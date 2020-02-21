Log in
Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of Integrated Smart Home Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/21/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the residential washing machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.66 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005027/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing adoption of integrated smart home technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Residential Washing Machine Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Front Load
  • Top Load

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Technology

  • Fully Automatic
  • Semi-automatic

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31300

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential washing machine market report covers the following areas:

  • Residential Washing Machine Market Size
  • Residential Washing Machine Market Trends
  • Residential Washing Machine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of portable washing machines as one of the prime reasons driving the residential washing machine market growth during the next few years.

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential washing machine market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Haier Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential washing machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist residential washing machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the residential washing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the residential washing machine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential washing machine market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
