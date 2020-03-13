Log in
Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024 | Major Power Outages Due to Natural Disasters to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the residential portable generator market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 84.07 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005320/en/

Technavio has announced its latest US research report titled Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the major power outages due to natural disasters will offer immense growth opportunities, availability of portable solar-powered generators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Major power outages due to natural disasters has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, availability of portable solar-powered generators might hamper market growth.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential Portable Generator Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

  • Below 3KW
  • 3KW-10KW
  • 10KW-15KW

Fuel Type

  • Gasoline
  • Gas
  • Diesel

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40788

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential portable generator market in US report covers the following areas:

  • Residential Portable Generator Market in US Size
  • Residential Portable Generator Market in US Trends
  • Residential Portable Generator Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for portable hybrid generators as one of the prime reasons driving the residential portable generator market in US growth during the next few years.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential portable generator market in US, including some of the vendors such as Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential portable generator market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist residential portable generator market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the residential portable generator market size and its contribution to the parent market in US
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the residential portable generator market in US
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential portable generator market vendors in US.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • 3kW-10kW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 10kW-15kW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Below 3kW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Diesel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Honda Motor Co. Inc.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corp.
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • DuroMax Power Equipment
  • Generac Holdings Inc.
  • Kohler Co.
  • WEN Products
  • Westinghouse Electric Corp.
  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
