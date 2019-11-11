Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of Malawi : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:05am EST

Reserve Bank of Malawi

Monthly

Economic

Review

September 2019

Table of Contents

1.0

INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................

1

1.1 Gross Official Reserves ..............................................................................................

1

1.2

Exchange Rates...........................................................................................................

1

1.3

Money Supply .............................................................................................................

1

1.4

Interest Rates ..............................................................................................................

1

1.5

Inflation .......................................................................................................................

1

2.0

EXTERNAL SECTOR ..............................................................................................

1

3.0

BANKING AND FINANCE ......................................................................................

2

4.0

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS ..............................

6

5.0

PRODUCTION AND PRICES .................................................................................

7

6.0

MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET.................................................................

9

7.0

CAPITAL MARKETS.............................................................................................

13

APPENDIX .............................................................................................................................

15

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources .............................................................................................

3

Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations ......................................................................

7

Table 3: Financial Market Operations .............................................................................................

10

Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity ...............................................................................

11

Table 5: Banking System Liquidity ..................................................................................................

12

Table 6: Interest Rate Structure .......................................................................................................

13

Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators.............................................................................................

15

Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)...................................................................

16

Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2012=100, 2017=100) ................................................

17

Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates...................................................................................................

18

Table 11: Malawi All Share Indices (1999=100) ..............................................................................

19

GENERAL NOTES

This Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing current economic information to stakeholders. The Review is published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of September 2019.

Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted:

..

Means not available

  • Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
    * Means projection
    + Means revised figure
    ^ Means preliminary figure

All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of September 2019. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, the real sector and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.

1.1 Gross Official Reserves

Gross official reserves stood at US$631.6 million at the end of September 2019, representing 3 months of imports.

1.2 Exchange Rates

The Malawi kwacha remained stable against the United States dollar and appreciated against the euro and Zambian kwacha while depreciating against the rest of its trading partners' currencies.

1.3 Money Supply

Annual growth rate of broad money (M2) declined to 11.6 percent in September 2019 from 12.4 percent and 15.5 percent in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. Similar to developments over the previous two months, the growth in M2 was entirely driven by Net Domestic Assets (NDA) while Net Foreign Assets (NFA) went down. Consequently, the stock of M2 closed September 2019 at K1,272.6 billion.

1.4 Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Malawi maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in September 2019. Meanwhile, a reference rate was adopted to replace the commercial banks' base lending rate. The reference rate was recorded at 12.4 percent. Commercial banks' average savings rates stood at 4.58 percent.

1.5 Inflation

Headline inflation decelerated by 0.3 percentage points to 9.2 percent in September 2019. The easing of price pressures emanated from food inflation which slowed down by 0.7 percentage points to 13.9 percent. Meanwhile, average inflation during the period January to September 2019 stood at 9.0 percent, same level as was registered during a similar period in 2018.

  1. EXTERNAL SECTOR
  2. Foreign Exchange Reserves and the Malawi Kwacha Exchange Rate

Gross official reserves were recorded at US$631.6 million which is equivalent to 3.0 months of

import cover.

1

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Meanwhile, the Malawi kwacha remained stable against the US dollar and traded at K739.26 per US dollar at end September 2019. Against the euro, the kwacha rallied by 0.8 percent and traded at K808.13 per euro. The appreciation was explained by weakening of the euro following the European Central bank's decision to cut the main deposit rate by 10 basis points. In contrast, the local currency lost value against the British pound by 1.2 percent due to easing fears of a no-Brexit deal.

Against the Chinese yuan and Indian rupee, the kwacha depreciated by 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, and traded at K103.14 per yuan and K10.40 per rupee. Similarly, on account of a stronger South African rand supported by higher than expected economic performance, the kwacha depreciated by 1.6 percent against the rand and traded at K48.80 per rand. Whereas against the Zambian kwacha, the Malawi kwacha gained value by 0.5 percent and traded at K55.79 per Zambian kwacha at the end of the month under review. The outturn was explained by challenges in the country's mining sector which led to weakening of the Zambian kwacha.

  1. BANKING AND FINANCE
  2. Broad Money and its Components

The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) slowed down to 11.6 percent in September 2019 from

  1. percent and 15.5 percent recorded in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively. This outcome was explained by slower annual growth of quasi money (QM) in the month compared to the preceding month. Consequently, , the contribution of M1 to the annual growth rate of M2 in September 2019 was 7.5 percentage points compared to 4.3 percentage points in August 2019. Meanwhile, the share of QM in the annual growth rate of M2 decreased to 4.1 percentage points from
  1. percentage points and 11.5 percentage points in the preceding month and corresponding period in 2018, respectively.

On a monthly basis, M2 contracted by K9.6 billion (0.7 percent) to K1,272.6 billion , following a decline in both M1 and QM. Specifically, M1 and QM declined by K8.6 billion (1.4 percent) and K1.1 billion (0.2 percent) to K588.1 billion and K684.5 billion, respectively. The downturn in M1 followed a drop in currency in circulation of K10.4 billion to K207.9 billion in the month, which was partially offset by an uptick in demand deposits of K1.8 billion to K380.2 billion. Meanwhile, the decrease in QM was underpinned by foreign currency denominated deposits, which went down by K3.4 billion to K188.0 billion but was however partially offset by term (time and savings) deposits, which increased by K2.3 billion to K496.6 billion (Table 1).

2

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

The decreases in both currency in circulation and foreign currency denominated deposits was mainly on account of a general slowdown in agriculture produce marketing in the month as the 2019 agricultural marketing season was winding up.

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)

2018

2019

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

April

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Money Supply

1,140.6

1,130.1

1,168.4

1,196.5

1,163.5

1,170.2

1,174.1

1,168.9

1,215.6

1,263.5

1,254.5

1,282.2

1,272.6

(M2)

Narrow money

502.5

537.7

563.9

554.6

510.5

514.7

532.0

533.0

555.3

596.2

577.5

596.6

588.1

(M1)

Quasi-money

638.1

592.4

604.5

641.9

653.0

655.6

642.2

636.0

660.3

667.3

677.0

685.6

684.5

Net Foreign Assets

330.1

270.1

251.6

371.3

492.8

479.4

413.4

369.4

363.6

420.5

347.2

322.2

280.9

Net Domestic

810.5

860.0

916.7

825.2

670.7

690.9

760.8

799.5

852.1

842.9

907.3

960.1

991.7

Assets

Domestic Credit

1,027.2

1,077.9

1,151.3

1,098.1

935.3

945.5

1,034.2

1,071.6

1,147.6

1,166.2

1,158.5

1,221.8

1,291.1

Government (Net)

546.3

579.9

652.6

606.9

450.0

465.8

547.4

559.4

619.6

615.6

574.2

641.6

706.6

Private Sector

447.3

464.7

466.2

456.7

447.1

442.7

442.3

465.2

478.1

501.7

531.5

522.0

526.5

Other Pub. Sector

33.6

33.3

32.5

34.5

37.5

37.1

44.5

46.9

49.9

48.9

52.8

58.2

58.0

Other Items (Net)

-216.7

-217.9

-234.6

-272.9

-264.6

-254.7

-273.4

-272.0

-293.1

-323.3

-251.2

-261.7

-299.4

Annual M2 growth

15.5

11.1

12.8

11.4

12.4

13.4

15.0

11.5

9.4

10.7

10.8

12.4

11.6

(%)

Monthly M2

0.0

-0.9

3.4

2.4

-2.8

0.6

0.3

-0.4

4.0

3.9

-0.7

2.2

-0.7

growth (%)

Reserve Money

298.5

291.5

314.9

289.4

274.9

238.9

273.8

257.7

278.7

309.1

330.8

10.6

10.6

Money Multiplier

3.8

3.9

3.7

4.1

4.2

4.9

4.3

4.5

4.4

4.1

3.8

3.6

3.9

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

3.2 Counterparts to Broad Money

On the assets side, growth in M2 continued to be driven by NDA which contributed 15.9 percentage points to the annual growth rate of M2 in the month compared to 16.1 percentage points and 23.0 percentage points in the preceding month and corresponding month in 2018, respectively. Meanwhile, the contribution of NFA to the annual growth rate of M2 stood at minus 4.3 percentage points compared to minus 3.7 percentage points and minus 7.6 percentage points in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively.

