Reserve Bank of Malawi : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review

^ Means preliminary figure All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw. Monthly Economic Review September 2019 1.0 INTRODUCTION This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of September 2019. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, the real sector and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations. 1.1 Gross Official Reserves Gross official reserves stood at US$631.6 million at the end of September 2019, representing 3 months of imports. 1.2 Exchange Rates The Malawi kwacha remained stable against the United States dollar and appreciated against the euro and Zambian kwacha while depreciating against the rest of its trading partners' currencies. 1.3 Money Supply Annual growth rate of broad money (M2) declined to 11.6 percent in September 2019 from 12.4 percent and 15.5 percent in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. Similar to developments over the previous two months, the growth in M2 was entirely driven by Net Domestic Assets (NDA) while Net Foreign Assets (NFA) went down. Consequently, the stock of M2 closed September 2019 at K1,272.6 billion. 1.4 Interest Rates The Reserve Bank of Malawi maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in September 2019. Meanwhile, a reference rate was adopted to replace the commercial banks' base lending rate. The reference rate was recorded at 12.4 percent. Commercial banks' average savings rates stood at 4.58 percent. 1.5 Inflation Headline inflation decelerated by 0.3 percentage points to 9.2 percent in September 2019. The easing of price pressures emanated from food inflation which slowed down by 0.7 percentage points to 13.9 percent. Meanwhile, average inflation during the period January to September 2019 stood at 9.0 percent, same level as was registered during a similar period in 2018. EXTERNAL SECTOR Foreign Exchange Reserves and the Malawi Kwacha Exchange Rate Gross official reserves were recorded at US$631.6 million which is equivalent to 3.0 months of import cover. 1 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Meanwhile, the Malawi kwacha remained stable against the US dollar and traded at K739.26 per US dollar at end September 2019. Against the euro, the kwacha rallied by 0.8 percent and traded at K808.13 per euro. The appreciation was explained by weakening of the euro following the European Central bank's decision to cut the main deposit rate by 10 basis points. In contrast, the local currency lost value against the British pound by 1.2 percent due to easing fears of a no-Brexit deal. Against the Chinese yuan and Indian rupee, the kwacha depreciated by 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, and traded at K103.14 per yuan and K10.40 per rupee. Similarly, on account of a stronger South African rand supported by higher than expected economic performance, the kwacha depreciated by 1.6 percent against the rand and traded at K48.80 per rand. Whereas against the Zambian kwacha, the Malawi kwacha gained value by 0.5 percent and traded at K55.79 per Zambian kwacha at the end of the month under review. The outturn was explained by challenges in the country's mining sector which led to weakening of the Zambian kwacha. BANKING AND FINANCE Broad Money and its Components The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) slowed down to 11.6 percent in September 2019 from percent and 15.5 percent recorded in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. This outcome was explained by slower annual growth of quasi money (QM) in the month compared to the preceding month. Consequently, , the contribution of M1 to the annual growth rate of M2 in September 2019 was 7.5 percentage points compared to 4.3 percentage points in August 2019. Meanwhile, the share of QM in the annual growth rate of M2 decreased to 4.1 percentage points from percentage points and 11.5 percentage points in the preceding month and corresponding period in 2018, respectively. On a monthly basis, M2 contracted by K9.6 billion (0.7 percent) to K1,272.6 billion , following a decline in both M1 and QM. Specifically, M1 and QM declined by K8.6 billion (1.4 percent) and K1.1 billion (0.2 percent) to K588.1 billion and K684.5 billion, respectively. The downturn in M1 followed a drop in currency in circulation of K10.4 billion to K207.9 billion in the month, which was partially offset by an uptick in demand deposits of K1.8 billion to K380.2 billion. Meanwhile, the decrease in QM was underpinned by foreign currency denominated deposits, which went down by K3.4 billion to K188.0 billion but was however partially offset by term (time and savings) deposits, which increased by K2.3 billion to K496.6 billion (Table 1). 2 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 The decreases in both currency in circulation and foreign currency denominated deposits was mainly on account of a general slowdown in agriculture produce marketing in the month as the 2019 agricultural marketing season was winding up. Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) 2018 2019 Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar April May Jun Jul Aug Sep Money Supply 1,140.6 1,130.1 1,168.4 1,196.5 1,163.5 1,170.2 1,174.1 1,168.9 1,215.6 1,263.5 1,254.5 1,282.2 1,272.6 (M2) Narrow money 502.5 537.7 563.9 554.6 510.5 514.7 532.0 533.0 555.3 596.2 577.5 596.6 588.1 (M1) Quasi-money 638.1 592.4 604.5 641.9 653.0 655.6 642.2 636.0 660.3 667.3 677.0 685.6 684.5 Net Foreign Assets 330.1 270.1 251.6 371.3 492.8 479.4 413.4 369.4 363.6 420.5 347.2 322.2 280.9 Net Domestic 810.5 860.0 916.7 825.2 670.7 690.9 760.8 799.5 852.1 842.9 907.3 960.1 991.7 Assets Domestic Credit 1,027.2 1,077.9 1,151.3 1,098.1 935.3 945.5 1,034.2 1,071.6 1,147.6 1,166.2 1,158.5 1,221.8 1,291.1 Government (Net) 546.3 579.9 652.6 606.9 450.0 465.8 547.4 559.4 619.6 615.6 574.2 641.6 706.6 Private Sector 447.3 464.7 466.2 456.7 447.1 442.7 442.3 465.2 478.1 501.7 531.5 522.0 526.5 Other Pub. Sector 33.6 33.3 32.5 34.5 37.5 37.1 44.5 46.9 49.9 48.9 52.8 58.2 58.0 Other Items (Net) -216.7 -217.9 -234.6 -272.9 -264.6 -254.7 -273.4 -272.0 -293.1 -323.3 -251.2 -261.7 -299.4 Annual M2 growth 15.5 11.1 12.8 11.4 12.4 13.4 15.0 11.5 9.4 10.7 10.8 12.4 11.6 (%) Monthly M2 0.0 -0.9 3.4 2.4 -2.8 0.6 0.3 -0.4 4.0 3.9 -0.7 2.2 -0.7 growth (%) Reserve Money 298.5 291.5 314.9 289.4 274.9 