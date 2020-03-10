Resimac : Allocation Price for Shares through DRP

10 March 2020

ASX RELEASE

Allocation Price for shares issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) wishes to announce that the allocation price for the shares to be issued under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the interim dividend to be paid on 27 March 2020 is $1.1961 per share. This includes a 2.5% discount as determined by the Directors in accordance with the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules and previously announced to the market as part of the Dividend notification on 26 February 2020.

Shares will be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan on 27 March 2020.

Authorised by:

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

P: 02 9248 0304

