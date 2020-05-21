Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc - Announcement of Delisting

Company Announcement

For immediate release

Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc

6th Floor

125 Wood Street

London, EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom



RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES 26 PLC

(the "Issuer")

£150,000,000 Class A1 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825706673 Common Code: 082570667)

£24,000,000 Class M1 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825706913 Common Code: 082570691)

£14,000,000 Class M2 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825707218 Common Code: 082570721)

£8,000,000 Class B1 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825707564 Common Code: 082570756)

£4,000,000 Class B2 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825707648 Common Code: 082570764)

£4,000,000 Class R1 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825708026 Common Code: 082570802)

£3,000,000 Class R2 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825708299 Common Code: 082570829)

£500,000 Class R3 Notes due February 2041

(ISIN: XS0825708455 Common Code: 082570845)

(together the "Notes")

20 May 2020

Announcement of Delisting:

The Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the Notes detailed above from Euronext Dublin Market of Euronext Dublin.

This is effective 14 November 2019.

For further information please contact:

Directors of Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc

6th Floor

125 Wood Street

London, EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom

+44(0)203 994 7110

SPVServices@apexfs.com

Attn.: The Directors