On monthly basis, the K9.6 billion downturn in M2 was entirely explained by NFA of the banking system, which declined by K41.2 billion (US$55.7 million) to K280.9 billion (US$380.0 million). Meanwhile, the banking system created NDA amounting to K31.6 billion to close September 2019 at K991.7 billion.

3.2.1 Net Foreign Assets

Overall, the total banking system reserves stood at US737.1 million (3.5 months of import cover) compared to US$793.3 million (3.8 months of import cover) and US$834.2 million (4.0 months of import cover) in August 2019 and September 2018, respectively.

3

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Gross official reserves were to the tune of US$631.6 million compared to US$682.2 million and US$689.2 million in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2018. In terms of prospective import coverage, the reserves were equivalent of 3.0 months of import cover in September 2019. Similarly, commercial bank reserves closed the month at US$105.5 million compared to US$111.1 million and US$145.0 million as at end-August 2019 and end-September 2018, respectively.

NFA for the banking system stood at US$380.0 million in the month comprising US$332.2 million for the monetary authorities and US$47.8 million for commercial banks.

3.2.2 Net Domestic Assets

The banking system saw an accumulation of NDA to K991.7 billion as at end September 2019 from K960.1 billion in the preceding month, entirely on account of an increase in domestic credit amounting to K69.3 billion in the month. Meanwhile, Other items (net) declined by K37.6 billion to minus K299.4 billion as at end-September 2019.

3.2.2.1 Domestic Credit

The banking system outstanding stock of domestic credit increased to K1,291.1 billion in the month under review from K1,221.8 billion in the preceding month. The development was largely supported by net credit to central government which grew by K65.0 billion to K706.6 billion. Further, private sector credit increased by K4.5 billion to K526.5 as at end September 2019. Meanwhile, credit to state owned enterprises declined by K253.7 million to K58.0 billion.

  1. Credit to the Public Sector

The banking system's claims on the public sector (government and statutory bodies) grew by K64.8 billion to K764.5 billion in September 2019. Commercial banks' net claims on the central government increased by K37.0 billion, on account of an increase in commercial bank holding of government securities and a decrease in government deposits. Specifically, holding of Treasury notes and Treasury bills went up by K16.6 billion and K9.3 billion to K320.0 billion and K155.6 billion, respectively. Adding to the expansionary effect above, government drew down its deposits at the commercial banks by K11.1 billion hence a decline in the total deposit stock to K72.1 billion in the month.

  1. Credit to the Private Sector

The annual growth rate of private sector credit stood at 17.7 percent in the month

compared to 18.8 percent and 8.7 percent in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2018. In general, growth of private sector credit has been stronger in 2019 compared to 2018, largely due

4

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

to easing monetary conditions, continued improvement in economic activity, and improvement in asset quality of commercial banks.

On monthly basis, private sector credit grew by K4.5 billion (0.9 percent) to K526.5 billion, largely explained by commercial and industrial loans and individual household loans which rose by K7.9 billion and K1.8 billion to K228.9 billion and K155.8 billion, respectively. In contrast, foreign currency denominated loans and mortgages declined by K6.3 billion and K688.9 million to K125.5 billion and K43.7 billion, partly offsetting the increase in the commercial and individual loans above. Meanwhile, commercial banks lowered their provisions for loan losses by K1.7 billion to K27.4 billion.

A sectoral decomposition of private sector credit shows a pickup in credit to Manufacturing (K10.5 billion), Financial services (K2.8 billion) and Construction (K825.0 million) sectors. Meanwhile, credit contractions amounting to K5.0 billion, K1.8 billion and K1.1 billion were recorded in Wholesale and retail trade, Restaurants and hotels and Community, social and personal services sectors, respectively.

Consequently, the distribution of the outstanding stock of private sector credit across the economic sectors (Chart 1) showed a drop in the proportion of credit to Wholesale and retail trade and a rebound in the share of credit to the Manufacturing sector. The above notwithstanding, Wholesale and retail trade sector continued to be the largest credit holder at 23.9 percent of the outstanding stock of private sector credit, followed by the Agriculture sector at 20.0 percent, Manufacturing at 15.9 percent and Community, social and personal services sector at 11.0 percent.

5

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Chart 1: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit

1.00

0.75

0.50

0.25

0.00

Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting

Manufacturing

Wholesale and retail trade

Community, social and personal services

Other sectors

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

4.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS

Central government budgetary operations for the month of September 2019 closed with a lower deficit of K17.7 billion, compared to a deficit of K41.1 billion recorded in August 2019. Total revenues amounted to K110.1 billion while total expenditures amounted to K127.7 billion in the month.

4.1 Revenues1

Revenues increased by K23.7 billion in September 2019, following a decline of K10.8 billion recorded in the previous month. The reported increase in revenues was attributed to both domestic as well as foreign receipts. Total domestic revenues rose by K19.5 billion from a decrease of K13.2 billion to K81.4 billion as recorded in August 2019. The increase in domestic revenue collections in the month under review emanated from an increase of K15.5 billion and K4.0 billion in tax and non- tax revenue collections, respectively. Foreign transfers on the other hand recorded an increase of K4.2 billion (US$5.7 million) to K9.2 billion (US$12.4 million) in the month.

4.2 Expenditures

Total expenditures in the review month increased, albeit marginally, by K262.2 million from K127.5 billion recorded in August 2019. The slight increase in expenditures observed in the month resulted

1Revenue figures may slightly differ with those reported by the Malawi Revenue Authority as RBM records represent data actually remitted into the consolidated account on a particular transfer date.

6

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

from an increase of K357.6 million in recurrent expenditures which was slightly offset by a decrease

of K95.4 billion. in development expenditures.

Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)

2018

2019

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

April

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Total Revenues

115.2

89.6

92.7

89.8

92.4

87.2

96.3

88.5

100.0

132.7

97.3

86.4

110.1

Domestic Revenues

104.9

82.5

85.6

83.2

87.5

82.8

74.3

81.2

86.4

85.1

94.6

81.4

100.9

Tax Revenue

101.5

79.7

80.4

79.8

84.9

78.4

69.9

77.1

81.8

78.5

88.9

77.8

93.3

Non Tax revenue

3.4

2.8

5.2

3.4

2.6

4.4

4.4

4.1

4.6

6.6

5.7

3.6

7.6

Departmental

receipts

2.4

2.0

4.1

3.0

1.9

4.0

3.5

2.5

4.0

3.2

3.8

3.0

4.7

1.0

0.8

1.1

0.4

0.7

0.4

0.9

1.6

0.6

2.0

0.6

2.9

Other Receipts

3.4

Grants

10.3

7.1

7.1

6.7

4.9

4.4

22.1

7.4

13.5

47.6

2.6

5.0

9.2

Total Expenditures

111.4

112.7

147.2

103.0

107.8

103.3

138.0

109.5

131.0

77.8

131.4

127.5

127.7

Recurrent

Expenditure

95.8

95.7

129.5

86.7

87.0

84.3

114.0

92.2

110.9

61.5

118.5

113.4

113.8

Interest Payments

24.8

17.3

14.5

7.9

10.4

11.6

34.0

7.2

35.7

15.7

12.1

13.5

39.0

Domestic

22.2

14.7

13.8

6.6

9.3

11.2

31.3

5.9

35.6

15.6

12.0

12.1

36.7

Foreign

2.6

2.6

0.7

1.3

1.2

0.4

2.6

1.3

0.1

75.7

0.0

1.4

2.3

Development

15.6

17.0

17.8

16.3

20.8

19.0

24.0

17.3

20.1

16.3

12.9

14.1

14.0

Deficit/Surplus

3.8

-23.1

-54.5

-13.2

-15.4

-16.1

-41.6

-21.0

-31.1

54.9

-34.1

-41.1

-17.7

Financing (net)

