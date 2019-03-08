LOS ANGELES, Calif., Mar 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Residents Medical, a woman-owned, internationally-renowned graduate medical education organization, is excited to celebrate International Woman's Day on March 8. Agata Everest, owner, has a special passion for the recognition this day brings to women, worldwide.



Everest comes from a medical background and carries the torch of her father-in-law, a lauded doctor and philanthropist. She is also the Chair of The Everest Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that assists teaching hospitals and medical schools, globally with research grants, and creates innovative solutions at teaching hospitals in the sphere of Graduate Medical Education (GME). The foundation supports young medical school students and medical school graduate cohorts with her Everest Scholars' Initiative.



In addition to running two successful organizations, Everest is a dedicated wife and mother to three young children. As a European immigrant, she says she embodies the "American Dream," and wants to help others achieve it too. Through her organizations, she gives back to the community and is humble about her accomplishments. She credits her grounded approach to her relationship with and trust in Jesus Christ. These principles guide her organizations and motivate her moral values and passions to help humanity.



Both Residents Medical and The Everest Foundation work hand-in-hand to help alleviate America's residency bottleneck and doctor shortage. Residents Medical is recognized as a progressive and innovative educational organization that helps women across the world to achieve their professional goals of becoming a resident physician in America - a tough and competitive feat to accomplish in a once male-dominated profession.



Dr. Oshobe and Dr. Saleem are two such examples of medical school graduates who achieved their Dream Residency with help from Residents Medical.



Dr. Oshobe was admitted into Residents Medical's Research to Residency program. When she started, she had an attempt on one of her USMLE exams, limited research experience, but had a drive and passion to achieve her Dream Residency. We helped her secure a research position along with providing her additional preparatory initiatives, including a prelim residency which then led to her Matching into her preferred specialty, an Internal Medicine PGY-2 Categorical, all through Residents Medical's guidance and network.



Dr. Saleem is also an alumna of our Research to Residency program. She is an International graduate from a medical school in the UAE. She was diligent in her research despite her multiple failed attempts on her USMLEs. She worked under a lauded mentor, submitted many papers, and gave multiple poster presentations during this rehabilitation process. This gave her the competitive edge she was missing, which allowed her to land her Dream Residency in a PGY-1 Internal Medicine Post-Match position in 2017.



"I'm so happy to have the expertise, insight and woman's intuition that helps these young medical students and graduates achieve their goals," Everest says. "Women bring an embedded and innate empathy to the field."



Everest's desire is to see more women executives in leadership positions at schools of medicine and teaching hospitals that her foundation supports.



"There seem to be high-entry barriers for those top corner office spots," she says. "International Women's Day is the perfect time to celebrate and encourage the advancement of women in medicine."



Residents Medical is an innovative educational organization with its sphere of influence in medical education. Residents Medical prepares, educates through its proprietary courses, counsels, consults, and has placement services for its candidates. Residents Medical's Residency Placement Guidance Program is highly sought after and highly competitive. Only qualified candidates are accepted. RM works with The Everest Foundation, nominating a selected few of its candidates for an Everest Foundation Scholars tenure in research, post graduate unaccredited training, and other medical residency candidacy CV building procurements. This proprietary process helps the candidate prove themselves to the residency programs where they are given interviews for a coveted ACGME accredited residency position.



