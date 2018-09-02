Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reserve Bank of New Zealand : Armistice Day coin orders open to the public

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

From today you will be able to pre-order a limited number of the newly minted Armistice Day coin for delivery in October, right in time for Armistice Day.

The new coin is a legal tender, coloured, circulating 50c piece.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says he's delighted with the design of the coin and all it represents, 'This coin follows the Anzac Coin of 2015. I'm honoured the Bank was able to participate in some small way to commemorate the soldiers and service personnel of that time'.

Pre-order now through the NZ Post website

The majority of the coins (approximately 1.6 million) will be released into circulation from 1 October. The coins will be distributed to New Zealand retailers throughout the country and will be given as change when you make a purchase. Look out for them from 1 October.

About the coin

Issued by The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and designed by NZ Post, the coin commemorates the Armistice, when, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the guns fell silent along the Western Front with the signing of the Armistice. The First World War had effectively ended.

The Reserve Bank has minted two million of the legal tender 50 cent coins which will have the same specifications and electromagnetic properties as the existing 50 cent coin. It has been tested to ensure it's compatible with coin equipment and coin vending machines.

About the design

The Armistice Day coin design, featuring the official RNZRSA's red poppy in the middle, surrounded by a free formed remembrance wreath that has incorporated the silver fern and koru as strong New Zealand elements. The printed white ferns on the wreath represent the past, present, and future and the three armed forces in New Zealand. The engraved koru pattern represents new beginnings, and the engraved silver fern reflects New Zealand's national identity

A portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse. As with all the Bank's coin designs, this coin has been approved by Her Majesty the Queen.

More information

Media Contact
Vivienne Sanders
External Communications Adviser
Phone 04 471 3763
Email vivienne.sanders@rbnz.govt.nz

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 21:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/02RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : Armistice Day coin orders open to the public
PU
09/02ENGLAND GOLF ENGLISH GOLF UNION : Lizzie, 10, and dad Craig are PING Family champions
PU
09/02GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Trade Deficit and Jobs Report
DJ
09/02NOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Co (BPMC) are studying the events in the south of Tripoli and developing alternative plans for the distribution of fuel should clashes continue
PU
09/02Argentina IMF deal could mean reversal of Macri's grain tax cuts
RE
09/02Union Leader Says a New Nafta Won't Work Without Canada
DJ
09/02EXECUTIVE MANSION OF REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA : Presidents Weah, Xi Pledge to Strengthen Liberia–China Ties …US$54 Million Grant to Construct Overpasses at SKD Boulevard, Ministerial Complex Signed
PU
09/02PRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with Sudanese president
PU
09/02PRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/02 Premier Li meets with president of Sierra Leone
PU
09/02Italians come before ratings agencies, deputy PM says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2INDONESIA TO WORK WITH ALIBABA'S JACK MA TO INCREASE EXPORTS: minister
3Qatar plans to invest billions of dollars in Germany
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's billionaire CEO released after U.S. arrest
5TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.