
971.968
|
108.181
|
|
110.958
|
48.949
|
52.223
|
71.665
|
73.505
|
Dec
|
727.197
|
733.288
|
854.369
|
870.008
|
967.933
|
|
987.336
|
108.563
|
|
111.365
|
54.632
|
55.905
|
71.245
|
73.084
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
728.995
|
728.995
|
892.879
|
909.208
|
1032.51
|
|
1045.15
|
111.392
|
|
114.254
|
60.972
|
62.317
|
73.158
|
75.068
|
Feb
|
728.995
|
733.988
|
892.879
|
909.208
|
1009.67
|
|
1028.42
|
113.333
|
|
116.293
|
60.972
|
62.317
|
73.158
|
75.068
|
Mar
|
729.275
|
734.004
|
891.443
|
906.858
|
1012.08
|
|
1027.82
|
113.419
|
|
116.384
|
61.015
|
62.145
|
73.758
|
75.686
|
Apr
|
728.105
|
734.004
|
888.479
|
902.409
|
1019.50
|
|
1037.19
|
113.765
|
|
116.736
|
56.673
|
60.867
|
74.908
|
76.865
|
May
|
727.547
|
733.789
|
855.950
|
868.811
|
974.522
|
|
991.191
|
112.448
|
|
115.341
|
57.772
|
58.741
|
71.133
|
72.963
|
Jun
|
728.060
|
733.909
|
845.839
|
858.046
|
961.666
|
|
977.244
|
110.859
|
|
113.743
|
54.484
|
55.579
|
71.164
|
73.016
|
Jul
|
727.323
|
733.367
|
845.584
|
858.657
|
954.371
|
|
968.441
|
106.716
|
|
109.455
|
53.924
|
54.948
|
72.372
|
74.229
|
Aug
|
728.112
|
733.698
|
834.501
|
849.175
|
933.500
|
|
947.867
|
104.684
|
|
107.302
|
51.537
|
52.457
|
71.229
|
73.009
|
Sept
|
729.920
|
734.331
|
843.875
|
859.303
|
945.543
|
|
961.283
|
104.681
|
|
107.273
|
46.710
|
50.144
|
66.217
|
67.857
|
Oct
|
733.006
|
737.337
|
837.572
|
847.406
|
946.607
|
|
960.791
|
103.981
|
|
106.577
|
50.059
|
51.152
|
60.371
|
61.879
|
Nov
|
734.445
|
738.709
|
829.096
|
840.370
|
940.229
|
|
955.658
|
103.875
|
|
106.544
|
51.586
|
52.831
|
60.915
|
62.480
|
Dec
|
733.315
|
739.564
|
828.089
|
842.811
|
922.366
|
|
939.924
|
104.777
|
|
107.498
|
48.686
|
52.399
|
60.726
|
62.304
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
733.463
|
738.449
|
831.468
|
845.497
|
933.840
|
|
954.533
|
106.019
|
|
108.854
|
52.390
|
53.608
|
60.402
|
62.017
|
Feb
|
731.909
|
739.743
|
827.082
|
839.898
|
948.727
|
|
963.568
|
106.845
|
|
109.815
|
52.701
|
53.883
|
60.471
|
62.152
|
Mar
|
734.635
|
740.669
|
825.030
|
837.653
|
961.860
|
|
977.338
|
107.324
|
|
110.329
|
50.745
|
51.786
|
60.018
|
61.698
|
Apr
|
739.444
|
745.369
|
825.152
|
837.926
|
958.331
|
|
972.991
|
107.814
|
|
110.899
|
51.799
|
52.874
|
59.134
|
60.826
|
May
|
747.349
|
754.837
|
830.806
|
844.502
|
952.922
|
|
970.197
|
106.641
|
|
109.704
|
51.329
|
52.512
|
55.357
|
56.947
|
Jun
|
773.912
|
780.894
|
866.595
|
878.689
|
971.914
|
|
988.050
|
109.620
|
|
112.694
|
52.541
|
53.842
|
58.010
|
59.636
|
Jul
|
763.498
|
772.922
|
852.960
|
867.230
|
947.255
|
|
967.427
|
109.858
|
|
112.899
|
54.385
|
55.442
|
59.370
|
61.013
|
Aug
|
734.731
|
743.437
|
815.403
|
828.210
|
888.600
|
|
906.030
|
102.554
|
|
105.576
|
48.383
|
49.339
|
55.661
|
57.301
|
Sep
|
735.331
|
741.418
|
847.705
|
861.349
|
959.553
|
|
976.147
|
108.056
|
|
110.930
|
53.408
|
54.912
|
65.163
|
66.890
Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi
