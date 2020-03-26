Residential Refuse and Recycling

Lower Merion Township

March 26, 2020

Attention residents of Lower Merion- our Refuse and Recycling personnel, as essential service employees, must continue working throughout this COVID-19 crisis. They are being overwhelmed with trash volumes since we are all staying home and can really use your help.

If you have rear yard pickup service and only if you are able-please bring your trash and recycling to the curbside. Leaves for this emergency period will be combined with trash.

Also, as a reminder, the Public Works complex at 1300 Woodbine Ave is closed for commercial and residential drop off.

Thank you and stay safe.