-1.3

34.8

60.0

17.7

22.5

21.3

79.2

53.8

55.0

-22.2

2.2

29.11

47.2

Foreign

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Domestic

1.3

34.8

60.0

17.7

22.5

21.3

79.2

53.8

55.0

-22.2

-2.2

29.1

47.2

Banking System

-30.4

33.5

72.7

-45.7

-56.2

15.0

81.6

43.0

60.2

-17.4

-41.4

67.4

65.0

Non-Bank Sector

29.1

1.2

-12.7

63.4

178.7

6.3

-2.4

10.8

-5.1

5.0

39.2

-38.3

-17.8

Errors and Omissions

-10.8

11.7

5.5

4.5

7.1

5.2

37.6

32.9

23.9

32.7

-36.3

-12.0

29.5

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

  1. PRODUCTION AND PRICES
  2. Domestic Production

5.1.1 Tobacco Sales

The 2019 tobacco marketing season officially opened on 25th April 2019 and officially closed on 27th September 2019. Tobacco volume sales decreased by 18.0 percent to 165.6 million kilograms from 202.0 million kilograms recorded in 2018. Of the total sales, 138.9 million kilograms (83.9 percent) was burley tobacco, 22.6 million kilograms (13.7 percent) was flue cured tobacco. Northern Division Dark Fired (NDDF) tobacco amounted to 3.4 million kilograms accounting for 2.0 percent of the total volumes sold whereas Southern Division Dark Fired (SDDF) amounted to 0.7 million kilograms representing 0.4 percent.

7

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Tobacco fetched an all-type average price of US$1.43 per kilogram in 2019. This was 14.3 percent lower than US$1.67 per kilogram in 2018. Cumulative average price for burley tobacco was US$1.31 per kilogram compared to US$1.56 per kilogram in 2018. Average price for flue cured tobacco stood at US$2.19 per kilogram, down from US$2.25 per kilogram registered in 2018. Meanwhile, cumulative average prices for NDDF and SDDF stood at US$1.40 and US$1.48 per kilogram, lower than average prices of US$1.60 and US$1.73 per kilogram recorded in the 2018 marketing season, respectively.

Of the total sales, 71.6 percent (118.6 million kilograms) was sold under contract system compared to 76.6 percent in 2018 against 28.4 percent (47.0 million kilograms) sold through auction system compared to 23.4 percent in the preceding marketing season. Tobacco sold on auction system fetched an all-type average price of US$1.09 per kilogram against an all-type average price of US$1.56 per kilogram fetched on the contract system. Total realization from the 2019 tobacco sales amounted to US$237.0 million, 29.8 percent lower than US$337.5 million realized in 2018.

5.1.2 Tea Sales

Tea production amounted to 2.1 million kilograms in September 2019, lower than 3.6 million kilograms recorded in the corresponding period of 2018 while the volume of tea sales through the Limbe auction market amounted to 0.2 million kilograms from 0.4 million kilograms recorded in August 2019 and 0.5 million kilograms registered in September 2018.

Tea prices averaged US$1.95 per kilogram during the month under review compared to US$1.38 per kilogram fetched in September 2018. At this level, total realization from the tea sales stood at US$0.5 million in the review month from another US$0.5 million in August 2019 and US$0.6 million realized in September 2018.

5.2 Domestic Prices

Inflationary pressures slowed down during the month of September 2019 as headline inflation decelerated by 0.3 percentage points to 9.2 percent. The outturn was also lower than 9.5 percent recorded in September 2018. The easing of price pressures emanated from food inflation, which slowed down by 0.7 percentage points to 13.9 percent, largely attributed to a slowdown of the increase in maize prices. Average inflation during the period January 2019 to September 2019 stood at 9.0 percent, same level as was registered during the similar period in 2018. Urban inflation dropped to 7.0 percent during the review month from 7.3 percent recorded in August 2019 whereas rural inflation

8

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

decreased to 11.1 percent from 11.3 percent registered in August 2019. Month-on-month inflation remained at 3.0 percent as recorded in August 2019.

The slowdown in food inflation was more pronounced in urban areas as food inflation decelerated by

  1. percentage points to 11.3 percent whilst rural food inflation subsided by 0.3 percentage points to
  2. percent.

Anchored by stability in the exchange rate, non-food inflation remained unchanged at 5.4 percent in September 2019 similar to August 2019. The September 2019 non-food inflation outturn was lower than 8.9 percent registered in September 2018. For the period January 2019 to September 2019, non- food inflation averaged 5.6 percent compared to 8.9 percent during the period January 2018 to September 2018. This is reflective of weak demand pressures and the relative stability of the Kwacha.

Inflation on a month-on-month(m-o-m) basis stood at 1.7 percent in September 2019 from 1.6 percent in August 2019 and 2.0 percent in September 2018. M-o-m food inflation in September 2019 remained at 3.0 percent as registered in the preceding month. Meanwhile, non-foodm-o-m inflation rose by 0.7 percent in September 2019 compared to 0.4 percent in the preceding month.

  1. MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET
  2. Open Market Operations

Net Government operations resulted into net injection of K60.25 billion. This was a result of Government net expenditure position of K19.15 billion and a net injection of K41.10 billion through net maturities of Government domestic debt securities. A total of K23.15 billion was withdrawn through net foreign exchange sales in September 2019. In addition, K7.95 billion was withdrawn from the financial market through open market operations. Overall, a net of K29.15 billion was injected into the financial market (Table 3).

9

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion)

(K'bn)

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

(Net operations supplying liquidity +)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Net Government Operations (+=injection)

68.16

21.60

64.79

34.53

74.83

63.02

60.25

Net Government Position excluding grants

63.72

27.68

44.59

-7.57

36.78

35.87

19.15

Revenue

74.25

81.81

86.42

85.12

94.62

81.42

100.87

MRA

69.87

77.08

81.83

78.51

88.91

77.79

93.26

Non-tax

4.38

4.07

4.58

6.61

5.71

3.63

7.61

Expenditure

137.97

109.49

131.01

77.55

131.40

117.29

120.02

Net Government Domestic Borrowing

4.44

-6.08

20.20

42.10

38.05

27.15

41.10

TB/TN/PN issues

74.59

77.30

35.73

65.42

43.17

48.42

35.85

TB/TN/PN maturity

79.03

71.22

55.93

107.52

81.22

75.57

76.95

Net Forex Operations

-5.89

-20.50

-16.36

-15.12

-5.58

11.62

-23.15

Sales

5.89

20.50

16.36

19.65

26.42

16.98

23.15

Purchases

0.00

0.00

0.00

4.53

20.84

9.51

0.00

Net OMO

42.31

7.96

29.71

-5.03

9.01

1.37

-7.95

Injections

78.12

51.04

615.76

377.00

341.77

119.11

31.66

RBM bill maturities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturity of 3-YR RBM bond

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Purchase of securities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturity of OMO T-bills