238.9 273.8 257.7 278.7 309.1 330.8 10.6 10.6 Money Multiplier 3.8 3.9 3.7 4.1 4.2 4.9 4.3 4.5 4.4 4.1 3.8 3.6 3.9 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 3.2 Counterparts to Broad Money On the assets side, growth in M2 continued to be driven by NDA which contributed 15.9 percentage points to the annual growth rate of M2 in the month compared to 16.1 percentage points and 23.0 percentage points in the preceding month and corresponding month in 2018, respectively. Meanwhile, the contribution of NFA to the annual growth rate of M2 stood at minus 4.3 percentage points compared to minus 3.7 percentage points and minus 7.6 percentage points in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. On monthly basis, the K9.6 billion downturn in M2 was entirely explained by NFA of the banking system, which declined by K41.2 billion (US$55.7 million) to K280.9 billion (US$380.0 million). Meanwhile, the banking system created NDA amounting to K31.6 billion to close September 2019 at K991.7 billion. 3.2.1 Net Foreign Assets Overall, the total banking system reserves stood at US737.1 million (3.5 months of import cover) compared to US$793.3 million (3.8 months of import cover) and US$834.2 million (4.0 months of import cover) in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. 3 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Gross official reserves were to the tune of US$631.6 million compared to US$682.2 million and US$689.2 million in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2018. In terms of prospective import coverage, the reserves were equivalent of 3.0 months of import cover in September 2019. Similarly, commercial bank reserves closed the month at US$105.5 million compared to US$111.1 million and US$145.0 million as at end-August 2019 and end-September 2018, respectively. NFA for the banking system stood at US$380.0 million in the month comprising US$332.2 million for the monetary authorities and US$47.8 million for commercial banks. 3.2.2 Net Domestic Assets The banking system saw an accumulation of NDA to K991.7 billion as at end September 2019 from K960.1 billion in the preceding month, entirely on account of an increase in domestic credit amounting to K69.3 billion in the month. Meanwhile, Other items (net) declined by K37.6 billion to minus K299.4 billion as at end-September 2019. 3.2.2.1 Domestic Credit The banking system outstanding stock of domestic credit increased to K1,291.1 billion in the month under review from K1,221.8 billion in the preceding month. The development was largely supported by net credit to central government which grew by K65.0 billion to K706.6 billion. Further, private sector credit increased by K4.5 billion to K526.5 as at end September 2019. Meanwhile, credit to state owned enterprises declined by K253.7 million to K58.0 billion. Credit to the Public Sector The banking system's claims on the public sector (government and statutory bodies) grew by K64.8 billion to K764.5 billion in September 2019. Commercial banks' net claims on the central government increased by K37.0 billion, on account of an increase in commercial bank holding of government securities and a decrease in government deposits. Specifically, holding of Treasury notes and Treasury bills went up by K16.6 billion and K9.3 billion to K320.0 billion and K155.6 billion, respectively. Adding to the expansionary effect above, government drew down its deposits at the commercial banks by K11.1 billion hence a decline in the total deposit stock to K72.1 billion in the month. Credit to the Private Sector The annual growth rate of private sector credit stood at 17.7 percent in the month compared to 18.8 percent and 8.7 percent in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2018. In general, growth of private sector credit has been stronger in 2019 compared to 2018, largely due 4 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 to easing monetary conditions, continued improvement in economic activity, and improvement in asset quality of commercial banks. On monthly basis, private sector credit grew by K4.5 billion (0.9 percent) to K526.5 billion, largely explained by commercial and industrial loans and individual household loans which rose by K7.9 billion and K1.8 billion to K228.9 billion and K155.8 billion, respectively. In contrast, foreign currency denominated loans and mortgages declined by K6.3 billion and K688.9 million to K125.5 billion and K43.7 billion, partly offsetting the increase in the commercial and individual loans above. Meanwhile, commercial banks lowered their provisions for loan losses by K1.7 billion to K27.4 billion. A sectoral decomposition of private sector credit shows a pickup in credit to Manufacturing (K10.5 billion), Financial services (K2.8 billion) and Construction (K825.0 million) sectors. Meanwhile, credit contractions amounting to K5.0 billion, K1.8 billion and K1.1 billion were recorded in Wholesale and retail trade, Restaurants and hotels and Community, social and personal services sectors, respectively. Consequently, the distribution of the outstanding stock of private sector credit across the economic sectors (Chart 1) showed a drop in the proportion of credit to Wholesale and retail trade and a rebound in the share of credit to the Manufacturing sector. The above notwithstanding, Wholesale and retail trade sector continued to be the largest credit holder at 23.9 percent of the outstanding stock of private sector credit, followed by the Agriculture sector at 20.0 percent, Manufacturing at 15.9 percent and Community, social and personal services sector at 11.0 percent. 5 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Chart 1: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit 1.00 0.75 0.50 0.25 0.00 Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting Manufacturing Wholesale and retail trade Community, social and personal services Other sectors Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 4.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS Central government budgetary operations for the month of September 2019 closed with a lower deficit of K17.7 billion, compared to a deficit of K41.1 billion recorded in August 2019. Total revenues amounted to K110.1 billion while total expenditures amounted to K127.7 billion in the month. 