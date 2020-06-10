प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक
संचार विभाग, केंद्रीय कार्यालय, एस.बी.एस.मार्ग, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
Website: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
Website: www.rbi.org.in
Phone: 022-2266 0502
email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
June 10, 2020
Reserve Money for the week ended June 05, 2020
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended June 05, 2020.
Press Release: 2019-2020/2477
Ajit Prasad
Director