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturing Deposits on Deposit Facility

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Access on the Lombard Facility

21.20

45.95

585.25

357.30

332.76

103.55

9.50

Repo maturities

57.02

5.09

30.51

19.70

9.01

15.56

22.16

Withdrawals

35.81

43.08

586.05

382.03

332.76

117.74

39.61

RBM bill issues

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Issue of Monetary Policy TBs

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Issue of RBM bond

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Deposits on Deposit Facility

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Sale of securities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturing Access on the Lombard Facility

35.81

43.08

571.31

359.21

326.88

117.74

16.92

Repos

0.00

0.00

14.74

22.82

0.00

0.00

22.69

Net Operations

104.58

9.06

78.14

14.38

84.14

56.92

29.15

Reserve Money Estimate:

273.18

256.97

278.91

306.97

323.63

351.33

330.72

Currency in Circulation

191.09

207.75

233.00

245.29

263.88

254.36

244.05

Bankers Deposits

82.09

49.22

45.90

61.68

59.75

96.97

86.67

Reserve Money Target

308.80

346.24

346.24

340.18

340.18

340.18

346.24

Reserve Money Over (+)/Under (-) Performance

35.62

89.27

67.33

39.27

16.37

-11.34

9.45

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

6.2 Government Securities Market

6.2.1 Treasury bills Primary Market

The primary market for Treasury bills in the month of September 2019 attracted total subscriptions of K140.50 billion, up from K54.00 billion registered in the previous month. The bulk of the subscriptions were on the 182-day and 364-day tenors which attracted 36.41 percent and 37.09 percent respectively, while the 91-day attracted 26.50 percent.

10

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

On the other hand, a total amount of K20.79 billion was allotted out of the K140.50 billion subscriptions. Unlike the subscriptions, the highest allotment was made on the 364-day tenor at 75.92 percent, while 13.43 percent and 10.65 percent were allotted on the 91-day and 182-day tenors, respectively. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury bills during the month of September 2019.

Total Treasury bills redemptions during the month under review amounted to K30.26 billion. All maturities were from Treasury bills issued on the primary market. Treasury bill issuances of K20.79 billion against the total maturities of K30.26 billion resulted in a net redemption of K9.47 billion. Thus, the Treasury bills stock during the month of September 2019 decreased to K347.64 billion from K357.11 billion recorded at the end of August 2019.

Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion)

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Total Subscription

131.68

215.17

52.34

24.07

93.79

54.00

140.50

Issues

49.09

50.48

32.34

19.73

87.86

12.31

20.79

Normal

49.09

50.48

32.34

19.73

87.86

12.31

20.79

TB from Conversion

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturities

61.04

60.52

168.17

39.57

76.86

72.14

30.26

Normal

61.04

60.52

53.83

37.70

76.86

72.14

30.26

TB from Conversion

0.00

0.00

114.35

1.87

0.00

0.00

0.00

Net Issues (+)/maturities(-)

-11.95

-10.04

-135.83

-19.84

11.00

-59.83

-9.47

T-Bill stock at Face Value

571.67

561.63

425.79

405.95

416.94

357.11

347.64

Memorandum Items:

Conversions

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

T-Bill stock at Cost Value

509.80

503.07

385.01

367.59

380.42

326.72

318.31

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

6.2.2 Treasury Bills Yields

The all-type average Treasury bill yield decreased by 51 basis points to 9.64 percent in September 2019 from 10.16 percent in the previous month. The average yields for the 182 and 364-day tenors decreased by 64 basis points each while that for the 91-day tenor dropped by 24 basis points, consequently, the average yields for the 91, 182 and 364 day tenors closed at 9.13 percent, 9.77 percent and 10.03 percent, respectively.

6.2.3 Treasury Notes Market

Total subscriptions for Treasury notes on the primary market in September 2019 amounted to K90.41 billion. From these subscriptions, total issuances amounted to K18.35 billion representing 20.29 percent of the total subscribed funds. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury notes during the period under review. Of the total of K18.35 billion, K5.98 billion was

11

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

issued on a 10-year Treasury note at an average yield of 18.04 percent while K12.37 billion was issued on a 5-year Treasury note at an average yield of 14 percent. There were no maturities of Treasury notes in September 2019. As a result, the stock of Treasury Notes as at end-September 2019 increased to K1,590.79 billion from K1,572.44 billion in the preceding month.

6.3 Inter-Bank Money Market

Banking system liquidity increased in September 2019 compared to August 2019. The daily average excess reserves for September 2019 closed at K34.11 billion compared to K14.70 billion recorded during August 2019. Following the increase in excess reserves, access on the Lombard Facility decreased, from a daily average of K5.75 billion in August 2019 to K1.90 billion in September 2019. Similarly, the interbank volume trading decreased from K7.75 billion in August 2019 to a K1.63 billion in September 2019. Due to the liquidity conditions alluded above, the interbank market rate (IBR) decreased to 10.00 percent at the end of September 2019 compared to 10.70 percent that was recorded at the end of August 2019.

Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)

(K'bn)

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Daily Average Total Reserves

66.02

54.24

57.96

55.07

68.34

88.23

Daily Average Required Reserves

51.24

50.76

52.66

54.02

53.64

54.12

Daily Average Excess Reserves

14.78

3.48

5.30

1.05

14.70

34.11

Daily Average Un-borrowed Excess Reserves

8.22

-24.38

-14.55

-14.07

8.95

32.21

Daily Average Inter-bank Market Trading

5.93

5.12

17.59

13.48

7.75

1.63

Daily Average Lombard Facility Access

6.56

27.86

19.85

15.12

5.75

1.90

Inter-bank Market Rate (End Period, Percentage)

11.90

13.42

13.40

13.53

10.70

10.00

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

6.4 Interest Rates

The monetary authorities maintained the Policy Rate at 13.50 percent in the month. The average interbank market rate (IBR) and the average Treasury bill yields dropped to 7.63 percent and 9.64 percent from 13.29 percent and 10.16 percent in the preceding month, respectively. In September 2019, a reference rate was adopted to replace the base lending rate. The reference rate is calculated as a weighted average of the Lombard rate, the IBR, the 91 day Treasury bill rate and the savings rate. For the month of September the reference rate recorded at 12.4 percent. Commercial banks' average savings rates stood at 4.58 percent.

12

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (MK' billion)

2018

2019

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Policy Rate

16.00

16.00

14.5

14.5

14.50

14.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

Base Rate

24.78

24.78

24.78

14.9

14.90

14.90

13.90

13.90

13.90

13.90

12.4*

3-mon Fixed Rate

8.13

8.13

8.13

6.68

6.77

6.77

6.77

6.77

6.77

6.77

6.77

8.39

8.39

8.39

4.49

4.58

4.58

4.58

4.58

4.58

4.58

4.58

Savings Rate

Interbank Rate

Minimum

14.77

14.22

8.43

4.50

4.57

2.64

11.00

13.32

13.41

10.70

5.00

Maximum

15.04

14.74

14.55

9.68

6.35

11.90

13.60

13.70

13.59

13.53

10.70

All Type Treasury

bill Yield1

13.25

13.00

12.78

10.52

10.58

10.03

9.42

9.48

9.64

10.16

9.64

91 Days

11.98

11.42

11.32

9.61

9.74

9.30

8.84

8.95

8.94

9.40

9.13

182 Days

14.00

13.56

13.01

10.50

10.50

10.00

9.41

9.48

9.56

10.41

9.77

364 Days

13.76

14.02

14.00

11.46

11.50

10.80

10.00

10.00

10.41

10.66

10.03

Mortgage (min)

25.00

25.00

25.00

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

*From September 2019, the base rate was replaced with the reference rate

  1. CAPITAL MARKETS
  2. Stock Market

7.1.1 Primary Market

There was no listing on the primary market and hence the number of listed companies remained at fourteen (14).

