Resideo Technologies : Unveils Premier Security Dealer Program

Austin, Texas, April 10, 2019 - Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced details of its Resideo Premier Security Dealer Program for top professional security and smart home dealers. The new, exclusive loyalty program will help dealers expand their offerings in the security and smart home markets, while driving value for homeowners.



Building on its commitment to the professional channel and drawing from nearly 30 years of successful loyalty programs, the new Resideo Premier Security Dealer Program will provide sales and marketing support, training and financial incentives, along with the essential tools and enhanced products dealers need to differentiate in today's competitive market. The new program is led by industry veteran Quentin Gunther, who spent more than 20years as a security dealer, and was designed with input from top security dealers. The program will help Resideo Premier Security Dealers deliver an exceptional smart home experience for homeowners.



'We continue to focus on the pro channel andbelieve security dealers in our program will be best positioned to help homeowners navigate smart home technology, especially as consumers are increasingly looking for professionals to ease the installation process,' said Alice DeBiasio, vice president and general manager, Residential Pro Security, Resideo. 'We've carefully designed a program that combines some of the features from our previous program that dealers have asked for, along with new tools and resources to help them expand their businesses, while providing greater value to consumers who rely on their expertise to help keep their families safe and secure.'

'Preventia is a high growth organization and we're always looking for the best solutions for our customers to fuel that growth. What attracted us to the Resideo Premier Security Dealer Program was the focus around the growth opportunity across the security and smart home market. With the Resideo brand, it's even more clear that the focus is on providing customers with a phenomenal experience,' said Aaron Whitaker, founder of Preventia Security in Columbia, Tennessee. 'Our core customer is the busy mom or dad that needs control of their system from anywhere, anytime and becoming a Resideo Premier Security Dealer increases our ability to deliver these solutions. We're excited about the marketing support from Resideo to establish our brand in the market. We look forward to growing together with Resideo!'

At the center of the new program is a dedicated portal for dealers -Dealer Resource Zone- that will serve as a one-stop-shop for program details, and allows dealers to stay informed on their account status, program participation and progress towards sales goals. Participating dealers willhave access to a dedicated phone line for both technical and program support. Key financial rewards include a cooperative advertising program, rebate rewards and product discounts.



Key drivers of the program include:

Lead Generation - The program delivers key tools to help drive new sales opportunities, including social media content for customer engagement, an ecommerce application for online sales, co-op funding for developing marketing campaigns, and an automated system with streamlined co-op claim process.

Sales/Dealer Engagement - The Dealer Development Group (DDG) provides support with business planning, sales growth strategies and sales skills. The technical team will host dedicated training sessions, and program marketing will assist with promotional materials.

Networking - The program offers networking opportunities for dealers to exchange ideas, and share knowledge and best practices. In addition to the annual CONNECT event, Resideo will host regional events and webinars for participating dealers.

Connected Solutions - Dedicated technical and sales training provides members with tools and knowledge to successfully deliver the smart home experience.



Since its initial launch earlier this year, the Resideo Premier Dealer Program has welcomed more than 75 industry dealers to the program. Dealers are selected by Resideo to join the program, and they are required to complete certification and training courses.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including ourADI Global Distributionbusiness, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.