4.1 Revenues1 Revenues increased by K23.7 billion in September 2019, following a decline of K10.8 billion recorded in the previous month. The reported increase in revenues was attributed to both domestic as well as foreign receipts. Total domestic revenues rose by K19.5 billion from a decrease of K13.2 billion to K81.4 billion as recorded in August 2019. The increase in domestic revenue collections in the month under review emanated from an increase of K15.5 billion and K4.0 billion in tax and non- tax revenue collections, respectively. Foreign transfers on the other hand recorded an increase of K4.2 billion (US$5.7 million) to K9.2 billion (US$12.4 million) in the month. 4.2 Expenditures Total expenditures in the review month increased, albeit marginally, by K262.2 million from K127.5 billion recorded in August 2019. The slight increase in expenditures observed in the month resulted 1Revenue figures may slightly differ with those reported by the Malawi Revenue Authority as RBM records represent data actually remitted into the consolidated account on a particular transfer date. 6 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 from an increase of K357.6 million in recurrent expenditures which was slightly offset by a decrease of K95.4 billion. in development expenditures. Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion) 2018 2019 Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar April May June July Aug Sep Total Revenues 115.2 89.6 92.7 89.8 92.4 87.2 96.3 88.5 100.0 132.7 97.3 86.4 110.1 Domestic Revenues 104.9 82.5 85.6 83.2 87.5 82.8 74.3 81.2 86.4 85.1 94.6 81.4 100.9 Tax Revenue 101.5 79.7 80.4 79.8 84.9 78.4 69.9 77.1 81.8 78.5 88.9 77.8 93.3 Non Tax revenue 3.4 2.8 5.2 3.4 2.6 4.4 4.4 4.1 4.6 6.6 5.7 3.6 7.6 Departmental receipts 2.4 2.0 4.1 3.0 1.9 4.0 3.5 2.5 4.0 3.2 3.8 3.0 4.7 1.0 0.8 1.1 0.4 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.6 0.6 2.0 0.6 2.9 Other Receipts 3.4 Grants 10.3 7.1 7.1 6.7 4.9 4.4 22.1 7.4 13.5 47.6 2.6 5.0 9.2 Total Expenditures 111.4 112.7 147.2 103.0 107.8 103.3 138.0 109.5 131.0 77.8 131.4 127.5 127.7 Recurrent Expenditure 95.8 95.7 129.5 86.7 87.0 84.3 114.0 92.2 110.9 61.5 118.5 113.4 113.8 Interest Payments 24.8 17.3 14.5 7.9 10.4 11.6 34.0 7.2 35.7 15.7 12.1 13.5 39.0 Domestic 22.2 14.7 13.8 6.6 9.3 11.2 31.3 5.9 35.6 15.6 12.0 12.1 36.7 Foreign 2.6 2.6 0.7 1.3 1.2 0.4 2.6 1.3 0.1 75.7 0.0 1.4 2.3 Development 15.6 17.0 17.8 16.3 20.8 19.0 24.0 17.3 20.1 16.3 12.9 14.1 14.0 Deficit/Surplus 3.8 -23.1 -54.5 -13.2 -15.4 -16.1 -41.6 -21.0 -31.1 54.9 -34.1 -41.1 -17.7 Financing (net) -1.3 34.8 60.0 17.7 22.5 21.3 79.2 53.8 55.0 -22.2 2.2 29.11 47.2 Foreign 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Domestic 1.3 34.8 60.0 17.7 22.5 21.3 79.2 53.8 55.0 -22.2 -2.2 29.1 47.2 Banking System -30.4 33.5 72.7 -45.7 -56.2 15.0 81.6 43.0 60.2 -17.4 -41.4 67.4 65.0 Non-Bank Sector 29.1 1.2 -12.7 63.4 178.7 6.3 -2.4 10.8 -5.1 5.0 39.2 -38.3 -17.8 Errors and Omissions -10.8 11.7 5.5 4.5 7.1 5.2 37.6 32.9 23.9 32.7 -36.3 -12.0 29.5 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi PRODUCTION AND PRICES Domestic Production 5.1.1 Tobacco Sales The 2019 tobacco marketing season officially opened on 25th April 2019 and officially closed on 27th September 2019. Tobacco volume sales decreased by 18.0 percent to 165.6 million kilograms from 202.0 million kilograms recorded in 2018. Of the total sales, 138.9 million kilograms (83.9 percent) was burley tobacco, 22.6 million kilograms (13.7 percent) was flue cured tobacco. Northern Division Dark Fired (NDDF) tobacco amounted to 3.4 million kilograms accounting for 2.0 percent of the total volumes sold whereas Southern Division Dark Fired (SDDF) amounted to 0.7 million kilograms representing 0.4 percent. 7 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Tobacco fetched an all-type average price of US$1.43 per kilogram in 2019. This was 14.3 percent lower than US$1.67 per kilogram in 2018. Cumulative average price for burley tobacco was US$1.31 per kilogram compared to US$1.56 per kilogram in 2018. Average price for flue cured tobacco stood at US$2.19 per kilogram, down from US$2.25 per kilogram registered in 2018. Meanwhile, cumulative average prices for NDDF and SDDF stood at US$1.40 and US$1.48 per kilogram, lower than average prices of US$1.60 and US$1.73 per kilogram recorded in the 2018 marketing season, respectively. Of the total sales, 71.6 percent (118.6 million kilograms) was sold under contract system compared to 76.6 percent in 2018 against 28.4 percent (47.0 million kilograms) sold through auction system compared to 23.4 percent in the preceding marketing season. Tobacco sold on auction system fetched an all-type average price of US$1.09 per kilogram against an all-type average price of US$1.56 per kilogram fetched on the contract system. Total realization from the 2019 tobacco sales amounted to US$237.0 million, 29.8 percent lower than US$337.5 million realized in 2018. 5.1.2 Tea Sales Tea production amounted to 2.1 million kilograms in September 2019, lower than 3.6 million kilograms recorded in the corresponding period of 2018 while the volume of tea sales through the Limbe auction market amounted to 0.2 million kilograms from 0.4 million kilograms recorded in August 2019 and 0.5 million kilograms registered in September 2018. Tea prices averaged US$1.95 per kilogram during the month under review compared to US$1.38 per kilogram fetched in September 2018. At this level, total realization from the tea sales stood at US$0.5 million in the review month from another US$0.5 million in August 2019 and US$0.6 million realized in September 2018. 