1 Averages of daily rates quoted by the Reserve Bank for dealing with commercial banks in Malawi
|
Monthly Economic Review
|
|
|
|
September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 11: Malawi All Share Indices (1999=100)
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
|
INDICES
|
|
RETURN
|
SHARE TURNOVER
|
CAPITALISATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
Foreign
|
All share
|
Dividend
|
Earnings per
|
Volume of shares traded
|
Value
|
Value of shares issued
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
Index
|
Yield
|
Share
|
|
(Malawi Kwacha)
|
(Malawi Kwacha)
|
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
(Kwacha)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
11,462.9
|
1,762.1
|
14,562.5
|
4.0
|
28.4
|
2,355,317,369
|
48,592,086,538.8
|
7,522,117.1
|
|
2016
|
10,456.9
|
2,026.1
|
13,320.5
|
5.2
|
42.8
|
410,895,390
|
6,196,059,036.9
|
8,516,542.4
|
|
2017
|
16,272.6
|
3,519.4
|
21,598.1
|
2.7
|
32.4
|
698,894,283
|
13,516,146,248.3
|
10,609,490.8
|
|
2018
|
28,983.5
|
5,265.1
|
21,318.1
|
1.9
|
6.9
|
958,247,064
|
48,695,858,938.08
|
1,284,705.7
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
11,365.60
|
1,762.13
|
14,440.24
|
4.0
|
28.4
|
2,795,087
|
99,852,436.20
|
7,516,892.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
11,225.08
|
1,762.13
|
14,263.58
|
4.0
|
28.3
|
1,830,916
|
106,507,786.33
|
7,509,345.98
|
|
Mar
|
10,554.04
|
1,762.13
|
13,419.95
|
6.1
|
45.7
|
5,067,001
|
89,521,602.30
|
7,473,305.73
|
|
Apr
|
10.109.50
|
1,762.13
|
12,861.07
|
6.0
|
45.7
|
54,962,804
|
528,512,298.00
|
7,448,932.42
|
|
May
|
10,072.19
|
1,762.13
|
12,814.18
|
6.0
|
45.0
|
30,578,347
|
302,536,644.07
|
7,446,930.72
|
|
Jun
|
10,320.33
|
1,762.13
|
13,126.13
|
5.9
|
45.0
|
5,499,723
|
160,580,210.34
|
7,460,245.29
|
|
Jul
|
10,523.46
|
1,762.13
|
13,381.50
|
5.9
|
45.0
|
9,822,509
|
79,415,164.70
|
7,471,145.06
|
|
Aug
|
10,424.86
|
1,762.13
|
13,174.36
|
5.9
|
45.0
|
42,384,723
|
985,792,369.78
|
7,462,303.95
|
|
Sept
|
10,793.84
|
2,026.07
|
13,744.12
|
5.2
|
45.0
|
29,146,377
|
520,695,844.27
|
8,525,541.22
|
|
Oct
|
10,824.35
|
2,026.07
|
13,782.48
|
5.2
|
45.0
|
2,601,165
|
331,416,056.34
|
8,527,178.17
|
|
Nov
|
10,103.29
|
2,026.07
|
12,875.85
|
5.2
|
45.8
|
38,318,065
|
1,385,112,183.47
|
8,497,260.46
|
|
Dec
|
10,456.92
|
2,026.07
|
13,320.51
|
5.2
|
42.8
|
187,888,673
|
1,606,116,441.14
|
8,516,542.43
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
10,303.61
|
2,026.07
|
13,127.73
|
5.2
|
42.8
|
9,462,616
|
299,523,065.19
|
8,508,182.95
|
|
Feb
|
10,707.55
|
2,026.07
|
13,635.67
|
5.2
|
42.8
|
12,896,314
|
179,654,629.77
|
8,530,208.72
|
|
Mar
|
11,437.62
|
2,308.87
|
14,577.62
|
4.6
|
43.3
|
15,057,251
|
248,460,512.40
|
9,679,155.09
|
|
April
|
11,935.73
|
2,308.87
|
15,203.97
|
4.6
|
43.5
|
10,160,058
|
788,100,892.16
|
9,706,315.56
|
|
May
|
12,228.65
|
2,325.21
|
15,573.68
|
4.6
|
43.5
|
71,859,658
|
1,343,060,713.98
|
9,786,371.11
|
|
June
|
12,386.77
|
2,325.21
|
15,772.51
|
2.9
|
35.39
|
24,562,635
|
1,065,495,688.62
|
9,794,992.97
