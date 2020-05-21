Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc - Announcement of Delisting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:51am EDT

Company Announcement

For immediate release

Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc
6th Floor
125 Wood Street
London, EC2V 7AN
United Kingdom
 

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES 26 PLC
(the "Issuer")

£150,000,000 Class A1 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825706673 Common Code: 082570667)

£24,000,000 Class M1 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825706913 Common Code: 082570691)

£14,000,000 Class M2 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825707218 Common Code: 082570721)

£8,000,000 Class B1 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825707564 Common Code: 082570756)

£4,000,000 Class B2 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825707648 Common Code: 082570764)

£4,000,000 Class R1 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825708026 Common Code: 082570802)

£3,000,000 Class R2 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825708299 Common Code: 082570829)

£500,000 Class R3 Notes due February 2041
(ISIN: XS0825708455 Common Code: 082570845)

(together the "Notes")

20 May 2020

Announcement of Delisting:

The Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the Notes detailed above from Euronext Dublin Market of Euronext Dublin.

This is effective 14 November 2019.

For further information please contact:  

Directors of Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc
6th Floor
125 Wood Street
London, EC2V 7AN
United Kingdom
+44(0)203 994 7110
SPVServices@apexfs.com
Attn.: The Directors


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX)
BU
12:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)
BU
12:02pAPPSFLYER : Integrates With Industry's Leading Campaign Management Platforms to Streamline Marketing Workflows
BU
12:02pUnited-Guardian Declares Mid-Year Dividend
GL
12:02pLSU Engineering Alumnus, Expert Discusses Supply Chain During COVID-19
GL
12:02pMASTERCARD : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
12:01pNuminus Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
12:01pEUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Labs@Home™ Facilitates Outpatient Management of Kidney Transplants During COVID-19
PR
12:01pNORD Supports Rare Disease Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19 with New Rapid Response Leadership Series
PR
12:01pFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group