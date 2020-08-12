�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 2266 0502
|
इ-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
August 12, 2020
Reserve Money for the week ended August 07, 2020
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended August 07, 2020.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/175
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:42:04 UTC