7.1.2 Secondary Stock Market

The secondary stock market registered increases in value and volume of shares traded in the month under review. A total of 154.70 million shares earning K3.71 billion were traded compared to 27.64 million shares which earned K0.80 billion in the previous month. The increases in excess of 360.00 percent in value and volume emanated from increased trading activity on the stock market as investors continued to respond to positive half-year results released by listed companies. In the corresponding month of 2018, a total of 27.1 million shares exchanged hands at a total consideration of K3.7 billion.

The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) gained 349.10 points and closed off the month at 29,546.27 points, translating into a positive month-on-month return on index of 1.20 percent. The increase in MASI resulted from an increase in the Domestic Share Index (DSI), which closed higher at 22,735.48 points in September 2019 from 22,420.52 points in August 2019. The increase was on account of share price gains on National Bank of Malawi Plc, NBS Bank plc and Standard Bank Plc counters. On the other hand, the Foreign Share Index (FSI) was static at 4,272.58 points (refer to Chart 3 below).

13

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Chart 3: Trends in MASI, DSI and FSI

35,000.00

10,000.00

30,000.00

9,000.00

8,000.00

25,000.00

7,000.00

20,000.00

6,000.00

Points

Points

5,000.00

15,000.00

4,000.00

10,000.00

3,000.00

2,000.00

5,000.00

1,000.00

-

-

MASI

DSI

FSI (Rhs)

Source: Malawi Stock Exchange

Total market capitalisation closed high at K1,394.44 billion in September 2019 from K1,378.00 billion recorded in the previous month. The increase was on account of the share price gains registered on National Bank of Malawi plc, NBS Bank plc and Standard Bank Malawi plc counters despite a share price loss on TNM plc counter. Subsequently, domestic market capitalisation also closed higher at K1,168.04 billion at end September 2019 from K1,151.89 billion in August 2019.

In dollar terms, the total market capitalisation increased to US$1.90 million from US$1.88 million in the previous month. The increase was explained by the share price gains on three counters which outweighed share price loss on one counter. In the corresponding period of 2018, the total market capitalisation stood at US$1.97 billion.

7.2 Debt Market

A treasury note with a coupon rate of 9.00 percent was listed during the period under review. This brought the total number of debt instruments issued and listed on the market to fourteen, comprising five corporate bonds and nine treasury notes.

14

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

APPENDIX

Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2018

2019

Sep

Sep

Real Sector

Population (million)

14.8

15.3

15.8

16.3

16.8

17.4

17.9

17.9

18.5

GDP at current market prices

1,425.2

1,924.1

2,534.5

3,212.7

3,812.6

4,631.9

5,266.3

5,266.3

5,970.1

Real GDP growth (percent)

2.1

6.3

6.2

3.3

2.7

5.1

4.0

4.0

5.0

GDP per capita (K'000)

102.5

133.6

160.4

197.1

226.9

266.6

293.7

293.7

322.6

GDP per capita (US$)

411.6

361.9

378.0

394.5

318.1

365.1

401.0

401.0

440.5

Consumer Price Index (CPI)2

403.4

127.3

157.6

192.0

233.7

260.7

104.7

105.1

114.8

Average annual inflation rate (percent)

21.3

27.3

23.8

21.9

21.7

11.5

9.2

9.5

9.2

Fiscal Sector

Total Revenue

363.3

476.4

535.9

661.3

810.0

946.6

1,079.1

115.2

110.1

Domestic Revenues

265.2

373.0

483.0

614.2

742.0

858.7

988.6

104.9

100.9

Grants

97.9

103.4

52.9

47.1

67.0

87.9

90.5

10.3

9.2

Total expenditure

388.6

539.3

593.1

762.7

964.3

1,136.1

1,316.7

111.4

127.7

Recurrent

349.8

459.9

534.4

667.2

832.5

973.1

1,119.9

95.8

113.8

Development

72.1

79.4

58.7

95.5

131.8

163.0

196.9

15.6

13.9

Deficit/GDP ratio (after grants)

-6.5

-3.4

-2.6

-3.2

-4.0

-4.1

-4.5

3.8

-17.7

Monetary Sector

Net Foreign Assets

31.9

134.2

241.6

339.5

355.8

455.7

372.6

330.1

280.9

Net Domestic Credit

369.6

452.4

458.2

604.4

755.0

937.8

1,098.1

1,027.2

1,291.1

Government

140.6

184.1

153.4

209.0

337.5

519.9

606.8

546.3

706.6

Statutory bodies

19.4

17.8

4.3

5.1

9.2

8.1

34.5

33.6

58.0

Private (gross)

220.1

250.4

300.5

390.3

408.3

409.8

456.7

447.3

526.5

Money Supply (M2)

386.5

522.0

629.8

778.8

897.3

1,074.4

1,196.5

1,140.6

1,272.6

M2 Growth Rate (annual percent)

22.9

35.1

20.7

23.7

15.2

19.7

11.4

15.5

11.6

Reserve Money

113.2

156.9

212.3

206.0

240.6

278.9

289.4

298.5

330.2

Banks Deposits

42.2

61.6

92.4

66.0

56.2

78.2

59.6

81.2

86.4

External Sector

Overall Balance

6.3

68.6

76.3

45.1

-48.0

43.9

2.2

..

..

Current Account

-208.9

-449.1

-482.1

-411.5

-532.4

-555.4.

-996.3

..

..

Exports (fob )

313.8

472.0

641.9

562.0

754.0

694.5

574.4

72.7

..

Imports (cif)

584.5

1002.5

1140.6

1105.1

1537.0

1807.7

2023.6

202.0

..

Trade balance

-270.7

-530.5

-498.7

-543.1

-783.0

-1113.2

-1449.2

..

..

Capital account balance

89.6

222.7

194.1

114.0

171.6

219.1

294.0

..

..

Gross foreign exchange reserves

139.1

278.4

389.6

549.2

586.7

586.7

658.8

606.7

544.9

Official

72.2

173.0

276.6

445.3

438.6

438.6

546.9

501.2

466.9

Commercial banks

66.9

105.4

113.0

103.9

148.1

148.1

111.9

105.5

78.0

Import cover (Official reserves in

3.3

3.0

months)

1.1

2.1

3.1

3.2

2.9

2.9

3.6

Current account balance/GDP

..

..

(percent)

-19.0

-27.6

-19.7

-16.9

-20.5

-24.0

-14.7

Debt/GDP (percent)

28.9

34.1

33.6

33.0

35.0

44.4

62.7

..

..

Debt Service/Exports (percent)

1.2

2.5

3.4

3.8

4.1

5.4

4.9

..

..

MK/US Dollar (eop)

335.127

435.229

435.229

664.365

725.01

730.46

733.69

732.51

739.26

MK/US Dollar (pd avg)

330.457

369.181

369.181

499.607

713.85

726.65

732.33

732.13

738.37

Source: National Statistical Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi and Ministry of Finance

2 2000=100 for the years 2007-2009 and 2012; 2010= 100 for the years 2010, 2011 and 2013.

