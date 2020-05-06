�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone:022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
May 06, 2020
Reserve Money for the week ended May 01, 2020 and
Money Supply for the fortnight ended April 24, 2020
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended May 01, 2020 and Money Supplyfor the fortnight ended April 24, 2020.
|
Press Release :2019-2020/2327
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
|
.
|
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 13:08:08 UTC