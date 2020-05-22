The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has today published the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) report for 2019Q3 (in Greek). Both the quarterly report, which outlines the results of the indices along with the latest real estate market developments, and the time series for the index are available on the CBC website.