15

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)

All items

Food & Non-alcoholic

Non-food inflation

2015

21.9

23.9

20.0

2016

21.7

26.6

17.1

2017

11.5

10.3

12.8

2018

9.2

9.8

9.0

2016

Jan

23.5

28.4

18.5

Feb

23.4

28.6

17.9

Mar

22.1

26.5

17.8

Apr

20.9

24.3

17.7

May

21.5

25..7

17.6

June

22.6

27.7

18.2

July

23.5

29.2

18.7

Aug

22.8

28.7

17.8

Sept

21.2

27.0

15.9

Oct

20.1

25.4

15.2

Nov

19.9

24.8

15.2

Dec

20.0

24.4

15.4

2017

Jan

18.2

21.1

15.0

Feb

16.1

17.5

14.6

Mar

15.8

17.0

14.5

Apr

14.6

14.7

14.5

May

12.3

11.2

13.5

Jun

11.3

9.3.

13.2

Jul

10.2

7.4

12.7

Aug

9.3

6.2

12.2

Sept

8.4

5.1

11.6

Oct

8.3

4.8

11.7

Nov

7.7

4.7

11.0

Dec

7.1

4.3

10.0

2018

Jan3

8.1

7.6

9.6

Feb

7.8

7.3

9.4

Mar

9.9

10.6

9.7

Apr

9.7

10.0

8.9

May

8.9

9.5

8.4

Jun

8.6

9.1

8.2

Jul

9.0

9.5

8.7

Aug

9.3

10.1

8.7

Sep

9.5

10.2

8.9

Oct

9.7

10.4

9.2

Nov

10.1

10.8

9.5

Dec

9.9

12.0

8.2

2019

Jan

8.8

10.7

7.1

Feb

7.9

10.8

5.4

Mar

9.3

14.4

5.0

Apr

9.1

13.8

5.4

May

8.9

13.0

5.7

Jun

9.0

13.7

5.4

Jul

9.3

14.2

5.5

Aug

9.5

14.6

5.4

Sep

9.2

13.9

5.4

Source: National Statistical Office

3 From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100)

16

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2012=100, 2017=100)