5.2 Domestic Prices Inflationary pressures slowed down during the month of September 2019 as headline inflation decelerated by 0.3 percentage points to 9.2 percent. The outturn was also lower than 9.5 percent recorded in September 2018. The easing of price pressures emanated from food inflation, which slowed down by 0.7 percentage points to 13.9 percent, largely attributed to a slowdown of the increase in maize prices. Average inflation during the period January 2019 to September 2019 stood at 9.0 percent, same level as was registered during the similar period in 2018. Urban inflation dropped to 7.0 percent during the review month from 7.3 percent recorded in August 2019 whereas rural inflation 8 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 decreased to 11.1 percent from 11.3 percent registered in August 2019. Month-on-month inflation remained at 3.0 percent as recorded in August 2019. The slowdown in food inflation was more pronounced in urban areas as food inflation decelerated by percentage points to 11.3 percent whilst rural food inflation subsided by 0.3 percentage points to percent. Anchored by stability in the exchange rate, non-food inflation remained unchanged at 5.4 percent in September 2019 similar to August 2019. The September 2019 non-food inflation outturn was lower than 8.9 percent registered in September 2018. For the period January 2019 to September 2019, non- food inflation averaged 5.6 percent compared to 8.9 percent during the period January 2018 to September 2018. This is reflective of weak demand pressures and the relative stability of the Kwacha. Inflation on a month-on-month(m-o-m) basis stood at 1.7 percent in September 2019 from 1.6 percent in August 2019 and 2.0 percent in September 2018. M-o-m food inflation in September 2019 remained at 3.0 percent as registered in the preceding month. Meanwhile, non-foodm-o-m inflation rose by 0.7 percent in September 2019 compared to 0.4 percent in the preceding month. MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET Open Market Operations Net Government operations resulted into net injection of K60.25 billion. This was a result of Government net expenditure position of K19.15 billion and a net injection of K41.10 billion through net maturities of Government domestic debt securities. A total of K23.15 billion was withdrawn through net foreign exchange sales in September 2019. In addition, K7.95 billion was withdrawn from the financial market through open market operations. Overall, a net of K29.15 billion was injected into the financial market (Table 3). 9 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion) (K'bn) Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep (Net operations supplying liquidity +) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net Government Operations (+=injection) 68.16 21.60 64.79 34.53 74.83 63.02 60.25 Net Government Position excluding grants 63.72 27.68 44.59 -7.57 36.78 35.87 19.15 Revenue 74.25 81.81 86.42 85.12 94.62 81.42 100.87 MRA 69.87 77.08 81.83 78.51 88.91 77.79 93.26 Non-tax 4.38 4.07 4.58 6.61 5.71 3.63 7.61 Expenditure 137.97 109.49 131.01 77.55 131.40 117.29 120.02 Net Government Domestic Borrowing 4.44 -6.08 20.20 42.10 38.05 27.15 41.10 TB/TN/PN issues 74.59 77.30 35.73 65.42 43.17 48.42 35.85 TB/TN/PN maturity 79.03 71.22 55.93 107.52 81.22 75.57 76.95 Net Forex Operations -5.89 -20.50 -16.36 -15.12 -5.58 11.62 -23.15 Sales 5.89 20.50 16.36 19.65 26.42 16.98 23.15 Purchases 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.53 20.84 9.51 0.00 Net OMO 42.31 7.96 29.71 -5.03 9.01 1.37 -7.95 Injections 78.12 51.04 615.76 377.00 341.77 119.11 31.66 RBM bill maturities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturity of 3-YR RBM bond 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Purchase of securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturity of OMO T-bills 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturing Deposits on Deposit Facility 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Access on the Lombard Facility 21.20 45.95 585.25 357.30 332.76 103.55 9.50 Repo maturities 57.02 5.09 30.51 19.70 9.01 15.56 22.16 Withdrawals 35.81 43.08 586.05 382.03 332.76 117.74 39.61 RBM bill issues 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Issue of Monetary Policy TBs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Issue of RBM bond 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Deposits on Deposit Facility 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Sale of securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturing Access on the Lombard Facility 35.81 43.08 571.31 359.21 326.88 117.74 16.92 Repos 0.00 0.00 14.74 22.82 0.00 0.00 22.69 Net Operations 104.58 9.06 78.14 14.38 84.14 56.92 29.15 Reserve Money Estimate: 273.18 256.97 278.91 306.97 323.63 351.33 330.72 Currency in Circulation 191.09 207.75 233.00 245.29 263.88 254.36 244.05 Bankers Deposits 82.09 49.22 45.90 61.68 59.75 96.97 86.67 Reserve Money Target 308.80 346.24 346.24 340.18 340.18 340.18 346.24 Reserve Money Over (+)/Under (-) Performance 35.62 89.27 67.33 39.27 16.37 -11.34 9.45 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 6.2 Government Securities Market 6.2.1 Treasury bills Primary Market The primary market for Treasury bills in the month of September 2019 attracted total subscriptions of K140.50 billion, up from K54.00 billion registered in the previous month. The bulk of the subscriptions were on the 182-day and 364-day tenors which attracted 36.41 percent and 37.09 percent respectively, while the 91-day attracted 26.50 percent. 10 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 On the other hand, a total amount of K20.79 billion was allotted out of the K140.50 billion subscriptions. Unlike the subscriptions, the highest allotment was made on the 364-day tenor at 75.92 percent, while 13.43 percent and 10.65 percent were allotted on the 91-day and 182-day tenors, respectively. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury bills during the month of September 2019. Total Treasury bills redemptions during the month under review amounted to K30.26 billion. All maturities were from Treasury bills issued on the primary market. Treasury bill issuances of K20.79 billion against the total maturities of K30.26 billion resulted in a net redemption of K9.47 billion. Thus, the Treasury bills stock during the month of September 2019 decreased to K347.64 billion from K357.11 billion recorded at the end of August 2019. Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion) Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Total Subscription 131.68 215.17 52.34 24.07 93.79 54.00 140.50 Issues 49.09 50.48 32.34 19.73 87.86 12.31 20.79 Normal 49.09 50.48 32.34 19.73 87.86 12.31 20.79 TB from Conversion 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturities 61.04 60.52 168.17 39.57 76.86 72.14 30.26 Normal 61.04 60.52 53.83 37.70 76.86 72.14 30.26 TB from Conversion 0.00 0.00 114.35 1.87 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net Issues (+)/maturities(-) -11.95 -10.04 -135.83 -19.84 11.00 -59.83 -9.47 T-Bill stock at Face Value 571.67 561.63 425.79 405.95 416.94 357.11 347.64 Memorandum Items: Conversions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 T-Bill stock at Cost Value 509.80 503.07 385.01 367.59 380.42 326.72 318.31 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 6.2.2 Treasury Bills Yields The all-type average Treasury bill yield decreased by 51 basis points to 9.64 percent in September 2019 from 10.16 percent in the previous month. The average yields for the 182 and 364-day tenors decreased by 64 basis points each while that for the 91-day tenor dropped by 24 basis points, consequently, the average yields for the 91, 182 and 364 day tenors closed at 9.13 percent, 9.77 percent and 10.03 percent, respectively. 