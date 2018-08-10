Residential Air Purifiers: Global Market Analysis by Type, Sales Channel, Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Residential Air Purifiers Market - Segmented by Type (Stand-alone
Residential Air Purifiers, In-duct Residential Air Purifiers), Sales
Channel, Technology, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 -
2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The residential air purifiers market is expected to register a CAGR of
over 6% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
In 2016, more than 4.2 million people died prematurely around the world,
because of pollution, mostly from coal burning, power plants, and home
heating. China and India accounted for about half of these deaths.
Moreover, urbanization and population growth have resulted in a drastic
rise in vehicle use, industrial activities, and energy consumption in
cities around the world.
Rising pollution levels and increasing airborne diseases, along with
increasing demand for relatively lower noise causing and energy saving
air purifiers by consumers is one of the key factors driving the market
of residential air purifiers. The major challenges faced by the market
include high noise levels, emission of hazardous by-products, the
frequency of replacing filters and a great deal of electrical
consumption, as a result of which, the operational cost of a purifier
for a customer increase.
Furthermore, there has been a recent shift towards air purifiers
equipped with HEPA filtration technology. This can be attributed to
their ability to collect even the smallest dust particles, and it is
further estimated that dust collector segment was the most dominant
segment by product category in 2017.
Key Developments in the Market
-
April 2018 - Philips launched the new 2-in-1 air purifier and
humidifier series 3000 that feature advanced AeraSense sensing
technology. New products launched are from Philips 3000i and 5000i
series
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Technology Snapshot
6. Market Segmentation
7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Daikin Industries Ltd.
-
Sharp Corporation
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Camfil AB
-
Whirlpool Corporation
-
AllerAir Industries Inc.
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Philips Electronics Ltd.
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
3M Company
-
EcoQuest International
-
IQAir
-
WINIX Inc.
-
Xiaomi Corp
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future of Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqhrkk/residential_air?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005200/en/