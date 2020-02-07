Log in
Reserve and National Guard Activations Top One Million Since 9/11

02/07/2020 | 10:31am EST

The congressionally chartered Reserve Organization of America and its 43,000 members proudly recognizes the more than one million men and women of the Reserve and National Guard who have been activated in support of the nation’s war on terror since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

“These courageous members of the Reserve and National Guard stood ready to leave all they love to serve the nation they love,” said retired Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Phillips, ROA’s executive director. “Nearly 1,300 of their number have made the ultimate sacrifice in this war; they have done the nation proud, serving with distinction shoulder-to-shoulder with their active duty comrades. It is ROA’s privilege to thank them and advocate for them.”

Phillips also stressed the contributions made by the families and supportive employers of these “citizen-warriors,” without whom such exemplary service would not have been possible.

The members of the Reserve and National Guard, together called the Reserve Components, hail from all branches of service. They were activated for operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom Sentinel since Sept. 11, 2001.

The parity of equipping, training, and benefits between the active and reserve components has improved over the years, but there is still much work to be done to ensure equity.

Legislating a DD Form 214 record of service at milestones for reserve servicemembers, changing Federal hiring preference from 180 days “consecutive” to “cumulative,” and issuing tax credits for employers of National Guard and Reserve servicemembers are proposed changes to law that ROA champions. On its legislative agenda are much-needed equipment upgrades and manning increases.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication, sacrifice, hard work, and selfless service these great Americans have shown not only in their service to the country but also in their civilian lives,” said ROA’s national president, retired Army Reserve Col. Judith Davenport. “One million deployed servicemembers is a huge accomplishment, and our Reserve force will continue to stand ready for the nation’s call.”

About ROA

ROA, founded in 1922, is America’s only exclusive advocate for the Reserve and National Guard – all ranks, all services. Chartered as the Reserve Officers Association of the United States, ROA now uses the dba Reserve Organization of America to reflect its all-ranks membership. With a focus on Reserve and National Guard readiness, ROA supports the men and women of America’s Reserve Components, their families, and veterans of the Reserve force.


© Business Wire 2020