Alcoholic

Housing,

Food &

drinks

Clothing

water &

Furnishing

Restauran

All

Non-

&

&

electricit

&

Transp

Commu

Recreation

ts &

Miscellan

items

alcoholic

Tobacco

Footwear

y

Household

Health

ortation

nication

& Culture

Education

Hotels

eous

Weight4

100

50.2

2.4

5.9

12.6

3.0

1.3

11.7

3.6

1.2

3.0

1.3

3.9

Weight5

100

45.2

2.5

2.9

23.1

4.6

2.9

8.4

3.7

0.9

2.1

2.0

1.6

2015

192.0

185.1

156.7

174.4

241.9

192.1

159.6

176.1

183.9

223.4

169.1

262.0

158.2

2016

233.7

234.4

181.3

199.1

294.1

225.7

184.4

201.2

195.9

268.8

205.6

297.6

176.0

2017

260.7

258.4

209.3

224.6

346.2

246.7

225.3

211.9

205.1

321.9

224.5

329.9

191.9

2018

104.7

104.1

105.9

105.5

106.2

105.0

104.3

105.2

102.0

103.5

100.9

103.7

106.0

2017

Jan

270.7

287.3

200.4

217.3

332.7

237.7

211.9

208.1

198.0

308.8

220.5

317.6

187.0

Feb

277.1

294.8

201.2

219.1

348.0

239.9

212.4

208.5

198.0

315.0

220.5

319.4

188.9

Mar

269.3

278.3

201.6

220.1

348.2

240.6

217.4

209.4

198.0

321.0

220.5

320.1

190.0

Apr

259.7

257.6

201.6

221.1

348.4

243.2

219.5

210.2

205.3

321.2

222.0

320.3

191.0

May

253.9

247.4

202.9

222.8

341.9

243.8

220.9

210.8

205.3

321.4

222.0

330.8

192.3

Jun

248.1

234.4

209.0

225.4

342.2

246.3

229.7

212.0

205.3

322.7

222.0

332.5

193.0

Jul

243.6

225.4

210.9

226.6

340.3

249.8

230.3

212.3

205.3

323.7

222.0

333.1

192.8

Aug

244.8

227.4

211.2

227.4

340.3

250.5

230.5

213.8

205.3

324.0

222.0

333.9

193.3

Sept

254.2

244.3

216.9

228.3

340.4

251.0

231.0

214.2

210.1

324.0

230.6

334.0

193.2

Oct

258.0

250.4

217.2

228.6

344.5

251.9

231.7

214.4

210.1

325.8

230.6

338.0

193.7

Nov

269.0

268.5

218.5

229.2

355.8

252.6

234.3

214.5

210.1

327.4

230.6

338.8

193.9

Dec

279.9

285.2

219.7

229.4

372.0

253.3

234.3

214.7

210.1

327.4

230.6

340.8

194.0

2018

Jan6

104.5

108.4

100.0

100.1

103.0

100.1

100.5

100.2

100.0

100.4

100.0

100.4

100.4

Feb

106.8

110.9

101.3

102.4

105.5

102.5

101.6

102.1

101.0

101.7

100.0

101.9

102.4

Mar

105.8

107.9

103.5

103.6

106.2

102.9

102.1

102.6

101.1

101.8

100.2

102.2

103.6

Apr

101.8

99.3

104.1

104.0

105.6

103.0

102.5

102.7

101.1

102.1

100.2

102.3

103.8

May

101.2

97.7

104.8

104.5

105.6

103.3

102.8

103.1

101.8

102.8

100.2

10.3.0

104.1

Jun

101.0

96.5

106.3

104.7

105.7

104.3

103.3

104.5

101.9

103.5

100.2

103.5

104.9

Jul

101.6

97.5

107.0

105.2

105.7

105.1

103.3

105.8

101.9

103.6

100.2

103.8

105.3

Aug

103.0

100.1

107.9

106.3

105.9

106.0

104.2

106.4

102.3

104.4

100.2

104.0

107.4

Sep

105.1

103.7

108.3

107.8

106.0

107.6

106.8

107.2

103.0

105.1

101.5

105.4

109.4

Oct

107.1

106.2

108.7

108.7

108.5

108.3

107.4

108.7

103.3

105.4

102.5

105.7

110.0

Nov

108.7

109.4

109.1

109.2

108.5

108.5

108.3

109.5

103.3

105.8

103.1

105.8

110.2

Dec

109.9

112.0

109.4

109.6

108.5

108.7

108.6

109.6

103.4

106.0

103.1

105.9

110.4

2019

Jan

113.7

119.9

110.1

109.8

109.2

109.2

109.2

109.4

103.4

106.2

103.4

106.3

111.5

Feb

115.2

122.9

111.1

109.9

109.3

109.5

111.3

109.5

103.4

106.3

106.6

106.4

112.7

Mar

115.6

123.4

111.4

110.4

109.3

110.1

112.0

110.2

104.3

106.4

103.6

106.5

113.6

Apr

111.1

113.0

112.2

111.3

109.4

110.8

112.9

110.5

104.3

107.0

103.6

106.7

113.8

May

110.2

110.4

112.6

111.9

110.1

111.7

113.1

110.9

104.4

107.1

103.6

107.1

114.3

Jun

110.0

109.8

113.4

112.7

110.1

112.3

113.2

111.2

104.4

107.4

103.6

107.2

115.0

Jul

111.0

111.4

113.9

113.4

110.3

112.9

114.0

112.5

104.7

107.8

103.6

107.8

115.6

Aug

112.8

114.7

114.9

115.1

110.4

114.4

115.2

112.7

105.1

108.2

103.6

108.5

116.4

Sep

114.8

118.1

115.8

115.6

110.6

115.2

116.9

113.0

105.4

108.4

110.3

109.9

118.3

Source: National Statistical Office

  1. Weights 2012=100
  2. Weights 2017=100
  3. From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100)

17

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates

US dollar

Euro

British pound

Chinese yuan

SA rand

ZMK

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

2015

490.519

508.693

543.982

564.100

748.718

776.460

78.142

81.044

38.303

39.764

58.191

60.503

2016

704.898

722.806

779.096

798.800

954.603

979.848

106.275

108.961

48.104

49.321

68.466

70.199

2017

727.928

733.447

819.526

834.266

935.918

953.000

106.051

108.729

53.794

55.267

75.296

77.042

2018

729.651

735.014

856.079

869.892

968.269

984.301

108.661

111.450

54.388

56.164

69.062

70.835

2015

Jan

439.266

469.247

497.249

531.188

661.840

707.015

71.794

76.766

38.016

40.612

67.684

72.303

Feb

427.057

447.650

462.085

484.369

639.114

669.938

68.657

72.551

35.339

37.043

61.550

64.590

Apr

430.152

448.896

463.557

483.753

632.678

660.208

68.591

71.872

35.827

37.388

58.166

60.698

May

430.280

448.985

479.983

500.855

664.743

693.639

69.384

72.428

35.975

37.539

59.061

61.627

Jun

428.129

446.334

480.426

499.036

666.314

694.652

69.345

72.363

34.829

36.312

58.463

60.950

Jul

458.112

480.430

504.173

528.729

712.848

747.560

69.065

72.043

36.806

38.602

59.800

62.713

Aug

551.507

564.452

616.420

630.888

849.101

869.031

74.268

77.693

41.468

42.441

64.203

65.710

Sept

554.563

567.806

623.164

638.048

850.969

871.293

84.852

86.133

40.722

41.694

55.302

56.621

Oct

546.158

558.865

612.276

626.896

835.620

855.565

86.947

89.049

40.383

41.347

45.316

46.398

Nov

573.804

588.287

616.625

632.188

872.797

894.826

85.992

88.052

40.647

41.673

47.023

48.210

Dec

628.551

644.416

683.866

701.127

942.858

966.655

91.048

93.353

42.012

43.072

58.100

59.567

2016

Jan

689.273

707.802

735.692

754.318

994.826

1020.01

105.961

108.643

42.216

43.284

62.063

63.634

Feb

733.310

751.496

814.174

834.368

1050.36

1076.41

112.257

115.058

46.563

47.718

64.740

66.346

Mar

676.070

694.295

766.535

787.199

954.023

993.090

106.735

109.517

46.244

47.491

69.387

71.256

April

676.069

694.295

766.534

787.199

954.023

993.090

104.443

107.254

46.244

47.490

71.256

70.321

May

691.907

708.911

781.808

801.144

1006.07

1030.95

106.107

108.696

45.074

46.189

68.885

70.589

June

702.361

718.710

788.202

806.547

996.913

1020.12

106.451

108.949

46.445

47.526

65.451

66.975

July

707.082

725.022

782.366

802.215

932.749

956.413

106.028

108.713

49.128

50.375

71.436

73.249

Aug

711.599

729.887

797.475

817.970

932.851

956.826

106.956

109.681

51.748

53.078

70.656

72.472

Sept

712.351

730.113

798.610

818.523

937.345

960.718

106.780

109.437

50.691

51.955

71.480

73.262

Oct

712.296

730.153

785.775

805.475

880.354

902.425

105.875

108.530

51.178

52.461

71.929

73.732

Nov

716.301

733.994

761.643

780.457

894.159

916.246

104.219

106.847

51.462

52.733

72.500

74.291

Dec

715.802

734.216

753.882

773.277

879.076

901.692

103.484

106.208

52.606

53.960

72.786

74.658

2017

Jan

725.426

733.768

773.148

786.079

908.281

921.047

103.894

106.514

53.232

54.638

72.392

72.392

Feb

727.551

734.109

766.153

776.630

899.648

914.206

104.272

106.866

55.685

56.739

75.424

77.287

Mar

730.455

733.541

770.795

785.490

899.134

910.368

103.941

106.490

52.618

54.754

74.303

76.123

Apr

727.924

733.788

785.475

799.857

931.334

950.682

104.127

106.614

54.770

55.370

76.492

78.271

May

726.340

734.136

809.439

822.489

927.763

942.523

104.210

106.681

55.263

56.086

77.598

79.435

Jun

725.009

732.019

821.648

841.292

937.907

958.245

105.303

107.935

55.475

56.350

77.851

79.854

Jul

728.553

732.543

853.031

863.850

947.279

968.040

105.715

108.481

55.710

56.516

80.658

82.766

Aug

730.621

733.596

850.556

872.749

936.025

951.950

107.303

110.105

55.749

56.461

78.563

80.601

Sept

729.534

733.718

854.065

866.222

967.268

987.703

109.046

111.870

53.274

54.425

73.932

75.849

Oct

728.501

733.550

850.088

863.901

953.606

971.940

108.059

110.862

50.168

53.739

73.431

75.335

Nov

728.026

733.313

845.541

862.629

954.842

971.968

108.181

110.958

48.949

52.223

71.665

73.505

Dec

727.197

733.288

854.369

870.008

967.933

987.336

108.563

111.365

54.632

55.905

71.245

73.084

2018

Jan

728.995

728.995

892.879

909.208

1032.51

1045.15

111.392

114.254

60.972

62.317

73.158

75.068

Feb

728.995

733.988

892.879

909.208

1009.67

1028.42

113.333

116.293

60.972

62.317

73.158

75.068

Mar

729.275

734.004

891.443

906.858

1012.08

1027.82

113.419

116.384

61.015

62.145

73.758

75.686

Apr

728.105

734.004

888.479

902.409

1019.50

1037.19

113.765

116.736

56.673

60.867

74.908

76.865

May

727.547

733.789

855.950

868.811

974.522

991.191

112.448

115.341

57.772

58.741

71.133

72.963

Jun

728.060

733.909

845.839

858.046

961.666

977.244

110.859

113.743

54.484

55.579

71.164

73.016

Jul

727.323

733.367

845.584

858.657

954.371

968.441

106.716

109.455

53.924

54.948

72.372

74.229

Aug

728.112

733.698

834.501

849.175

933.500

947.867

104.684

107.302

51.537

52.457

71.229

73.009

Sept

729.920

734.331

843.875

859.303

945.543

961.283

104.681

107.273

46.710

50.144

66.217

67.857

Oct

733.006

737.337

837.572

847.406

946.607

960.791

103.981

106.577

50.059

51.152

60.371

61.879

Nov

734.445

738.709

829.096

840.370

940.229

955.658

103.875

106.544

51.586

52.831

60.915

62.480

Dec

733.315

739.564

828.089

842.811

922.366

939.924

104.777

107.498

48.686

52.399

60.726

62.304

2019

Jan

733.463

738.449

831.468

845.497

933.840

954.533

106.019

108.854

52.390

53.608

60.402

62.017

Feb

731.909

739.743

827.082

839.898

948.727

963.568

106.845

109.815

52.701

53.883

60.471

62.152

Mar

734.635

740.669

825.030

837.653

961.860

977.338

107.324

110.329

50.745

51.786

60.018

61.698

Apr

739.444

745.369

825.152

837.926

958.331

972.991

107.814

110.899

51.799

52.874

59.134

60.826

May

747.349

754.837

830.806

844.502

952.922

970.197

106.641

109.704

51.329

52.512

55.357

56.947

Jun

773.912

780.894

866.595

878.689

971.914

988.050

109.620

112.694

52.541

53.842

58.010

59.636

Jul

763.498

772.922

852.960

867.230

947.255

967.427

109.858

112.899

54.385

55.442

59.370

61.013

Aug

734.731

743.437

815.403

828.210

888.600

906.030

102.554

105.576

48.383

49.339

55.661

57.301

Sep

735.331

741.418

847.705

861.349

959.553

976.147

108.056

110.930

53.408

54.912

65.163

66.890

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

1 Averages of daily rates quoted by the Reserve Bank for dealing with commercial banks in Malawi

18

Monthly Economic Review

September 2019

Table 11: Malawi All Share Indices (1999=100)

