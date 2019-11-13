Log in
Residential Design Wins Folio Award for “Overall Excellence”

11/13/2019

SOLA Group Inc. media brand also honored for “Best Full Issue”

Residential Design, a national print and digital publication for residential architects and custom builders, has won the Folio Eddie Award for Overall Excellence in Business-to-Business publishing. For more than 25 years, Folio magazine’s Eddie and Ozzie Awards have recognized “uncompromising journalism and gorgeous design” across all sectors of the publishing industry, including consumer, association/non-profit, and business-to-business print and digital publications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005170/en/

Residential Design received two awards from Folio including the Best Full Issue Award, BtoB Building and Construction, for Volume 1, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Residential Design received two awards from Folio including the Best Full Issue Award, BtoB Building and Construction, for Volume 1, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This has been a great year for Residential Design magazine and it’s especially gratifying to receive this honor alongside such distinguished publications as Time, Real Simple, Harvard Business Review, and O,” said S. Claire Conroy, editor-in-chief of Residential Design. “We love serving the residential design and construction profession and we’re delighted to have our efforts recognized by our journalism peers.”

In addition to the Overall Excellence award, Residential Design received the Best Full Issue Award, BtoB Building and Construction, for Volume 1, 2019.

“We are very gratified to have won this award. It speaks to who we are as a company. It’s our goal to lead in the markets we serve,” says Paul DeGrandis, owner and president of SOLA Group Inc. “We relaunched Residential Design three years ago under Claire’s leadership. Her leading content has created deep engagement with architects and custom builders in a short time. Similarly, we offer strong engagement for our two other media brands, Kitchen & Bath Design News and Qualified Remodeler.”

Kitchen & Bath Design News was a finalist in two editorial categories in this year’s Folio Awards. In all, the company has earned more than a dozen editorial and graphic awards since forming five years ago.

SOLA Group Inc. is based in Evanston, Ill. The company offers targeted media for residential architects, custom builders, remodelers and kitchen and bath design professionals. To learn more go to www.solabrands.com or email Paul DeGrandis at paul@solabrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