6.2.3 Treasury Notes Market Total subscriptions for Treasury notes on the primary market in September 2019 amounted to K90.41 billion. From these subscriptions, total issuances amounted to K18.35 billion representing 20.29 percent of the total subscribed funds. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury notes during the period under review. Of the total of K18.35 billion, K5.98 billion was 11 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 issued on a 10-year Treasury note at an average yield of 18.04 percent while K12.37 billion was issued on a 5-year Treasury note at an average yield of 14 percent. There were no maturities of Treasury notes in September 2019. As a result, the stock of Treasury Notes as at end-September 2019 increased to K1,590.79 billion from K1,572.44 billion in the preceding month. 6.3 Inter-Bank Money Market Banking system liquidity increased in September 2019 compared to August 2019. The daily average excess reserves for September 2019 closed at K34.11 billion compared to K14.70 billion recorded during August 2019. Following the increase in excess reserves, access on the Lombard Facility decreased, from a daily average of K5.75 billion in August 2019 to K1.90 billion in September 2019. Similarly, the interbank volume trading decreased from K7.75 billion in August 2019 to a K1.63 billion in September 2019. Due to the liquidity conditions alluded above, the interbank market rate (IBR) decreased to 10.00 percent at the end of September 2019 compared to 10.70 percent that was recorded at the end of August 2019. Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion) (K'bn) Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Daily Average Total Reserves 66.02 54.24 57.96 55.07 68.34 88.23 Daily Average Required Reserves 51.24 50.76 52.66 54.02 53.64 54.12 Daily Average Excess Reserves 14.78 3.48 5.30 1.05 14.70 34.11 Daily Average Un-borrowed Excess Reserves 8.22 -24.38 -14.55 -14.07 8.95 32.21 Daily Average Inter-bank Market Trading 5.93 5.12 17.59 13.48 7.75 1.63 Daily Average Lombard Facility Access 6.56 27.86 19.85 15.12 5.75 1.90 Inter-bank Market Rate (End Period, Percentage) 11.90 13.42 13.40 13.53 10.70 10.00 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 6.4 Interest Rates The monetary authorities maintained the Policy Rate at 13.50 percent in the month. The average interbank market rate (IBR) and the average Treasury bill yields dropped to 7.63 percent and 9.64 percent from 13.29 percent and 10.16 percent in the preceding month, respectively. In September 2019, a reference rate was adopted to replace the base lending rate. The reference rate is calculated as a weighted average of the Lombard rate, the IBR, the 91 day Treasury bill rate and the savings rate. For the month of September the reference rate recorded at 12.4 percent. Commercial banks' average savings rates stood at 4.58 percent. 12 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (MK' billion) 2018 2019 Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Policy Rate 16.00 16.00 14.5 14.5 14.50 14.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 Base Rate 24.78 24.78 24.78 14.9 14.90 14.90 13.90 13.90 13.90 13.90 12.4* 3-mon Fixed Rate 8.13 8.13 8.13 6.68 6.77 6.77 6.77 6.77 6.77 6.77 6.77 8.39 8.39 8.39 4.49 4.58 4.58 4.58 4.58 4.58 4.58 4.58 Savings Rate Interbank Rate Minimum 14.77 14.22 8.43 4.50 4.57 2.64 11.00 13.32 13.41 10.70 5.00 Maximum 15.04 14.74 14.55 9.68 6.35 11.90 13.60 13.70 13.59 13.53 10.70 All Type Treasury bill Yield1 13.25 13.00 12.78 10.52 10.58 10.03 9.42 9.48 9.64 10.16 9.64 91 Days 11.98 11.42 11.32 9.61 9.74 9.30 8.84 8.95 8.94 9.40 9.13 182 Days 14.00 13.56 13.01 10.50 10.50 10.00 9.41 9.48 9.56 10.41 9.77 364 Days 13.76 14.02 14.00 11.46 11.50 10.80 10.00 10.00 10.41 10.66 10.03 Mortgage (min) 25.00 25.00 25.00 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi *From September 2019, the base rate was replaced with the reference rate CAPITAL MARKETS Stock Market 7.1.1 Primary Market There was no listing on the primary market and hence the number of listed companies remained at fourteen (14). 7.1.2 Secondary Stock Market The secondary stock market registered increases in value and volume of shares traded in the month under review. A total of 154.70 million shares earning K3.71 billion were traded compared to 27.64 million shares which earned K0.80 billion in the previous month. The increases in excess of 360.00 percent in value and volume emanated from increased trading activity on the stock market as investors continued to respond to positive half-year results released by listed companies. In the corresponding month of 2018, a total of 27.1 million shares exchanged hands at a total consideration of K3.7 billion. The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) gained 349.10 points and closed off the month at 29,546.27 points, translating into a positive month-on-month return on index of 1.20 percent. The increase in MASI resulted from an increase in the Domestic Share Index (DSI), which closed higher at 22,735.48 points in September 2019 from 22,420.52 points in August 2019. The increase was on account of share price gains on National Bank of Malawi Plc, NBS Bank plc and Standard Bank Plc counters. On the other hand, the Foreign Share Index (FSI) was static at 4,272.58 points (refer to Chart 3 below). 