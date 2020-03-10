Log in
Resimac : Allocation Price for Shares through DRP

03/10/2020 | 01:15am EDT

10 March 2020

ASX RELEASE

Allocation Price for shares issued through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) wishes to announce that the allocation price for the shares to be issued under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the interim dividend to be paid on 27 March 2020 is $1.1961 per share. This includes a 2.5% discount as determined by the Directors in accordance with the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules and previously announced to the market as part of the Dividend notification on 26 February 2020.

Shares will be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan on 27 March 2020.

-ENDS-

Authorised by:

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

P: 02 9248 0304

About Resimac Group:

Resimac Group Ltd ("Resimac") is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, the Resimac Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $11b and assets under management in excess of $14b.

The Resimac Group is proud of its securitisation program. To date, Resimac has issued almost $35b in bonds across 53 transactions in the global fixed income markets. The group has access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by major banks for short term funding in addition to a global securitisation program to fund its assets longer term.

resimac.com.au p 1300 764 447 e info@resimac.com.au PO Box H284 Australia Square NSW 1215

Resimac Group Ltd. ABN 55 095 034 003. Australian Credit Licence 247829

Resimac Group Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 05:08:04 UTC