|
|
July
|
13,265.14
|
2,325.21
|
16,877.16
|
2.9
|
32.38
|
230,820,088
|
1,759,096,772.00
|
9,856,500.67
|
|
Aug
|
15,780.73
|
2,425.75
|
20,049.44
|
2.8
|
32.38
|
43,516,315
|
1,587,733,421.39
|
10,390,610.09
|
|
Sept
|
15,687.31
|
2,425.75
|
19,920.42
|
2.7
|
30.00
|
83,482,149
|
1,325,916,804.33
|
10,488,063.79
|
|
Oct
|
15,760.94
|
2,474.85
|
20,049.06
|
2.7
|
30.00
|
60,346,580
|
2,108,221,256.74
|
10,494,708.34
|
|
Nov
|
15,850.21
|
3,516.49
|
21,122.43
|
2.7
|
30.00
|
14,395,164
|
763,567,556.43
|
10,547,692.73
|
|
Dec
|
16,272.64
|
3,519.43
|
21,598.07
|
2.7
|
32.38
|
122,335,455
|
2,047,314,935.24
|
10,609,490.79
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
16,692.97
|
3,673.87
|
22,223.44
|
2.7
|
32.38
|
36,519,356
|
1,318,037,153.35
|
10,661,816.40
|
|
Feb
|
17,535.66
|
3,706.12
|
23,182.59
|
2.6
|
32.38
|
245,801,275
|
7,696,394,315.30
|
10,827,425.44
|
|
Mar
|
18,009.73
|
5,197.43
|
25,286.79
|
2.3
|
32.10
|
39,059,770
|
1,133,690,674.34
|
12,435,390.30
|
|
Apr
|
18,158.46
|
6,743.62
|
27,092.17
|
2.3
|
51.62
|
80,903,126
|
3,676,838,010.81
|
15,654,624.25
|
|
May
|
19,436.22
|
8,201.57
|
30,043.03
|
2.2
|
50.89
|
265,730,032
|
10,613,139,506.1
|
16,006,955.25
|
|
Jun
|
20,033.47
|
8,237.82
|
30,736.95
|
1.8
|
6.66
|
6,468,082
|
213,441,483.83
|
1,370,739.23
|
|
Jul
|
20,513.69
|
8,237.32
|
31,263.14
|
1.7
|
6.45
|
13,787,978
|
590,259,713.23
|
1,385,750.21
|
|
Aug
|
21,145.76
|
8,237.32
|
31,956.43
|
1.7
|
6.45
|
43,722,958
|
3,009,473,246.19
|
1,416,480.06
|
|
Sep
|
21,621.84
|
8,138.23
|
32,373.19
|
1.8
|
6.45
|
27,090,165
|
3,758,351,970.38
|
1,434,953.37
|
|
Oct
|
20,938.61
|
7,196.88
|
30,622.36
|
1.8
|
6.45
|
46,485,804
|
5,845,797,261.15
|
1,357,347.23
|
|
Nov
|
20,772.39
|
3,778.77
|
26,803.80
|
2.0
|
6.89
|
109,803,770
|
8,429,682,349.22
|
1,188,088.65
|
|
Dec
|
28,983.53
|
5,265.12
|
21,318.07
|
1.9
|
6.89
|
42,869,348
|
2,410,753,256.42
|
1,284,705.65
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
21,159.22
|
5,265.12
|
28,808.89
|
1.8
|
5.64
|
46,773,797
|
2,357,679,787.25
|
1,347,534.92
|
|
Feb
|
20,829.45
|
4,521.94
|
27,687.33
|
1.9
|
6.07
|
165,978,557
|
6,984,580,841.27
|
1,293,719.15
|
|
Mar
|
20,483.29
|
4,521.94
|
27,303.65
|
1.9
|
5.63
|
207,926.826
|
4,822,095,283.42
|
1,275,935.00
|
|
April
|
20,334.43
|
4,521.94
|
27,138.65
|
1.9
|
5.66
|
53,606,240
|
5 ,237,292,481.94
|
1,281,524.29
|
|
May
|
22,235.79
|
4,521.93
|
29,246.08
|
2.0
|
4.84
|
139,056,337
|
9,091,064,161.08
|
1,379,206.06
|
|
June
|
22,877.77
|
4,520.31
|
29,956.00
|
2.0
|
4.37
|
14,124,014
|
807,635,164.50
|
1,412,128.98
|
|
July
|
22,387.89
|
4,520.31
|
29,413.02
|
2.0
|
4.37
|
27,022,913
|
2,203,627,437.99
|
1,387,035.06
|
|
Aug
|
22,420.52
|
4,272.58
|
29,197.17
|
2.0
|
4.00
|
27,644,237
|
798,659,625.46
|
1,378,000.47
|
|
Sept
|
22,735.48
|
4,272.58
|
29,546.27
|
2.0
|
4.00
|
154,699,117
|
3,706,719,491.33
|
1,394,440.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Malawi Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 14:04:00 UTC
|
|