13 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Chart 3: Trends in MASI, DSI and FSI 35,000.00 10,000.00 30,000.00 9,000.00 8,000.00 25,000.00 7,000.00 20,000.00 6,000.00 Points Points 5,000.00 15,000.00 4,000.00 10,000.00 3,000.00 2,000.00 5,000.00 1,000.00 - - MASI DSI FSI (Rhs) Source: Malawi Stock Exchange Total market capitalisation closed high at K1,394.44 billion in September 2019 from K1,378.00 billion recorded in the previous month. The increase was on account of the share price gains registered on National Bank of Malawi plc, NBS Bank plc and Standard Bank Malawi plc counters despite a share price loss on TNM plc counter. Subsequently, domestic market capitalisation also closed higher at K1,168.04 billion at end September 2019 from K1,151.89 billion in August 2019. In dollar terms, the total market capitalisation increased to US$1.90 million from US$1.88 million in the previous month. The increase was explained by the share price gains on three counters which outweighed share price loss on one counter. In the corresponding period of 2018, the total market capitalisation stood at US$1.97 billion. 7.2 Debt Market A treasury note with a coupon rate of 9.00 percent was listed during the period under review. This brought the total number of debt instruments issued and listed on the market to fourteen, comprising five corporate bonds and nine treasury notes. 14 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 APPENDIX Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 Sep Sep Real Sector Population (million) 14.8 15.3 15.8 16.3 16.8 17.4 17.9 17.9 18.5 GDP at current market prices 1,425.2 1,924.1 2,534.5 3,212.7 3,812.6 4,631.9 5,266.3 5,266.3 5,970.1 Real GDP growth (percent) 2.1 6.3 6.2 3.3 2.7 5.1 4.0 4.0 5.0 GDP per capita (K'000) 102.5 133.6 160.4 197.1 226.9 266.6 293.7 293.7 322.6 GDP per capita (US$) 411.6 361.9 378.0 394.5 318.1 365.1 401.0 401.0 440.5 Consumer Price Index (CPI)2 403.4 127.3 157.6 192.0 233.7 260.7 104.7 105.1 114.8 Average annual inflation rate (percent) 21.3 27.3 23.8 21.9 21.7 11.5 9.2 9.5 9.2 Fiscal Sector Total Revenue 363.3 476.4 535.9 661.3 810.0 946.6 1,079.1 115.2 110.1 Domestic Revenues 265.2 373.0 483.0 614.2 742.0 858.7 988.6 104.9 100.9 Grants 97.9 103.4 52.9 47.1 67.0 87.9 90.5 10.3 9.2 Total expenditure 388.6 539.3 593.1 762.7 964.3 1,136.1 1,316.7 111.4 127.7 Recurrent 349.8 459.9 534.4 667.2 832.5 973.1 1,119.9 95.8 113.8 Development 72.1 79.4 58.7 95.5 131.8 163.0 196.9 15.6 13.9 Deficit/GDP ratio (after grants) -6.5 -3.4 -2.6 -3.2 -4.0 -4.1 -4.5 3.8 -17.7 Monetary Sector Net Foreign Assets 31.9 134.2 241.6 339.5 355.8 455.7 372.6 330.1 280.9 Net Domestic Credit 369.6 452.4 458.2 604.4 755.0 937.8 1,098.1 1,027.2 1,291.1 Government 140.6 184.1 153.4 209.0 337.5 519.9 606.8 546.3 706.6 Statutory bodies 19.4 17.8 4.3 5.1 9.2 8.1 34.5 33.6 58.0 Private (gross) 220.1 250.4 300.5 390.3 408.3 409.8 456.7 447.3 526.5 Money Supply (M2) 386.5 522.0 629.8 778.8 897.3 1,074.4 1,196.5 1,140.6 1,272.6 M2 Growth Rate (annual percent) 22.9 35.1 20.7 23.7 15.2 19.7 11.4 15.5 11.6 Reserve Money 113.2 156.9 212.3 206.0 240.6 278.9 289.4 298.5 330.2 Banks Deposits 42.2 61.6 92.4 66.0 56.2 78.2 59.6 81.2 86.4 External Sector Overall Balance 6.3 68.6 76.3 45.1 -48.0 43.9 2.2 .. .. Current Account -208.9 -449.1 -482.1 -411.5 -532.4 -555.4. -996.3 .. .. Exports (fob ) 313.8 472.0 641.9 562.0 754.0 694.5 574.4 72.7 .. Imports (cif) 584.5 1002.5 1140.6 1105.1 1537.0 1807.7 2023.6 202.0 .. Trade balance -270.7 -530.5 -498.7 -543.1 -783.0 -1113.2 -1449.2 .. .. Capital account balance 89.6 222.7 194.1 114.0 171.6 219.1 294.0 .. .. Gross foreign exchange reserves 139.1 278.4 389.6 549.2 586.7 586.7 658.8 606.7 544.9 Official 72.2 173.0 276.6 445.3 438.6 438.6 546.9 501.2 466.9 Commercial banks 66.9 105.4 113.0 103.9 148.1 148.1 111.9 105.5 78.0 Import cover (Official reserves in 3.3 3.0 months) 1.1 2.1 3.1 3.2 2.9 2.9 3.6 Current account balance/GDP .. .. (percent) -19.0 -27.6 -19.7 -16.9 -20.5 -24.0 -14.7 Debt/GDP (percent) 28.9 34.1 33.6 33.0 35.0 44.4 62.7 .. .. Debt Service/Exports (percent) 1.2 2.5 3.4 3.8 4.1 5.4 4.9 .. .. MK/US Dollar (eop) 335.127 435.229 435.229 664.365 725.01 730.46 733.69 732.51 739.26 MK/US Dollar (pd avg) 330.457 369.181 369.181 499.607 713.85 726.65 732.33 732.13 738.37 Source: National Statistical Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi and Ministry of Finance 2 2000=100 for the years 2007-2009 and 2012; 2010= 100 for the years 2010, 2011 and 2013. 15 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100) All items Food & Non-alcoholic Non-food inflation 2015 21.9 23.9 20.0 2016 21.7 26.6 17.1 2017 11.5 10.3 12.8 2018 9.2 9.8 9.0 2016 Jan 23.5 28.4 18.5 Feb 23.4 28.6 17.9 Mar 22.1 26.5 17.8 Apr 20.9 24.3 17.7 May 21.5 25..7 17.6 June 22.6 27.7 18.2 July 23.5 29.2 18.7 Aug 22.8 28.7 17.8 Sept 21.2 27.0 15.9 Oct 20.1 25.4 15.2 Nov 19.9 24.8 15.2 Dec 20.0 24.4 15.4 2017 Jan 18.2 21.1 15.0 Feb 16.1 17.5 14.6 Mar 15.8 17.0 14.5 Apr 14.6 14.7 14.5 May 12.3 11.2 13.5 Jun 11.3 9.3. 13.2 Jul 10.2 7.4 12.7 Aug 9.3 6.2 12.2 Sept 8.4 5.1 11.6 Oct 8.3 4.8 11.7 Nov 7.7 4.7 11.0 Dec 7.1 4.3 10.0 2018 Jan3 8.1 7.6 9.6 Feb 7.8 7.3 9.4 Mar 9.9 10.6 9.7 Apr 9.7 10.0 8.9 May 8.9 9.5 8.4 Jun 8.6 9.1 8.2 Jul 9.0 9.5 8.7 Aug 9.3 10.1 8.7 Sep 9.5 10.2 8.9 Oct 9.7 10.4 9.2 Nov 10.1 10.8 9.5 Dec 9.9 12.0 8.2 2019 Jan 8.8 10.7 7.1 Feb 7.9 10.8 5.4 Mar 9.3 14.4 5.0 Apr 9.1 13.8 5.4 May 8.9 13.0 5.7 Jun 9.0 13.7 5.4 Jul 9.3 14.2 5.5 Aug 9.5 14.6 5.4 Sep 9.2 13.9 5.4 Source: National Statistical Office 3 From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100) 16 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2012=100, 2017=100) Alcoholic Housing, Food & drinks Clothing water & Furnishing Restauran All Non- & & electricit & Transp Commu Recreation ts & Miscellan items alcoholic Tobacco Footwear y Household Health ortation nication & Culture Education Hotels eous Weight4 100 50.2 2.4 5.9 12.6 3.0 1.3 11.7 3.6 1.2 3.0 1.3 3.9 Weight5 100 45.2 2.5 2.9 23.1 4.6 2.9 8.4 3.7 0.9 2.1 2.0 1.6 2015 192.0 185.1 156.7 174.4 241.9 192.1 159.6 176.1 183.9 223.4 169.1 262.0 158.2 2016 233.7 234.4 181.3 199.1 294.1 225.7 184.4 201.2 195.9 268.8 205.6 297.6 176.0 2017 260.7 258.4 209.3 224.6 346.2 246.7 225.3 211.9 205.1 321.9 224.5 329.9 191.9 2018 104.7 104.1 105.9 105.5 106.2 105.0 104.3 105.2 102.0 103.5 100.9 103.7 106.0 2017 Jan 270.7 287.3 200.4 217.3 332.7 237.7 211.9 208.1 198.0 308.8 220.5 317.6 187.0 Feb 277.1 294.8 201.2 219.1 348.0 239.9 212.4 208.5 198.0 315.0 220.5 319.4 188.9 Mar 269.3 278.3 201.6 220.1 348.2 240.6 217.4 209.4 198.0 321.0 220.5 320.1 190.0 Apr 259.7 257.6 201.6 221.1 348.4 243.2 219.5 210.2 205.3 321.2 222.0 320.3 191.0 May 253.9 247.4 202.9 222.8 341.9 243.8 220.9 210.8 205.3 321.4 222.0 330.8 192.3 Jun 248.1 234.4 209.0 225.4 342.2 246.3 229.7 212.0 205.3 322.7 222.0 332.5 193.0 Jul 243.6 225.4 210.9 226.6 340.3 249.8 