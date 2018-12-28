Log in
Residential Portable Generator Market in the US 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

12/28/2018 | 10:49am CET

The research report on the residential portable generator market in the US by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005049/en/

Technavio predicts the residential portable generator market in the US to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio predicts the residential portable generator market in the US to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the residential portable generator market in the US is major power outages due to natural disasters. In the US, the weather is the most common cause of power outages. According to the Edison Electric Institute, 70% of all the power outages in the country are caused by severe weather or natural disasters. Some common causes of power outages include lightning, rainfall, snow, wind, and dust.

This residential portable generator market in the US research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for portable hybrid generators as one of the key trends in the residential portable generator market in the US:

Residential portable generator market in the US: Rising demand for portable hybrid generators

The portable hybrid generators are efficient energy systems and they are designed to extract power using two or more energy sources. The use of portable hybrid generators helps in reducing the consumption of fuel by 68% when compared with conventional generators. They are reliable, produce limited emissions, and have low operational cost.

“Some portable hybrid generators use solar and wind to generate power. Hence, the focus on the environment is increasing the demand for portable hybrid generators. The popularity of hybrid generators, which use a combination of gasoline and liquid propane is increasing as liquid propane is inexpensive, fuel efficient, and has a longer storage life when compared with gasoline,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power.

Residential portable generator market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This report on the residential portable generator market in the US segments the market by fuel-type (gasoline, gas, and diesel) and product (3 kW-10 kW, 10 kW-15 kW, and below 3 kW).

The gasoline segment held the largest residential portable generator market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This fuel-type segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The 3 kW-10 kW segment led the market in 2017 with more than 70% of the market share. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
