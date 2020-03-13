Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024 | Major Power Outages Due to Natural Disasters to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the residential portable generator market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 84.07 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the major power outages due to natural disasters will offer immense growth opportunities, availability of portable solar-powered generators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Major power outages due to natural disasters has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, availability of portable solar-powered generators might hamper market growth.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential Portable Generator Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Below 3KW

3KW-10KW

10KW-15KW

Fuel Type

Gasoline

Gas

Diesel

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential portable generator market in US report covers the following areas:

Residential Portable Generator Market in US Size

Residential Portable Generator Market in US Trends

Residential Portable Generator Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for portable hybrid generators as one of the prime reasons driving the residential portable generator market in US growth during the next few years.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential portable generator market in US, including some of the vendors such as Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential portable generator market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential portable generator market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the residential portable generator market size and its contribution to the parent market in US

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential portable generator market in US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential portable generator market vendors in US.

