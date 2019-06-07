Log in
Resignation of Advisors and Director

06/07/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd announces that, on June 7, 2019, the Company has been advised of the following resignations effective at 31 May 2019:

  • Corporate Advisor for public listing CIC Capital Ltd.
  • Chief Financial Officer Sandey Wang
  • Independent Director and Chairperson of Audit Committee Inge Leutscher

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the development of high-quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy Technologies ("WtE") and Biomass energy ("Biomass") projects. WtE and Biomass technologies consist of any waste treatment process that creates energy in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

Contact

Stuart J. Bromley, Advisor
Bromley@ CICCapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45427


© Newsfilecorp 2019
