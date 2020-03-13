Log in
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Dyson Ltd. and ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 04:01am EDT

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is poised to grow by 889.44 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005096/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis Report by Product (Vacuum cleaner robots and Vacuum and mop cleaner robots), Geography (UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-in-western-europe-industry-analysis

The market is driven by advances in robotic technologies. In addition, the low maintenance cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Advances in robotic technologies have led to the development of highly sophisticated and automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These are backed with infrared sensors that provide a logical path to avoid obstacles. They also work wirelessly and are programmed to return to the power source to charge automatically when batteries run low. The market is also witnessing the introduction of robotic vacuum cleaners integrated with latest technologies such as high turbo power, self-path recognition, Wi-Fi, and room mapping. Such features provide convenience to end-users, which will be crucial in driving the adoption of vacuum cleaner robots in Western Europe.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Companies:

Dyson Ltd.

Dyson Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Vacuum cleaners, Hair care, Air treatment, and Others. The company offers a wide range of vacuum cleaners, such as the 360 Eye robot vacuum, and others.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. operates its business through segments such as A series, V series, W series, and H series. The company offers robot cleaners for floor washing, carpet cleaning, and other applications.

iRobot Corp.

iRobot Corp. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers a robot vacuum cleaner called Roomba, which is available in S Series, I Series, 900 Series, and e Series.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, Personal Health, and Other. EasyStar is the key offering of the company. It is a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans floors. It can easily reach under low furniture due to its slim design and structure.

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components, Business-to-Business, LG Innotek, and Other. LG Hom-Bot is the key offering of the company. It is a robotic vacuum cleaner with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Product Outlook (Growth, Units, 2020-2024)

  • Vacuum cleaner robots
  • Vacuum and mop cleaner robots

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Regional Outlook (Growth, Units, 2020-2024)

  • UK
  • Germany
  • The Netherlands
  • France
  • Rest of Western Europe

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market – Global robotic vacuum cleaner market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), application (vacuum cleaning only and vacuum cleaning and mopping), charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and end-users (residential sector and commercial sector).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