230.3 212.3 205.3 323.7 222.0 333.1 192.8 Aug 244.8 227.4 211.2 227.4 340.3 250.5 230.5 213.8 205.3 324.0 222.0 333.9 193.3 Sept 254.2 244.3 216.9 228.3 340.4 251.0 231.0 214.2 210.1 324.0 230.6 334.0 193.2 Oct 258.0 250.4 217.2 228.6 344.5 251.9 231.7 214.4 210.1 325.8 230.6 338.0 193.7 Nov 269.0 268.5 218.5 229.2 355.8 252.6 234.3 214.5 210.1 327.4 230.6 338.8 193.9 Dec 279.9 285.2 219.7 229.4 372.0 253.3 234.3 214.7 210.1 327.4 230.6 340.8 194.0 2018 Jan6 104.5 108.4 100.0 100.1 103.0 100.1 100.5 100.2 100.0 100.4 100.0 100.4 100.4 Feb 106.8 110.9 101.3 102.4 105.5 102.5 101.6 102.1 101.0 101.7 100.0 101.9 102.4 Mar 105.8 107.9 103.5 103.6 106.2 102.9 102.1 102.6 101.1 101.8 100.2 102.2 103.6 Apr 101.8 99.3 104.1 104.0 105.6 103.0 102.5 102.7 101.1 102.1 100.2 102.3 103.8 May 101.2 97.7 104.8 104.5 105.6 103.3 102.8 103.1 101.8 102.8 100.2 10.3.0 104.1 Jun 101.0 96.5 106.3 104.7 105.7 104.3 103.3 104.5 101.9 103.5 100.2 103.5 104.9 Jul 101.6 97.5 107.0 105.2 105.7 105.1 103.3 105.8 101.9 103.6 100.2 103.8 105.3 Aug 103.0 100.1 107.9 106.3 105.9 106.0 104.2 106.4 102.3 104.4 100.2 104.0 107.4 Sep 105.1 103.7 108.3 107.8 106.0 107.6 106.8 107.2 103.0 105.1 101.5 105.4 109.4 Oct 107.1 106.2 108.7 108.7 108.5 108.3 107.4 108.7 103.3 105.4 102.5 105.7 110.0 Nov 108.7 109.4 109.1 109.2 108.5 108.5 108.3 109.5 103.3 105.8 103.1 105.8 110.2 Dec 109.9 112.0 109.4 109.6 108.5 108.7 108.6 109.6 103.4 106.0 103.1 105.9 110.4 2019 Jan 113.7 119.9 110.1 109.8 109.2 109.2 109.2 109.4 103.4 106.2 103.4 106.3 111.5 Feb 115.2 122.9 111.1 109.9 109.3 109.5 111.3 109.5 103.4 106.3 106.6 106.4 112.7 Mar 115.6 123.4 111.4 110.4 109.3 110.1 112.0 110.2 104.3 106.4 103.6 106.5 113.6 Apr 111.1 113.0 112.2 111.3 109.4 110.8 112.9 110.5 104.3 107.0 103.6 106.7 113.8 May 110.2 110.4 112.6 111.9 110.1 111.7 113.1 110.9 104.4 107.1 103.6 107.1 114.3 Jun 110.0 109.8 113.4 112.7 110.1 112.3 113.2 111.2 104.4 107.4 103.6 107.2 115.0 Jul 111.0 111.4 113.9 113.4 110.3 112.9 114.0 112.5 104.7 107.8 103.6 107.8 115.6 Aug 112.8 114.7 114.9 115.1 110.4 114.4 115.2 112.7 105.1 108.2 103.6 108.5 116.4 Sep 114.8 118.1 115.8 115.6 110.6 115.2 116.9 113.0 105.4 108.4 110.3 109.9 118.3 Source: National Statistical Office Weights 2012=100 Weights 2017=100 From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100) 17 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates US dollar Euro British pound Chinese yuan SA rand ZMK Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell 2015 490.519 508.693 543.982 564.100 748.718 776.460 78.142 81.044 38.303 39.764 58.191 60.503 2016 704.898 722.806 779.096 798.800 954.603 979.848 106.275 108.961 48.104 49.321 68.466 70.199 2017 727.928 733.447 819.526 834.266 935.918 953.000 106.051 108.729 53.794 55.267 75.296 77.042 2018 729.651 735.014 856.079 869.892 968.269 984.301 108.661 111.450 54.388 56.164 69.062 70.835 2015 Jan 439.266 469.247 497.249 531.188 661.840 707.015 71.794 76.766 38.016 40.612 67.684 72.303 Feb 427.057 447.650 462.085 484.369 639.114 669.938 68.657 72.551 35.339 37.043 61.550 64.590 Apr 430.152 448.896 463.557 483.753 632.678 660.208 68.591 71.872 35.827 37.388 58.166 60.698 May 430.280 448.985 479.983 500.855 664.743 693.639 69.384 72.428 35.975 37.539 59.061 61.627 Jun 428.129 446.334 480.426 499.036 666.314 694.652 69.345 72.363 34.829 36.312 58.463 60.950 Jul 458.112 480.430 504.173 528.729 712.848 747.560 69.065 72.043 36.806 38.602 59.800 62.713 Aug 551.507 564.452 616.420 630.888 849.101 869.031 74.268 77.693 41.468 42.441 64.203 65.710 Sept 554.563 567.806 623.164 638.048 850.969 871.293 84.852 86.133 40.722 41.694 55.302 56.621 Oct 546.158 558.865 612.276 626.896 835.620 855.565 86.947 89.049 40.383 41.347 45.316 46.398 Nov 573.804 588.287 616.625 632.188 872.797 894.826 85.992 88.052 40.647 41.673 47.023 48.210 Dec 628.551 644.416 683.866 701.127 942.858 966.655 91.048 93.353 42.012 43.072 58.100 59.567 2016 Jan 689.273 707.802 735.692 754.318 994.826 1020.01 105.961 108.643 42.216 43.284 62.063 63.634 Feb 733.310 751.496 814.174 834.368 1050.36 1076.41 112.257 115.058 46.563 47.718 64.740 66.346 Mar 676.070 694.295 766.535 787.199 954.023 993.090 106.735 109.517 46.244 47.491 69.387 71.256 April 676.069 694.295 766.534 787.199 954.023 993.090 104.443 107.254 46.244 47.490 71.256 70.321 May 691.907 708.911 781.808 801.144 1006.07 1030.95 106.107 108.696 45.074 46.189 68.885 70.589 June 702.361 718.710 788.202 806.547 996.913 1020.12 106.451 108.949 46.445 47.526 65.451 66.975 July 707.082 725.022 782.366 802.215 932.749 956.413 106.028 108.713 49.128 50.375 71.436 73.249 Aug 711.599 729.887 797.475 817.970 932.851 956.826 106.956 109.681 51.748 53.078 70.656 72.472 Sept 712.351 730.113 798.610 818.523 937.345 960.718 106.780 109.437 50.691 51.955 71.480 73.262 Oct 712.296 730.153 785.775 805.475 880.354 902.425 105.875 108.530 51.178 52.461 71.929 73.732 Nov 716.301 733.994 761.643 780.457 894.159 916.246 104.219 106.847 51.462 52.733 72.500 74.291 Dec 715.802 734.216 753.882 773.277 879.076 901.692 103.484 106.208 52.606 53.960 72.786 74.658 2017 Jan 725.426 733.768 773.148 786.079 908.281 921.047 103.894 106.514 53.232 54.638 72.392 72.392 Feb 727.551 734.109 766.153 776.630 899.648 914.206 104.272 106.866 55.685 56.739 75.424 77.287 Mar 730.455 733.541 770.795 785.490 899.134 910.368 103.941 106.490 52.618 54.754 74.303 76.123 Apr 727.924 733.788 785.475 799.857 931.334 950.682 104.127 106.614 54.770 55.370 76.492 78.271 May 726.340 734.136 809.439 822.489 927.763 942.523 104.210 106.681 55.263 56.086 77.598 79.435 Jun 725.009 732.019 821.648 841.292 937.907 958.245 105.303 107.935 55.475 56.350 77.851 79.854 Jul 728.553 732.543 853.031 863.850 947.279 968.040 105.715 108.481 55.710 56.516 80.658 82.766 Aug 730.621 733.596 850.556 872.749 936.025 951.950 107.303 110.105 55.749 56.461 78.563 80.601 Sept 729.534 733.718 854.065 866.222 967.268 987.703 109.046 111.870 53.274 54.425 73.932 75.849 Oct 728.501 733.550 850.088 863.901 953.606 971.940 108.059 110.862 50.168 53.739 73.431 75.335 Nov 728.026 733.313 845.541 862.629 954.842 971.968 108.181 110.958 48.949 52.223 71.665 73.505 Dec 727.197 733.288 854.369 870.008 967.933 987.336 108.563 111.365 54.632 55.905 71.245 73.084 2018 Jan 728.995 728.995 892.879 909.208 1032.51 1045.15 111.392 114.254 60.972 62.317 73.158 75.068 Feb 728.995 733.988 892.879 909.208 1009.67 1028.42 113.333 116.293 60.972 62.317 73.158 75.068 Mar 729.275 