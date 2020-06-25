Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Residential Real Estate Prices Rise in Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 10:34pm EDT

06.26.2020

Nationwide residential property prices up by 12.4 percent year-on-year in Q1 2020

Residential real estate prices of various types of housing units in the Philippines grew at a faster rate of 12.4 percent y-o-y in Q1 2020 based on the Residential Real Estate Price Index (RREPI) (Figure 1). This is the third consecutive quarter that the index has registered a double-digit growth, which is higher than the 10.2 percent growth in the previous quarter and 3.3 percent a year ago. This is also the highest growth rate since Q1 2016.1

By area, residential property prices increase y-o-y in both the National Capital Region (NCR) and in Areas Outside NCR (AONCR)

Residential property prices grew at a faster pace in NCR (at 18.3 percent) compared with those in AONCR (at 8.5 percent) (Figure 1). The brisker growth of property prices in NCR can be attributed to the higher increase in the prices of condominium units, which outweighed the decline in prices of single detached/attached houses, duplexes and townhouses. Meanwhile, growth in prices were recorded in all types of housing units in AONCR albeit at a slower pace in townhouses and condominium units.

By category of housing units, residential property prices climb y-o-y across all types of dwelling

Prices picked up across types of housing units in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago. Specifically, prices of condominium units rose by 23.6 percent, followed by those of single detached/attached houses and townhouses, which grew by 7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Duplexes, which account for only 0.3 percent of the total number of new housing units reported, registered a price growth of 38.3 percent (Figure 2).

Quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), the RREPI for the Philippines grew by 3.6 percent (Figure 1), as the price increases in duplexes, condominium units and single detached/attached houses offset the 0.8 percent decline in the prices of townhouses in Q1 2020 (Figure 2).

Profile of residential real estate loans for Q4 2019

In Q1 2020, the purchase of new housing units accounted for 74.4 percent of residential real estate loans (RRELs). More than half of residential property loans were used for the acquisition of condominium units (53.8 percent), followed by single detached/attached houses (38.2 percent), and townhouses (7.6 percent), as seen in Figure 3.

Most of the RRELs granted in NCR were for the purchase of condominium units, while RRELs granted in AONCR were for the purchase of single detached houses. By region, NCR accounted for roughly half (49.4 percent) of the total number of RRELs granted in Q1 2020, followed by AONCR―CALABARZON (24.7 percent), Central Luzon (7.7 percent), Central Visayas (6.1 percent), Western Visayas (3.3 percent), Davao Region (2.9 percent) and Northern Mindanao (2.2 percent). NCR and these six other regions combined accounted for 96.3 percent of total housing loans granted by banks (Figure 3).

About the report

The RREPI is a measure of the average change in the prices of various types of housing units, i.e., single detached houses, duplexes, townhouses and condominium units, based on banks' data on loans used to acquire new housing units. It is a chain-linked index, which is computed using the average appraised value per square meter, weighted by the share of floor area of each type of housing unit to the total floor area of all housing units. The RREPI is used as an indicator for assessing the real estate and credit market conditions in the country. The BSP has been releasing the report since Q1 2016.

Data for the RREPI are obtained through BSP Circular No. 892 dated 16 November 2015, which requires all universal/commercial banks (UBs/KBs) and thrift banks (TBs) in the Philippines to submit to the BSP a quarterly report on all RRELs granted. For Q1 2020, these quarterly reports were submitted from 1 April to 31 May 2020.

---------
1 Similarly, it may be noted that the average headline inflation inched up to 2.7 percent in Q1 2020 from 1.6 percent in Q4 2019.

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 02:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aAlibaba's Lazada announces Chun Li as new CEO
RE
01:11aThailand sees 60% slump in January-May tourist arrivals, spending
RE
01:03aIn China's 'Little Africa,' a struggle to get back to business after lockdown
RE
01:02aSingapore May factory output down 7.4%, misses forecasts for rise
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : FSC response LCCC compliance report pdf
PU
06/25BOJ's Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth
RE
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM bailout
3Stocks going nowhere as virus fears hold optimism in check
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Presentation (opens in new window)
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator loses legal appeal in Westpac bank lendin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group