Period

INDICES

RETURN

SHARE TURNOVER

CAPITALISATION

Domestic

Foreign

All share

Dividend

Earnings per

Volume of shares traded

Value

Value of shares issued

Share

Share

Index

Yield

Share

(Malawi Kwacha)

(Malawi Kwacha)

Index

Index

(Kwacha)

2015

11,462.9

1,762.1

14,562.5

4.0

28.4

2,355,317,369

48,592,086,538.8

7,522,117.1

2016

10,456.9

2,026.1

13,320.5

5.2

42.8

410,895,390

6,196,059,036.9

8,516,542.4

2017

16,272.6

3,519.4

21,598.1

2.7

32.4

698,894,283

13,516,146,248.3

10,609,490.8

2018

28,983.5

5,265.1

21,318.1

1.9

6.9

958,247,064

48,695,858,938.08

1,284,705.7

2016

Jan

11,365.60

1,762.13

14,440.24

4.0

28.4

2,795,087

99,852,436.20

7,516,892.89

Feb

11,225.08

1,762.13

14,263.58

4.0

28.3

1,830,916

106,507,786.33

7,509,345.98

Mar

10,554.04

1,762.13

13,419.95

6.1

45.7

5,067,001

89,521,602.30

7,473,305.73

Apr

10.109.50

1,762.13

12,861.07

6.0

45.7

54,962,804

528,512,298.00

7,448,932.42

May

10,072.19

1,762.13

12,814.18

6.0

45.0

30,578,347

302,536,644.07

7,446,930.72

Jun

10,320.33

1,762.13

13,126.13

5.9

45.0

5,499,723

160,580,210.34

7,460,245.29

Jul

10,523.46

1,762.13

13,381.50

5.9

45.0

9,822,509

79,415,164.70

7,471,145.06

Aug

10,424.86

1,762.13

13,174.36

5.9

45.0

42,384,723

985,792,369.78

7,462,303.95

Sept

10,793.84

2,026.07

13,744.12

5.2

45.0

29,146,377

520,695,844.27

8,525,541.22

Oct

10,824.35

2,026.07

13,782.48

5.2

45.0

2,601,165

331,416,056.34

8,527,178.17

Nov

10,103.29

2,026.07

12,875.85

5.2

45.8

38,318,065

1,385,112,183.47

8,497,260.46

Dec

10,456.92

2,026.07

13,320.51

5.2

42.8

187,888,673

1,606,116,441.14

8,516,542.43

2017

Jan

10,303.61

2,026.07

13,127.73

5.2

42.8

9,462,616

299,523,065.19

8,508,182.95

Feb

10,707.55

2,026.07

13,635.67

5.2

42.8

12,896,314

179,654,629.77

8,530,208.72

Mar

11,437.62

2,308.87

14,577.62

4.6

43.3

15,057,251

248,460,512.40

9,679,155.09

April

11,935.73

2,308.87

15,203.97

4.6

43.5

10,160,058

788,100,892.16

9,706,315.56

May

12,228.65

2,325.21

15,573.68

4.6

43.5

71,859,658

1,343,060,713.98

9,786,371.11

June

12,386.77

2,325.21

15,772.51

2.9

35.39

24,562,635

1,065,495,688.62

9,794,992.97

July

13,265.14

2,325.21

16,877.16

2.9

32.38

230,820,088

1,759,096,772.00

9,856,500.67

Aug

15,780.73

2,425.75

20,049.44

2.8

32.38

43,516,315

1,587,733,421.39

10,390,610.09

Sept

15,687.31

2,425.75

19,920.42

2.7

30.00

83,482,149

1,325,916,804.33

10,488,063.79

Oct

15,760.94

2,474.85

20,049.06

2.7

30.00

60,346,580

2,108,221,256.74

10,494,708.34

Nov

15,850.21

3,516.49

21,122.43

2.7

30.00

14,395,164

763,567,556.43

10,547,692.73

Dec

16,272.64

3,519.43

21,598.07

2.7

32.38

122,335,455

2,047,314,935.24

10,609,490.79

2018

Jan

16,692.97

3,673.87

22,223.44

2.7

32.38

36,519,356

1,318,037,153.35

10,661,816.40

Feb

17,535.66

3,706.12

23,182.59

2.6

32.38

245,801,275

7,696,394,315.30

10,827,425.44

Mar

18,009.73

5,197.43

25,286.79

2.3

32.10

39,059,770

1,133,690,674.34

12,435,390.30

Apr

18,158.46

6,743.62

27,092.17

2.3

51.62

80,903,126

3,676,838,010.81

15,654,624.25

May

19,436.22

8,201.57

30,043.03

2.2

50.89

265,730,032

10,613,139,506.1

16,006,955.25

Jun

20,033.47

8,237.82

30,736.95

1.8

6.66

6,468,082

213,441,483.83

1,370,739.23

Jul

20,513.69

8,237.32

31,263.14

1.7

6.45

13,787,978

590,259,713.23

1,385,750.21

Aug

21,145.76

8,237.32

31,956.43

1.7

6.45

43,722,958

3,009,473,246.19

1,416,480.06

Sep

21,621.84

8,138.23

32,373.19

1.8

6.45

27,090,165

3,758,351,970.38

1,434,953.37

Oct

20,938.61

7,196.88

30,622.36

1.8

6.45

46,485,804

5,845,797,261.15

1,357,347.23

Nov

20,772.39

3,778.77

26,803.80

2.0

6.89

109,803,770

8,429,682,349.22

1,188,088.65

Dec

28,983.53

5,265.12

21,318.07

1.9

6.89

42,869,348

2,410,753,256.42

1,284,705.65

2019

Jan

21,159.22

5,265.12

28,808.89

1.8

5.64

46,773,797

2,357,679,787.25

1,347,534.92

Feb

20,829.45

4,521.94

27,687.33

1.9

6.07

165,978,557

6,984,580,841.27

1,293,719.15

Mar

20,483.29

4,521.94

27,303.65

1.9

5.63

207,926.826

4,822,095,283.42

1,275,935.00

April

20,334.43

4,521.94

27,138.65

1.9

5.66

53,606,240

5 ,237,292,481.94

1,281,524.29

May

22,235.79

4,521.93

29,246.08

2.0

4.84

139,056,337

9,091,064,161.08

1,379,206.06

June

22,877.77

4,520.31

29,956.00

2.0

4.37

14,124,014

807,635,164.50

1,412,128.98

July

22,387.89

4,520.31

29,413.02

2.0

4.37

27,022,913

2,203,627,437.99

1,387,035.06

Aug

22,420.52

4,272.58

29,197.17

2.0

4.00

27,644,237

798,659,625.46

1,378,000.47

Sept

22,735.48

4,272.58

29,546.27

2.0

4.00

154,699,117

3,706,719,491.33

1,394,440.03

Source: Malawi Stock Exchange

19

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 14:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aCWA COMMUNICATIONS WORKERS OF AMERICA : Veterans Promote the Values That Make Our Country Strong
PU
09:38aTrump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes
RE
09:35aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Vladimir Putin will visit Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit on November 13–14
PU
09:34aWall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood
RE
09:25aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Support Critical Infrastructure Improvement and Workforce Training Efforts in West Virginia
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aMexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update
DJ
09:11aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Less optimism on US-China deal, Spain elections, Iran's new oil field
09:05aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5Oil falls after Trump plays down optimistic China trade reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group