734.004 891.443 906.858 1012.08 1027.82 113.419 116.384 61.015 62.145 73.758 75.686 Apr 728.105 734.004 888.479 902.409 1019.50 1037.19 113.765 116.736 56.673 60.867 74.908 76.865 May 727.547 733.789 855.950 868.811 974.522 991.191 112.448 115.341 57.772 58.741 71.133 72.963 Jun 728.060 733.909 845.839 858.046 961.666 977.244 110.859 113.743 54.484 55.579 71.164 73.016 Jul 727.323 733.367 845.584 858.657 954.371 968.441 106.716 109.455 53.924 54.948 72.372 74.229 Aug 728.112 733.698 834.501 849.175 933.500 947.867 104.684 107.302 51.537 52.457 71.229 73.009 Sept 729.920 734.331 843.875 859.303 945.543 961.283 104.681 107.273 46.710 50.144 66.217 67.857 Oct 733.006 737.337 837.572 847.406 946.607 960.791 103.981 106.577 50.059 51.152 60.371 61.879 Nov 734.445 738.709 829.096 840.370 940.229 955.658 103.875 106.544 51.586 52.831 60.915 62.480 Dec 733.315 739.564 828.089 842.811 922.366 939.924 104.777 107.498 48.686 52.399 60.726 62.304 2019 Jan 733.463 738.449 831.468 845.497 933.840 954.533 106.019 108.854 52.390 53.608 60.402 62.017 Feb 731.909 739.743 827.082 839.898 948.727 963.568 106.845 109.815 52.701 53.883 60.471 62.152 Mar 734.635 740.669 825.030 837.653 961.860 977.338 107.324 110.329 50.745 51.786 60.018 61.698 Apr 739.444 745.369 825.152 837.926 958.331 972.991 107.814 110.899 51.799 52.874 59.134 60.826 May 747.349 754.837 830.806 844.502 952.922 970.197 106.641 109.704 51.329 52.512 55.357 56.947 Jun 773.912 780.894 866.595 878.689 971.914 988.050 109.620 112.694 52.541 53.842 58.010 59.636 Jul 763.498 772.922 852.960 867.230 947.255 967.427 109.858 112.899 54.385 55.442 59.370 61.013 Aug 734.731 743.437 815.403 828.210 888.600 906.030 102.554 105.576 48.383 49.339 55.661 57.301 Sep 735.331 741.418 847.705 861.349 959.553 976.147 108.056 110.930 53.408 54.912 65.163 66.890 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 1 Averages of daily rates quoted by the Reserve Bank for dealing with commercial banks in Malawi 18 Monthly Economic Review September 2019 Table 11: Malawi All Share Indices (1999=100) Period INDICES RETURN SHARE TURNOVER CAPITALISATION Domestic Foreign All share Dividend Earnings per Volume of shares traded Value Value of shares issued Share Share Index Yield Share (Malawi Kwacha) (Malawi Kwacha) Index Index (Kwacha) 2015 11,462.9 1,762.1 14,562.5 4.0 28.4 2,355,317,369 48,592,086,538.8 7,522,117.1 2016 10,456.9 2,026.1 13,320.5 5.2 42.8 410,895,390 6,196,059,036.9 8,516,542.4 2017 16,272.6 3,519.4 21,598.1 2.7 32.4 698,894,283 13,516,146,248.3 10,609,490.8 2018 28,983.5 5,265.1 21,318.1 1.9 6.9 958,247,064 48,695,858,938.08 1,284,705.7 2016 Jan 11,365.60 1,762.13 14,440.24 4.0 28.4 2,795,087 99,852,436.20 7,516,892.89 Feb 11,225.08 1,762.13 14,263.58 4.0 28.3 1,830,916 106,507,786.33 7,509,345.98 Mar 10,554.04 1,762.13 13,419.95 6.1 45.7 5,067,001 89,521,602.30 7,473,305.73 Apr 10.109.50 1,762.13 12,861.07 6.0 45.7 54,962,804 528,512,298.00 7,448,932.42 May 10,072.19 1,762.13 12,814.18 6.0 45.0 30,578,347 302,536,644.07 7,446,930.72 Jun 10,320.33 1,762.13 13,126.13 5.9 45.0 5,499,723 160,580,210.34 7,460,245.29 Jul 10,523.46 1,762.13 13,381.50 5.9 45.0 9,822,509 79,415,164.70 7,471,145.06 Aug 10,424.86 1,762.13 13,174.36 5.9 45.0 42,384,723 985,792,369.78 7,462,303.95 Sept 10,793.84 2,026.07 13,744.12 5.2 45.0 29,146,377 520,695,844.27 8,525,541.22 Oct 10,824.35 2,026.07 13,782.48 5.2 45.0 2,601,165 331,416,056.34 8,527,178.17 Nov 10,103.29 2,026.07 12,875.85 5.2 45.8 38,318,065 1,385,112,183.47 8,497,260.46 Dec 10,456.92 2,026.07 13,320.51 5.2 42.8 187,888,673 1,606,116,441.14 8,516,542.43 2017 Jan 10,303.61 2,026.07 13,127.73 5.2 42.8 9,462,616 299,523,065.19 8,508,182.95 Feb 10,707.55 2,026.07 13,635.67 5.2 42.8 12,896,314 179,654,629.77 8,530,208.72 Mar 11,437.62 2,308.87 14,577.62 4.6 43.3 15,057,251 248,460,512.40 9,679,155.09 April 11,935.73 2,308.87 15,203.97 4.6 43.5 10,160,058 788,100,892.16 9,706,315.56 May 12,228.65 2,325.21 15,573.68 4.6 43.5 71,859,658 1,343,060,713.98 9,786,371.11 June 12,386.77 2,325.21 15,772.51 2.9 35.39 24,562,635 1,065,495,688.62 9,794,992.97 July 13,265.14 2,325.21 16,877.16 2.9 32.38 230,820,088 1,759,096,772.00 9,856,500.67 Aug 15,780.73 2,425.75 20,049.44 2.8 32.38 43,516,315 1,587,733,421.39 10,390,610.09 Sept 15,687.31 2,425.75 19,920.42 2.7 30.00 83,482,149 1,325,916,804.33 10,488,063.79 Oct 15,760.94 2,474.85 20,049.06 2.7 30.00 60,346,580 2,108,221,256.74 10,494,708.34 Nov 15,850.21 3,516.49 21,122.43 2.7 30.00 14,395,164 763,567,556.43 10,547,692.73 Dec 16,272.64 3,519.43 21,598.07 2.7 32.38 122,335,455 2,047,314,935.24 10,609,490.79 2018 Jan 16,692.97 3,673.87 22,223.44 2.7 32.38 36,519,356 1,318,037,153.35 10,661,816.40 Feb 17,535.66 3,706.12 23,182.59 2.6 32.38 245,801,275 7,696,394,315.30 10,827,425.44 Mar 18,009.73 5,197.43 25,286.79 2.3 32.10 39,059,770 1,133,690,674.34 12,435,390.30 Apr 18,158.46 6,743.62 27,092.17 2.3 51.62 80,903,126 3,676,838,010.81 15,654,624.25 May 19,436.22 8,201.57 30,043.03 2.2 50.89 265,730,032 10,613,139,506.1 16,006,955.25 Jun 20,033.47 8,237.82 30,736.95 1.8 6.66 6,468,082 213,441,483.83 1,370,739.23 Jul 20,513.69 8,237.32 31,263.14 1.7 6.45 13,787,978 590,259,713.23 1,385,750.21 Aug 21,145.76 8,237.32 31,956.43 1.7 6.45 43,722,958 3,009,473,246.19 1,416,480.06 Sep 21,621.84 8,138.23 32,373.19 1.8 6.45 27,090,165 3,758,351,970.38 1,434,953.37 Oct 20,938.61 7,196.88 30,622.36 1.8 6.45 46,485,804 5,845,797,261.15 1,357,347.23 Nov 20,772.39 3,778.77 26,803.80 2.0 6.89 109,803,770 8,429,682,349.22 1,188,088.65 Dec 28,983.53 5,265.12 21,318.07 1.9 6.89 42,869,348 2,410,753,256.42 1,284,705.65 2019 Jan 21,159.22 5,265.12 28,808.89 1.8 5.64 46,773,797 2,357,679,787.25 1,347,534.92 Feb 20,829.45 4,521.94 27,687.33 1.9 6.07 165,978,557 6,984,580,841.27 1,293,719.15 Mar 20,483.29 4,521.94 27,303.65 1.9 5.63 207,926.826 4,822,095,283.42 1,275,935.00 April 20,334.43 4,521.94 27,138.65 1.9 5.66 53,606,240 5 ,237,292,481.94 1,281,524.29 May 22,235.79 4,521.93 29,246.08 2.0 4.84 139,056,337 9,091,064,161.08 1,379,206.06 June 22,877.77 4,520.31 29,956.00 2.0 4.37 14,124,014 807,635,164.50 1,412,128.98 July 22,387.89 4,520.31 29,413.02 2.0 4.37 27,022,913 2,203,627,437.99 1,387,035.06 Aug 22,420.52 4,272.58 29,197.17 2.0 4.00 27,644,237 798,659,625.46 1,378,000.47 Sept 22,735.48 4,272.58 29,546.27 2.0 4.00 154,699,117 3,706,719,491.33 1,394,440.03 Source: Malawi Stock Exchange 19 Attachments Original document

