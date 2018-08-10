Log in
Residential Air Purifiers: Global Market Analysis by Type, Sales Channel, Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

The "Global Residential Air Purifiers Market - Segmented by Type (Stand-alone Residential Air Purifiers, In-duct Residential Air Purifiers), Sales Channel, Technology, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential air purifiers market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

In 2016, more than 4.2 million people died prematurely around the world, because of pollution, mostly from coal burning, power plants, and home heating. China and India accounted for about half of these deaths. Moreover, urbanization and population growth have resulted in a drastic rise in vehicle use, industrial activities, and energy consumption in cities around the world.

Rising pollution levels and increasing airborne diseases, along with increasing demand for relatively lower noise causing and energy saving air purifiers by consumers is one of the key factors driving the market of residential air purifiers. The major challenges faced by the market include high noise levels, emission of hazardous by-products, the frequency of replacing filters and a great deal of electrical consumption, as a result of which, the operational cost of a purifier for a customer increase.

Furthermore, there has been a recent shift towards air purifiers equipped with HEPA filtration technology. This can be attributed to their ability to collect even the smallest dust particles, and it is further estimated that dust collector segment was the most dominant segment by product category in 2017.

Key Developments in the Market

  • April 2018 - Philips launched the new 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier series 3000 that feature advanced AeraSense sensing technology. New products launched are from Philips 3000i and 5000i series

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Market Segmentation

7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Camfil AB
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • AllerAir Industries Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Philips Electronics Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • 3M Company
  • EcoQuest International
  • IQAir
  • WINIX Inc.
  • Xiaomi Corp

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqhrkk/residential_air?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
